Take notes, manage an agenda, and set action items that hold your team accountable all in one place.
Documenting your weekly meetings is a great way to take advantage of some of ClickUp's most powerful features!
In our goal to completely remove unnecessary clicks, we created a brand new feature - Slash Commands.
From any of the text field simply type / to bring up the Slash Command menu and start taking immediate
action!
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.