Free szablony mapy podróży użytkownika Figma do wizualizacji doświadczeń klientów

A barista hands you your coffee, but they’ve spelled your name wrong, missed the extra shot, and taken five minutes longer than usual. Small details, but they add up.

The same goes for digital products. Every click, delay, or misstep shapes how users feel about your brand.

A Figma user journey map template helps you catch those moments before they turn into frustrations. We’ve rounded up some of the best templates that help UX designers, product teams, and marketers trace every step of the customer journey, uncover pain points, and fine-tune experiences that delight.

Top 10 Figma User Journey Templates at a Glance

What Makes a Good Figma User Journey Map Template?

Since different contributors create Figma templates, you’ll often find multiple versions of a user journey map. Here’s what to look for in a helpful customer journey template. 👀

User personas: Includes demographics, needs, goals, distinct user profiles, and the target user’s mindset

Journey stages: Breaks the experience into clear phases with corresponding user actions and goals

Emotions and pain points: Visualizes how the user feels at each step and highlights their frustrations

Touchpoints: Shows where users interact with the product or service across different channels

Visual structure: Offers a clean, organized layout with connectors, icons, or emojis to make insights easy to follow

Flexibility: Allows customization for different products, personas, or Allows customization for different products, personas, or CRM workflows

🔍 Did You Know? The Spotify customer journey map is a wonderful, practical example of what you need to map. According to their Consumer Decision Journey Report, 71% of listeners say that the platform helps them along their buying journey. They break the path to purchase into five stages: Be (when people are simply living life, not yet considering a purchase), Dream (exploring possibilities), Choose (narrowing down), Buy, and Use (what happens after the purchase).

10 Figma User Journey Map Templates

Let’s explore 10 ready-to-use Figma customer journey mapping tools that help you visualize customer experiences, address pain points, and uncover improvement opportunities. 🎯

1. Figma User Journey Map Template

via Figma

The Figma User Journey Map Template provides a clean, structured canvas to visualize and understand every touchpoint of your user’s journey. It moves beyond a simple linear flow, offering dedicated sections to capture what users do, what they feel, think, and where their pain points truly lie.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Craft detailed user profiles with dedicated fields for name , age , goals , and more

Benefit from built-in guidance and ‘how-to’ sections that demystify the process

Use a modular, grid-based design to easily add, remove, or rearrange stages and touchpoints

📌 Ideal for: Product managers, UX designers, and researchers who need a comprehensive solution to create a shareable user journey map.

🧠 Fun Fact: The first ‘flow process chart’ was created by Frank Gilbreth and Lillian Gilbreth in the 1920s to analyze industrial workflows and reduce wasted motion.

2. Figma Journey Map Template

via Figma

This simple Figma user journey map template offers a straightforward structure to visualize your user’s path. Designed for clarity and efficiency, it helps teams quickly identify key moments, emotional shifts, and crucial touchpoints without getting bogged down in unnecessary detail.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Define user goals, actions, thoughts, and emotions across distinct stages of interaction

Pinpoint obstacles and frustrations users encounter, enabling targeted problem-solving

Document potential improvements and innovative solutions for each stage in a dedicated section

📌 Ideal for: Startups, small businesses, and Agile teams who prioritize simplicity in understanding and improving their user experiences, or individuals new to journey mapping.

3. Figma Story Mapping Template

via Figma

Creating products that resonate with users means understanding their narrative. The Figma Story Mapping template offers a visually intuitive way to break down a user’s journey into manageable ‘story cards. ’

Each card focuses on epic user goals and the individual steps required to achieve them.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Lay out high-level user activities and goals for a strategic overview

Break down each epic into smaller, actionable story cards, representing specific user tasks and interactions

Use the vertical axis to stack story cards by priority or release increment, guiding iterative development

Align cross-functional teams on user needs and product scope

📌 Ideal for: Agile product teams, product owners, and scrum masters who need a collaborative tool to plan product backlogs and prioritize features.

