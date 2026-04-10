أفضل وكلاء الذكاء الاصطناعي في Slack لأتمتة سير العمل والدردشة

Every day, an estimated 42 million people log into Slack to coordinate projects, exchange updates, and collaborate across teams.

Yet the same Slack channels that keep teams connected can also create information overload.

Slack AI agents address this challenge by acting as intelligent assistants inside your workspace—handling routine tasks, surfacing answers from company knowledge, and helping teams stay focused on meaningful work instead of repetitive coordination.

In this blog, we will discuss in detail the 11 best Slack agents to automate workflows and chat, and why ClickUp stands out in comparison to Slack and other agents. 🎯

What Should You Look for in Slack AI Agents?

Not all Slack AI agents are built the same. The best ones don’t just answer questions—they help your team automate work, manage conversations, and act on information directly inside your Slack workspace.

When chosen well, an AI agent becomes a reliable AI assistant that understands your workflows, pulls insights from company data, and helps your team move faster without juggling multiple tools.

For team leads and ops managers, the goal is simple: reduce manual effort while giving your Slack users quick access to the right information.

Here are a few capabilities to prioritize:

✅ The ability to automate routine tasks like answering customer questions, routing support tickets, or assisting the sales team with quick updates

✅ Access to company information, knowledge base content, and past conversations so the Slack agent can provide accurate and relevant answers

✅ Compatibility with the Slack marketplace, Slack apps, and other existing tools to connect workflows and enable smooth workflow automation

✅ Support for generative AI and large language models that can analyze user queries, identify patterns, and surface insights across Slack channels

When these capabilities come together, AI agents in Slack become more than bots—they become productivity engines that help teams operate with better context and speed.

📖 Also Read: Best Agentic AI Tools to Automate Complex Workflows

Slack AI Agents At a Glance

Here’s a comparison table that helps you understand the Slack AI agents at a glance. We’ll cover them in detail below.

Tool Best for Key features Pricing* ClickUp Native AI assistance inside a Slack workspace AI Super Agents , Converged AI workspace, ClickUp Brain, Knowledge Management, AI Notetaker Free forever; customizations available for enterprises Slack AI Native AI assistance inside Slack workspace Conversation summaries, AI search, channel recaps, multilingual translation, contextual answers from Slack data Free; Pro $4. 38/user/month; Business+ $9/user/month; Enterprise custom Polly AI Gathering team feedback and engagement insights in Slack Slack polls and surveys, pulse checks, engagement analytics, anonymous feedback, Slack marketplace integration Free; Basic $12/month; Pro $24/month; Enterprise custom Zapier AI Connecting multiple tools with AI-powered automation AI workflow automation, 8,000+ integrations, branching logic, automated triggers and actions, AI “teammates” for workflows Free; Professional $29. 99/month; Team $103. 50/month; Enterprise custom Agentforce Building autonomous AI agents connected to enterprise data Custom AI agents, Salesforce data integration, conversational interface, Slack actions, multi-step automation Salesforce Foundations free; Flex Credits $500/100k credits; $2 per conversation n8n AI workflow automation with advanced control Visual workflow builder, AI nodes and integrations, self-hosting option, scripting support, 500+ integrations Starter $24/month; Pro $60/month; Business $960/month; Enterprise custom ClearFeed Turning Slack conversations into structured support tickets AI ticket creation, knowledge base integration, support workflow automation, request routing, Slack helpdesk management Professional $50/month; Enterprise custom Zendesk AI Automating customer support workflows AI ticket routing, automated replies, conversation summaries, knowledge base recommendations, support analytics Support Team $25/month; Suite Team $69/month; Suite Professional $149/month; Suite Enterprise $219/month Wonderchat Building AI chatbots from knowledge bases AI chatbot creation, knowledge base ingestion, contextual answers, generative AI responses, customer support automation Starter $29/month; Basic $99/month; Turbo $299/month; Enterprise custom Guru AI Internal knowledge management and AI-powered team support Knowledge base integration, Slack answers, context-aware responses, workflow automation, real-time information access Custom pricing Cohere Powering enterprise language models for custom AI agents Large language models, semantic search, enterprise AI infrastructure, custom AI agents, external data retrieval Custom pricing

📖 Also Read: How to Master AI Orchestration for Smarter Automation

The Best Slack AI Agents

Here are the top AI agents to consider, covering best use cases, examples, customization depth, collaboration flow, AI features, integrations, pricing, and key trade-offs.

