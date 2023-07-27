The general strategy for the event is outlined in the event strategic plan. It will cover every assignment, from concept to conclusion and all in between.
Event Strategic PlanAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
- +3
-
APPROVAL, DESIGN, DRAFT COPY, IDEATION, PUBLISHED, SCHEDULE
- Channel
- Allocated Budget
- Content Type
- Month
- Hashtags
- Audience
- Voice
- Event Approval
- Purpose
- Files
- Event List
- Event Calendar
- Event Status
- Event Purpose
- Getting Started Guide