🔍 Did You Know? In the 1990s, Unified Modeling Language (UML) activity diagrams brought flowcharts to the digital age. They standardized symbols and made it easier for teams to map processes using specialized UML software.

4. Figma User Flow Diagram Template

via Figma

The Figma User Flow Diagram template offers a logical framework for illustrating user interactions, decisions, and system responses within an application.

What makes this flowchart template particularly valuable is its comprehensive set of pre-designed components, from actions and screen names to decision points. It helps identify potential friction points and optimize interaction sequences.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Map out multi-step user paths, showing how users move through an application

Quickly assemble diagrams using a rich library of shapes for actions, screens, and decision points

Incorporate clear Yes/No or Question Nodes to represent user choices and their subsequent paths

Get a common visual language for designers, developers, and stakeholders to discuss and refine user journeys

📌 Ideal for: UX/UI designers, product developers, and business analysts who need to document and optimize the flow of users through digital products or services.

5. Figma User Journey Map Template

via Figma

This Figma user journey map template offers a highly visual and granular approach to mapping user experience. It distinguishes itself by providing dedicated rows for Thinking, Doing, Pain Points, and Feeling, allowing a deep dive into the psychological and emotional aspects of a user’s interaction.

With a prominent user persona and scenario at the top, this template ensures that every detail of the journey remains anchored to a specific user context.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Begin with a clear user persona and scenario, ensuring all journey insights are grounded in a realistic user profile

Track user feelings with emoji indicators across stages, providing a quick glance at their emotional highs and lows

Articulate struggles and obstacles to guide targeted solutions and prioritize development efforts

📌 Ideal for: UX researchers, product strategists, and marketing teams who require a detailed view of the user journey.

🧠 Fun Fact: Disney animators in the 1930s used storyboards to map sequences of events in films. The first complete storyboard appeared in the 1933 short Three Little Pigs and was used in the 1937 feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Modern UX designers borrowed this idea to visualize user interactions and customer journeys.

6. Figma Fashion App Experience Map Template

via Figma

Understanding user behavior in dynamic industries, such as fashion, requires a specialized approach. This Figma Fashion App Experience Map template captures the unique nuances of shopping, browsing, and interacting within a digital environment.

Unlike generic journey maps, it integrates visual representations of app screens and distinct user-flow examples (like the Current & Future State Experience Map). This makes it effective for tracking how users discover trends, make purchasing decisions, and interact with content.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Map user journey options and interactions directly within the context of a mobile fashion application’s screens

Incorporate screenshots or wireframes of app interfaces to provide concrete context for each user step

Use embedded Emoji Scales to gauge user sentiment at various stages of their interaction with the app

📌 Ideal for: UX/UI designers and product teams in the e-commerce and fashion technology sectors who need to analyze and optimize the end-to-end user experience deeply.

7. Figma Journey Map and User Persona Template

via Figma

Struggling to align complex business processes with distinct user needs? This Figma Journey Map and User Persona template is specifically designed for enterprise-level projects. It offers a robust framework to define implementation journeys while keeping the end-user firmly in focus.

Map phases, steps, ownership, and collaborators. The customer journey template stands out by integrating a product’s UX Scale metric and dedicated sections for Critical unmet needs. This way, you can ensure that technical implementation directly addresses human-centered challenges within large-scale deployments.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Outline the distinct stages of an enterprise project, from use case definition to data processing architecture

Specify owners and individual collaborators for each step, ensuring accountability and clear communication across teams

Visually track the UX impact and engagement level throughout the implementation process, highlighting areas for improvement

Document overarching challenges and requirements that must be addressed for successful adoption

📌 Ideal for: Enterprise product teams, IT project managers, and business architects who manage large-scale system implementations.

🔍 Did You Know? The AIDA model, Attention, Interest, Desire, Action, was introduced in 1898 by advertising pioneer Elias Saint Elmo Lewis. This framework laid the groundwork for modern customer journey mapping.

