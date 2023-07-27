Connect test &
team workflows
to ClickUp with PractiTest.

Report and sync ClickUp tasks from PractiTest for seamless QA coverage and team communication.

Sync & Schedule

What is PractiTest?

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform where you and your team can orchestrate your QA efforts in real-time. You can use PractiTest as a hub for your entire QA process, including manual, exploratory, and automation testing.

Task Creation

Report tasks directly from test runs.

Run your tests in PractiTest and report them directly to your tasks in ClickUp. Simply choose the Space and the List you want your reporting tasks created.

Task Updates

Sync PractiTest issues to ClickUp tasks.

Automatically receive updates from your PractiTest tasks directly into ClickUp. Changes made to task names, descriptions, and statuses will sync directly to your ClickUp Workspace.

Easy Setup

Set up and configure in minutes.

Configure the workspace you want to integrate to PractiTest in less than 5 minutes and start working straight away.

