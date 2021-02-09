Real people, really great reviews.

See what the individuals who use ClickUp really think about us.
Our fans
We you too.
RP
Rachel P.
You guys have amazing customer service with such a quick response time. I
appreciate all the assistance!
Feb. 9, 2021
JR
Jamie R.
Really impressed by the features and apps ClickUp can sync with. I was using
another project management tool for my business startup but decided to try ClickUp for managing the workload in
my current office. I love it!
Feb. 4, 2021
@smccullan
@ClickUp runs my
businesses and my life. It's Asana done with passion. Makes every other task management app look half done. Very
deep functionality. Best support I've seen.
Nov. 20, 2020
@WinserEspinal
In love with @ClickUp, it's kinda like Monday or Asana, but better. No kidding, I am no pro when it
comes to keeping track with the million things I'm doing without an app, so seeing a noticeable change in my
performance has got me in a good mood.
Nov. 10, 2020
@elizanicks
I really like @ClickUp! Free, super customizable, and color-codable. I also like that there are multiple
views (by priority, by due date, by level of completion, etc.)
Nov. 9, 2020
@jmoratilla
I'm in love with @ClickUp. It's a great place to keep all my notes, tasks, time tracks, mindmaps, OKRs...
All with incredible chrome extension to help in my duties.
Nov. 7, 2020
@lairdsapir
@ClickUp, be honest,
how exhausting is it to be this amazing?
Nov. 7, 2020
@DannyGutierrezV
I love @ClickUp, I
manage everything with it. Idk what I'd do without it.
Nov. 7, 2020
@ItsAnnetteMcD
I love how customisable it is with statuses. I love the automations. I love
the forms. I can't choose. If I could just set covers/images to items in calendar view, my organising life would
be complete (but I've hacked my own way for now).
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.