How we review software at ClickUp Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value. Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.

1. ClickUp (Best AI agents that not only answer questions but turn chat into structured work)

Try Super Agents Delegate your projects, tasks, documentation, and communication to ClickUp Super Agents

Instead of treating AI as a separate layer, ClickUp works as a converged AI workspace that keeps your tasks, discussions, and delivery tracking connected in one place, powered by context-aware AI.

ClickUp reduces Work Sprawl (work spread across too many apps) and AI Sprawl (too many isolated AI tools with partial context), so your team spends less time chasing the latest decision and more time shipping.

Replace Slack with ClickUp Chat + Super Agents

Why just chat when you can execute? By bringing your conversations into the same ecosystem as your work, you eliminate the context sprawl of switching between apps. When you combine ClickUp Chat with Super Agents, your messages become the fuel for your entire project engine.

Conversations with context: Unlike Slack, where talk is disconnected from tasks, ClickUp Chat lives alongside your projects. Super Agents tap into this shared history, providing answers and taking actions based on the full scope of your work—not just the last few messages

From discussion to done: Super Agents don’t just “notify” you; they do the work. They can transform a brainstorming thread into a detailed project plan, assign subtasks with deadlines, and update status reports autonomously based on the sentiment of your team’s chat

Interact with Super Agents using natural language messages in ClickUp Chat to get work done

An AI teammate that never forgets: While Slack threads eventually get buried, Super Agents possess persistent memory. They learn your team’s preferences, recall decisions made weeks ago, and ensure that no insight or action item ever slips through the cracks

Watch Super Agents in action:

By consolidating your communication and execution, you remove the need for complex integrations. Your AI agents don’t have to “reach out” to your task manager—they are already there, giving you a unified, high-velocity workspace that moves as fast as you do.

💡 Pro Tip: These advanced implementations don’t mean you can’t use agents in ClickUp the way you’d use Slack AI agents! AI-powered Autopilot Agents within ClickUp Chat channels can answer frequently asked questions, triage issues, or even handle specific tasks! Answer repetitive questions in ClickUp Chat channels, automate daily and weekly reports, triage and assign messages, add reminders, and more with ClickUp Autopilot Agents

🤝 Case study: How Bell Direct boosted operational efficiency by 20% with ClickUp Super Agents 🤯 Bell Direct’s operations team was spending too much time on “work about work. ” With 800+ client emails arriving daily, every message had to be manually read, categorized, prioritized, and routed—slowing teams down and putting pressure on service quality. ✅ Instead of adding another point solution, Bell Direct centralized their operations in ClickUp and deployed an AI Super Agent they call Delegator. Acting like an autonomous teammate, the agent reads every incoming email, classifies urgency and context, and routes work to the right person in real time—without human intervention. Automate workflows end-to-end with no-code AI Super Agents in ClickUp 🌟 The result: A 20% boost in operational efficiency, two full-time employees’ worth of capacity freed up, and faster, more consistent client service at scale. 👉🏼 Want these results for your business?

Turn scattered context into clear next steps with ClickUp Brain

Understand in simple steps how your scattered context can be aligned for better results with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain is the contextual AI layer that connects your conversations to your projects. Unlike generic AI Slack agents, ClickUp Brain uses your workspace data to make chat actionable.

