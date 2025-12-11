10 Best AI Tools for Project Management in 2025

Now without further ado, let's break down the best AI project management tools in detail:
1. ClickUp (Best Overall)
ClickUp combines powerful AI automation with customizable workflows, dashboards, and seamless integrations, enabling teams to manage complex projects efficiently from a single, unified platform.
ClickUp is my go-to AI project management software. While I love trying different project management tools, I keep coming back to ClickUp because of its automation features.
The ClickUp Project Management Solution, coupled with AI capabilities, has transformed how I handle tasks, prioritize work, and automate processes.
It helps me create and execute project plans efficiently by breaking down complex project tasks into subtasks based on task descriptions.
ClickUp Brain, ClickUp's AI assistant, is one of the best AI task managers. It uses predictive analytics to take task scheduling and prioritization to a whole new level.
Thanks to its deep integration within the workspace, this contextual AI tool automatically identifies the most critical tasks and shuffles priorities in real time based on deadlines, dependencies, and resource availability.
This has saved me countless hours, especially when managing multiple projects with tight timelines.
That's not it. ClickUp Brain also provides automated project summaries and progress updates, so I'm always in the loop without getting bogged down by excessive details.
I also use it to create project timelines and project briefs and implement the RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed) matrix for complex projects.
ClickUp Brain also works as an excellent AI knowledge manager. With it, I can easily find and add all details related to a project, which helps my team members see the complete picture and stay aligned with project goals.
I also love the automation capabilities that take care of repetitive actions so I can focus on more strategic tasks.
From moving tasks across stages to sending reminders or updating team members, ClickUp Automations and Autopilot Agents streamline the entire workflow.
ClickUp also offers built-in project management templates that help project teams plan, manage, and monitor project progress better.
ClickUp best features
- Task automation: Schedule tasks, prioritize work, streamline processes, and predict project outcomes with ClickUp Brain
- Customizable dashboards: Visualize project progress and track key metrics with ClickUp Dashboards
- Smart notifications: Stay informed about critical tasks, deadlines, and project milestones with AI powered ClickUp Notifications
- Real-time collaboration: Collaborate on tasks, documents, and projects with ClickUp Docs
- Easy goal setting and tracking: Set goals with ClickUp Goals, track progress, and identify roadblocks
- Multiple view modes: Use ClickUp Views, including Kanban Boards, Lists, and Calendar View
- Custom Fields: Sort tasks and track real time status with ClickUp Custom Fields
- Integrations: Integrate with Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
"I find ClickUp to be an incredibly beneficial project management tool. Its versatility, extensive features, seamless integrations, and customization options make it a standout choice. The live chat support is also a huge plus."
Capterra review
Pros
- Powerful AI assistant (ClickUp Brain) for automation and forecasting
- Customizable dashboards and templates
- Seamless integrations with Slack, Google Calendar, and more
Cons
- Feature rich platform can overwhelm new users
- Requires onboarding time for customization
- Some advanced features locked behind higher tiers
2. Asana (Best for automating workflows)
Asana uses AI to intelligently automate workflows, balance team workloads, and provide clear, data driven insights. This is useful for teams needing straightforward task alignment and reliable project execution.
Asana AI stands out in streamlining task management through auto generated labels. It also helps organize project sections by adding detailed descriptions and creating custom fields, boosting overall project efficiency.
I use Asana as an AI project manager, mainly to identify project blockers and track dependencies so things can keep moving forward smoothly. One of its best features is AI powered insights that help me make smart project decisions.
Asana best features
- Distribute tasks evenly among team members with workload balancing
- Align individual tasks with larger company objectives via the Goals feature
- Identify potential bottlenecks and deadlines based on historical data with smart suggestions
- Automate repetitive workflows with rules
Asana pricing
- Personal: Free
- Starter: $13.49/month per user
- Advanced: $30.49/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Enterprise+: Custom pricing
Asana ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.4/5 (10,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (12,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Asana?
"Everything is easy to find and use, and the minimalistic layout helps to see things clearly. I had an easy path using integrations and automations. I enrolled on an Asana live tour and it was interactive and easy to understand."
G2 review
Pros
- AI insights improve task prioritization and decisions
- User friendly interface with clean organization
- Good automation rules and integrations
Cons
- Less flexible than competitors in customization
- Steeper pricing at higher tiers
- Advanced AI features limited to paid plans
3. Fireflies.ai (Best AI companion for note-taking)
Fireflies.ai transforms meetings by automatically capturing transcripts and action items, reducing manual note-taking, and ensuring key insights are documented, searchable, and actionable.
