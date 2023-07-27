Social Media Advanced

Social media is one of the most powerful tools for building a brand, growing your audience, and connecting with millions. With the perfect template to manage your content, all you have to do is bring your brilliant ideas!

ClickUp's easy-to-use social media posts template includes every tool and view necessary to help teams and influencers:

Plan and organize your content based on platform, publish status, and more

your content based on platform, publish status, and more Visualize and prioritize all posts, partnerships, inspiration, and insights

all posts, partnerships, inspiration, and insights Strategize and schedule posts as new trends develop

ClickUp's social media management template helps you do all of the above and more—all in one place!

ClickUp Social Media Posts Template

With its flexible pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more, your personal social media template gives you the perfect foundation to plug in, strategize, and optimize your content.

ClickUp's social post template comes with five custom views that help you streamline the content management process from beginning to end:

List view: Visualize and label your social posts on customizable Lists

Visualize and label your social posts on customizable Lists Board view: Prioritize content on a drag-and-drop Kanban board

Prioritize content on a drag-and-drop Kanban board Calendar view: Plan and schedule posts on a flexible calendar

Plan and schedule posts on a flexible calendar Embed view: Access and update your Twitter feed in real-time

Access and update your Twitter feed in real-time Doc view: Reference a built-in guide to using your template

Don't worry if you're not a social media expert—teams of any size or experience level can use ClickUp's social posts template to get organized. Whether you're scoping your content lineup on a Calendar or adding URLs to a List, you'll find the optimal view for getting the job done fast.

This social media posts template also features Custom Fields in each view to let you add organizational details such as content category, assignee, draft link, and more! Additionally, you'll get Custom Statuses that help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking the progress of each post.

If you have any questions about using this social post template, just check out your built-in Help Doc for some tips and tricks. You can even add more pages to the Doc to write post copy, ideas, inspiration, and more!