Summarize long task and chat threads into a short “what changed, why it changed, what’s blocked” recap for standups and async updates

Use the AI CatchUp in ClickUp Chat to generate a bulleted summary of the conversation you missed, saving you from reading hundreds of messages

From a chat message, ClickUp Brain can instantly draft project plans, find related files across the workspace, or suggest the best person to assign a task to

Draft messages, replies, or even code snippets directly in the chat box using natural language prompts

Execute work directly from Chat, using ClickUp Brain

You can mention @Brain in any chat thread or comment to ask questions or give instructions (e. g. , “@Brain, create a task from this message and assign it to Sarah”)

@mention Brain to get contextual answers right where you work inside ClickUp

Keep AI use safe for team rollouts with ClickUp’s security and privacy controls, including SOC 2 compliance, no third-party training on your data, and no third-party retention

Use multi-model support under one set of permissions and controls, so teams don’t end up spreading sensitive context across separate AI tools

📖 Also Read: Top Agentic Process Automation Tools to Automate Workflows

Boost productivity with ClickUp’s built-in Slack Integration

You can create tasks directly from Slack, streamline communication, and enhance team collaboration with ClickUp’s Slack integration.

Create tasks directly from Slack : Quickly turn any conversation into a task by typing /clickup new. Capture details instantly without leaving Slack

Stay updated in real time : Receive notifications for task updates directly in your Slack channels, ensuring everyone is on the same page

Simplify team collaboration: Discuss tasks in Slack and link them back to ClickUp, keeping all your team communications in one place

💡 Pro Tip: Use ClickUp Brain MAX for faster updates and faster retrieval of past decisions. Turn task updates into review-ready recaps with ClickUp Brain MAX ClickUp Brain MAX helps you keep workflows connected to the original context, so updates do not get lost across tools. Log progress faster with Talk to Text : Dictate a clean update like “status, blocker, next step, owner, due date. ” Talk to Text transcribes it into a structured task update, so you keep momentum without manually typing long notes Dictate a clean update like “status, blocker, next step, owner, due date. ” Talk to Text transcribes it into a structured task update, so you keep momentum without manually typing long notes

Get clarity across your workstream: Ask ClickUp Brain MAX questions like “What tasks are at risk and why?” You get a clear view without scanning every list

Find the source of a decision with ClickUp Enterprise Search : When someone asks “Why are we changing this?” use Enterprise Search to pull the original spec, comment thread, or doc that led to the work, so you avoid guesswork and keep reviews faster When someone asks “Why are we changing this?” use Enterprise Search to pull the original spec, comment thread, or doc that led to the work, so you avoid guesswork and keep reviews faster

Pick the right AI model for the job: Switch models and choose among ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude based on output needs. Use one for crisp status summaries, one for deeper analysis, and one for rewriting reviewer notes

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

May feel overwhelming to use at first because of the depth of features and customization

ClickUp pricing:

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (11,030+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,530+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This G2 review really says it all:

I really appreciate the super agents in ClickUp. They make me feel like I’m not working solo anymore because I can offload so many tasks to them. It’s like working within a real team that helps me complete projects and build awesome solutions

I really appreciate the super agents in ClickUp. They make me feel like I’m not working solo anymore because I can offload so many tasks to them. It’s like working within a real team that helps me complete projects and build awesome solutions

📖 Also Read: How to Build an AI Agent for Better Automation

2. Slack AI (Best native Slack AI agents for summarizing conversations and finding answers across your workspace)

When your Slack workspace becomes the central hub for discussions, projects, and updates, information overload can quickly follow. Messages stack up across Slack channels, files get buried in threads, and your team spends time searching instead of executing. That’s where Slack AI steps in as the platform’s native intelligence layer.

Unlike third-party AI tools, Slack AI works directly inside the messaging environment your Slack users already rely on every day. It uses generative AI capabilities to analyze conversations, surface relevant context, and deliver answers drawn from your company data and shared files.

For teams that already operate heavily inside Slack, this built-in AI assistant helps reduce noise while improving team collaboration.

