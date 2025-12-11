10 Best AI Tools for Project Management in 2025

Now without further ado, let's break down the best AI project management tools in detail:

1. ClickUp (Best Overall)

ClickUp combines powerful AI automation with customizable workflows, dashboards, and seamless integrations, enabling teams to manage complex projects efficiently from a single, unified platform.

ClickUp is my go-to AI project management software. While I love trying different project management tools, I keep coming back to ClickUp because of its automation features.

The ClickUp Project Management Solution, coupled with AI capabilities, has transformed how I handle tasks, prioritize work, and automate processes.

It helps me create and execute project plans efficiently by breaking down complex project tasks into subtasks based on task descriptions.

ClickUp Brain, ClickUp's AI assistant, is one of the best AI task managers. It uses predictive analytics to take task scheduling and prioritization to a whole new level.

Thanks to its deep integration within the workspace, this contextual AI tool automatically identifies the most critical tasks and shuffles priorities in real time based on deadlines, dependencies, and resource availability.

This has saved me countless hours, especially when managing multiple projects with tight timelines.

That's not it. ClickUp Brain also provides automated project summaries and progress updates, so I'm always in the loop without getting bogged down by excessive details.

I also use it to create project timelines and project briefs and implement the RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed) matrix for complex projects.

ClickUp Brain also works as an excellent AI knowledge manager. With it, I can easily find and add all details related to a project, which helps my team members see the complete picture and stay aligned with project goals.

I also love the automation capabilities that take care of repetitive actions so I can focus on more strategic tasks.

From moving tasks across stages to sending reminders or updating team members, ClickUp Automations and Autopilot Agents streamline the entire workflow.

ClickUp also offers built-in project management templates that help project teams plan, manage, and monitor project progress better.

ClickUp best features

Task automation: Schedule tasks, prioritize work, streamline processes, and predict project outcomes with ClickUp Brain

Schedule tasks, prioritize work, streamline processes, and predict project outcomes with ClickUp Brain Customizable dashboards: Visualize project progress and track key metrics with ClickUp Dashboards

Visualize project progress and track key metrics with ClickUp Dashboards Smart notifications: Stay informed about critical tasks, deadlines, and project milestones with AI powered ClickUp Notifications

Stay informed about critical tasks, deadlines, and project milestones with AI powered ClickUp Notifications Real-time collaboration: Collaborate on tasks, documents, and projects with ClickUp Docs

Collaborate on tasks, documents, and projects with ClickUp Docs Easy goal setting and tracking: Set goals with ClickUp Goals, track progress, and identify roadblocks

Set goals with ClickUp Goals, track progress, and identify roadblocks Multiple view modes: Use ClickUp Views, including Kanban Boards, Lists, and Calendar View

Use ClickUp Views, including Kanban Boards, Lists, and Calendar View Custom Fields: Sort tasks and track real time status with ClickUp Custom Fields

Sort tasks and track real time status with ClickUp Custom Fields Integrations: Integrate with Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

4.7/5 (9,000+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

"I find ClickUp to be an incredibly beneficial project management tool. Its versatility, extensive features, seamless integrations, and customization options make it a standout choice. The live chat support is also a huge plus."

Capterra review

Pros

Powerful AI assistant (ClickUp Brain) for automation and forecasting

Customizable dashboards and templates

Seamless integrations with Slack, Google Calendar, and more

Cons

Feature rich platform can overwhelm new users

Requires onboarding time for customization

Some advanced features locked behind higher tiers

2. Asana (Best for automating workflows)

Asana uses AI to intelligently automate workflows, balance team workloads, and provide clear, data driven insights. This is useful for teams needing straightforward task alignment and reliable project execution.

Asana AI stands out in streamlining task management through auto generated labels. It also helps organize project sections by adding detailed descriptions and creating custom fields, boosting overall project efficiency.

I use Asana as an AI project manager, mainly to identify project blockers and track dependencies so things can keep moving forward smoothly. One of its best features is AI powered insights that help me make smart project decisions.

Asana best features

Distribute tasks evenly among team members with workload balancing

Align individual tasks with larger company objectives via the Goals feature

Identify potential bottlenecks and deadlines based on historical data with smart suggestions

Automate repetitive workflows with rules

Asana pricing

Personal: Free

Free Starter: $13.49/month per user

$13.49/month per user Advanced: $30.49/month per user

$30.49/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing

Custom pricing Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4.4/5 (10,000+ reviews)

4.4/5 (10,000+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

"Everything is easy to find and use, and the minimalistic layout helps to see things clearly. I had an easy path using integrations and automations. I enrolled on an Asana live tour and it was interactive and easy to understand."

