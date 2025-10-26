las 11 mejores alternativas a Lindy AI para la automatización del flujo de trabajo y las tareas

A busy inbox, scattered calendar entries, and a CRM that won’t auto-update—these are the everyday hurdles Lindy AI tries to solve. However, it falls short in deeper team collaboration features, context-sharing across workflows, and unified reporting.

This leads to AI sprawl: the growing chaos of juggling dozens of AI tools that don’t speak to each other, and lack a shared memory of your past work. For productivity-focused professionals, entrepreneurs, and teams who want more than just surface-level automation, it’s time to look beyond tools that act alone. In this blog post, we’ve handpicked 11 Lindy AI alternatives that adapt to your process. Let’s get started! 💪

Lindy AI Alternatives at a Glance

Here’s how the best Lindy AI alternatives stack up against each other.

Tool Best for Best features Pricing* ClickUp Work management and productivity with project tracking and contextual AITeam size: Ideal for startups to enterprises looking to centralize work and automate updates Custom and simple task automations, AI-powered content, cross-tool integration capabilities, calendar management, and visual workflow automation Free forever; Customizations available for enterprises Relay. app Automating multi-step workflows across appsTeam size: Ideal for operations, HR, and sales and marketing teams No-code platform, collaborative approvals, Slack/Email triggers, smart branching logic Free; Starts at $27/month per user Bardeen AI-powered browser automations for repetitive tasksTeam size: Ideal for recruiting, ops, and sales teams 1-click automations, AI scraping, contextual workflows, Chrome-based triggers Starts at $129/month Gumloop Creating interactive, AI-powered workflows from scratchTeam size: Ideal for small businesses needing flexible, interactive workflows Visual workflow builder, GPT-4 integrations, lead generation flows, Zapier-compatible complex workflow automation Free; Starts at $97/month per user Zapier Connecting thousands of apps without codingTeam size: Ideal for SMBs and solopreneurs Multi-step Zaps, conditional logic, built-in delay/format tools Free; Starts at $29. 99/month Make. com Visual scripting and complex data flowsTeam size: Ideal for technical users and teams needing logic-heavy workflows Drag-and-drop interface, modular data mapping, real-time execution logs Free; Starts at $10. 59/month per user n8n Open-source, flexible automation for developersTeam size: Ideal for tech teams and internal devs Self-hosted option, custom code nodes, API integrations Custom pricing Beam AI AI workflow builder for startups and fast-growing teamsTeam size: Ideal for startups and scaling businesses needing smart internal ops Auto-generated flows, natural language inputs, prebuilt GPT templates Custom pricing Automation Anywhere Enterprise-grade robotic process automation (RPA)Team size: Ideal for large enterprises and IT teams AI document processing, attended/unattended bots, process discovery Custom pricing Microsoft Power Automate Automating the Microsoft ecosystem and beyondTeam size: Ideal for small teams and organizations already using the Microsoft ecosystem PowerApps integration, desktop automation, workflow templates Free; Starts $15/month per user Motion Automating schedules and prioritizing deep workTeam size: Ideal for busy professionals, founders, and mid-sized businesses AI calendar assistant, smart meeting booking, focus time optimization Starts at $19/month per user

Why Go for Lindy AI Alternatives?

If you’re looking for deeper customization or cross-functional collaboration at scale, Lindy AI alternatives might suit you better. Here’s why you should consider these tools:

High usage cost: Its usage-based pricing leads to unexpectedly high bills, especially for teams experimenting with or scaling automations

Limited customization: Offers fewer configuration options compared to more flexible platforms like ClickUp or Make. com

Complex onboarding: Workflow setup can be confusing, with unclear triggers, limited documentation, and a steep learning curve for non-technical users

Clunky user interface: UI lacks polish and consistency, making it difficult to debug automations or track task status in real time

Heavy integration permissions: Requires broad access to platforms like Google Workspace, which can raise security or privacy concerns

Weak file handling: Lindy AI may not respect custom folder paths when uploading to Google Drive, causing data organization issues

No offline functionality: Relies entirely on an internet connection, limiting usability in low-bandwidth environments

Inconsistent chat visibility: Some users find that customer support interactions or internal task updates aren’t visible in real time during automated chats

🧠 Fun Fact: The roots of AI go back to the 1930s. It started with Alan Turing, a British logician, who posed a question: ‘Can machines think?’, leading to the famous Turing Test, a concept that shaped AI today.