Slack AI best features

Summarize conversations across Slack channels, threads, and DMs so teams can quickly catch up on discussions they missed

Use an AI-powered search that answers user queries using messages and files already in the Slack workspace

Generate channel recaps and highlight important updates so teams operate with full context across projects

Summarize shared files, such as documents or presentations, to help teams extract insights faster

Support multilingual collaboration by translating conversations and helping global teams stay aligned

Slack AI limitations

Works primarily inside Slack conversations and may require additional Slack apps or other tools for advanced workflow automation

Capabilities depend on the context available inside the Slack workspace, meaning insights are limited to accessible messages and files

Often positioned as a premium add-on, which may increase costs for organizations scaling AI Slack agents across multiple teams

Slack pricing

Free

Pro: $4. 38 per user/month

Business+: $9 per user/month

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Note: AI and automation features vary by plan.

Slack ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (38,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (24,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Slack?

Straight from a Capterra review:

There are many features I love about slack, such as the threads feature to categorize conversations, huddle feature to quickly hop on a call with colleagues, and the activity tab to see the latest activities to follow up and keep up to date with information.

There are many features I love about slack, such as the threads feature to categorize conversations, huddle feature to quickly hop on a call with colleagues, and the activity tab to see the latest activities to follow up and keep up to date with information.

📮ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes your work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

📖 Also Read: How to Use AI to Automate Tasks

3. Polly AI (Best Slack AI agent for gathering team feedback and engagement insights)

Some of the most valuable insights in a Slack workspace come directly from your team. Whether it’s quick decisions, employee sentiment, or input on new marketing campaigns, gathering feedback can be challenging when conversations are scattered across Slack channels.

Polly AI turns Slack into a real-time feedback engine. Instead of running external surveys or forms, you can collect insights directly inside your messaging environment using polls, surveys, and pulse checks.

For team leads and operations managers, Polly acts like a lightweight AI assistant that helps capture feedback, identify patterns in responses, and strengthen team collaboration.

Polly AI best features

Enable quick polls and surveys directly in Slack channels, allowing teams to gather feedback without leaving the Slack workspace

Create multiple survey formats, including numeric scales, multiple-choice, and open responses, for richer user queries and insights

Automate pulse checks and recurring engagement surveys to track team sentiment and identify patterns over time

Make responses anonymous using dedicated privacy settings to encourage honest feedback from Slack users

Integrate with the Slack marketplace ecosystem and other AI tools to support broader workflow automation

Polly AI limitations

Primarily designed for feedback collection rather than advanced autonomous AI agents or task automation

Insights depend on team participation and engagement across Slack channels

Limited capabilities for handling operational workflows, such as support tickets or complex sales operations

Polly AI pricing

Free

Basic: $12/month

Pro: $24/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Polly AI ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (90+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Polly AI?

Here’s what a G2 user feels about the app:

Love that it integrates so seamlessly with Slack. I can create a question bank and share it with certain channels. The options for questions is great, making surveys as complete as possible in order to get the most feedback. Super easy to use and implements so well.

Love that it integrates so seamlessly with Slack. I can create a question bank and share it with certain channels. The options for questions is great, making surveys as complete as possible in order to get the most feedback. Super easy to use and implements so well.

📖 Also Read: Best AI Team Collaboration Tools to Use

Zapier AI allows users to integrate artificial intelligence into their automated workflows, connecting apps to perform complex tasks.

It enables users to create AI-powered “agents” that can understand context, make decisions, and act autonomously on data across thousands of applications.

Zapier AI agents bring the power of autonomous decision-making directly into Slack. Whether it’s building a 24/7 customer support bot or a custom helpdesk, you can now deploy sophisticated AI systems that analyze Slack messages and trigger complex actions across your entire tech stack—no coding required.

Zapier best features

Access 8,000+ app connections with quick trigger/action setup, plus 30,000+ actions via MCP

Create “teammates” to work across your stack via intuitive AI workflow and agent-building setups

Use Paths, Filters, and multi-step Zaps for branching logic and richer automations

Use Zapier Tables to store operational data and trigger automations directly from your data layer

Spin up simple forms, portals, or dashboards that sit on top of your automations via Zapier Interfaces

Zapier limitations

Advanced collaboration and governance live on higher-tier plans, so costs rise as usage, task volume, and controls increase

Some core capabilities (like multi-step Zaps, filters, and branching) unlock only on paid plans

Individual Zaps have step limits; complex flows may need refactoring into multiple Zaps for reliability and maintenance

Zapier pricing

Free

Professional: $29. 99/month

Team: $103. 50/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Zapier ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zapier?