8. Figma User Story (Team Brainstorm Session) Template

via Figma

Organizing a productive team brainstorming session around user stories can be chaotic. When you’re in such a situation, turn to this Figma User Story template. Specifically for collaborative workshops, it breaks down user interactions into digestible flows: Sign Up & Share Flow, Payment Flow, and Share Content Flow.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Incorporate user profile images at each step, making the flow more personal and user-centric during discussions

Provide a common visual ground for teams to discuss, refine, and prioritize user stories and feature development

Easily modify or expand existing flows to explore alternative paths and optimize the user experience

📌 Ideal for: Agile development teams, product managers, and UX designers conducting collaborative brainstorming sessions to define, refine, and prioritize user stories and feature development.

9. Figma Shu Ha Ri UX Template

via Figma

The journey of design maturity, from following rules to innovating, is captured by the Shu Ha Ri UX template. Inspired by the Japanese martial arts concept, this Figma user journey map template is a comprehensive design system framework built to elevate your product’s user experience through three stages of mastery.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Guide designers through stages of ‘Shu’ (follow rules), ‘Ha’ (break rules), and ‘Ri’ (transcend rules), fostering a continuous learning culture

Organize elements into logical categories with detailed counts to improve discoverability

Get a foundational structure for managing all design components, styles, and variables

Document all updates, additions, modifications, deprecations, and bug fixes for a detailed change log

📌 Ideal for: Large design teams, design system managers, and UX leads who are building, maintaining, and scaling design processes.

🧠 Fun Fact: In 1947, John von Neumann and Herman Goldstine developed flowcharts to plan computer programs, marking one of the earliest uses of flowcharts in computing.

10. Figma Service Blueprint Kit Template

via Figma

This Figma template is an advanced tool for dissecting and visualizing the intricate layers of a service experience. It simultaneously charts user actions, front-stage interactions (what the user sees), back-stage actions (internal processes), and support actions (internal systems and people).

Its unique strength lies in clearly defining ‘interaction lines’ and ‘visibility lines,’ making explicit the handoffs and behind-the-scenes efforts required to deliver a service.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Map both mobile and desktop views side-by-side for cross-device interactions

Outline the ‘Support actions’ required, from technical calls to service interventions

Visualize points of contact between customers and the service, and what parts of the service are visible or hidden from the customer

📌 Ideal for: Service designers, operations managers, and experience strategists in organizations offering multi-touchpoint services.

Figma Limitations to Design User Journeys

Here are some constraints that often make Figma journey maps less effective:

Static or limited interactivity: Its interactivity is relatively basic. Simulating very dynamic user paths, conditional logic, or real-time changes (e. g. , responses based on user input) is cumbersome

Performance drag with scale: Lots of layers, frames, assets, and connectors affect loading, editing, and sharing within Figma

Maintenance difficulty: You have to manually update emotions, touchpoints, new flows, and other elements to keep your journey map up to date

Lack of built-in analytics and feedback loops: You can’t directly pull in real-user metrics (e. g. , drop-off rates, NPS, CSAT) into Figma maps, limiting how much the journey reflects real behavior vs. assumptions

Template rigidity vs. over-customization tradeoff: Community-created templates in Figma vary widely in style and structure. Using one ‘off the shelf’ may force your mapping to fit its style rather than your process

🔍 Did You Know? In 1986, the Soviet Union developed DRAKON, a visual programming language, to improve software development efficiency for the Buran space shuttle program. DRAKON’s structured flowcharts are still used today in various applications.

Alternative User Journey Mapping Templates

Figma is great for design, but when it comes to building and maintaining user journey maps, its limitations quickly show up.

ClickUp is the everything app for work that combines project management, knowledge management, and chat—all powered by AI that helps you work faster and smarter. It doubles as CRM software, giving you everything you need (including some amazing templates) to ensure a smooth customer experience.

