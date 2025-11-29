チームに最適なプロジェクト管理ソフトウェアの選び方

Too often, teams choose project management software based on hype, recommendations, or the loudest voices on LinkedIn.

That’s how you end up paying a hefty bill for a tool that’s collecting digital dust.

A five-person startup trying to stay agile doesn’t need the same setup as an enterprise juggling fifteen cross-functional teams. A design studio managing client revisions has very different needs from a product team shipping releases every two weeks.

This blog post shows you how to choose project management software that matches your team’s size, workflows, and goals.

P. S. We’ll also walk through the top options (includes ClickUp!) to make your life easier. 💁

⭐ Featured Template The ClickUp Project Management Template is designed to give teams a ready-made framework for running projects of any size. With preconfigured elements like (25!) statuses, tags, and custom fields, it lays the foundation for organizing projects in a way that’s both efficient and adaptable. Get free template Get a consolidated overview of project tasks and track progress with the ClickUp Project Management Template

What Is Project Management Software?

A project management (PM) software is a digital tool that helps teams plan, execute, and oversee projects efficiently. It centralizes tasks, project timelines, resources, and communication to ensure projects are completed on time and within scope.

Beyond planning, these tools streamline communication by housing task discussions, document sharing, and feedback. Access to real-time data and analytics supports better decision-making throughout the project lifecycle.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 30% of workers believe automation could save them 1–2 hours per week, while 19% estimate it could unlock 3–5 hours for deep, focused work. Even those small time savings add up: just two hours reclaimed weekly equals over 100 hours annually—time that could be dedicated to creativity, strategic thinking, or personal growth. 💯 With ClickUp’s AI Agents and ClickUp Brain, you can automate workflows, generate project updates, and transform your meeting notes into actionable next steps—all within the same platform. No need for extra tools or integrations—ClickUp brings everything you need to automate and optimize your workday in one place. 💫 Real Results: RevPartners slashed 50% of their SaaS costs by consolidating three tools into ClickUp—getting a unified platform with more features, tighter collaboration, and a single source of truth that’s easier to manage and scale.

Why Choosing the Right Project Management Software Matters

When teams start hunting for project management solutions, it’s easy to get stuck comparing features and UI styles.

But the real question is: Will the tool actually meet all the specific needs of my project management workflow?

Here’s why making the right choice for your specific workflows matters. 👇

Centralizes tasks and projects for better visibility

Good PM software puts all your projects, files, and conversations in one place. Your team always knows where work stands, like marketing feedback linked to creative assets, or developers syncing on code reviews.

Dashboards let you zero in on today’s tasks or zoom out to monitor cross-project risks. With this visibility, you catch delays before they snowball and reduce those ‘Where is this?’ sync meetings.

🔍 Did You Know? Introduced by psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky in 1979, the planning fallacy refers to the tendency to underestimate the time, costs, and risks of future actions. This happens because individuals focus on the best-case scenario for a project and ignore data from the past.

Improves team collaboration and accountability

The right project management system makes ownership clear and collaboration seamless. Role-based views and in-app messaging keep conversations directly tied to tasks.

For example, in a marketing agency, smart tagging can keep client data secure, while in a consulting team, overdue tasks can automatically escalate to a manager. This way, everyone sees the chain and accountability is baked in.

📖 Also Read: How to Manage Project Managers

Enhances productivity through automation

Manual updates slow teams down. The best tools automate routine steps, including recurring tasks, dependency updates, and notifications.

Set simple rules: when a task is marked ‘Ready for QA,’ it automatically goes to the QA lead with the right priority tag. Advanced setups even use AI in project management to generate daily standups, flag blocked work, and suggest next steps.

Supports resource and timeline optimization

Even smart plans fail if teams are overloaded or deadlines are unrealistic. The right PM tool shows who’s at capacity, predicts how delays affect timelines, and helps reassign work or adjust schedules.

For example, an agency might see that graphic designers are maxed out, shift tasks to a freelancer, and tweak the project deadline. Features like AI-powered, automated task assignments and prioritization can be huge time savers here. Here’s an example:

🔍 Did You Know? Your belief in your own abilities, what psychologist Albert Bandura called self-efficacy, directly impacts how ambitious your goals are and how committed you stay to achieving them. The higher your self-efficacy, the more likely you are to set challenging goals, persist through setbacks, and respond effectively when things don’t go as planned.