G2 review

Pros

AI insights improve task prioritization and decisions

User friendly interface with clean organization

Good automation rules and integrations

Cons

Less flexible than competitors in customization

Steeper pricing at higher tiers

Advanced AI features limited to paid plans

3. Fireflies.ai (Best AI companion for note-taking)

Fireflies.ai transforms meetings by automatically capturing transcripts and action items, reducing manual note-taking, and ensuring key insights are documented, searchable, and actionable.

As a project manager, I spend a lot of time communicating with stakeholders, clients, and different team members. Keeping track of each conversation was a hassle. This is where Fireflies AI has helped me, taking meeting notes and transcribing them.

It's like having a dedicated note taker on every call. FirefliesAI makes it easier to document all important project discussions so we can meet project requirements. Another standout feature is its AI powered voice recognition. It accurately captures details, even with multiple speakers or background noise.

FirefliesAI best features

Customize transcription settings to suit your needs

Get action items automatically for every meeting

Find a specific comment or discussion from past meetings with searchable transcripts

FirefliesAI limitations

Customizing transcript formatting can feel restrictive

Does not offer comprehensive project management features

FirefliesAI pricing

Free

Pro: $18/month per user

$18/month per user Business: $29/month per user

$29/month per user Enterprise: $39/month per user, billed annually

FirefliesAI ratings and reviews

G2: 4.79/5 (490+ reviews)

4.79/5 (490+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews available

What are real-life users saying about FirefliesAI?

"Fireflies.ai has changed how I manage my meetings. The recap feature hits my inbox minutes after we finish. I can quickly find key spots in the conversation with time stamped notes, then add them to my CRM."

G2 review

Pros

Accurate AI transcription with speaker recognition

Automatically generates action items

Searchable transcripts save time on reviews

Cons

Limited beyond meeting context

Formatting options for transcripts are restrictive

Not a full PM tool, needs pairing with others

4. Notion (Best for visualizing project progress)

Notion integrates flexible project management with AI content generation, summarization, and visualization, giving creative teams one adaptable tool to plan, execute, and track projects clearly.

If you love to visualize ideas and project details, Notion can work well. It arranges projects in a timeline view so you can see how different projects connect, track dependencies, and align workflow.

Notion AI helps create project documents, draft project plans, and define project tasks. Notion's AI Autofill feature gathers information from the workspace, such as action items and project blockers, and provides real time project updates.

Notion best features

Create databases to organize information in formats from task lists to timelines

Use templates to create new pages and databases faster

Summarize information, generate ideas, and automate repetitive tasks with Notion AI

Integrate with Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more

Notion limitations

Learning curve can be steep for new users

Easy to overcomplicate workflows with too much customization

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $10/month per user

$10/month per user Business: $15/month per user

$15/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (5,000+ reviews)

4.7/5 (5,000+ reviews) Capterra: 4.7/5 (2,200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

"The platform is interactive and allows you to design a more organized and personalized workflow. With the help of AI, you can generate better ideas for carrying out projects. I also like that I can share information with my team and work together more easily."

Capterra review

Pros

Flexible, visual workflows

AI summarization and document generation

Integrates with Slack, Teams, and Google Calendar

Cons

Steep learning curve for new users

Risk of over complicated setups

Can be slower for large, complex projects

5. Taskade (Best for collaborative task management)

Taskade simplifies collaboration through real time editing, mind mapping, and AI enhanced task organization, ideal for small teams that want speed and simplicity.

If you are looking for a versatile project management tool that prioritizes real time collaboration and simplicity, Taskade is a strong option.

I used it when I needed a lightweight tool for quick team coordination without the complexity of larger platforms. I liked building custom AI Agents for specific use cases, like generating a project outline.

Taskade shines in real time editing, where multiple team members can collaborate on tasks, outlines, and notes simultaneously.

Taskade best features

Organize tasks using Kanban boards or lists

Create visual representations using mind maps

Collaborate in real time, including while editing the same task

Chat with your team from the integrated video chat

Taskade limitations

Limited customization options

May lack advanced features larger teams or complex projects require

Taskade pricing

Free

Taskade Pro: $10/month per user

$10/month per user Taskade for Teams: $40/month per user

Taskade ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5/5 (50+ reviews)

4.5/5 (50+ reviews) Capterra: 4.7/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Taskade?

"Taskade is great for managing my daily to do list and collaborating with my team. The communication platform lets me chat and have a quick video call. The mindmap like project structure gives bigger insight into assets and workload."

Capterra review

Pros

Real time editing and collaboration

Mind maps and visual workflows included

Built in chat and video calls

Cons

Limited customization options

Lacks advanced features for larger teams

Less robust integrations than bigger platforms

6. ChatGPT (Best for project ideation)

ChatGPT supports project teams by generating scopes, outlines, and reports quickly, serving as a brainstorming partner and content assistant for early stage planning.

While ChatGPT is great for creating content, it can also help with project management in a lightweight way. If you want a free tool to support small scale project work, such as defining scope, creating requirements, or drafting a timeline, ChatGPT can help.

I use prompts to break down projects into tasks and create a to do list. It can also help prioritize tasks based on project goals and deadlines, create budgets, and draft proposals and reports.

ChatGPT best features

Define project scope by generating deliverables, stakeholders, and objectives

Assist in creating a work breakdown structure

Generate reports or summaries for stakeholders

Anticipate potential risks and suggest mitigation ideas

ChatGPT limitations

Does not provide real time updates or progress tracking

Requires manual entry of project details, which can become time consuming at scale

ChatGPT pricing

Free

ChatGPT Plus: $20/month per user

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (600+ reviews)

4.7/5 (600+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

"ChatGPT is user friendly, and with Plus and plugins it changes how fast I can find information and write things. It's one of my favorite tools."

Capterra review

Pros

Strong for ideation and documentation

Flexible use cases with custom prompts

Free tier available

Cons

No real time project tracking or dashboards

Manual data entry required

Limited integrations vs dedicated PM tools

7. Microsoft Project with Copilot (Best for AI powered project forecasting)

Microsoft Project's Copilot leverages predictive forecasting in the Microsoft ecosystem, helping teams identify risks, optimize resource allocation, and maintain project control.

If you want forecasting for budgets, schedules, and risks in the Microsoft ecosystem, Microsoft Project with Copilot is built for that. Its AI assistant uses historical data and live inputs to generate project plans, surface issues, and keep timelines on track.

It flags risks and recommends actions, such as reassigning resources or adjusting dependencies, before problems escalate. It also integrates with Microsoft 365, making it easier to pull data from Teams, Excel, and Outlook.

Copilot best features

Generate project plans with AI powered scheduling and resource suggestions

Get insights on potential delays and suggestions to recover timelines

Collaborate through Teams and Microsoft 365 tools

Visualize timelines and resource usage with Gantt charts and dashboards

Copilot limitations

Requires Microsoft 365 ecosystem for full value

Can feel complex for small teams or simple projects

Copilot pricing

Custom pricing (via Microsoft Project Plan 1 to 5 tiers and Copilot add ons)

Copilot ratings and reviews

G2: 4.8/5 (200+ reviews)

4.8/5 (200+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (11+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Copilot?

"It's like having a super helpful assistant that can tackle a wide range of tasks."

Capterra review

Pros

Forecasting for schedules, budgets, and risks

Strong Microsoft 365 integration

Clear visualization with Gantt charts

Cons

Complex for small projects or teams

Requires Microsoft ecosystem for full value

Pricing and features vary by tier

8. Motion (Best for AI powered time blocking)

Motion's AI scheduling integrates tasks into calendars and reshuffles priorities when plans change, helping teams stay productive day to day.

Motion automatically adds project tasks to team calendars and provides deadlines. This helps prioritize work and improves accountability.

It also lets you attach documents, spreadsheets, and images to each task, keeping project details in one place. It can also turn recurring projects into templates.

Motion best features

Categorize tasks and projects with labels

Get task notifications on email or Slack

Automatically create a project schedule for the team

Block time for tasks with automated scheduling

Motion limitations

Limited customization options for scheduling preferences

Sorting or recording projects within a workspace can be difficult

Motion pricing

Individual: $34/month

$34/month Business Standard: $20/month per user

$20/month per user Business Pro: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (90+ reviews)

4/5 (90+ reviews) Capterra: 4.3/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Motion?

"It prioritizes my to do list for me, reshuffles tasks and events when work changes, and calendar syncing helps me stay aware of what to work on."

Capterra review

Pros

AI time blocking and scheduling

Calendar and notification sync

Recurring projects can become templates

Cons

Limited customization in scheduling logic

Harder to manage large projects

Higher cost for smaller teams

9. Monday.com (Best for customizing project workflows)

Monday.com blends visual project management with AI automation, supporting custom workflows, routine task automation, and real time progress tracking.

Monday.com helps manage a project portfolio and provides an overview of ongoing projects so teams can make better decisions.

It can automatically generate tasks and provide a quick summary of tasks. The color coded interface and customizable columns (status, timeline, priority) help teams stay aligned on real time progress.

Monday.com best features

Create custom workspaces with drag and drop boards, columns, and views

Assign tasks, add comments, share files, and set due dates in one platform

Automate repetitive tasks and integrate with other tools

Perform calculations and create data visualizations in boards

Monday.com limitations

Feature rich interface can take time to learn

AI features are only available in paid plans

Monday.com pricing

Free

Basic: $9/month per user

$9/month per user Standard: $12/month per user

$12/month per user Pro: $19/month per user

$19/month per user Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday.com ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (12,000+ reviews)

4.7/5 (12,000+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (5,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Monday.com?

