Completely
Customized Project Management

Defining what’s important should be simple - and fun! Create custom-tailored workflows that your whole team can embrace to be more productive.
Customize your workflow.

Customize your workflow.

It’s not often that tasks jump straight from “open” to “closed”. Add personalized workflows for your Spaces and Projects to keep track of task progress.
Read more
Do what you want with Custom Fields.

Do what you want with Custom Fields.

Make ClickUp completely customized! Custom fields let you use ClickUp for virtually anything you can imagine. Track, sort, and filter work according to your team’s needs.
Read more
See tasks your way.

See tasks your way.

Instantly toggle between List, Board, Box, and Time Views to gain new insight into your task lineup.
Read more
Focus on what matters.

Focus on what matters.

Check in to see who’s on track and who needs motivation with select sorting and filtering options. Save popular sorting and filtering views to your Favorites, and come back to them any time!
Read more
Multiple Assignees, when you need them.

Multiple Assignees, when you need them.

If you want multiple assignees, turn 'em on! Customize this setting based on project to avoid having multiple assignees when they aren't needed.
Read more
ClickUp knows code.

ClickUp knows code.

Interpret tons of languages with code block formatting, automatically colorized for clarity. Popular languages interpreted include Javascript, Python, Ruby, CSS, Java, PHP, and HTML.
Read more
No more repeat work.

No more repeat work.

Create templates from your favorite Spaces, Projects, Lists, tasks, and checklists for repeated use. Choose what to carry over from the template when you create something new!
Read more
The smartest notifications.

The smartest notifications.

Make notifications work for you, when you want them to. Pick what you want to be notified about, how you want to be notified and when. You have more control than with any other tools.
Read more
Save your filters.

Save your filters.

Save filters for your most popular searches, such as high priority and overdue. Access these saved filters at any time. You can save for Team or Me views, too.
Read more
Tag up.

Tag up.

You need tags when tasks could have multiple labels. Because a task can only have one status and only exist in one location, tags give you that extra dimension on which to organize your tasks.
Read more
Show your colors.

Show your colors.

Why be boring? Choose your favorite color and make ClickUp your happy place.
Read more
Welcome to the dark side.

Welcome to the dark side.

“Dark mode change my life.” If you work at night, you’ll freaking love dark mode.
Read more

A better way to manage everything.

Tasks, reminders, calendars, to do lists, for you and your teams - all in one place.
Based on 10,000+ reviews on
G2crowd Capterra Taskreports Inc

Join 800,000+ Highly Productive Teams

Free Forever
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week