A Capterra review says:

It connects seemingly to most popular apps like slack, fieldd, google, and keep. Its super useful makes life so easy. 100% would recommend if you want to automate your operations and not have to worry to check every app, when you can simply get notifications.

It connects seemingly to most popular apps like slack, fieldd, google, and keep. Its super useful makes life so easy. 100% would recommend if you want to automate your operations and not have to worry to check every app, when you can simply get notifications.

5. Agentforce (Best Slack AI agent for building autonomous AI agents connected to enterprise data)

If your Slack workspace is where conversations happen, Agentforce brings the intelligence to act on them. Instead of forcing you to switch between dashboards or CRM tools, Agentforce in Slack allows your team to interact with AI agents that can answer questions, retrieve information, and execute tasks directly inside conversations.

What makes Agentforce particularly powerful is its ability to connect to company data, customer records, and other data sources across Salesforce systems. This means your sales, support, and marketing teams can ask questions, generate insights, or trigger actions through a simple conversational interface.

Agentforce best features

Build custom agents that automate workflows and answer customer questions directly in the Slack workspace

Build advanced autonomous AI agents capable of carrying out multistep tasks and reasoning in real time

Mention agents in Slack channels or DMs to retrieve company information and complete tasks instantly

Connect with Salesforce data sources, helping the sales team and support agents access customer insights quickly

Get support for built-in Slack actions such as creating channels, sending messages, or triggering automated processes

Agentforce limitations

Works best for organizations already using Salesforce ecosystems and related AI tools

Implementation may require configuration and integration with existing tools and enterprise systems

Advanced capabilities depend on access to structured company data and connected data sources across the business

Agentforce pricing

Salesforce Foundations: Free

Flex Credits: $500 for 100k Credits

Conversations: $2 per conversation

Agentforce ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (800+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Agentforce?

A positive G2 review reads:

Salesforce Agentforce is not just a chatbot it actually helps with performing actions like creating records,generating emails and more. More over i can integrate it with slack and other systems which make it more useful. Also it is very secure as it uses Einstein Trust Layer and provide zero rentention policy so it builds a trust to use it.

Salesforce Agentforce is not just a chatbot it actually helps with performing actions like creating records,generating emails and more. More over i can integrate it with slack and other systems which make it more useful. Also it is very secure as it uses Einstein Trust Layer and provide zero rentention policy so it builds a trust to use it.

6. n8n (Best for AI workflow automation with fine-grained control)

n8n turns Slack into a sophisticated engine for autonomous AI agents that go beyond simple app triggers to handle complex, multi-branch logic. Because it offers a node-based, fair-code, source-available framework, you can deploy advanced Slack systems—such as deep-resource IT orchestrators, data-secure support bots, or custom CRM syncs—with a level of precision and privacy that traditional automation tools can’t match.

It combines the ease of visual tools with the power of code, supporting custom scripting with JavaScript. It can be self-hosted for greater control over data or used through a cloud service. You can blend APIs, databases, and AI agents in the same flow, add guardrails, and ship production-grade automations.

n8n best features

Access a visual workflow builder with native nodes and custom code for complex logic and AI agent patterns

Combine models with predefined logic, guardrails, and monitoring for reliable outputs

Leverage 500+ integrations and “AI tools” sub-nodes, including HTTP requests, code, and the ability to call other workflows as tools

Get self-hosting option with docs, starter kits, and security features like encrypted transfers, secure credentials, and RBAC (SOC 2 on hosted)

n8n limitations

Self-hosting requires real DevOps skills for setup, scaling, and security hardening, so plan engineering time

Execution-based pricing on Cloud can spike with high-volume automations; you’ll want usage caps and monitoring

Integration depth varies by app; intricate use cases may still need custom nodes or HTTP calls

n8n pricing

Starter: $24/month

Pro: $60/month

Business: $960/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

n8n ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (240+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about n8n?