So, as a bonus, here's a peek into some of the best user journey map templates you can use within the platform:

1. ClickUp Customer Journey Map Template

Get free template Gain customer insights into loyalty and dissatisfaction with the ClickUp Customer Journey Map Template

The ClickUp Customer Journey Map Template gives your team a visual way to understand the entire customer experience from start to finish. You don’t have to piece together disconnected insights in Figma anymore.

This template lays everything out on a collaborative ClickUp Whiteboard, breaking the journey into Awareness, Consideration, and Conversion stages.

Each stage is preloaded with sticky notes and guided prompts that help you capture customer actions, key touchpoints, and potential roadblocks.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Assign ownership by linking team leads to each stage for clear accountability

Outline solutions and opportunities alongside customer touchpoints to drive growth strategies

Track emotional highs and lows to design experiences that build trust and loyalty

📌 Ideal for: Marketing, sales, and product development teams who want to align on customer insights, identify friction points, and collaborate on improving the end-to-end user journey.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: ClickUp Mind Maps turn brainstorming into action with every node acting as an idea, task, or branch in your journey. Each branch is fully editable, color-customizable, and can convert directly into tasks or subtasks.

2. ClickUp User Flow Template

Get free template Develop an intuitive interface for your product with the ClickUp User Flow Template

Want to design user experiences that feel seamless? The ClickUp User Flow Template is where you start. It lets you map out every decision, action, and screen your users encounter. With its color-coded system for start points, actions, and decision nodes, you can quickly lay out the most logical routes, spot detours, and refine how users move through your product.

Think of it as your blueprint for usability, helping you anticipate roadblocks and simplify decision-making. And since the whole template is collaborative, you can review pathways with your team in real time to streamline complex flows.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Map out decisions with a clear legend of start/end points, actions, and conditional logic nodes

Attach real screen mockups so your team can connect flows to actual designs

Visualize ‘what happens if’ scenarios with branching paths to cover all possible outcomes

📌 Ideal for: UX/UI designers, product managers, and developers who need to visualize user pathways, validate design decisions, and collaborate on creating a smooth, error-proof user experience.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 31% of managers prefer visual boards, while others rely on Gantt charts, dashboards, or resource views. But most tools force you to pick one. If the view doesn't match the way you think, it just becomes another layer of friction. With ClickUp, you don't have to choose. Switch between AI-powered Gantt charts, Kanban Boards, Dashboards, or Workload View in a single click.

3. ClickUp User Story Mapping Template

Get free template Create dedicated user persona spaces with the ClickUp User Story Mapping Template

If your team struggles to translate big product ideas into actionable development tasks, the ClickUp User Story Mapping Template is built for you. Unlike a customer journey map, which focuses on a user flow that zooms into screen-by-screen decisions, story mapping is all about turning user activities into structured development stories.

With this user experience map, you can organize user needs into steps, link them to personas, and then prioritize which features to include in each release.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Break activities into sequential steps and convert them into detailed, color-coded user stories

Prioritize releases visually by slicing the map into Release 1 , Release 2 , and beyond

Use ClickUp Whiteboard’s flexibility with sticky notes, arrows, text, links, and drawings

📌 Ideal for: Agile product teams, project managers, and cross-functional squads who need to align product features with real user needs and plan releases.

4. ClickUp Empathy Map Whiteboard Template

Get free template Discover user needs and goals with the ClickUp Empathy Map Whiteboard Template

The ClickUp Empathy Map Whiteboard Template helps you capture deep customer insights without spending hours building a map from scratch. You can work digitally with color-coded quadrants, dedicated pain/gain sections, and a central customer profile that keeps the focus squarely on the user.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Work within four predefined quadrants like Think & Feel , See , Hear , and Say & Do , for structured, user-centered insights

Capture hidden frustrations and opportunities using dedicated Pain and Gain sections

Keep all research focused on a single profile with the central Customer Profile circle

📌 Ideal for: UX researchers, product designers, and marketing teams who want to move beyond assumptions, build empathy, and create solutions anchored in real user motivations.