Key Factors to Consider When Choosing PM Software

Selecting the best tool for your team is pivotal for enhancing productivity and project success. To make an informed decision, consider the following project management software features:

Usability and user experience: Offers an intuitive and user-friendly interface, minimizing the learning curve

Customization and flexibility: Allows you to tailor workflows, dashboards, and templates to fit specific project needs

Integration capabilities: Integrates seamlessly with your existing tools and platforms, ensuring smooth data flow across systems

Scalability: Grows with your organization, accommodating an increasing number of users and projects without compromising performance

Collaboration features: Facilitates real-time communication, file sharing, and team collaboration

Reporting and analytics: Offers robust reporting and analytics capabilities to track project progress and performance metrics

🔍 Did You Know? Project managers often perceive each project as unique, leading to overconfidence and underperformance. Recognizing this ‘ uniqueness bias ’ and applying techniques like reference class forecasting can improve project outcomes.

Popular Project Management Software Options

Let’s take a closer look at some of the best project management tools on the market today, so you can find the one that best fits your team’s workflow and goals. 🏁

1. ClickUp (Best for all-in-one project planning and execution)

Support project planning with ClickUp Manage tasks, goals, and team collaboration in the connected ClickUp Project Management Software

The ClickUp Project Management Software combines project management, documents, and team communication, all in one platform—accelerated by next-generation AI automation and search.

The goal? Eliminating work sprawl, aka disconnected workflows that are scattered across multiple tools.

ClickUp’s Project Hierarchy (Spaces → Folders → Lists → Tasks → Subtasks) ensures teams can scale from big-picture planning to detailed execution, with each layer connected to the next, within a unified workspace.

Break down large projects into smaller components

Suppose there’s a software product team of eight. They ship every two weeks, track bugs, manage feature requests, and also do design critique cycles. For them, task management revolves around predictability, handoffs, and dependencies.

In such teams, ClickUp Tasks become a base where every idea, deliverable, or action item turns into something trackable. Tasks can represent anything from a design request to a sprint backlog item or client deliverable. Each task can include descriptions, subtasks, checklists, due dates, assignees, comments, files, and even relationships with other tasks.

Create detailed ClickUp Task cards to centralize context and ensure smooth handoffs

Here’s how they help you stay on top of fast-moving projects:

ClickUp Custom Statuses to mirror your workflow, such as ‘Design Review’ or ‘Blocked by Backend’ to mirror your workflow, such as ‘Design Review’ or ‘Blocked by Backend’

ClickUp Custom Fields to capture key data and filter tasks such as ‘effort estimate’ and ‘story points’ to capture key data and filter tasks such as ‘effort estimate’ and ‘story points’

ClickUp Task Dependencies to visualize relationships between tasks so no one starts work before a prerequisite is complete to visualize relationships between tasks so no one starts work before a prerequisite is complete

ClickUp Task Priorities so everyone knows where to focus and get started so everyone knows where to focus and get started

Get AI-powered assistance like never before

ClickUp Brain embeds the power of AI directly into your daily workflow. All you have to do is ask, automate, and act.

It connects tasks, documents, chats, and people inside your workspace to give instant, context-rich answers and handle repetitive work automatically.

This contextual AI tool automates routine PM tasks like drafting progress updates, generating stand-up summaries, or even creating new tasks from plain language commands. You can say, ‘Create subtasks for sprint planning,’ and the AI project management tool does it instantly with assignees, deadlines, and dependencies.

It also doubles as a context-aware writing assistant built for work. You can ask it to task descriptions, summarize meeting notes and generate tasks from them, or write detailed documentation.

Automate workflows to save time

Who isn’t guilty of micromanaging every task and wasting their time?

ClickUp Automations let you focus on the important things while it takes care of repetitive work.

Create custom workflows with ClickUp Automations to handle routine handoffs and status changes

Automations run on simple if-this-then-that logic. That means you can set triggers to move tasks between Lists, reassign work when priorities change, or drop in reminders as they reach key stages.