The Best Lindy AI Alternatives

Here are the 11 best Lindy AI alternatives to boost productivity.

1. ClickUp (Best for work management and productivity with project tracking and contextual AI)

Explore ClickUp Autopilot Agents to get more work done

ClickUp’s AI-powered Project Management puts your work on autopilot, allowing you and your team to focus on the important stuff. This means no more jumping between multiple AI tools—unnecessary AI sprawl. Contextual AI is built into every feature—tasks, documents, chat, dashboards, and reporting. Let’s see how.

Build custom autopilot agents based on your workflow

To support agile workflows, ClickUp Autopilot Agents handle repetitive tasks behind the scenes. They run quietly in the background, so you and your team can stay focused on the work that matters. You can easily build and personalize an AI agent with ClickUp’s Custom AI Agents.

For instance, if customer feedback includes ‘slow delivery,’ you can set the AI to tag it, assign it to Ops, and flag the sentiment.

Create agentic workflows and streamline operations with ClickUp Autopilot Agents

ClickUp offers extensive pre-built agents for different use cases.

For example, the: Daily Report Agent sends automated weekly updates to stakeholders based on live project data

Team Standup Agent gathers async updates from team members and summarizes them, replacing long status meetings

Auto-Answers Agent responds to common questions in responds to common questions in ClickUp Chat , freeing you from answering the same thing twice Learn how to set up your first AI agent:

Set up custom automations with triggers

Unlike traditional tools that require building flows or logic maps, ClickUp Automations let you automate your workflow with a simple ‘if this, then that’ rule.

Build your own ClickUp Automation using triggers, conditions, and actions

You can either create your own triggers or choose from 100+ pre-built automation templates to: Auto-assign tasks when status changes

Send alerts for overdue work

Trigger recurring checklists based on dates or task completion

Turn ideas into tasks instantly

The best part is that you can prompt ClickUp Brain to set an automation for you as well with natural language prompts like, ‘Remind me to send a personalized follow-up message to the design team every Tuesday at 3 p. m. ’

What’s ClickUp Brain, you ask? ClickUp Brain is your AI-powered productivity partner, designed to transform your ideas into actionable tasks.

Let’s say you’re prepping for a new podcast series. You don’t want to waste time mapping out every step. So, you type, ‘Launch new podcast series: book guests, write episode outlines, record intros, assign to Rachel, first episode due Sept 10. ’

Once the task thread is flooded with comments and updates, ClickUp Brain’s AI Project Manager instantly summarizes the conversation, capturing decisions, pending actions, and key points.

🎥 Watch: ClickUp offers AI that integrates with every part of your work

And you can save all of it in ClickUp Docs, which is linked to related projects and tasks, so nothing gets lost. You can also auto-post call summaries to team Chat, keeping everyone in sync, even if they missed the meeting.

ClickUp best features

Organize timelines: Manage work using Manage work using ClickUp Tasks to assign, track, and visualize work

Track progress toward measurable outcomes: Align your daily work with company objectives using Align your daily work with company objectives using ClickUp Goals to set targets and measure success in real time

Co-create documentation: Work collaboratively in Work collaboratively in ClickUp Docs to draft notes, build wikis, and link documents directly to tasks and goals

Brainstorm ideas visually: Use Use ClickUp Whiteboards to turn ideas into plans and connect them directly to tasks in your workspace

Find anything in seconds: Search across your workspace with Search across your workspace with ClickUp Enterprise Search for quick data extraction from tasks, documents, comments, and connected tools

Stay on top of meetings: ClickUp’s AI Notetaker connects your meetings directly to your Workspace, and summarizes actionables for you

ClickUp limitations

It can feel overwhelming for new users due to its wide range of advanced features and customization options

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

This G2 review really says it all:

ClickUp is hands-down the most flexible and powerful project management tool I’ve worked with. As the founder of WRKSTN, I help agencies and creative teams streamline operations—and ClickUp is central to that. The ability to customize everything from task types to automations, combined with tools like dashboards, forms, and now ClickUp Brain, means I can build scalable, efficient systems for any workflow. Plus, I love how fast the platform continues to evolve.

2. Relay. app (Best for automated multi-step workflows across apps)

via Replay.app

Relay. app helps teams build workflows that combine automation with smart human input. It’s designed to handle sales follow-ups, meeting summaries, and custom tasks like competitor research or social media updates.

