10 Best AI Tools for Project Management in 2025

AI tools have taken the world by storm. Here’s are 10 best AI tools for project management that'll help you work smarter, not harder.

Free Forever.
No credit card.

project-management-life-cycle.png

My Favorite AI Tools for Project Management [Top Picks]

Here are my favorite AI tools for project management that I'll review in detail below.

  • ClickUp: Best option overall, powerful yet flexible AI features
  • Asana: Best for automating workflows
  • Fireflies.ai: Best for note-taking
  • Notion: Best for visualizing project progress
  • Taskade: Best for collaborative task management

Want even more options? Check out my full breakdown of all my picks below.

## How Do AI Project Management Tools Work?

AI project management tools work by using machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze data, automate tasks, and predict project outcomes. They do not just organize tasks, they learn how you and your team work.

For example, AI tools can review your team's past projects, measure how long tasks typically take, and then forecast the time needed to finish current work.

These tools also prioritize tasks automatically. Instead of manually sorting through lists, the AI scans the project, identifies the most critical tasks, and moves them to the top of your to do list.

In short, AI project management tools simplify your workload and enhance operational efficiency.

Fun Fact: Time blocking as a productivity method dates back to Benjamin Franklin's daily schedule journal!

Key Features to Look for in AI Project Management Tools

When choosing an AI project management tool, look for features that align with your specific needs and goals. Here are some key functionalities to consider:

  • Smart automation: The tool should be able to automate routine tasks with minimal effort
  • Predictive analytics: Look for tools that can predict potential risks, bottlenecks, and resource constraints
  • Natural language processing: This feature enables you to interact with the tool using natural language, making it easier to get the information you need
  • Integration capabilities: Ensure the tool integrates seamlessly with your existing tools and systems, such as communication platforms, time tracking software, and CRM systems
  • Scalability: As your projects and team grow, your tool should be able to scale with you. Look for tools that can handle increasing workloads and complexity
  • User friendliness: A tool that's easy to learn and use will help your team adopt it quickly and avoid frustration

My Favorite AI Tools for Project Management [Top Picks]

Now without further ado, let's break down the best AI project management tools in detail:

1. ClickUp (Best Overall)

ClickUp combines powerful AI automation with customizable workflows, dashboards, and seamless integrations, enabling teams to manage complex projects efficiently from a single, unified platform.

Check it Out | Learn More

ClickUp is my go-to AI project management software. While I love trying different project management tools, I keep coming back to ClickUp because of its automation features.

The ClickUp Project Management Solution, coupled with AI capabilities, has transformed how I handle tasks, prioritize work, and automate processes.

It helps me create and execute project plans efficiently by breaking down complex project tasks into subtasks based on task descriptions.

ClickUp Brain, ClickUp's AI assistant, is one of the best AI task managers. It uses predictive analytics to take task scheduling and prioritization to a whole new level.

Thanks to its deep integration within the workspace, this contextual AI tool automatically identifies the most critical tasks and shuffles priorities in real time based on deadlines, dependencies, and resource availability.

This has saved me countless hours, especially when managing multiple projects with tight timelines.

That's not it. ClickUp Brain also provides automated project summaries and progress updates, so I'm always in the loop without getting bogged down by excessive details.

I also use it to create project timelines and project briefs and implement the RACI (Responsible, Accountable, Consulted, and Informed) matrix for complex projects.

ClickUp Brain also works as an excellent AI knowledge manager. With it, I can easily find and add all details related to a project, which helps my team members see the complete picture and stay aligned with project goals.

I also love the automation capabilities that take care of repetitive actions so I can focus on more strategic tasks.

From moving tasks across stages to sending reminders or updating team members, ClickUp Automations and Autopilot Agents streamline the entire workflow.

ClickUp also offers built-in project management templates that help project teams plan, manage, and monitor project progress better.

ClickUp best features

  • Task automation: Schedule tasks, prioritize work, streamline processes, and predict project outcomes with ClickUp Brain
  • Customizable dashboards: Visualize project progress and track key metrics with ClickUp Dashboards
  • Smart notifications: Stay informed about critical tasks, deadlines, and project milestones with AI powered ClickUp Notifications
  • Real-time collaboration: Collaborate on tasks, documents, and projects with ClickUp Docs
  • Easy goal setting and tracking: Set goals with ClickUp Goals, track progress, and identify roadblocks
  • Multiple view modes: Use ClickUp Views, including Kanban Boards, Lists, and Calendar View
  • Custom Fields: Sort tasks and track real time status with ClickUp Custom Fields
  • Integrations: Integrate with Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more

