Modèles de forfait de contenu gratuits pour rationaliser votre stratégie de contenu

Do you ever feel like you’re battling against deadlines while creating content? Or have you had a moment when you needed to plan your content, but you drew a blank?

We’ve all been there. Most of us are stuck playing fast and loose—days of consistently producing high-quality content followed by periods of radio silence. Such inconsistency hurts engagement, disrupts your content strategy, and causes a disconnect between you and your audiences.

However, a little structure to the process helps organize topics, set deadlines, and maintain a steady flow of content. Let us share a collection of 18 templates that might save you from the dreaded 3 AM “I have nothing to post tomorrow” panic attack.

What are Content Plan Templates?

A content plan template is a framework for organizing ideas, planning publication schedules, and ensuring consistency in the messaging. It offers a clear roadmap for what to publish, when, and where, taking the guesswork out of content workflows.

Whether you’re a solo content creator, a marketing team, or a business owner, everyone can benefit from a content plan template. After all, it brings alignment in your efforts and goals.

When used alongside content marketing software, a content plan template facilitates end-to-end content creation efforts to implement a high-impact content strategy, regardless of the stakeholders and channels involved.

🔎 Did You Know? Business websites with blogs get 55% more visitors than those without any!

What Makes a Good Content Plan Template?

An effective content plan template is more than just a calendar with deadlines. It is a tool that offers clarity, structure, and actionable insights about your content strategy.

Here are a few features of a great content plan template:

Topic and keyword planning : It should have a dedicated section to brainstorm content ideas, map them against relevant keywords, and ensure alignment with SEO goals

Content goal and objectives : The content plan template should clearly define how every piece of content fits into the marketing strategy—whether it is brand awareness, lead generation, audience engagement, re-engagement strategy, or more

Content types and details : The template should have a clear breakdown of the content types (blog, video, social post, infographic, etc. ), along with the particulars of the deliverables

Content distribution channels : In addition to the granular details of the content expected, the template should also indicate the channel through which it will be distributed (website, social media, streaming platform, etc. )

Publication deadline and status : The content calendar should contain the planned publication date, making it easier to track deadlines. It should also display the latest status of the content (in-process, under review, published, reverted, etc. ) for better management

Performance tracking : This section of the content plan template tracks engagement and performance metrics like clicks, shares, bounce rates, conversions, time spent, etc. , to highlight what’s working so that you may refine the strategy

Collaboration: Collaborative features like task assignment, commenting, etc. , allow content creators to work together and support the approval workflows. This facilitates the smooth transition from ideation to publication

💡 Pro Tip: Mix different content types—add infographics to your blogs, incorporate memes in your videos, etc. —to discover what works for your target audience.

15+ Content Plan Templates

Before we explore the free content calendar templates from ClickUp, let’s take a quick look at how ClickUp enriches your content and marketing strategy.

ClickUp is the everything app for work that you can use as an all-in-one tool for streamlining your content marketing efforts. The average content creation process uses disparate tools like Google Docs, Google Sheets, Microsoft Office, Grammarly, Hemingway Editor, Canva, and several other tools—and this is just for the creation bit; the publication involves even more.

With ClickUp, you have ClickUp Brain, an AI assistant that does everything from content generation to workflow automation. You can use it to create and edit written content in just a few minutes.

Then, there is ClickUp Docs, a word-processing tool that helps create content and convert documents into actionable tasks. Moreover, ClickUp Clips lets you record your screen, while ClickUp Whiteboards help brainstorm content ideas.

Communication is covered, too. ClickUp Chat lets you collaborate and share instant feedback, while ClickUp’s Time Tracking tool maintains time logs. The list is truly endless.

Here’s what Sid Babla, Wellbeing Program Coordinator at Dartmouth College – Student Wellness Center, has to say about ClickUp:

We use ClickUp to manage and track our social and digital media content creation pipeline. This allows us to see the status of each content piece (in progress, needs edits, scheduled, etc. ) along with who is the lead designer. It also eliminates all the back-and-forth email communication as the comments section for each task can be used to deliberate and delegate tasks/next steps (serving the need for tracking and following up on our content creation cycle).

