ClickUp Case Study - Optimising

How would you describe Optimising? Daniel and I started Optimising 10 years ago from a tiny shared city office with 1 small window, to now one of the leading Melbourne digital agencies with 14 team members. Our main focus is SEO, along with paid search and website development. However, our biggest asset are our people. The team who works at Optimising are dedicated to our clients, and always ensures we are at the bleeding edge. In a very competitive and constantly changing market, it's our attention to detail and transparency that really sets us apart.



1 Team 4 Spaces 75+ Projects

What does your day-to-day look like? And how does ClickUp help you in your daily activities? Optimising has over 100 client projects at any one time, with 14 staff working on various aspects of each campaign depending on their requirements.



Some parts of the campaign are repeatable, some are more unique. We need a system that allows us to keep track of what we have done (in detail), but also what we need to do and who is on top it.



ClickUp helps us keep a very clear record of exactly what is happening in a campaign, but most importantly, it helps us to work collaboratively.



What system was in place before coming to ClickUp, and what was taking the most time away from your productivity? Honestly, we’ve tried a few systems over the years- some successful, some not.



We’ve tried Basecamp, Asana, plus a few lesser known systems, and even considered building our own system.



There was nothing wrong across the board with the previous systems. They all just had their own limitations which made it difficult for us to get full buy-in from everyone. We need a system that not only works well, but also makes everyone’s job easier, and not harder.



What are some of your favorite features in ClickUp? We know our requirements from a project management system are not like everyone else. So our favorite features might be a little different to most.



We love the rapid development of the ClickUp platform, including the the implementation of new features.



What We Learned from Optimising

Tags Each of their tasks were clearly marked with a tag that also related to the list. Why do this? It gives a broad picture of how many tasks were associated with that particular action.



Favorite Features for Optimising Simple Statuses: Use simple statuses - just like a traditional to do list. If things change - you can change statuses for any project at anytime. API: Direct access to ClickUp means our amazing users can build completely customized tools to make the world more productive, together. Dark Mode: Quickly toggle ClickUp's contrast!