ClickUp ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

"I find ClickUp to be an incredibly beneficial project management tool. Its versatility, extensive features, seamless integrations, and customization options make it a standout choice. The live chat support is also a huge plus."
Capterra review

Pros

  • Powerful AI assistant (ClickUp Brain) for automation and forecasting
  • Customizable dashboards and templates
  • Seamless integrations with Slack, Google Calendar, and more

Cons

  • Feature rich platform can overwhelm new users
  • Requires onboarding time for customization
  • Some advanced features locked behind higher tiers

2. Asana (Best for automating workflows)

Asana uses AI to intelligently automate workflows, balance team workloads, and provide clear, data driven insights. This is useful for teams needing straightforward task alignment and reliable project execution.

Asana AI stands out in streamlining task management through auto generated labels. It also helps organize project sections by adding detailed descriptions and creating custom fields, boosting overall project efficiency.

I use Asana as an AI project manager, mainly to identify project blockers and track dependencies so things can keep moving forward smoothly. One of its best features is AI powered insights that help me make smart project decisions.

Asana best features

  • Distribute tasks evenly among team members with workload balancing
  • Align individual tasks with larger company objectives via the Goals feature
  • Identify potential bottlenecks and deadlines based on historical data with smart suggestions
  • Automate repetitive workflows with rules

Asana pricing

  • Personal: Free
  • Starter: $13.49/month per user
  • Advanced: $30.49/month per user
  • Enterprise: Custom pricing
  • Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.4/5 (10,000+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.5/5 (12,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Asana?

"Everything is easy to find and use, and the minimalistic layout helps to see things clearly. I had an easy path using integrations and automations. I enrolled on an Asana live tour and it was interactive and easy to understand."
G2 review

Pros

  • AI insights improve task prioritization and decisions
  • User friendly interface with clean organization
  • Good automation rules and integrations

Cons

  • Less flexible than competitors in customization
  • Steeper pricing at higher tiers
  • Advanced AI features limited to paid plans

3. Fireflies.ai (Best AI companion for note-taking)

Fireflies.ai transforms meetings by automatically capturing transcripts and action items, reducing manual note-taking, and ensuring key insights are documented, searchable, and actionable.

As a project manager, I spend a lot of time communicating with stakeholders, clients, and different team members. Keeping track of each conversation was a hassle. This is where Fireflies AI has helped me, taking meeting notes and transcribing them.

It's like having a dedicated note taker on every call. FirefliesAI makes it easier to document all important project discussions so we can meet project requirements. Another standout feature is its AI powered voice recognition. It accurately captures details, even with multiple speakers or background noise.

FirefliesAI best features

  • Customize transcription settings to suit your needs
  • Get action items automatically for every meeting
  • Find a specific comment or discussion from past meetings with searchable transcripts

FirefliesAI limitations

  • Customizing transcript formatting can feel restrictive
  • Does not offer comprehensive project management features

FirefliesAI pricing

  • Free
  • Pro: $18/month per user
  • Business: $29/month per user
  • Enterprise: $39/month per user, billed annually

FirefliesAI ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.79/5 (490+ reviews)
  • Capterra: Not enough reviews available

What are real-life users saying about FirefliesAI?

"Fireflies.ai has changed how I manage my meetings. The recap feature hits my inbox minutes after we finish. I can quickly find key spots in the conversation with time stamped notes, then add them to my CRM."
G2 review

Pros

  • Accurate AI transcription with speaker recognition
  • Automatically generates action items
  • Searchable transcripts save time on reviews

Cons

  • Limited beyond meeting context
  • Formatting options for transcripts are restrictive
  • Not a full PM tool, needs pairing with others

4. Notion (Best for visualizing project progress)

Notion integrates flexible project management with AI content generation, summarization, and visualization, giving creative teams one adaptable tool to plan, execute, and track projects clearly.

If you love to visualize ideas and project details, Notion can work well. It arranges projects in a timeline view so you can see how different projects connect, track dependencies, and align workflow.

Notion AI helps create project documents, draft project plans, and define project tasks. Notion's AI Autofill feature gathers information from the workspace, such as action items and project blockers, and provides real time project updates.

Notion best features

  • Create databases to organize information in formats from task lists to timelines
  • Use templates to create new pages and databases faster
  • Summarize information, generate ideas, and automate repetitive tasks with Notion AI
  • Integrate with Slack, Google Calendar, Microsoft Teams, and more

Notion limitations

  • Learning curve can be steep for new users
  • Easy to overcomplicate workflows with too much customization

Notion pricing

  • Free
  • Plus: $10/month per user
  • Business: $15/month per user
  • Enterprise: Custom pricing

Notion ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.7/5 (5,000+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.7/5 (2,200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Notion?