ClickUp is a one-stop app for your content workflows, and its innumerable templates save you time and effort. Let’s go over some of the best ones:

1. ClickUp Content Plan Template

Get free template Stay ahead of trends and streamline content creation with the ClickUp Content Plan Template

The ClickUp Content Plan Template is an actionable content calendar streamlining content planning and publication. It lets you map out your content goals and objectives so that the content creation efforts align with the overall strategy.

Transform each content requirement into a traceable task, making managing assignments and deadlines easier, tracking progress, and ensuring timely content delivery. The structured workflow also maintains flexibility for trendspotting, as you can add or pivot content requirements depending on industry trends or market conditions.

What you’ll love about it

Track content ideas, deadlines, and publication dates in a central space

Capitalize on upcoming content-related trends

Collaborate with writers, designers, and strategists

Automate repetitive tasks to accelerate content creation workflows

Ideal for: Marketing teams and content strategists looking for a structured approach to planning content from ideation to execution.

➡️ Read More: Best AI Content Generators & Tools to Try (Free & Paid)

2. ClickUp Content Marketing Editorial Calendar Template

Get free template Organize and execute your content marketing strategy with ClickUp’s Content Marketing Editorial Calendar Template

ClickUp’s Content Marketing Editorial Calendar Template offers a clear overview of your content pipeline, making it easier to plan and schedule posts effectively.

It clearly defines the roles and responsibilities for each task, making it easier for team members to understand what is expected from them. This also improves transparency, strengthens collaboration, and maintains accountability.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tool s, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest. The content calendar view makes it easy to access comprehensive information at a glance, while the color-coded priorities ensure nothing is overlooked.

What you’ll love about it

Map out an editorial calendar that aligns with your short- and long-term content strategy

Assign writers, deadlines, and priorities to streamline editorial workflows

Visualize upcoming content in calendar formats

Maintain a steady content pipeline by ensuring you miss no deadlines

Ideal for: Editorial teams managing high-volume content production involving multiple contributors.

3. ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template

Get free template Track your content marketing KPIs and optimize your campaign with the ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template

Use the ClickUp Content Marketing Plan Template, which lets you classify different content types by type—blog post, video, article, infographic, poster, or any other customizable content type.

Similarly, you can mention the content distribution channels—Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The visual flags also make it easier to indicate the priority assignments.

Such data points also make it possible to create a cohesive strategy.

Watch your content marketing KPIs skyrocket with this template!

What you’ll love about it

Define your content goals, audience personas, and marketing strategies

Measure success with built-in tracking tools for key metrics and KPIs

Coordinate with cross-functional teams involved in content marketing

Streamline marketing campaigns with well-defined timelines, dependencies, milestones, etc.

Ideal for: Businesses looking to add structure to their content planning strategy by tracking marketing performance via measurable KPIs.

🔎 Did You Know? 87% of marketers find a documented content strategy to be effective to some degree.

4. ClickUp Content Calendar Template

Get free template Use the ClickUp Content Calendar Template to plan, schedule, and manage your content calendar

The ClickUp Content Calendar Template helps you maintain a consistent and organized content schedule. This template lets you map your content goals according to a weekly publishing schedule and their current status: Briefing, Writing, Proofreading, Publication, and Complete.

The star-rating system visually displays the importance or value of the content piece, making it easier to prioritize work. To use this content calendar template the way you like, customize everything, from the periodicity to the status, depending on your workflow.

What you’ll love about it

Organize your content calendar with topics, deadlines, and publishing platforms

Schedule content across different platforms for a steady publication cadence

Track the progress of drafts, edits, and approvals for higher efficiency

Integrate with task management to avoid content bottlenecks

Ideal for: Centralizing content calendars to plan, schedule, and track upcoming content across different channels.

5. ClickUp Content Writing Template

Get free template Improve your writing workflow with the ClickUp Content Writing Template

ClickUp Content Writing Template makes content writing easy. It is an invaluable tool for writers who want to improve the content planning process or make final edits.

