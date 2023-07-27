Google Tasks + ClickUp

Zapier allows ClickUp and Google Tasks to effortlessly transfer information between platforms. Any action within Google Tasks or ClickUp will sync in the other platform such as creating a new task.

Google Tasks + ClickUp
Zapier
ClickUp logo vertical

Check out our most popular Google Tasks integration.

Add tasks to your favorite project management tools at the same time.

This ClickUp-Google Tasks integration will automatically create new tasks in Google Tasks when ClickUp tasks are added.

ClickUp is real project management

ClickUp is a true Google Tasks alternative - and so much more. Explore our docs and see why we're the world's favorite project management platform of 2018.
Free forever with 100MB storage
Get Started
Free training & 24-hour support
Serious about security & privacy
Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Accept All Cookies

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

Next
Please enter a valid email address
Contact Sales
Thanks!
We'll be right with you.
Save one day every week. Guaranteed.
We analyzed the time saved by over 4,000 teams after switching to ClickUp to manage their projects. That's 52 days back every year!
Please enter a valid email address
Get More Time
No, I want to waste 1 day per week