"The platform is interactive and allows you to design a more organized and personalized workflow. With the help of AI, you can generate better ideas for carrying out projects. I also like that I can share information with my team and work together more easily."
Capterra review

Pros

  • Flexible, visual workflows
  • AI summarization and document generation
  • Integrates with Slack, Teams, and Google Calendar

Cons

  • Steep learning curve for new users
  • Risk of over complicated setups
  • Can be slower for large, complex projects

5. Taskade (Best for collaborative task management)

Taskade simplifies collaboration through real time editing, mind mapping, and AI enhanced task organization, ideal for small teams that want speed and simplicity.

If you are looking for a versatile project management tool that prioritizes real time collaboration and simplicity, Taskade is a strong option.

I used it when I needed a lightweight tool for quick team coordination without the complexity of larger platforms. I liked building custom AI Agents for specific use cases, like generating a project outline.

Taskade shines in real time editing, where multiple team members can collaborate on tasks, outlines, and notes simultaneously.

Taskade best features

  • Organize tasks using Kanban boards or lists
  • Create visual representations using mind maps
  • Collaborate in real time, including while editing the same task
  • Chat with your team from the integrated video chat

Taskade limitations

  • Limited customization options
  • May lack advanced features larger teams or complex projects require

Taskade pricing

  • Free
  • Taskade Pro: $10/month per user
  • Taskade for Teams: $40/month per user

Taskade ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.5/5 (50+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.7/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Taskade?

"Taskade is great for managing my daily to do list and collaborating with my team. The communication platform lets me chat and have a quick video call. The mindmap like project structure gives bigger insight into assets and workload."
Capterra review

Pros

  • Real time editing and collaboration
  • Mind maps and visual workflows included
  • Built in chat and video calls

Cons

  • Limited customization options
  • Lacks advanced features for larger teams
  • Less robust integrations than bigger platforms

6. ChatGPT (Best for project ideation)

ChatGPT supports project teams by generating scopes, outlines, and reports quickly, serving as a brainstorming partner and content assistant for early stage planning.

While ChatGPT is great for creating content, it can also help with project management in a lightweight way. If you want a free tool to support small scale project work, such as defining scope, creating requirements, or drafting a timeline, ChatGPT can help.

I use prompts to break down projects into tasks and create a to do list. It can also help prioritize tasks based on project goals and deadlines, create budgets, and draft proposals and reports.

ChatGPT best features

  • Define project scope by generating deliverables, stakeholders, and objectives
  • Assist in creating a work breakdown structure
  • Generate reports or summaries for stakeholders
  • Anticipate potential risks and suggest mitigation ideas

ChatGPT limitations

  • Does not provide real time updates or progress tracking
  • Requires manual entry of project details, which can become time consuming at scale

ChatGPT pricing

  • Free
  • ChatGPT Plus: $20/month per user

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.7/5 (600+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.5/5 (60+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ChatGPT?

"ChatGPT is user friendly, and with Plus and plugins it changes how fast I can find information and write things. It's one of my favorite tools."
Capterra review

Pros

  • Strong for ideation and documentation
  • Flexible use cases with custom prompts
  • Free tier available

Cons

  • No real time project tracking or dashboards
  • Manual data entry required
  • Limited integrations vs dedicated PM tools

7. Microsoft Project with Copilot (Best for AI powered project forecasting)

Microsoft Project's Copilot leverages predictive forecasting in the Microsoft ecosystem, helping teams identify risks, optimize resource allocation, and maintain project control.

If you want forecasting for budgets, schedules, and risks in the Microsoft ecosystem, Microsoft Project with Copilot is built for that. Its AI assistant uses historical data and live inputs to generate project plans, surface issues, and keep timelines on track.

It flags risks and recommends actions, such as reassigning resources or adjusting dependencies, before problems escalate. It also integrates with Microsoft 365, making it easier to pull data from Teams, Excel, and Outlook.

Copilot best features

  • Generate project plans with AI powered scheduling and resource suggestions
  • Get insights on potential delays and suggestions to recover timelines
  • Collaborate through Teams and Microsoft 365 tools
  • Visualize timelines and resource usage with Gantt charts and dashboards

Copilot limitations

  • Requires Microsoft 365 ecosystem for full value
  • Can feel complex for small teams or simple projects

Copilot pricing

  • Custom pricing (via Microsoft Project Plan 1 to 5 tiers and Copilot add ons)

Copilot ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.8/5 (200+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.6/5 (11+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Copilot?