This free template contains all the details you need to create content. Each section includes sections for experimenting with different content ideas, outlining key points, integrating SEO keywords, and setting deadlines.

Unifying all content writing activities helps you create a content database that offers access to drafts, research materials, and finished copies.

What you’ll love about it

Store all drafts, content ideas, and research in a centralized database

Boost collaboration through real-time feedback and version control

Build workflows for smooth handovers between writers and editors

Optimize content production with AI-powered suggestions

Ideal for: Writers, editors, and content teams looking for an organized workflow for drafting, reviewing, and finalizing content.

➡️ Read More: Evergreen Content Examples that Boost Long-Term Traffic

6. ClickUp Content Management Template

Get free template ClickUp’s Content Management Template keeps your content organized and accessible for seamless collaboration

The ClickUp Content Management Template streamlines the organization and oversight of the broader content strategy. It helps establish a reliable and effective system for planning, organizing, and tracking content.

The built-in features like custom statuses and fields allow you to categorize and monitor the progress of each content piece from ideation to publication. The shared visibility available through seamless collaboration brings about team alignment, ensuring each content piece achieves its strategic goal.

What you’ll love about it

Centralize all content assets and track progress from ideation to publication

Standardize content processes for higher consistency and branding across platforms

Eliminate content silos by bringing content teams in a collaborative workplace

Improve visibility into content performance with built-in tracking and analytics

Ideal for: Agencies and enterprises having multiple teams working collaboratively to churn out content across different platforms.

7. ClickUp Web Content Production Template

Get free template Use the ClickUp Web Content Production Template to streamline web content production

Are you seeking a content calendar template for creating and managing web content? The ClickUp Web Content Production Template is right for you.

The template makes it easier to organize tasks, assign responsibilities, and track progress to maintain the quality of your web content. The default template contains seven main categories that indicate the status.

These are available as a collapsed list and are interactive. Checking the items removes them from the list and marks them as auto-complete.

What you’ll love about it

Streamline website content updates in different formats

Coordinate between different stakeholders for effective project implementation

Adhere to SEO and branding guidelines before content publication

Track revisions and approvals for top-notch quality

Ideal for: Businesses, marketers, and web developers managing website content updates, blogs, and landing pages.

🧠 Fun fact: Visitors may form an opinion about your website in as little as 50 milliseconds! Make it count with captivating content.

8. ClickUp Writing Guidelines Template

Get free template Standardize your content writing process with the ClickUp Writing Guidelines Template

Want content that fully aligns with your vision? Try out the ClickUp Writing Guidelines Template. It helps maintain consistency and quality across all written materials.

This content writing template operates as a centralized document that outlines the standards for language, tonality, formatting, and other content details. This ensures that every piece of content matches the brand voice.

It also contains clear instructions on the dos and don’ts of writing and useful examples that guide your writers in producing high-quality content.

What you’ll love about it

Establish clear style, tone, and formatting guidelines for all content creators

Maintain brand consistency across different content formats and platforms

Create a single source of truth for all content-related processes

Simplify onboarding for new writers with pre-defined best practices

Ideal for: Unifying multiple content teams and establishing a uniform writing style, voice, and formatting rules.

9. ClickUp Marketing Campaign Brief Template

Get free template Use ClickUp’s Marketing Campaign Brief Template to create focused marketing briefs

Plan your marketing campaign with the ClickUp Marketing Campaign Brief Template. It contains all the essential elements of your marketing strategy, such as the target audience profile, key messaging, objectives, deliverables, and more.

Documenting this information fosters better communication and understanding among all the departments or stakeholders involved, pushing you closer to your marketing goals.

Whether launching a new product or promoting a service, this template will guide your marketing efforts in a fulfilling direction.

What you’ll love about it

Outline campaign objectives, target audience, and messaging in a standard format

Align teams on key deliverables, deadlines, and expected outcomes

Assign tasks and maintain transparency for smooth execution

Centralize marketing campaign information and eliminate miscommunication

Ideal for: Marketing teams looking to create detailed, structured briefs that keep everyone aligned on the objectives, messaging, target audience, and key deliverables of any campaign.

