Successfully plan your content across your digital channels and keep your communications active and consistent with this Content Marketing Editorial Calendar. With this template, you can ensure quality and efficiency across your team!
Content Marketing Editorial CalendarAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +4
-
CANCELLED, COMPLETED, IN PROGRESS, IN REVISION, ON HOLD, SCHEDULE, TO DO
- Copywriter
- Draft
- Approver
- Platform
- Graphics Designer
- Content Pillar
- Promotion Type
- Approved
- Publishing Date
- Caption
- Final Output
- Content Type
- Getting Started Guide
- Progress Board
- Publishing Calendar
- Content Plan