"It's like having a super helpful assistant that can tackle a wide range of tasks."
Capterra review

Pros

  • Forecasting for schedules, budgets, and risks
  • Strong Microsoft 365 integration
  • Clear visualization with Gantt charts

Cons

  • Complex for small projects or teams
  • Requires Microsoft ecosystem for full value
  • Pricing and features vary by tier

8. Motion (Best for AI powered time blocking)

Motion's AI scheduling integrates tasks into calendars and reshuffles priorities when plans change, helping teams stay productive day to day.

Motion automatically adds project tasks to team calendars and provides deadlines. This helps prioritize work and improves accountability.

It also lets you attach documents, spreadsheets, and images to each task, keeping project details in one place. It can also turn recurring projects into templates.

Motion best features

  • Categorize tasks and projects with labels
  • Get task notifications on email or Slack
  • Automatically create a project schedule for the team
  • Block time for tasks with automated scheduling

Motion limitations

  • Limited customization options for scheduling preferences
  • Sorting or recording projects within a workspace can be difficult

Motion pricing

  • Individual: $34/month
  • Business Standard: $20/month per user
  • Business Pro: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4/5 (90+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.3/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Motion?

"It prioritizes my to do list for me, reshuffles tasks and events when work changes, and calendar syncing helps me stay aware of what to work on."
Capterra review

Pros

  • AI time blocking and scheduling
  • Calendar and notification sync
  • Recurring projects can become templates

Cons

  • Limited customization in scheduling logic
  • Harder to manage large projects
  • Higher cost for smaller teams

9. Monday.com (Best for customizing project workflows)

Monday.com blends visual project management with AI automation, supporting custom workflows, routine task automation, and real time progress tracking.

Monday.com helps manage a project portfolio and provides an overview of ongoing projects so teams can make better decisions.

It can automatically generate tasks and provide a quick summary of tasks. The color coded interface and customizable columns (status, timeline, priority) help teams stay aligned on real time progress.

Monday.com best features

  • Create custom workspaces with drag and drop boards, columns, and views
  • Assign tasks, add comments, share files, and set due dates in one platform
  • Automate repetitive tasks and integrate with other tools
  • Perform calculations and create data visualizations in boards

Monday.com limitations

  • Feature rich interface can take time to learn
  • AI features are only available in paid plans

Monday.com pricing

  • Free
  • Basic: $9/month per user
  • Standard: $12/month per user
  • Pro: $19/month per user
  • Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday.com ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.7/5 (12,000+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.6/5 (5,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Monday.com?

"It's quick to adapt to. A new user mainly needs to pay attention to notifications, which helps adoption. The built in dashboards are useful and deliver actionable information."
G2 review

Pros

  • Highly customizable boards and workflows
  • AI task suggestions and automation
  • Strong visual dashboards

Cons

  • Learning curve for advanced features
  • AI limited to paid tiers
  • Can become cluttered at scale

10. OneCal (Best calendar sync tool for project scheduling support)

OneCal synchronizes multiple calendars, automates scheduling, and reduces conflicts across platforms, useful for teams juggling multiple commitments.

Even though OneCal is not a full project management tool, it helps with time management and productivity. OneCal can automate tasks like setting meetings, scheduling reminders, and blocking time for focused work.

It helps sync and view calendars so you can connect with team members and track deadlines.

OneCal best features

  • Integrate with Google Calendar, Outlook, and iCloud Calendar
  • Share booking links to reduce scheduling conflicts
  • Allocate time blocks for different activities
  • Synchronize events between calendars in real time

OneCal limitations

  • Free version offers limited features
  • Occasional delays in syncing across platforms

OneCal pricing

  • Starter: $6/month per user
  • Essential: $12/month per user
  • Premium: $30/month per user

OneCal ratings and reviews

  • G2: Not enough reviews available
  • Capterra: Not enough reviews available

What are real-life users saying about OneCal?

"With seven calendars cross syncing, availability stays up to date. OneCal has a unified dashboard where I can see availability clearly in one place."
G2 review

Pros

  • Reliable cross calendar syncing
  • Booking links reduce scheduling friction
  • Affordable pricing tiers

Cons

  • Limited to calendar use cases
  • Occasional sync delays
  • Fewer advanced project management features

11. Wrike (Best for AI powered risk prediction)

Wrike employs predictive AI to flag potential delays and resource bottlenecks early, useful for teams managing complex workloads with shifting priorities and tight timelines.