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: When work calls for more than fixed rules, ClickUp AI Autopilot Agents step in. Use these pre-built agents: Daily Report Agent or Weekly Report Agent to automatically post daily or weekly updates, summarizing key activity and progress

Team StandUp Agent for AI-generated summaries of progress, blockers, and key team updates

Auto-Answers Agent monitors team channels and answers contextual questions Build your own Custom Autopilot Agents to define triggers, conditions, actions, and knowledge sources.

ClickUp best features

Maintain living documentation: Co-edit Co-edit ClickUp Docs for project plans, leave in-line comments on tasks, and tag teammates directly in updates

Brainstorm visually: Build Build ClickUp Whiteboards to map dependencies, brainstorm feature ideas, or plan campaigns

Track time and costs: Log hours, set task-level estimates, and tag billable work by client or department with Log hours, set task-level estimates, and tag billable work by client or department with ClickUp Time Tracking

Track progress on long-term goals: Track company, team, or individual goals by breaking them into smaller, measurable Targets within ClickUp Tasks

ClickUp limitations

ClickUp’s extensive project management features make it powerful, but give it a steeper learning curve for new users

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (10,400+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,400+ reviews)

Here’s what Andrea Park, Business Operations Coordinator, Spekit, had to say about ClickUp:

ClickUp was the best solution for us because it combines multiple project management tools into one. From Mind-Mapping to Documents to Sprints, ClickUp is a dynamic tool to organize any department’s task management needs and give visibility across the whole company.

ClickUp was the best solution for us because it combines multiple project management tools into one. From Mind-Mapping to Documents to Sprints, ClickUp is a dynamic tool to organize any department’s task management needs and give visibility across the whole company.

Use AI for project management. 👇🏼

2. Asana (Best for structured project management and task tracking)

via Asana

Asana is a project management tool known for software project management. It’s stripped of noise and divided into intuitive sections, such as Sidebar, Header, Top bar, Main pane, and Task details pane, so you can dive right in without training. It’s especially preferred by smaller, agile teams that need to move fast but still stay organized.

You can track work in one hub with views like List, Timeline, or Calendar. Managers get visibility into who owns what, while team members always know what’s due and where things stand. And yes, the flying unicorns and narwhals that show up when you complete a task are a fun bonus that makes the grind feel lighter.

Asana best features

Keep team members informed with a shared knowledge tab for FAQs, project terms, and how-tos

Manage resources with Portfolios and Dashboards that show workloads across departments

Automate workflows using Forms , Rules , Bundles , and Templates

Tap into Asana Intelligence for AI-powered summaries, smart fields, automated statuses, and instant answers

Asana limitations

Tasks can only have one assignee, which slows collaboration when multiple team members need to share ownership

Setting up and maintaining a knowledge base is unintuitive, making it harder to centralize project documentation

Asana Intelligence (AI features) is not included in the free version

Asana pricing

Free

Starter: $13. 49/month per user

Advanced: $30. 49/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Enterprise+: Custom pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (12,300+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (13,500+ reviews)

📖 Also Read: Best Asana Alternatives and Competitors

3. Trello (Best for visual task management and simple workflows)

via Trello

Built around the classic Kanban board, Trello lets you drag cards across stages like Backlog, In Progress, or Done, so bottlenecks never hide in the shadows.

Ideally used as an AI agent for productivity, it’s great for quick task lists but expandable with Power-Ups for more structured workflows. Trello also brings in a useful AI layer. Instead of dumping you into heavy-handed automation, Butler quietly extracts to-do lists from discussions, cleans up notes, and drafts clear task descriptions.

Trello best features

Mirror Cards across boards to stay aligned and keep updates synced

Automate repetitive work with Butler to set up rules, triggers, and due date actions to handle routine task updates

Pull action items from Slack, emails, or meeting notes and drop them straight into checklists

Forward emails and let Trello Inbox auto-convert them into actionable to-dos, complete with assignees and deadlines

Expand functionality with Power-Ups, connecting tools like Zoho Projects and Microsoft Projects to bring files and communication

Trello limitations

Does not include a built-in time tracking feature for projects

Lacks real-time chat and intelligent notifications for faster updates

Relies on a simple card system that may not scale for projects

Trello pricing

Free

Standard: $6/month per user

Premium: $12. 5/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Trello ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (13,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (23,600+ reviews)

🔍 Did You Know? The Golem Effect is a psychological phenomenon that occurs when lower expectations are placed upon individuals, leading to poorer performance. It’s a form of self-fulfilling prophecy, highlighting the impact of expectations on team outcomes.

