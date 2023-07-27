Build processes and reuse
them with Checklist templates

Create checklists you can use across your team and save them as templates
ClickUp checklist templates
What Checklists Can Do

See the full power behind ClickUp checklists

Nesting

Checklist items are “nestable” meaning they can contain “sub-items”

Assignable

Keep accountability even within Checklists. You can assign Checklist items to anyone on your Team!

Drag and drop

Easily drag and drop checklist items to nest them or move them around!
Checklist items are nestable
Keep accountability even within Checklists.

Real World Application

Ok, I see why this would be valuable, and I know how to create them - but how are they actually used?

Pre-Blog Process

Post-Blog Process

Landing Page creation

New Feature Release

ClickUp checklist templates
ClickUp checklist templates
ClickUp checklist templates
ClickUp checklist templates

Adding Your Checklist Templates

Checklist templates help you set up your process right away! Record each step and check it off the list.
ClickUp checklist templates
Create a New Checklist Template
  • Create a new checklist
  • Click the ellipses icon beside the checklist title
  • Click save as template
  • Type in a new template
  • Press save as template
Overwrite an Old Checklist Template
  • Find an old checklist
  • Click the ellipses icon beside the checklist title
  • Click save as template
  • Select a template to overwrite
  • Press save as template

Using Your Checklist Templates

When you have a templated checklist and want to add it to your current task
  • Click Add from the To Do section of any task
  • Click Checklist to reveal your options
  • Select template and create your checklist
ClickUp checklist templates

Other Features That Pair Well

If you like using checklist templates, check out these other features!
Templates make things easier
Templates
You can also create templates for Tasks, Lists, Spaces, and Projects. If you love Checklist Templates, you’ll love these too!
Read More
Assign comments to team members
Assign Comments
Achieve easy accountability within comments by assigning them! Just like you check off a checklist item once you’re done, you can resolve an assigned comment.
Read More
Customize ClickUp with multiple assignees
Multiple Assignees
Assign a task to multiple people, and then use checklists or checklist templates to maintain accountability within the task.
Read More
Don’t waste your time recreating checklists you use repeatedly!
Checklist templates allow you to quickly insert a saved checklist into a task.
It automatically assigns the same people so the process is as streamlined as possible.
Try it for Free

Checklists In Action

Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
No, I want to waste 1 day per week