If your project team struggles with shifting priorities, uncertain timelines, or poor visibility, Wrike's AI can help. Its Work Intelligence features use machine learning to detect project risks and provide suggestions to avoid delays or overburdening resources.

Wrike best features

  • Predictive AI flags potential project delays or risks before they happen
  • Smart workload distribution based on real time team availability
  • Built in time tracking and custom dashboards
  • Integrations with apps like Slack, Google Drive, and Zoom

Wrike limitations

  • Some users report a steep learning curve for new teams

Wrike pricing

Free plan available, paid plans start at $9.80/user/month

Wrike ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.2/5 (2,000+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.3/5 (1,700+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Wrike?

"Wrike is efficient and user friendly. Its interface is easy to navigate, and its features streamline workflow and improve productivity. Customizable dashboards and real time collaboration help keep everyone aligned."

Pros

  • Predictive AI detects risks early
  • Smart workload distribution
  • Robust dashboards and integrations

Cons

  • Steeper learning curve for new users
  • Interface less intuitive than competitors
  • Pricing escalates with larger teams

12. Fellow (Best for meeting to action workflows)

Fellow automates the meeting to task workflow by capturing action items, syncing them to task boards, and ensuring discussions translate into accountable next steps.

Fellow connects meetings and task management. It captures action items from meetings, syncs them to project boards, and provides collaborative agendas so projects stay on track.

Fellow best features

  • Automatically generate meeting agendas and summaries
  • AI captures action items and syncs with task boards like Asana or Trello
  • Built in 1:1 templates and feedback workflows
  • Real time note taking and AI transcription during calls

AI capability: Fellow uses AI to convert meeting conversations into actionable task lists across your tools.

Fellow limitations

  • Limited task and project management features outside meeting scope

Fellow pricing

Free plan available, paid plans start at $6/user/month

Fellow ratings and reviews

  • G2: 4.6/5 (900+ reviews)
  • Capterra: 4.5/5 (750+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Fellow?

"Fellow allows agendas, notes, and action items to carry over into the next meeting. It is easier to track progress and avoid scrambling for prior notes. Keeping everything in one place for recurring meetings saves time."

Pros

  • AI turns meetings into action items
  • Built in agendas and 1:1 templates
  • Syncs with boards like Asana or Trello

Cons

  • Limited beyond meeting workflows
  • Some advanced features locked to paid plans
  • Not a standalone PM system

More of a visual learner? Here is a video comparison of the top AI project management tools you can try this year:

Trello

While Trello is traditionally known for Kanban simplicity, it supports AI enhanced automation through Butler (Trello's built in automation bot). You can create rules, buttons, and scheduled commands to move cards, assign tasks, or set due dates automatically.

Forecast

Forecast is an AI native platform focused on resource and financial planning. It uses machine learning to forecast timelines, costs, and workloads. It also auto suggests task assignments based on team capacity and skillsets.

SmartSuite

SmartSuite is a flexible project and workflow platform with AI for generating task descriptions, summarizing notes, and streamlining workflows. It offers customizable views like Gantt, Timeline, and Calendar, plus internal automation similar to Zapier.

Try ClickUp: The Ultimate AI Project Management Tool

Using AI project management tools can feel overwhelming initially because of automation and customization features. However, finding the right AI project management software can help you achieve your goals faster and more efficiently.

AI Cards in ClickUp Dashboards

Use AI Cards in ClickUp Dashboards to get quick summaries and updates on your projects

Speaking about the right AI project management tool, you must try ClickUp.

Its AI assistant, ClickUp Brain, can streamline tasks based on priorities, provide real time insights into project progress, and automate workflow.

If you're ready to take project management to the next level, sign up for free on ClickUp today.

Bonus: Brain MAX is an AI powered desktop companion for project management. Instead of juggling multiple apps, Brain MAX brings tasks, timelines, documents, emails, and team chats into one workspace. With deep integration and automation, it tracks progress, assigns tasks, sets reminders, and keeps everyone aligned. Use talk to text to update a project, brainstorm ideas, or delegate work, and Brain MAX organizes and acts on the instructions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to common questions about AI tools for project management

Related

Other Topics to Learn

Level up your productivity game with these topics we think you'll also like:

task_management_1.jpg

Task Management

Organize, prioritize, and track work to ensure nothing slips through cracks.

productivity_1.jpg

Productivity

Accomplish meaningful work efficiently without burning out.

AI Automation Builder

AI & Automation

Eliminate repetitive work and automate routine tasks with intelligent systems.

ClickUp
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001 Logo
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT