A 10 legjobb CRM marketing szoftver 2025-ben

There’s a lot of data out there about your customers.

The bad part is that the data is often spread across a variety of products in your tech stack. The worse part is that this data is often hard to keep in sync. Customer relationship management ( CRM ) software brings all that data together and more.

These tools help to manage all your contacts from one convenient location that integrates with other areas of your tech stack so everything is always in sync. They make it easy to improve marketing through customization. In this article, we’ll take a brief look at CRM marketing, and then list some of the best tools on the market for the job.

What is CRM Marketing?

CRM (Customer relationship management) software is used to gather information about customers in one central location. CRM marketing utilizes the data to help build and maintain long-term relationships with customers.

By leveraging the data in their CRM, companies can better understand the behavior, preferences, and needs of their customers. They can use this knowledge the create more effective marketing strategies. Marketing based on CRM data is more personalized and relevant, leading to improved ROI.

What Should You Look for In Marketing CRM Software?

When choosing marketing CRM software, there are a few key elements you should look for.

Integration with other systems : The whole point of : The whole point of CRM software is to become a single source of truth. It must integrate with as much of your stack as possible.

Ease of use : It doesn’t matter how powerful a tool is if nobody can figure out how to use it. Your CRM should be something every employee who will need to use it can be trained on quickly.

Marketing analytics and reporting : The key to effective CRM marketing is being able to use the data your : The key to effective CRM marketing is being able to use the data your CRM software provides . It’s important that the tool you choose provide accessible and relevant data.

Customer support: Your customers are relying on you, and you’re relying on your CRM. When something goes wrong with it, you need to know you’ll be able to get an answer quickly.

Create your ideal system to manage contacts, customers, and deals while easily adding links between tasks, and documents to streamline your work

We know—ClickUp is at the top of this list but for good reason! ClickUp is the ideal platform for marketing teams due to its flexible and customizable nature. It has a centralized workspace that offers a range of view options to manage projects.

Its built-in project management features allow for easy progress tracking so marketing teams hit project deadlines. Additionally, ClickUp seamlessly integrates with marketing tools such as Google, Slack, and HubSpot, facilitating better workflow and productivity.

The advanced automation features allow teams to save time on repetitive things like task creation and assignment, and setting reminders. ClickUp’s streamlined, feature-rich platform optimizes your marketing team’s productivity while improving your sales efforts with efficient information sharing.

Let’s take a deeper look at why marketing teams love ClickUp’s CRM:

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

The customization capabilities can be overwhelming for some

Not all views are available on the mobile app (at least not yet!)

Some other CRMs in this list may be more suited for enterprise businesses

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever Plan

Unlimited Plan : $7 per user per month

Business Plan : $12 per user per month

Business Plus Plan : $19 per user per month

Enterprise: Contact us for details!

ClickUp customer ratings

G2: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

2. Salesforce

Via Salesforce

Salesforce is a leading CRM product offering a comprehensive suite of features for sales, marketing, and customer service. While one of the pricier options in this list, businesses rely on Salesforce to supercharge their marketing strategies and tackle multi-channel campaigns.

It’s targeted messaging, measurable campaign effectiveness, integrated lead management, customizable dashboards, and advanced integrations allow marketing teams to flourish and help sales teams secure more deals.

Salesforce best features

See how well your team is doing with easy-to-understand graphs and charts

Work together with your team on projects using a special tool called a social feed

Automatically give new customers to the right team member to handle

Learn what people are saying about your company on Facebook and Twitter, all in one place

Create and send customized email campaigns to your customers with just a few clicks

Set reminders and tasks for yourself and your team so that you never miss an important deadline

Salesforce limitations

Some users complain about high prices and implicit costs

Experience a steep learning curve and user adoption issues

Spend a lot of time administering the system

Want a free version like many other CRM options

Salesforce pricing

Essentials : $25 per user per month

Professional : $75 per user per month

Enterprise : $150 per user per month

Unlimited: $300 per user per month

Salesforce ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 3/5 (13k+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (17k+ reviews)

3. HubSpot

Via HubSpot

HubSpot is a CRM software that focuses on inbound marketing and sales. This all-in-one marketing tool also helps manage customer relationships. But its advanced interface and helpful integrations allow marketing teams to get detailed analytics and track campaigns—all with the help of other tools.