The Lindy AI alternative blends flexibility with control. You can create detailed, personalized workflows across 100+ popular tools, add human checkpoints anywhere they’re needed, and trigger actions in real time using webhook support.

Relay. app best features

Add human-in-the-loop steps like approvals, data input, and task completions to keep humans involved where needed

Trigger workflows instantly using the Webhook Trigger to connect any system or app

Customize Hypertext Standard Protocol (HTTP) requests with full control over methods, headers, and payloads

Use built-in AI steps like summarize, extract, or translate to process content in automated flows

Relay. app limitations

Fewer built-in integrations compared to competitors like Zapier or Make

Cannot duplicate workflows across workspaces, which hinders consultants and agencies

Relay. app pricing

Free

Professional: $27/month per user

Team: $98/month (25 users included)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Relay. app ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 9/5 (60+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Relay. app?

According to a G2 review:

What I like best about Relay. app is how it keeps everyone on the same page. It’s simple, clear and really helps move things forward without extra noise…. One thing I dislike about Relay. app is that it can feel a bit rigid when a task or workflow needs flexibility.

3. Bardeen (Best for AI-powered browser automations for repetitive tasks)

via Bardeen

Bardeen helps go-to-market teams get work done where they already spend a lot of time: the browser. The tool handles everything from lead sourcing and CRM updates to custom outreach and competitor research.

It’s built to understand real GTM workflows. Rather than relying solely on API-based triggers like other tools (e. g. , Zapier or Make), Bardeen can ‘see’ and interact with web pages directly. This enables it to automate tasks that typically require human interaction, such as copying information from websites, filling out forms, or navigating through complex web portals.

Bardeen best features

Use the Magic Box to create automations just by typing what you want

Condense and compile insights using the Research Agent for smarter reporting and analysis

Generate messages with the Message Generator , which adapts tone and content for each recipient

Trigger its pre-built ‘playbooks,’ which are reusable automation templates, with a single click or shortcut

Bardeen limitations

A credit-based system can become costly with heavy usage

Some users report high CPU and RAM usage, especially when running browser-based automations

Bardeen pricing

Starter: $129/month

Teams: $500/month (billed annually)

Enterprise: $1,500/month (billed annually)

Bardeen ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Fun Fact: The Turing Test imagined a game where a human interacts with both a machine and another human through text. If humans can’t reliably tell which is which, the machine is said to have passed the test.

4. Gumloop (Best for interactive, AI-powered workflows from scratch)

via Gumloop

Gumloop makes it easy to build and launch custom workflow automations without depending on engineering. You can automate everything in just three steps: drag, connect, and run.

It works directly with tools your team already uses, like Google Docs, Slack, Notion, CRM tools, and more. And you can scrape websites, sort and summarize documents, and send results wherever they need to go.

Gumloop best features

Trigger workflows with incoming emails, Slack messages, or Webhooks

Build SEO tools like blog outline generators using your own logic

Extract and summarize documents at scale with the Document Summarizer workflow

Sort and route files using content-aware AI-powered filters and folders

Gumloop limitations

Advanced AI calls (e. g. , GPT-4o or Claude 3. 5 Sonnet) can cost up to 20 credits each

No live chat option means users must rely on email or forums for help

Gumloop pricing

Free

Starter: $97/month per user

Pro: $244/month per 10 users

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Gumloop ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🧠 Fun Fact: A robot named Sophia became the world’s first robotic citizen of Saudi Arabia in 2017. She can smile, frown, and (kind of) crack a joke.

5. Zapier (Best for connecting third-party platforms without coding)

via Zapier

Zapier provides an automation toolkit to build entire systems using drag-and-drop logic, custom interfaces, and reusable templates. It’s built to support both personal tasks and enterprise-scale workflows.

The platform lets you mix intelligent agents, use filters to control logic, and format data as needed. You can also manage project management automations with built-in tools like Tables, Canvas, and Paths.

Zapier best features

Map, document, and optimize complex workflows visually with the Canvas

Create and manage Zaps to automate routine tasks across thousands of apps without technical skills

Build and run Functions for advanced, code-based automations with built-in hosting

Store and manage data directly in Zapier Tables for smooth flow across automations

Zapier limitations

Complex workflows involving conditions, branching, or advanced automation often require workarounds or custom scripting, unlike Zapier alternatives

Zap errors aren’t always clear, so troubleshooting often requires digging through logs or contacting support

Zapier pricing

Free

Pro: $29. 99/month

Team: $103. 50/month per 25 users

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Zapier ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (1,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zapier?

