Although video creation initially seems intimidating, organization is the secret to any challenging team endeavor. This video production template is ideal for keeping your team coordinated from pre-production to post-production, whether a studio with camera operators, video editors, producers, or a small internal corporate video content team.
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +6
-
CONCEPT, EDITING, FINAL EDITING, LIVE, PUBLISH, SCRIPTWRITING, SHOOT, STORY BOARDING, VOICE OVER
- Location Address
- Staff Requirement
- Description
- Partner Agency
- Video Category
- Phone
- Script & Storyline
- Client Name
- Setting Type
- Material & Props
- Contact Email Address
- Setting Description
- Agency Website
- Premiere Date
- Projects List
- Video Production Process
- Premiere Date
- Getting Started Guide