4. monday. com (Best for flexible, no-code workflow customization)

monday. com is a flexible project management tool that gives you the freedom to build workflows the way your team works. You can start with ready-made project templates, then customize everything from task columns to dashboard widgets.

Need to track dependencies, manage contractors, or visualize marketing campaigns? Monday. com makes it easy to design a system that grows with your workload. Even better, you can create no-code rules to handle repetitive work, centralize communication inside task updates, and use its visual boards to keep everyone aligned.

Monday. com best features

Visualize dependencies and progress with Gantt charts , Kanban boards , and Timeline views

Customize workflows with 30-plus column types and advanced conditional logic

Build interactive dashboards with widgets for smarter reporting and analytics

Collaborate effectively inside tasks with whiteboards and embedded docs

Leverage AI-powered project execution to generate content, automate processes, and get suggested next steps

Monday. com limitations

Boards exceeding 10,000 items may experience slower performance

Only Enterprise plans support up to 100,000 items per board

Users cannot view all notes associated with a task without opening each individually

Monday. com pricing

Free

Basic: $12/month per user

Standard: $14/month per user

Pro: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Monday. com ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (14,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (5,500+ reviews)

5. Smartsheet (Best for spreadsheet-style project management and complex workflows)

via Smartsheet

If your team loves the familiarity of Excel but struggles to scale tasks, track deliverables, and coordinate workflows, Smartsheet has your back. It maintains the grid-based interface you’re accustomed to while providing dashboards, automated workflows, and task tracking.

Custom views, filters, and formulas give your team clarity over progress and performance, making it easier to prioritize work and prevent bottlenecks. Combined with features like Bridge for low-code automations and resource management, remote teams can scale complex projects while maintaining control over approvals and execution.

Smartsheet best features

Manage multiple projects using Portfolio views for a clear picture of progress across initiatives

Customize sheets with familiar formulas, conditional formatting, and pre-built templates for faster setup

Share sheets with granular permissions to control who can view or edit data

Collaborate with file attachments, proofing, conversations, and notifications

Smartsheet limitations

Sheets are capped at 500,000 cells, 20,000 rows, and 400 columns, which can constrain large-scale data management

Users often find Smartsheet’s customization options to be limited, particularly when you need to integrate with other software systems

Offers some automation, but lacks the extensive capabilities required for large-scale or intricate projects

Smartsheet pricing

Pro: $12/month per user

Business: $24/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Advanced work management software: Custom pricing

Smartsheet ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (22,700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (3,400+ reviews)

🚀 ClickUp Advantage: Will AI replace project managers? No, it complements your work. For instance, with Brain MAX, you can: Search and retrieve data from other project management tools, including Google Drive, Figma, GitHub, SharePoint, and more, breaking down silos

Use Talk-to-Text to turn voice notes or meeting discussions into searchable, actionable content

Leverage advanced AI models like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini to summarize, analyze, and connect project information

Save and reuse prompts for recurring enterprise workflows, ensuring consistency and speed

PM Software for Different Team Needs

Every team manages projects differently.

A startup might value speed and simplicity over advanced reporting, while an enterprise needs scalable AI-powered functionality. The right type of project management software flexes to your team’s needs instead of imposing a one-size-fits-all system.

Let’s break this down. 🚀

Startups and small teams

For startups and small teams, project management software must be straightforward, budget-friendly, and easy to adopt.

These teams often lack the bandwidth to maintain complex systems and need a tool that enables quick setup, minimal training, and immediate value.