5. ClickUp Customer Success Plan Template

Get free template Get a clear view of where each client stands with the ClickUp Customer Success Plan Template

Retaining customers often depends less on the first impression and more on how consistently you support them after the deal is closed. The ClickUp Customer Success Plan Template organizes all your customer data, contracts, and progress in one visual workflow.

The real advantage of this client management tool lies in visibility. Each client is represented on a board with key details, including contact information, agreed-upon rate, and service type, all paired with progress indicators that track their progress through the lifecycle.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Onboarding , Retention , or At Churn Risk Filter clients by lifecycle stage with ClickUp Custom Statuses likeor

Store essential client details like subscription type, contract, account stage, and issue descriptions in ClickUp Custom Fields

Visualize progress instantly with percentage-based progress bars on every client card

New Customers, Onboarding Customers, Customers by Health, for fast access to specific segments Switch between seven ready-made ClickUp Views , such as, for fast access to specific segments

📌 Ideal for: SaaS customer success (CS) teams, account managers, and support leads who need a structured way to manage client lifecycles.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: Got sticky notes, Figma comments, or raw customer feedback documents scattered everywhere? Drop them straight into ClickUp, and let ClickUp Brain do the heavy lifting: Spot patterns instantly: Scan your notes to identify recurring themes, bottlenecks, or customer frustrations

Summarize with context: Get concise summaries of each stage in your journey, complete with emotions, touchpoints, and user needs

Generate action items: Create tasks for follow-ups, fixes, or feature requests, assigned to the right owner Search your entire workflow with ClickUp Brain to get context-aware responses related to your customer journey 🤩 Try these prompts: Summarize this user journey map into key stages with goals and emotions

Generate a report of customer frustrations with the login flow and possible fixes

Group these feedback notes by journey stage: Awareness, Consideration, Purchase, Retention

6. ClickUp Voice of the Customer Template

Get free template Make meaningful product or service improvements with the ClickUp Voice of the Customer Template

While the previous templates help you visualize the customer’s path and keep relationships healthy, the ClickUp Voice of the Customer (VoC) Template lets you understand customers in their own words.

This tool for excellent customer service allows you to analyze feedback across multiple channels, including surveys, social media, interviews, and online reviews, before translating it into clear items.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Capture authentic customer quotes alongside interpreted needs and actionable solutions

Link each piece of feedback to tasks, subtasks, and owners so solutions don’t get lost in the shuffle

Use Custom Fields like Customer Need , VoC Source , and Solution to keep insights consistent and structured

Switch between List, Board, and Start Here views for quick navigation and analysis

📌 Ideal for: Product managers, research teams, and customer-facing teams who need to turn raw customer feedback into data-driven decisions and actionable improvements.

7. ClickUp Customer Onboarding Template

Get free template Turn new sign-ups into loyal, long-term customers with the ClickUp Customer Onboarding Template

The ClickUp Customer Onboarding Template guides new customers through a structured welcome process. It ensures every new client feels supported from the moment they sign up, reducing churn and increasing long-term satisfaction.

You can break down client onboarding into clear stages like welcome gift, team assignment, questionnaire, and onboarding call, for a smooth start.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track onboarding progress with custom statuses like New Customer , Onboarding Call, Questionnaire , and Complete

Capture key details, including customer type, services, and onboarding call date

Work from seven pre-built views, including Customer Intake Form, Getting Started Guide, and Onboarding Process

📌 Ideal for: Customer success teams and account managers needing a CRM template to deliver consistent, personalized onboarding experiences.

Here’s a specialized guide on how to navigate customer relationships:

8. ClickUp Customer Service Escalation Template

Get free template Resolve issues and retain customers with the ClickUp Customer Service Escalation Template

When a support request gets complicated, you need a clear escalation process. That’s exactly what the ClickUp Customer Service Escalation Template does. It provides a tiered system to manage and resolve complex customer connectivity issues quickly.