"It's quick to adapt to. A new user mainly needs to pay attention to notifications, which helps adoption. The built in dashboards are useful and deliver actionable information."

G2 review

Pros

Highly customizable boards and workflows

AI task suggestions and automation

Strong visual dashboards

Cons

Learning curve for advanced features

AI limited to paid tiers

Can become cluttered at scale

10. OneCal (Best calendar sync tool for project scheduling support)

OneCal synchronizes multiple calendars, automates scheduling, and reduces conflicts across platforms, useful for teams juggling multiple commitments.

Even though OneCal is not a full project management tool, it helps with time management and productivity. OneCal can automate tasks like setting meetings, scheduling reminders, and blocking time for focused work.

It helps sync and view calendars so you can connect with team members and track deadlines.

OneCal best features

Integrate with Google Calendar, Outlook, and iCloud Calendar

Share booking links to reduce scheduling conflicts

Allocate time blocks for different activities

Synchronize events between calendars in real time

OneCal limitations

Free version offers limited features

Occasional delays in syncing across platforms

OneCal pricing

Starter: $6/month per user

$6/month per user Essential: $12/month per user

$12/month per user Premium: $30/month per user

OneCal ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews available

Not enough reviews available Capterra: Not enough reviews available

What are real-life users saying about OneCal?

"With seven calendars cross syncing, availability stays up to date. OneCal has a unified dashboard where I can see availability clearly in one place."

G2 review

Pros

Reliable cross calendar syncing

Booking links reduce scheduling friction

Affordable pricing tiers

Cons

Limited to calendar use cases

Occasional sync delays

Fewer advanced project management features

11. Wrike (Best for AI powered risk prediction)

Wrike employs predictive AI to flag potential delays and resource bottlenecks early, useful for teams managing complex workloads with shifting priorities and tight timelines.

If your project team struggles with shifting priorities, uncertain timelines, or poor visibility, Wrike's AI can help. Its Work Intelligence features use machine learning to detect project risks and provide suggestions to avoid delays or overburdening resources.

Wrike best features

Predictive AI flags potential project delays or risks before they happen

Smart workload distribution based on real time team availability

Built in time tracking and custom dashboards

Integrations with apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Zoom

Wrike limitations

Some users report a steep learning curve for new teams

Wrike pricing

Free plan available, paid plans start at $9.80/user/month

Wrike ratings and reviews

G2: 4.2/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.3/5 (1,700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wrike?

"Wrike is efficient and user friendly. Its interface is easy to navigate, and its features streamline workflow and improve productivity. Customizable dashboards and real time collaboration help keep everyone aligned."

Pros

Predictive AI detects risks early

Smart workload distribution

Robust dashboards and integrations

Cons

Steeper learning curve for new users

Interface less intuitive than competitors

Pricing escalates with larger teams

12. Fellow (Best for meeting to action workflows)

Fellow automates the meeting to task workflow by capturing action items, syncing them to task boards, and ensuring discussions translate into accountable next steps.

Fellow connects meetings and task management. It captures action items from meetings, syncs them to project boards, and provides collaborative agendas so projects stay on track.

Fellow best features

Automatically generate meeting agendas and summaries

AI captures action items and syncs with task boards like Asana or Trello

Built in 1:1 templates and feedback workflows

Real time note taking and AI transcription during calls

AI capability: Fellow uses AI to convert meeting conversations into actionable task lists across your tools.

Fellow limitations

Limited task and project management features outside meeting scope

Fellow pricing

Free plan available, paid plans start at $6/user/month

Fellow ratings and reviews

G2: 4.6/5 (900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.5/5 (750+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Fellow?

"Fellow allows agendas, notes, and action items to carry over into the next meeting. It is easier to track progress and avoid scrambling for prior notes. Keeping everything in one place for recurring meetings saves time."

Pros

AI turns meetings into action items

Built in agendas and 1:1 templates

Syncs with boards like Asana or Trello

Cons

Limited beyond meeting workflows

Some advanced features locked to paid plans

Not a standalone PM system

More of a visual learner? Here is a video comparison of the top AI project management tools you can try this year:

Trello

While Trello is traditionally known for Kanban simplicity, it supports AI enhanced automation through Butler (Trello's built in automation bot). You can create rules, buttons, and scheduled commands to move cards, assign tasks, or set due dates automatically.

Forecast

Forecast is an AI native platform focused on resource and financial planning. It uses machine learning to forecast timelines, costs, and workloads. It also auto suggests task assignments based on team capacity and skillsets.

SmartSuite

SmartSuite is a flexible project and workflow platform with AI for generating task descriptions, summarizing notes, and streamlining workflows. It offers customizable views like Gantt, Timeline, and Calendar, plus internal automation similar to Zapier.