From healthcare to construction to education, ClickUp adapts to the way your industry actually operates. See how teams in your space get more done.
Skip the blank-slate setup. ClickUp has 1,000+ templates — from healthcare intake to construction project tracking to nonprofit grant management.
ClickUp Brain lives inside your tasks, docs, and projects — so it has context that generic AI tools never will. Your industry's workflows get smarter the more your team uses them.
ClickUp's Enterprise plan is HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 certified. Advanced permissions, audit logs, and custom roles keep your data protected without adding friction to your team's work.
Get started fast with 1,000+ templates across every industry and use case, fully customizable to fit your exact needs.