Straight from a G2 review:

I like how flexible n8n is—it lets me connect almost anything and automate workflows without much hassle, while still giving me the freedom to customize if I want….instead of manually entering leads into our Zoho CRM or keeping tabs on multiple services, n8n automatically connects different apps(Calendar, Slack and many more) so information flows smoothly and nothing falls through the cracks.

I like how flexible n8n is—it lets me connect almost anything and automate workflows without much hassle, while still giving me the freedom to customize if I want….instead of manually entering leads into our Zoho CRM or keeping tabs on multiple services, n8n automatically connects different apps(Calendar, Slack and many more) so information flows smoothly and nothing falls through the cracks.

📖 Also Read: Best Slack Alternatives for Team Chat

7. ClearFeed (Best agent for turning Slack conversations into structured support tickets)

Many support teams already rely on Slack channels to answer internal and customer questions. But when requests pile up in chat threads, it becomes difficult to track issues, route them to the right person, or maintain visibility across the team.

ClearFeed addresses this challenge by transforming Slack into a structured support and service management hub. Instead of manually copying information into help desk systems, ClearFeed uses AI agents to convert Slack messages into organized support tickets.

For operations teams, this creates a smoother workflow between messaging and service management. By connecting Slack apps, knowledge bases, and help desk tools, ClearFeed helps teams answer customer questions, pull context from past conversations, and manage requests in a more scalable way.

ClearFeed best features

Convert conversations in Slack channels into structured support tickets so requests don’t get lost in chat

Use generative AI to analyze user queries and deliver relevant answers using information from a connected knowledge base

Route requests to the right person or team based on context, helping support agents resolve issues faster

Integrate with common support platforms and existing tools to keep workflows connected across systems

Track conversations, responses, and resolutions in one centralized view inside your Slack workspace

ClearFeed limitations

Primarily designed for support workflows rather than broader marketing campaigns or sales operations

Advanced automation depends on integrations with external data sources and help desk platforms

Teams may need to configure workflows to align with internal company policies and support processes

ClearFeed pricing

Professional: $50/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

ClearFeed ratings and reviews

G2 review : 4. 6/5 (140+ reviews)

Capterra review: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about ClearFeed?

A G2 user shares:

We’ve used ClearFeed extensively to keep track of open tickets coming in from multiple support channels. The UI is straightforward and easy to use, and its active integration with different Slack channels makes the whole process smoother, more efficient, and easier to manage.

We’ve used ClearFeed extensively to keep track of open tickets coming in from multiple support channels. The UI is straightforward and easy to use, and its active integration with different Slack channels makes the whole process smoother, more efficient, and easier to manage.

📖 Also Read: How to Use Slack AI for Better Team Collaboration

8. Zendesk AI (Best AI Slack agents for automating support workflows and resolving customer issues at scale)

Support conversations rarely live in one place. Customer questions come through chat, email, and help desk platforms, while internal discussions often happen across Slack channels. Without the right automation, support teams spend hours switching between multiple tools just to answer simple requests.

Zendesk AI introduces intelligent AI agents that automate customer service workflows and help teams respond faster. Built into the Zendesk service platform, these agents use generative AI and machine learning to analyze user queries, route support tickets, and provide accurate responses based on your knowledge base and company documentation.

For companies that use Slack alongside Zendesk, this combination helps connect support conversations with internal collaboration. Teams can surface insights, retrieve company data, and respond to customer questions with better context.