10. ClickUp Marketing Campaign Management Template

Get free template Enhance end-to-end campaign execution with the ClickUp Marketing Campaign Management Template

The ClickUp Marketing Campaign Management Template offers clarity as you spearhead your marketing campaigns from inception to completion.

It is a powerful tool that helps you schedule, monitor, and measure campaigns effectively. Its collaborative features help create effective content collaboration among team members and stakeholders, centralizing communication and resources.

The template also centralizes all marketing-related activities, bringing everyone on the same page while granting real-time access to campaign status.

What you’ll love about it

Manage large-scale campaigns with built-in task tracking and deadline reminders

Facilitate collaboration between cross-functional marketing, design, content, and sales teams

Optimize campaign workflows with automated reminders, task dependencies, etc.

Monitor campaign performance and introduce real-time adjustments

Ideal for: Businesses and agencies that wish to control, monitor, and execute multi-channel marketing campaigns.

🔎 Did You Know? A 20th-century marketing campaign was such a roaring success in making bacon a breakfast food that it remains a breakfast staple!

11. ClickUp SEO Content Brief Template

Get free template Generate search-optimized content effortlessly using the ClickUp SEO Content Brief Template

Writing super helpful content is pointless if it fails to top the SERPs. At the same time, SEO-friendly content may not always be readable.

ClickUp’s SEO Content Brief Template helps writers balance audience engagement and search engine optimization. This contains a debrief of all the information you need for SEO project management, allowing you to write highly informative pieces that resonate with the readers.

What you’ll love about it

Outline key SEO requirements, such as keywords, density, metadata, and more

Incorporate SEO guidelines into the content creation workflows

Standardize content briefs to get SEO-friendly content

Perform checks on optimization and keep a record of content performance

Ideal for: SEO specialists, writers, and marketers as they streamline the production of SEO-friendly content.

12. ClickUp Social Media Calendar Template

Get free template Strengthen your social media presence with the ClickUp Social Media Calendar Template

Use the ClickUp Social Media Calendar Template to amplify your marketing efforts. This template also offers a unified view of your social media content assets across all social channels, allowing you to post relevant content.

For streamlined social media project management, it allows you to explore different content ideas, schedule posts on social media platforms, and track engagement metrics to refine the messaging and impact of your social media campaigns.

What you’ll love about it

Maintain a calendar containing all your social media content requirements

Plan and schedule social media posts across different platforms

Organize assets, captions, and hashtags in a centralized location

Track content performance and make appropriate adjustments

Ideal for: Social media managers who plan, organize, and schedule posts across different platforms.

13. ClickUp Social Media Advanced Template

Get free template Take control of your social media strategy with advanced planning tools in the ClickUp Social Media Advanced Template

The ClickUp Social Media Advanced Template is designed for sophisticated social media campaigns. It comes packed with advanced features and functionalities that help with the planning, execution, and analysis of social media content creation processes.

It lets you create a detailed social media content calendar, assign tasks to team members, set publishing dates for consistent posting, and data-driven performance tracking. The customizable dashboard grants a clear overview of all social media activities, helping you identify gaps and create valuable content.

What you’ll love about it

Implement complex social media campaigns with dedicated tracking and automation

Analyze engagement data to optimize future content strategies

Coordinate team efforts across various social media platforms

Maintain consistency in messaging, branding, and publishing schedules

Ideal for: Brands and agencies handling complex social media campaigns that require detailed planning, tracking, and performance analysis

💡 Pro Tip: While creating social media content, focus on the conversational aspect to kick-start a dialog with your audiences.

14. ClickUp Social Media Content Plan Template

Get free template Master content management for a branded social media presence with the ClickUp Social Media Content Plan Template

Are you brimming with ideas on what to post on social media platforms? Strategize it all with the ClickUp Social Media Content Plan Template. This helps you create a highly effective content calendar depending on your marketing goals.

Use it to note all your ideas, set clear goals and objectives, oversee the content management process, and publish everything according to plan. The template’s visual nature makes scheduling and tracking all posts easier.