HubSpot best features

See charts and graphs of all the people who are interested in buying from you and how close they are to purchasing

Talk to your customers using live chat, email, or by scheduling a meeting with them

Keep all your important documents in one place and share them with your team

Work with other popular tools like Microsoft Dynamic, Slack, and Jira, all in one app

Use templates to create professional-looking emails and documents quickly and easily

Get reminders about tasks you need to do so that you never forget to follow up with a customer

HubSpot limitations

Some find the pricing plans can be confusing

Experience prices adding up quickly

Deal with the free plan lacking proper support

Some say it doesn’t have nearly as many features as other CRM programs

HubSpot pricing

Free plan

Starter : $50/month for each product

Professional : Minimum of $400/month for up to five users

Enterprise: Minimum of $1,200/month for up to ten users

HubSpot ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (9,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,600+ reviews)

4. Zendesk Sell

Via Zendesk

Zendesk Sell is a CRM product that integrates with Zendesk’s famous customer service products. Users love Zendesk because of its great mobile apps to analyze, track, and report on the go. Additionally, Zendesk provides comprehensive analytics and reporting to ensure marketing efforts are not wasted.

This in-depth platform can track things like user satisfaction and response times. And like other tools in this list, it has detailed built-in surveys and forms to help organize customer feedback.

Zendesk Sell best features

Keep track of your customer interactions, including calls, emails, and meetings

Use sales forecasting to predict how much money you’ll make in the future

Share notes and collaborate with your team on customer accounts

Get insights into your sales performance with visual reports

Send personalized email campaigns to groups of customers

Use the mobile app to access customer information and work on deals from anywhere

Zendesk Sell limitations

Some report the experience as a bit of a learning curve

Users find it can get pricey if they want to use the more advanced features

Can be difficult to contact customer support

Zendesk Sell pricing

Team : $19 per user per month

Growth : $49 per user per month

Professional : $99 per user per month

Enterprise: From $150 per user per month

Zendesk Sell ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (100+ reviews)

5. Zoho CRM

Via Zoho

Zoho CRM is the CRM portion of Zoho’s ecosystem of business applications. Many marketing teams enjoy it because it fits different-sized teams. Zoho can streamline sales processes and customer support team workflows as well.

Zoho best features

Let the app do some of your work for you by automatically sending emails and following up with potential customers

Create special websites just for your customers to access information and stay in the loop

Answer emails from all of your different email accounts without having to switch between apps

See everything that’s going on with your sales in one place with graphs and charts

Keep track of all your customer meetings and calls in one calendar, so you never miss an appointment

Get notified when a customer takes a specific action, like opening an email or filling out a form

Zoho limitations

Some struggle with the amount of customization required to get started

Deal with forms that aren’t optimized for conversions

Users find Zoho offers a lot of features but they start to lack complexity as demands increase

Experience is limited in customer support

Zoho pricing

Standard : $14 per user per month

Professional : $23 per user per month

Enterprise : $40 per user per month

Ultimate: $52 per user per month

Zoho ratings and reviews

G2 : 4/5 (2,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (6,200+ reviews)

6. Monday. com

Monday has based its CRM software on its existing collaboration platform. This CRM tool helps simplify customer management with features like deal tracking, marketing automation, and sales pipeline boards.

This is ideal for marketing teams wanting insights into how customers move through the entire journey. Additionally, Monday uses ROI reporting and customer segmenting to help track marketing campaign progress.

Monday. com best features

Keep track of your leads, deals, and customers all in one place

Create custom fields to track the information that’s most important to you

Use activity logs to see a history of all customer interactions

Collaborate with your team on deals and customer accounts

Send and receive emails right from the app

Use automation to streamline your workflows

Monday. com limitations

Requires a minimum of three seats for all paid plans

Limits the number of automations per month

Restricts HIPAA compliance and some security features to the Enterprise plan

Offers limited features in low-end plans

Monday. com pricing

Basic : $10 per seat per month

Standard : $14 per seat per month

Pro : $24 per seat per month

Enterprise: Contact sales

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (300+ reviews)

7. MailChimp

Via MailChimp

Mailchimp has expanded its email marketing and automation platform into a full-featured CRM. So, if you’re in search for user-friendly and advanced email marketing software, MailChimp is a great option for marketing campaign management and more.

With hundreds of customizable email templates and simple automation tools to streamline routine tasks, marketing teams will enjoy MailChimp. Not to mention, this marketing CRM tool comes with analytics dashboards so marketing teams can easily segment, target, and manage subscriber lists.