Zendesk AI best features

Automate responses to customer questions and routine support tickets, helping teams resolve issues faster and reduce manual workload

Use large language models and generative AI to draft replies and suggest responses based on your knowledge base content

Access intelligent ticket routing and prioritization so requests reach the right person or department quickly

Summarize long conversations and ticket histories, giving support agents the full context of previous interactions

Zendesk AI limitations

Primarily focused on customer support workflows rather than broader marketing teams, sales operations, or internal productivity tasks

Advanced automation features may require higher-tier Zendesk plans or additional configuration

Teams using Slack AI agents may still rely on integrations with third-party agents or other AI tools to connect workflows across systems

Zendesk pricing

Support Team: $25/month

Suite Team: $69/month

Suite Professional : $149/month

Suite Enterprise: $219/month

Zendesk ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (7000+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Zendesk AI?

A review on G2 shares:

If you want AI-assisted support and structured ticket workflows instead of just an inbox, this is also a good choice. Centralized ticketing, omnichannel support, automation, and reporting are the best things about Zendesk’s customer service

If you want AI-assisted support and structured ticket workflows instead of just an inbox, this is also a good choice. Centralized ticketing, omnichannel support, automation, and reporting are the best things about Zendesk’s customer service

🔎 Did You Know? Only one in five consumers will forgive a bad experience at a company whose customer service they rate as “very poor. ”Fret not, as we have a way to save you from anything like that. In this ClickUp video, you’ll see how to pair human agents with AI to respond faster, keep customer interactions consistent, and avoid dropped balls. It walks through using: ClickUp Brain to draft FAQ replies and guides

ClickUp Brain MAX to pull scattered data into one view

ClickUp Agents to jump on issues before they snowball This is a quick, practical walkthrough of what modern AI-powered support can look like in ClickUp—beyond just chatbots.

9. Wonderchat (Best AI Slack agents for building AI-powered chatbots from your knowledge base)

Customers expect quick answers, whether they’re asking about product details, documentation, or onboarding resources. But manually responding to every question can slow down your team, especially when similar customer questions recur across conversations.

Wonderchat helps you solve this by turning your knowledge base, website content, and internal documentation into an intelligent AI assistant. Instead of manually replying to each request, Wonderchat delivers relevant answers based on your company information and existing resources.

For teams using Slack alongside customer support and internal communication tools, Wonderchat acts as a smart Slack agent that can assist with answering questions, retrieving document content, and helping employees or customers find information quickly.

Wonderchat best features

Convert your knowledge base, help center articles, and document content into an intelligent AI assistant that can answer customer questions

Use generative AI and large language models to analyze user queries and provide contextual responses based on company data

Integrate with websites and messaging environments so teams can connect AI agents with customer-facing workflows

Deliver more accurate answers over time, as the tool learns from past conversations and company documentation

Wonderchat limitations

Primarily designed for chatbot and support experiences rather than broader workflow automation inside a Slack workspace

Effectiveness depends on the quality and completeness of your knowledge base and available company information

Organizations may still require additional AI tools or third-party agents for complex operational tasks across multiple tools

Wonderchat pricing

Starter: $29/month

Basic: $99/month

Turbo : $299/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Wonderchat ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Guru AI (Best for delivering trusted knowledge inside Slack AI agents)

Guru AI turns your company’s knowledge into instantly accessible answers within your Slack workspace.

Instead of having you manually switch between docs, tools, and threads to find answers, Guru surfaces verified information directly where your team works. It acts as an AI assistant that connects your company’s data, tools, and conversations into a single, reliable source of truth.

For teams building or using Slack AI agents, this means faster answers, fewer interruptions, and more consistent decision-making across workflows.

Guru AI best features

Deliver relevant answers from your knowledge base directly within Slack channels

Connect with multiple data sources to provide context-aware responses for user queries

Support workflow automation by enabling AI agents to act on trusted company information

Support agents and the sales team access accurate information during real-time interactions

Keep company knowledge updated and verified, ensuring consistency across team collaboration

Guru AI limitations

Requires initial setup and content structuring to fully unlock value from custom agents

Best suited for internal knowledge workflows rather than external-facing automation use cases

May depend on integrations with existing tools for broader functionality beyond knowledge access

Guru AI pricing

Custom pricing

Guru AI ratings and reviews

G2 review : 4. 7/5 (2300+ reviews)

Capterra review: 4. 8/5 (630+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Guru AI?