What they need:

Zero-friction setup so the team can start using the tool the same day

Clear, simple task tracking without configuration overhead

Affordable pricing that scales with early-stage growth

Lightweight views (Lists, Boards) that don’t overwhelm new users

Templates to standardize repeatable workflows instantly

Minimal training requirements so every teammate can onboard independently

Quick visibility into priorities to help small teams move fast without confusion

Tools like the ClickUp List View deliver exactly that, giving you a simple way to track tasks, priorities, and deadlines. You can wrap text to automatically reveal the full first line of task names, making detailed tasks easier to spot at a glance.

Build lightweight and functional workspaces with ClickUp List View

Project management templates, like the ClickUp Startups Project Plan Template, offer this format.

Get free template Keep your team aligned by linking all deliverables, goals, and updates with the ClickUp Startups Project Plan Template

Break big goals into manageable tasks, assign responsibilities, and monitor progress in real time. You can:

Track every stage of your workflow with statuses like To Do , In Progress , and Complete

Plan your strategy in Doc View , then break it into actionable tasks in the List View

Visualize workloads and bottlenecks using the ClickUp Board View for Kanban-style task management

Growing SMBs

As businesses grow, so do the moving parts. With multiple stakeholders, strict deliverables, and different team members, repetitive processes can consume valuable time.

For example, a marketing team expanding from five to twenty employees needs to track multiple campaigns, client deliverables, and internal projects simultaneously.

Their project management software for a small business needs to centralize tasks, deadlines, and responsibilities without complex configurations. Such teams also require strong automation features to reduce the amount of busywork significantly.

What they need:

Repeatable workflows with automations that ensure consistency

Cross-project visibility to see campaigns, deliverables, and ops in one place

Resource planning tools to manage team capacity and avoid overload

Reporting dashboards to monitor performance and identify bottlenecks early

Integrations that connect marketing, sales, finance, and creative tools

Better accountability through ownership, deadlines, and standardized handoffs

Scalable structure that grows with new hires and expanding operations

Here’s an ideal workflow in action. 👇🏼

Enterprises

Enterprises operate at scale and require sophisticated PM capabilities that support cross-department collaboration, security, and advanced reporting.

With thousands of tasks, projects, and documents in motion simultaneously, enterprises depend on AI agents for project management that break down silos, centralize critical information, and enhance decision-making with intelligent insights.

What they need:

Robust permissions & access controls to maintain governance and security

Portfolio-level visibility to understand performance across programs and teams

AI-powered insights to spot risks, patterns, and timeline threats automatically

Cross-department alignment with shared docs, data, and centralized communication

Standardized reporting for leadership, compliance, and audits

Advanced automation to reduce manual work at scale

Support for complex workflows across product, engineering, marketing, and operations

Here’s an example of how strategic initiatives can be executed with AI project management:

Agencies and consultants

Agencies and consultants thrive on transparency. Clients expect clear visibility into project roadmaps, progress, timelines, and outcomes, while each project often demands its own unique workflow.

A PR agency can give clients a branded project dashboard where they can track pitch progress (media contacts reached, confirmed placements, coverage dates), while keeping the back-and-forth edits and scheduling logistics hidden internally.

What they need:

Client-facing dashboards that communicate progress without revealing internal workflows

Customizable project structures for each client’s unique process

Clear approval paths to streamline edits, feedback, and sign-offs

Time tracking & budgeting tied directly to tasks and deliverables

Shared visibility without oversharing via granular permissions

Automated summaries for client updates, reports, and campaign recaps

Fast onboarding for new clients and collaborators joining mid-project

Tools like ClickUp Dashboards lets you build visibility into workflows via tailored dashboards with cards for timelines, budgets, task progress, or client-specific metrics.

AI Cards further enhances its functionality by automatically generating real-time summaries, insights, and reports from your workspace data. For example, you can add an AI Card to:

Summarize project status or campaign results to track performance and share with the client

Highlight overdue tasks, upcoming deadlines, or key blockers without manual updates

Surface trends or anomalies in client deliverables, budgets, or timelines

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing PM Software

Here’s what to watch out for when picking a PM software:

Overlooking team input: Selecting a tool without consulting your team can lead to low adoption rates and poor utilization

Ignoring integration needs: Choosing software that doesn’t integrate with your existing tools can create data silos and disrupt workflows

Underestimating training requirements: Implementing a new tool without proper training leads to confusion and decreased productivity

Neglecting scalability: Picking software that can’t grow with your business may force you to switch tools later

Focusing solely on features: Prioritizing advanced features over usability and team needs can lead to a complex system

💡 Pro Tip: Project managers with high emotional intelligence are better equipped to handle stress, resolve conflicts, and build strong team relationships, which are crucial for project success. Provide EI-focused training, such as workshops or online courses, specifically on self-awareness, empathy, active listening, conflict resolution, and stress management. Daniel Goleman’s EI framework or accredited leadership development courses can be valuable.