Mailchimp best features

Keep track of all your customers’ information in one place, including their contact details and purchase history

Use tags and segments to group your customers based on their interests and behaviors

Create personalized emails and landing pages with Mailchimp’s drag-and-drop editor

Set up automated emails to welcome new customers or follow up with leads

Monitor your sales and customer engagement with interactive reports

Use integrations with other tools, like social media platforms and e-commerce platforms

Mailchimp limitations

Limits the organization of contacts to categories or tags

Requires users to create their own templates

Has an interface that can feel awkward and clunky to some users

Not be sufficient for proactively managing sales, support, or other customer interaction processes

Mailchimp pricing

Free plan

Essentials : $13 per month

Standard : $20 per month

Premium: $350 per month

Mailchimp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (16k+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (16k+ reviews)

8. SugarCRM

Via SugarCRM

SugarCRM is a CRM product that focuses on customer experience across multiple channels. It’s a good match for marketing teams for its big-picture view of the customer journey. SugarCRM also has advanced marketing campaign management tools like workflow automation and lead routing.

These features let marketing teams collaborate better and ultimately deliver personalized experiences to customers.

SugarCRM best features

See all the times your customers have interacted with your company, so your sales team can reach out at the right time and in the right way

Let your customers help themselves by accessing a personalized website where they can find answers to their questions

Catch problems early with a tool that helps you track customer complaints and see what needs fixing

Create your own special pages and emails to get more people interested in your company

Get notified when a customer clicks on a link or fills out a form, so you can follow up with them

See a list of all the tasks you need to do, so you never forget to follow up with a customer

SugarCRM limitations

Some find configuration and setup difficult and time-consuming

Users feel the interface is cluttered and hard to navigate

Need to purchase add-ons to get the most out of the software

Think the pricing is high, especially at the upper tiers

SugarCRM pricing

Professional : $52 per user per month

Sell : $80 per user per month

Serve : $80 per user per month

Enterprise : $85 per user per month

Market: $1,000 per month

SugarCRM ratings and reviews

G2 : 3. 8/5 (600+ reviews)

Capterra: 3. 8/5 (300+ reviews)

9. Freshworks

Via Freshservice from Freshworks

Freshworks CRM combines sales and marketing automation with AI-powered insights. It helps service businesses centralize customer engagement and uses features like the 360-degree customer view to get a full picture of the pipeline. Businesses of all sizes will like this marketing CRM tool to boost revenue and enhance customer satisfaction.

Freshworks best features

Let the app tell you who is most likely to buy from you by scoring each potential customer

Know how interested a customer is before you talk to them by checking how they’ve interacted with your company

Send bulk emails, but personalize each one for the intended recipient

Keep track of everything you need to do for each potential customer, all in one place

Set up automatic responses to frequently asked questions so you can save time

See a calendar of all the meetings you have with potential customers

Freshworks limitations

Some report the user interface isn’t as modern as some competitors

Makes some actions tedious

Limits CRM reporting dashboard customization

Lacks a user forum

Freshworks pricing

Free plan

Growth : $15 per user per month

Pro : $39 per user per month

Enterprise: $69 per user per month

Freshworks ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (6,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (500+ reviews)

10. Pipedrive

Via Pipedrive

Pipedrive’s CRM focuses on pipeline management and sales productivity.

Pipedrive best features

See how well your team is doing with graphs and charts that show their progress

Set goals for your team and for each person, and see how close you are to achieving them

See everything you need to do for the day all in one place, either as a list or on a calendar

Make it easier to send emails to your clients by using pre-written templates or creating your own

Get notifications when you have a new task or when a customer takes a specific action, so you never forget to follow up

See all the deals that you have going on, so you know which ones need the most attention

Pipedrive limitations

Only offers CRM software and no other business tools

Has limited flexibility in terms of tools and features

Syncs awkwardly between email programs

Pipedrive pricing

Essential : $14. 90 per user per month

Advanced : $24. 90 per user per month

Professional : $49. 90 per user per month

Enterprise: $99 per user per month

Pipedrive ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 2/5 (1,600+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2,800+ reviews)

Choose a Marketing CRM That Works Best for Your Entire Department

That’s our list! So if you’re looking to optimize your sales funnel, automate tasks, and gain insightful customer data, pick from one of these marketing CRM tools. Choosing the right CRM software tailored to your business needs is crucial for building and managing effective customer relationships.

And if you need a seamless integration to your marketing strategy that not only provides a CRM solution, but a centralized platform for productivity and collaboration—well we have the tool for you.

Use ClickUp to help boost your efficiency, customer satisfaction, and revenue with its customizable views and simple communication features to avoid important details from being lost.

Get your marketing team on a truly collaborative platform today and create your free ClickUp workspace!