A review on Capterra says:

We use Guru as an internal knowledge base – anything from product guides and process outlines to company policies and team announcements. It’s very easy to organize and update, and the “verify feature” helps us see what is up-to-date…I like the fact that Guru integrates with Slack. When someone asks a question in Slack, Guru will respond with a suggested answer.

We use Guru as an internal knowledge base – anything from product guides and process outlines to company policies and team announcements. It’s very easy to organize and update, and the “verify feature” helps us see what is up-to-date…I like the fact that Guru integrates with Slack. When someone asks a question in Slack, Guru will respond with a suggested answer.

11. Cohere (Best agents for powering enterprise-grade language intelligence and custom AI agents)

Many modern AI agents rely on powerful language models to understand conversations, analyze information, and generate responses. If your organization wants to build advanced custom agents that interact with users inside communication platforms like Slack, the technology behind the models matters just as much as the interface.

Cohere focuses on exactly that layer. Known for its enterprise-grade large language models, Cohere helps businesses build intelligent AI tools that understand user queries, retrieve knowledge from external data, and generate relevant answers with strong contextual awareness.

For teams exploring Slack AI agents, Cohere can act as the underlying intelligence that powers them. By connecting models to company data, documents, and internal systems, organizations can build their own AI agent that understands conversations across Slack channels and delivers insights with full context.

Cohere best features

Access enterprise-ready large language models that power intelligent AI agents and advanced generative AI applications

Build custom agents trained on company data, knowledge base resources, and internal documentation

Access semantic search and retrieval systems that deliver relevant answers from complex data sources

Analyze user queries, identify patterns, and extract insights from past conversations

Designed for scalable enterprise deployments so teams operate with a reliable AI infrastructure across products and workflows

Cohere limitations

Primarily a model platform rather than a ready-made Slack app, meaning organizations may need additional tools to deploy agents inside a Slack workspace

Implementation often requires development resources to connect models with existing tools and operational systems

Teams looking for quick no-code automation may prefer simpler Slack marketplace solutions or prebuilt third-party agents

Cohere pricing

Custom pricing

Cohere ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

📖 Also Read: Best Team Communication Apps

Why ClickUp Is the Smarter Way to Operationalize Slack AI Agents

From summarizing conversations and automating routine tasks to managing support tickets and answering customer questions, Slack AI agents help teams work faster with better context inside their Slack workspace.

But, the real productivity advantage comes when AI doesn’t just respond in chat but helps teams act on information across projects, conversations, and workflows.

That’s where ClickUp stands apart. Instead of leaving insights scattered across Slack channels and multiple tools, ClickUp brings AI agents, work management, and collaboration into one unified environment where tasks, discussions, and decisions stay connected. For teams aiming to reduce operational friction and keep work moving with clarity, ClickUp turns AI-driven collaboration into real progress.

Try ClickUp for free and start transforming conversations into coordinated work across your team.

Frequently Asked Questions About Slack AI Agents

Can AI agents replace manual Slack tasks?

Yes, many Slack AI agents can handle repetitive routine tasks like summarizing conversations, answering customer questions, routing support tickets, and generating updates. However, teams still play a key role in reviewing outputs and making strategic decisions.

Do Slack AI agents need coding?

Not necessarily. Many AI Slack agents available through the Slack marketplace offer no-code or low-code setup. Teams can install Slack apps, configure automations, and start using an AI assistant inside their Slack workspace without technical development.

How do I add an AI agent to Slack?

Most Slack AI agents are added through the Slack marketplace as Slack apps. Once installed, they can be invited to Slack channels, respond to user queries, connect with existing tools, and start supporting workflows inside your workspace.

Are Slack AI agents secure for business data?

Security depends on the platform and configuration. Many AI agents use enterprise safeguards, access controls, and encrypted connections to protect company data. Teams should review permissions and integrations to ensure AI tools align with internal security and compliance standards.