As a project manager, I spend a lot of time communicating with stakeholders, clients, and different team members. Keeping track of each conversation was a hassle. This is where Fireflies AI has helped me, taking meeting notes and transcribing them.
It's like having a dedicated note taker on every call. FirefliesAI makes it easier to document all important project discussions so we can meet project requirements. Another standout feature is its AI powered voice recognition. It accurately captures details, even with multiple speakers or background noise.
FirefliesAI best features
- Customize transcription settings to suit your needs
- Get action items automatically for every meeting
- Find a specific comment or discussion from past meetings with searchable transcripts
FirefliesAI limitations
- Customizing transcript formatting can feel restrictive
- Does not offer comprehensive project management features
FirefliesAI pricing
- Free
- Pro: $18/month per user
- Business: $29/month per user
- Enterprise: $39/month per user, billed annually
FirefliesAI ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.79/5 (490+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews available
What are real-life users saying about FirefliesAI?
"Fireflies.ai has changed how I manage my meetings. The recap feature hits my inbox minutes after we finish. I can quickly find key spots in the conversation with time stamped notes, then add them to my CRM."
G2 review
Pros
- Accurate AI transcription with speaker recognition
- Automatically generates action items
- Searchable transcripts save time on reviews
Cons
- Limited beyond meeting context
- Formatting options for transcripts are restrictive
- Not a full PM tool, needs pairing with others
4. Notion (Best for visualizing project progress)
Notion integrates flexible project management with AI content generation, summarization, and visualization, giving creative teams one adaptable tool to plan, execute, and track projects clearly.
If you love to visualize ideas and project details, Notion can work well. It arranges projects in a timeline view so you can see how different projects connect, track dependencies, and align workflow.
Notion AI helps create project documents, draft project plans, and define project tasks. Notion's AI Autofill feature gathers information from the workspace, such as action items and project blockers, and provides real time project updates.
Notion best features
- Create databases to organize information in formats from task lists to timelines
- Use templates to create new pages and databases faster
- Summarize information, generate ideas, and automate repetitive tasks with Notion AI
- Integrate with Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more
Notion limitations
- Learning curve can be steep for new users
- Easy to overcomplicate workflows with too much customization
Notion pricing
- Free
- Plus: $10/month per user
- Business: $15/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Notion ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.7/5 (5,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.7/5 (2,200+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Notion?
"The platform is interactive and allows you to design a more organized and personalized workflow. With the help of AI, you can generate better ideas for carrying out projects. I also like that I can share information with my team and work together more easily."
Capterra review
Pros
- Flexible, visual workflows
- AI summarization and document generation
- Integrates with Slack, Teams, and Google Calendar
Cons
- Steep learning curve for new users
- Risk of over complicated setups
- Can be slower for large, complex projects
5. Taskade (Best for collaborative task management)
Taskade simplifies collaboration through real time editing, mind mapping, and AI enhanced task organization, ideal for small teams that want speed and simplicity.
If you are looking for a versatile project management tool that prioritizes real time collaboration and simplicity, Taskade is a strong option.
I used it when I needed a lightweight tool for quick team coordination without the complexity of larger platforms. I liked building custom AI Agents for specific use cases, like generating a project outline.
Taskade shines in real time editing, where multiple team members can collaborate on tasks, outlines, and notes simultaneously.
Taskade best features
- Organize tasks using Kanban boards or lists
- Create visual representations using mind maps
- Collaborate in real time, including while editing the same task
- Chat with your team from the integrated video chat
Taskade limitations
- Limited customization options
- May lack advanced features larger teams or complex projects require
Taskade pricing
- Free
- Taskade Pro: $10/month per user
- Taskade for Teams: $40/month per user
Taskade ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.5/5 (50+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.7/5 (60+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Taskade?
"Taskade is great for managing my daily to do list and collaborating with my team. The communication platform lets me chat and have a quick video call. The mindmap like project structure gives bigger insight into assets and workload."
Capterra review
Pros
- Real time editing and collaboration
- Mind maps and visual workflows included
- Built in chat and video calls
Cons
- Limited customization options
- Lacks advanced features for larger teams
- Less robust integrations than bigger platforms
6. ChatGPT (Best for project ideation)
ChatGPT supports project teams by generating scopes, outlines, and reports quickly, serving as a brainstorming partner and content assistant for early stage planning.
While ChatGPT is great for creating content, it can also help with project management in a lightweight way. If you want a free tool to support small scale project work, such as defining scope, creating requirements, or drafting a timeline, ChatGPT can help.
