Adding Your Checklist Templates

Checklist templates help you set up your process right away! Record each step and check it off the list.

Create a New Checklist Template Create a new checklist

Click the ellipses icon beside the checklist title

icon beside the checklist title Click save as template

Type in a new template

Press save as template Overwrite an Old Checklist Template Find an old checklist

Select a template to overwrite

Press save as template

Using Your Checklist Templates

When you have a templated checklist and want to add it to your current task

Click Add from the To Do section of any task

from the section of any task Click Checklist to reveal your options

to reveal your options Select template and create your checklist

Other Features That Pair Well

If you like using checklist templates, check out these other features!

Don’t waste your time recreating checklists you use repeatedly!

Checklist templates allow you to quickly insert a saved checklist into a task.

It automatically assigns the same people so the process is as streamlined as possible.