Starting from Tier 1 inquiries to Tier 2 critical issues, the template ensures the right people take ownership at the right time.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Track tickets with custom statuses like Open , In Progress , Waiting on Customer , or Tier 2 escalation

Collect complete customer details with Custom Fields for order ID, email, phone, delivery address, and more

Use the Tickets List View to see all open cases or switch to the Tier Support Board for a more visual workflow

📌 Ideal for: Support and CS teams managing high volumes of tickets and SaaS businesses with tiered escalation processes.

9. ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template

Get free template Manage your customer data with the ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template

The ClickUp Sales Pipeline Template keeps all your deals in one place, allowing you to track opportunities, forecast revenue, and guide prospects from initial contact to a closed deal.

With drag-and-drop stages, real-time dashboards, and customizable views, you’ll always know where each account stands. Use task assignments, due dates, and ClickUp Reminders to keep follow-ups updated, so your team can focus on selling without chasing scattered updates.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Organize opportunities with 30+ custom statuses like Qualified Prospect , Attention Needed , Churned , or Up for Renewal

Capture key deal info in Custom Fields for last contacted date, deal value, payment status, and more

Switch between List View for detail and the Sales SOP View for process steps

Forecast revenue with calculated fields that roll up deal values by stage or across your entire pipeline

📌 Ideal for: Sales teams managing complex deal cycles, account managers tracking renewals and upsells, or any business.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: ClickUp Brain MAX goes beyond answering your questions, actively managing context across tasks, docs, and conversations. It's designed to end AI sprawl by giving you one place to create, search, and act.

10. ClickUp DMAIC Template

Get free template Define the scope of your project with clearly defined goals using the ClickUp DMAIC Template

The ClickUp DMAIC Template gives you a ready-made whiteboard to guide your team through every stage of this proven methodology. The DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control) framework helps you define the problems, track long-term results, and keep the entire workflow organized and visible in one place.

Each phase is color-coded and pre-structured, so you know exactly where to capture goals, KPIs, root causes, solutions, and control measures.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Get started instantly with pre-filled guidance notes that explain what to add in each phase

Capture metrics, KPIs, and action steps using Custom Fields for structured tracking

Switch from brainstorming to execution with linked List and Board Views that turn notes into actionable tasks

Keep changes sustainable using ClickUp Automations , tags, and reporting dashboards to monitor long-term results

📌 Ideal for: Operations teams, process improvement specialists, Lean Six Sigma practitioners, or any team looking for a repeatable system to identify problems and improve efficiency.

11. ClickUp Swimlane Process Map Template

Get free template Create and organize processes without code using the ClickUp Swimlane Process Map Template

Processes often break down when ownership is blurry.

The ClickUp Swimlane Process Map Template provides a color-coded way to visualize workflows, keeping roles, responsibilities, and handoffs crystal clear. You can separate each team’s contributions, making it easier to see how work flows between marketing, sales, product, or support.

🌟 Here’s why you’ll like it:

Plan roles and responsibilities with distinct color-coded swimlanes for each team or stakeholder

Track handoffs between teams to see precisely where processes slow down or customers face friction

Capture complexity without clutter by visualizing conditional paths (e. g. , Yes/No checkpoints)

Replace static diagrams with an interactive Whiteboard that supports live edits, sticky notes, and annotations

📌 Ideal for: Cross-functional teams (marketing, sales, support, product) who need to map end-to-end customer experiences and identify process improvements without losing sight of ownership.

🔍 Did You Know? The FlowLearn dataset, introduced in 2024, contains thousands of annotated flowcharts from scientific literature, highlighting their importance in research communication.

Deliver Spectacular Customer Service With ClickUp

Visualizing the journey is one thing; connecting it to every project, every task, and every teammate is another. While Figma templates make journey mapping easy to share, they stop short of tying those insights back to your daily work.

ClickUp steps in here. With Whiteboards for real-time brainstorming, Mind Maps to turn ideas into structured workflows, and ClickUp Brain for AI-powered summarization, your journey maps actively guide execution.

Sign up to ClickUp for free and bring your customer journeys to life. ✅