I use prompts to break down projects into tasks and create a to do list. It can also help prioritize tasks based on project goals and deadlines, create budgets, and draft proposals and reports.
ChatGPT best features
- Define project scope by generating deliverables, stakeholders, and objectives
- Assist in creating a work breakdown structure
- Generate reports or summaries for stakeholders
- Anticipate potential risks and suggest mitigation ideas
ChatGPT limitations
- Does not provide real time updates or progress tracking
- Requires manual entry of project details, which can become time consuming at scale
ChatGPT pricing
- Free
- ChatGPT Plus: $20/month per user
ChatGPT ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.7/5 (600+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (60+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?
"ChatGPT is user friendly, and with Plus and plugins it changes how fast I can find information and write things. It's one of my favorite tools."
Capterra review
Pros
- Strong for ideation and documentation
- Flexible use cases with custom prompts
- Free tier available
Cons
- No real time project tracking or dashboards
- Manual data entry required
- Limited integrations vs dedicated PM tools
7. Microsoft Project with Copilot (Best for AI powered project forecasting)
Microsoft Project's Copilot leverages predictive forecasting in the Microsoft ecosystem, helping teams identify risks, optimize resource allocation, and maintain project control.
If you want forecasting for budgets, schedules, and risks in the Microsoft ecosystem, Microsoft Project with Copilot is built for that. Its AI assistant uses historical data and live inputs to generate project plans, surface issues, and keep timelines on track.
It flags risks and recommends actions, such as reassigning resources or adjusting dependencies, before problems escalate. It also integrates with Microsoft 365, making it easier to pull data from Teams, Excel, and Outlook.
Copilot best features
- Generate project plans with AI powered scheduling and resource suggestions
- Get insights on potential delays and suggestions to recover timelines
- Collaborate through Teams and Microsoft 365 tools
- Visualize timelines and resource usage with Gantt charts and dashboards
Copilot limitations
- Requires Microsoft 365 ecosystem for full value
- Can feel complex for small teams or simple projects
Copilot pricing
- Custom pricing (via Microsoft Project Plan 1 to 5 tiers and Copilot add ons)
Copilot ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.8/5 (200+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.6/5 (11+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Copilot?
"It's like having a super helpful assistant that can tackle a wide range of tasks."
Capterra review
Pros
- Forecasting for schedules, budgets, and risks
- Strong Microsoft 365 integration
- Clear visualization with Gantt charts
Cons
- Complex for small projects or teams
- Requires Microsoft ecosystem for full value
- Pricing and features vary by tier
8. Motion (Best for AI powered time blocking)
Motion's AI scheduling integrates tasks into calendars and reshuffles priorities when plans change, helping teams stay productive day to day.
Motion automatically adds project tasks to team calendars and provides deadlines. This helps prioritize work and improves accountability.
It also lets you attach documents, spreadsheets, and images to each task, keeping project details in one place. It can also turn recurring projects into templates.
Motion best features
- Categorize tasks and projects with labels
- Get task notifications on email or Slack
- Automatically create a project schedule for the team
- Block time for tasks with automated scheduling
Motion limitations
- Limited customization options for scheduling preferences
- Sorting or recording projects within a workspace can be difficult
Motion pricing
- Individual: $34/month
- Business Standard: $20/month per user
- Business Pro: Custom pricing
Motion ratings and reviews
- G2: 4/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.3/5 (40+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Motion?
"It prioritizes my to do list for me, reshuffles tasks and events when work changes, and calendar syncing helps me stay aware of what to work on."
Capterra review
Pros
- AI time blocking and scheduling
- Calendar and notification sync
- Recurring projects can become templates
Cons
- Limited customization in scheduling logic
- Harder to manage large projects
- Higher cost for smaller teams
Monday.com blends visual project management with AI automation, supporting custom workflows, routine task automation, and real time progress tracking.
Monday.com helps manage a project portfolio and provides an overview of ongoing projects so teams can make better decisions.
It can automatically generate tasks and provide a quick summary of tasks. The color coded interface and customizable columns (status, timeline, priority) help teams stay aligned on real time progress.
- Create custom workspaces with drag and drop boards, columns, and views
- Assign tasks, add comments, share files, and set due dates in one platform
- Automate repetitive tasks and integrate with other tools
- Perform calculations and create data visualizations in boards
- Feature rich interface can take time to learn
- AI features are only available in paid plans
- Free
- Basic: $9/month per user
- Standard: $12/month per user
- Pro: $19/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- G2: 4.7/5 (12,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.6/5 (5,000+ reviews)
"It's quick to adapt to. A new user mainly needs to pay attention to notifications, which helps adoption. The built in dashboards are useful and deliver actionable information."