Bonus Tips for Choosing the Right PM Software

Here’s how to maximize efficiency and make the most of your PM tool:

Prioritize the workflows you actually use

Instead of adopting every feature a tool offers, focus on the core workflows that matter most. Map out your critical processes, like task assignments, approval chains, or recurring project templates, and ensure the software supports them cleanly.

🤝 Friendly Reminder: Track how long common tasks take in the new tool vs. old methods. This helps you spot workflows that need adjustment before full rollout.

Test real-world scenarios before committing

Don’t just rely on demos or marketing claims. Run a pilot with real projects and deadlines and see how the tool handles critical tasks, dependencies, notifications, and reporting needs. This gives a practical view of how it fits your team.

✅ Try This: Simulate a ‘disaster scenario’ test by creating a mock project where key team members are unavailable or a milestone gets delayed. Use your PM software to reassign tasks, reroute dependencies, and see how automated alerts and reporting capabilities handle disruptions. This reveals weaknesses in workflows you might not notice in normal projects.

Evaluate reporting and analytics capabilities

Strong reporting is crucial for identifying bottlenecks and making informed decisions. Look for dashboards, milestone tracking, and customizable reports. Conduct a project management software evaluation to check if the platform can surface the metrics your team really needs without manual work.

✅ Try This: Use ‘what-if’ reporting to help you allocate resources and budget effectively. Create a project where resource hours are artificially inflated, deadlines compressed, or costs doubled. Generate reports to see if the software surfaces conflicts, risks, or overspending before they actually happen.

Consider long-term adoption

Project management software implementation is a long-term investment. Think about user experience, learning curves, support resources, and updates. A platform that’s slightly less flashy but easier to maintain often delivers better ROI over time.

Plus, ensure that it offers mobile access for both iOS and Android devices. Test the app on phones and tablets to ensure essential actions are intuitive and fast.

🤝 Friendly Reminder: Beyond licensing fees, think about the financial investment tied to add-ons, integrations, or additional seats as your team grows.

ClickUp Is The PM (Perfect Match) For Your Team

Finding the ideal project management software is a process. You must find a tool that seamlessly integrates with your team’s natural rhythm and helps you unlock your full collaboration potential.

As you’ve seen, many tools out there promise a lot, but few deliver the flexibility and customization that modern teams need to thrive across industries and sizes.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, stands out because it’s designed to be just that—built for every team, from startups to enterprise. With key features like ClickUp Brain for smarter organization and ClickUp Automations that streamline repetitive tasks, you get a workflow that keeps going in the background.

Sign up to ClickUp for free today! 🤩

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Yes, modern project management platforms, including ClickUp, widely support integration with CRMs, communication apps, file storage, and more. These integrations connect sales, marketing, and project data for better team collaboration.

Small teams benefit most from core task management, deadline tracking, resource allocation, collaboration features (comments, file sharing), simple reporting, and easy-to-use interfaces. Workflow customization and affordable pricing plans also matter for growth and scalability.

Yes, ClickUp is highly suitable for enterprise use. It’s one of the best project management software that offers scalable features for overseeing multiple projects, including 15+ customizable views, real-time collaboration tools, extensive automations, financial tracking, and integration with 1,000+ apps.

Budgeting depends on team size and features needed. Free plans usually offer basic task management suited for small teams. Paid plans range from $5 to $50+ per month per user for enhanced collaboration, reporting, and customization. Enterprise plans with advanced security and support typically cost $60 to $100+ per user monthly.

ClickUp is the easiest project management software for beginners due to its intuitive, visual interface and minimal learning curve. It features drag-and-drop task boards and simple setup processes, making it ideal for beginners.