Here’s a G2 review about this tool:

Zapier saves me hours of manual work every week. I use it mainly for CRM integrations—like syncing leads between platforms, auto-updating contact records, and triggering follow-ups—and it runs reliably in the background…Some advanced use cases still require workarounds or custom webhooks, which can get a bit technical.

6. Make. com (Best for visual scripting and complex data flows)

via Make.com

Make. com helps you map out your entire automation process using a visual interface that gives you complete control. You can design and automate complex workflows, transform data, trigger actions via webhooks, and use it as an AI collaboration tool.

Its standout feature is Make Grid, a live visual map of all your automations. You get real-time insights into how everything connects, where data flows, and which workflows need attention.

Make. com best features

Control logic and flow with conditional statements and branching using Flow Control

Transform inputs instantly using drag-and-drop data manipulation functions

Trigger scenarios externally through HTTP/Webhooks that connect with any public API

Assign roles and limits with built-in access controls for better team governance

Make. com limitations

Error messages are sometimes vague or overly technical

Workflows with many steps, routers, or loops can slow down or fail unexpectedly

Make. com pricing

Free

Core: $10. 59/month per user

Pro: $18. 82/month per user

Teams: $34. 12/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Make. com ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (240+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 8/5 (400+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Make. com?

Per a Capterra review:

Super easy to learn and very intuitive to use, even for non-engineering folks. Enables a very wide range of automation use cases. …Operations based pricing can have some drawbacks when users aren’t onboarded properly.

7. N8n (Best for open-source, flexible automation for developers)

via N8n

Most tools struggle with logic-heavy workflows. They limit how you branch, merge, or reuse steps. n8n removes these constraints with dynamic controls for filters, loops, switches, and conditional routing, all of which are visible in a clean visual editor.

As an AI workflow generator, it displays real-time outputs at each step, allowing you to debug without rerunning the entire flow. Add custom code only where needed and use triggers, webhooks, or HTTP nodes to connect anything, even tools without native support.

N8n best features

Reach tools without native integrations using curl or existing credentials

Merge, split, filter, deduplicate, or loop with Transformers , using smart logic and minimal effort

Write dynamic logic using expressions and code nodes, and add custom transformations in JavaScript or Python

Create app events, webhooks, chat messages, or cron jobs to fit your process

N8n limitations

While it claims no-code capabilities, users often end up needing basic knowledge of JavaScript or API structures

Debugging complex workflows is tricky and time-consuming

N8n pricing

Custom pricing

N8n ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 8/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

8. Beam AI (Best for startups needing an AI workflow builder)

via Beam AI

Beam is an AI tool for customer service and finance teams that automates workflows using self-learning agents. These agents adapt to outcomes, apply feedback, and refine their execution without constant oversight.

Tasks like auditing payroll, screening resumes, or managing customer requests are handled autonomously and refined over time. Each agent makes real-time decisions using Beam’s model-switching system.

They select the right model, trigger steps based on context, and keep processes moving without delays.

Beam AI best features

Pick the ideal model for each task dynamically with ModelMesh

Embed SOPs to train agents on your existing processes and connect to your systems in minutes

Monitor performance in real time with dashboards showing agent activity, error rates, and workflow outcomes

Beam AI limitations

Users need to manage their own vector storage, which can increase setup complexity

Primarily optimized for standard documents; may not support complex or niche file types

Beam AI pricing

Custom pricing

Beam AI ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

🔍 Did You Know? The very first AI chatbot was created in 1966 by MIT professor Joseph Weizenbaum. It was named ELIZA and played the role of a psychotherapist. Users typed in their thoughts, and Eliza responded using a simple rule-based system that mimicked human conversation.

9. Automation Anywhere (Best for enterprise-grade robotic process automation (RPA))

via Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere combines document processing, workflow design, and system integration. Its automation engine understands how processes work in real settings, adapts to changes, and keeps execution aligned across departments.

This task automation software gives teams the tools to build, manage, and deploy automations quickly, with everything running in the cloud. Plus, you get a workspace to monitor activity and adjust strategies in real time.