G2 review
Pros
- Highly customizable boards and workflows
- AI task suggestions and automation
- Strong visual dashboards
Cons
- Learning curve for advanced features
- AI limited to paid tiers
- Can become cluttered at scale
OneCal synchronizes multiple calendars, automates scheduling, and reduces conflicts across platforms, useful for teams juggling multiple commitments.
Even though OneCal is not a full project management tool, it helps with time management and productivity. OneCal can automate tasks like setting meetings, scheduling reminders, and blocking time for focused work.
It helps sync and view calendars so you can connect with team members and track deadlines.
OneCal best features
- Integrate with Google Calendar, Outlook, and iCloud Calendar
- Share booking links to reduce scheduling conflicts
- Allocate time blocks for different activities
- Synchronize events between calendars in real time
OneCal limitations
- Free version offers limited features
- Occasional delays in syncing across platforms
OneCal pricing
- Starter: $6/month per user
- Essential: $12/month per user
- Premium: $30/month per user
OneCal ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews available
- Capterra: Not enough reviews available
What are real-life users saying about OneCal?
"With seven calendars cross syncing, availability stays up to date. OneCal has a unified dashboard where I can see availability clearly in one place."
G2 review
Pros
- Reliable cross calendar syncing
- Booking links reduce scheduling friction
- Affordable pricing tiers
Cons
- Limited to calendar use cases
- Occasional sync delays
- Fewer advanced project management features
11. Wrike (Best for AI powered risk prediction)
Wrike employs predictive AI to flag potential delays and resource bottlenecks early, useful for teams managing complex workloads with shifting priorities and tight timelines.
If your project team struggles with shifting priorities, uncertain timelines, or poor visibility, Wrike's AI can help. Its Work Intelligence features use machine learning to detect project risks and provide suggestions to avoid delays or overburdening resources.
Wrike best features
- Predictive AI flags potential project delays or risks before they happen
- Smart workload distribution based on real time team availability
- Built in time tracking and custom dashboards
- Integrations with apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Zoom
Wrike limitations
- Some users report a steep learning curve for new teams
Wrike pricing
Free plan available, paid plans start at $9.80/user/month
Wrike ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.2/5 (2,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.3/5 (1,700+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Wrike?
"Wrike is efficient and user friendly. Its interface is easy to navigate, and its features streamline workflow and improve productivity. Customizable dashboards and real time collaboration help keep everyone aligned."
Pros
- Predictive AI detects risks early
- Smart workload distribution
- Robust dashboards and integrations
Cons
- Steeper learning curve for new users
- Interface less intuitive than competitors
- Pricing escalates with larger teams
12. Fellow (Best for meeting to action workflows)
Fellow automates the meeting to task workflow by capturing action items, syncing them to task boards, and ensuring discussions translate into accountable next steps.
Fellow connects meetings and task management. It captures action items from meetings, syncs them to project boards, and provides collaborative agendas so projects stay on track.
Fellow best features
- Automatically generate meeting agendas and summaries
- AI captures action items and syncs with task boards like Asana or Trello
- Built in 1:1 templates and feedback workflows
- Real time note taking and AI transcription during calls
AI capability: Fellow uses AI to convert meeting conversations into actionable task lists across your tools.
Fellow limitations
- Limited task and project management features outside meeting scope
Fellow pricing
Free plan available, paid plans start at $6/user/month
Fellow ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.6/5 (900+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (750+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Fellow?
"Fellow allows agendas, notes, and action items to carry over into the next meeting. It is easier to track progress and avoid scrambling for prior notes. Keeping everything in one place for recurring meetings saves time."
Pros
- AI turns meetings into action items
- Built in agendas and 1:1 templates
- Syncs with boards like Asana or Trello
Cons
- Limited beyond meeting workflows
- Some advanced features locked to paid plans
- Not a standalone PM system
More of a visual learner? Here is a video comparison of the top AI project management tools you can try this year:
Trello
While Trello is traditionally known for Kanban simplicity, it supports AI enhanced automation through Butler (Trello's built in automation bot). You can create rules, buttons, and scheduled commands to move cards, assign tasks, or set due dates automatically.
Forecast
Forecast is an AI native platform focused on resource and financial planning. It uses machine learning to forecast timelines, costs, and workloads. It also auto suggests task assignments based on team capacity and skillsets.
SmartSuite
SmartSuite is a flexible project and workflow platform with AI for generating task descriptions, summarizing notes, and streamlining workflows. It offers customizable views like Gantt, Timeline, and Calendar, plus internal automation similar to Zapier.