What you’ll love about it

Build a strategic content management framework for publishing social media posts

Organize post ideas, captions, and graphics for easy scheduling and publication

Maintain a balance between promotional and organic content

Refine social media strategies based on analytics and insights

Ideal for: Businesses looking for a reliable framework for publishing social media content per a clearly defined schedule.

15. ClickUp Promotional Calendar Template

Get free template Use the ClickUp Promotional Calendar Template to plan your promotions ahead of time

Are you running a promotional campaign and need some help? The ClickUp Promotional Calendar Template can help you stay on your game.

This content calendar template supports organizing campaigns, planning product launches, and marking key dates on a centralized calendar. This ensures that all your promotional efforts are visible and strategically aligned.

Use it to improve time management, avoid scheduling conflicts, and ensure that all promotional activities occur as scheduled.

What you’ll love about it

Plan product launches, seasonal promotions, and special campaigns

Track important dates, deliverables, and approval processes

Align promotions with content themes to optimize marketing efforts

Stay ahead of deadlines with automated reminders and task assignments

Ideal for: Marketing teams working on seasonal promotions, product launches, and time-sensitive campaigns.

➡️ Further Reading: Free Content Marketing Strategy Templates | ClickUp

16. ClickUp Social Media Post Template

Get free template Optimize your posts for different social media platforms with the ClickUp Social Media Post Template

The ClickUp Social Media Post Template helps create and manage social media posts. This social media calendar template lends structure to planning content, scheduling posts, and tracking engagement metrics on different social platforms.

The custom statuses like ‘In Review,’ ‘In Progress,’ and ‘Complete’ track the lifecycle of each post. Plus, you can use AI for caption generation to make a post in a pinch.

What you’ll love about it

Generate engaging posts with well-planned content

Keep track of post ideas, themes, and hashtags in a central location

Expedite approvals with simple feedback integration

Maintain brand consistency across different social platforms

Ideal for: Content creators and brands looking to optimize their social media content strategy, irrespective of the number of platforms involved.

17. ClickUp Social Media Posting Schedule Template

Get free template ClickUp’s Social Media Posting Schedule Template keeps your social media content calendar organized

ClickUp’s Social Media Posting Schedule Template prepares a unified content plan for all your social media content.

It helps organize content ideas, schedule publishing dates, and create engaging content to connect with your audiences. Its collaborative features enhance content calendar management as teams manage their responsibilities and update the status in real time.

It also brings different stakeholders together as the social media content creation process transitions from brainstorming to execution.

What you’ll love about it

Maintain a structured content calendar for scheduling social media posts and campaigns

Assign responsibilities to team members for seamless execution

Automate post reminders and publishing schedules for consistency

Track engagement and performance metrics for data-driven improvements

Ideal for: Content marketing teams looking to maximize reach and impact on social media by posting at the most opportune time.

🧠 Fun Fact: No single ‘magic time’ to publish social media posts exists. You’ll have to experiment and find what works for you!

18. ClickUp Video Production Template

Get free template Write scripts, manage production, and streamline video projects with the ClickUp Video Production Template

The ClickUp Video Production Template helps with creating end-to-end video content. It lets you plan and organize pre-production tasks, schedule production resources, and manage post-production activities without a hitch.

Whether you use it to write a video script or edit it to perfection, the template is structured to account for every aspect of the video production process. The centralization of all project elements also improves collaboration among team members.

What you’ll love about it

Plan video shoots from concept to final editing

Write video briefs, scripts, and other particulars

Coordinate production schedules and manage post-production workflows

Collaborate between script writers, videographers, editors, and marketers

Ideal for: Video marketing teams, YouTubers, streamers, production studios, and other video creators that manage video projects from concept to distribution.

Stay on Top of Your Content Game with ClickUp

Managing a healthy content pipeline may feel overwhelming. But it’s not impossible, especially when you have ClickUp.

The everything app for work packs quite a punch, catering to all your content creation needs, whether text or video.

Apart from the built-in features, the templates, such as those detailed above, play a crucial role in injecting efficiency at each stage. These templates centralize your content workflows, improve visibility, and facilitate seamless teamwork.

Stay ahead of your content requirements, and sign up for ClickUp today.