Automation Anywhere best features

Build agents with AI Agent Studio to design and manage custom task executors

Pinpoint gaps with Process Discovery, uncover inefficiencies, and get data-backed suggestions on what to automate

Connect work using Automation Co-Pilot, adding on-screen automation help within everyday apps

Automation Anywhere limitations

Bots may experience latency or instability when handling complex processes

Despite being low-code, it often feels programmatic

Automation Anywhere pricing

Custom pricing

Automation Anywhere ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (3,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (190+ reviews)

🔍 Did You Know? The term ‘Artificial Intelligence’ was coined in 1956 at the Dartmouth Conference by John McCarthy, which is now considered the birth of AI as a scientific field.

10. Microsoft Automate (Best for the Microsoft ecosystem)

via Microsoft Automate

Power Automate helps teams cut through repetitive work with a mix of no-code tools, task mining, and process flows. You can design automations in simple language, run them across cloud or desktop apps, and handle approvals, document tasks, or data updates.

This AI tool for automation allows you to automate simple tasks or multi-step processes, offering guided insights on which workflows to focus on next.

Microsoft Automate best features

Create and edit workflows with natural language prompts using Microsoft 365 Copilot

Pinpoint inefficiencies and prioritize automation with process mining

Automate actions across Microsoft 365 apps like Excel, Teams, and OneDrive

Set up document processing and extract data with the AI builder

Microsoft Automate limitations

Silent failures in complex workflows cause frustration

AI features can overwhelm non-technical users due to overlapping tools

Microsoft Automate pricing

Free

Power Automate Premium: $15/month per user (billed annually)

Power Automate Process: $150/month per bot (billed annually)

Power Automate Hosted Process: $215/month per bot (billed annually)

Microsoft Automate ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (650+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Automate?

A G2 review shared this insight:

What I love about Power Automate is how easy it is to set up flows between apps I use daily like Outlook, Teams, and SharePoint…Sometimes debugging a failed flow is a bit tricky. The error messages can be vague, and you often have to dig through logs to figure out what went wrong.

11. Motion (Best for automated scheduling and deep work)

via Motion

Instead of juggling tools, Motion allows you to assign roles to AI, such as a project manager, recruiter, or assistant, and they’ll take care of it with a little setup.

This Lindy AI alternative plans your workday for you, using AI to slot tasks, meetings, and deadlines into your calendar based on priority and availability. It senses when plans change, like meetings running late or urgent tasks arriving, and recalibrates your schedule instantly to keep you on track.

Motion best features

Hire pre-trained AI employees like Dot (Recruiter), Millie (Project Manager), and Suki (Marketing Associate)

Create visual roadmaps using AI Gantt Charts that update as work shifts

Analyze your to-dos, prioritize them by urgency and deadlines, and reschedule them with the AI task manager

Motion limitations

Task input UI feels awkward, with limited options for reordering or organizing projects

Frequent lags and slow performance, especially when navigating or updating tasks

Motion pricing

AI Workplace: $19/month per user (billed annually)

AI Employees: $29/month per user (billed annually)

AI Employees Light: $148/month per user (includes 3 seats)

AI Employees Standard: $446month per user (includes 25 seats)

AI Employees Plus: $894/month per user (includes 25 seats)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Motion ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (120+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Motion?

Here’s a firsthand perspective from a G2 review:

I love the AI time fill ins. If I need to cancel a meeting or have some spare time it fills my space with what project/task needs to get done…The only couple downsides is having everything set up accordingly in projects and templates for reason use. Automating tasks and steps are simple but doesn’t go in as complex as I’d like in terms of writing varibeles for names or automatically starting projects apart of the company rather then a private personal level.

🧠 Fun Fact: AI systems have become better at pattern recognition, natural language processing, and even beating humans at chess. An example is IBM’s Deep Blue defeating world champion Garry Kasparov in 1997.

Customize Your AI Workflow With ClickUp

Still weighing your options? If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that brings together task management, team collaboration, and powerful AI, ClickUp might just be what you need.

With ClickUp Brain, you get an AI assistant that writes, summarizes, and answers questions right where you work.

Pair that with ClickUp Automations, and you can streamline repetitive workflows across projects, docs, tasks, and more, without ever leaving the platform.

So, what are you waiting for? Sign up for ClickUp today! ✅