Every industry works differently.
Your platform should too.

From healthcare to construction to education, ClickUp adapts to the way your industry actually operates. See how teams in your space get more done.

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The platform your industry has been waiting for

Hit the ground running with templates built for your field, stay compliant without the overhead, and let AI handle the busywork your team shouldn't be doing.

Templates built for real industry workflows

Skip the blank-slate setup. ClickUp has 1,000+ templates — from healthcare intake to construction project tracking to nonprofit grant management.

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AI that knows your work, not just your words

ClickUp Brain lives inside your tasks, docs, and projects — so it has context that generic AI tools never will. Your industry's workflows get smarter the more your team uses them.

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Compliance that doesn't slow you down

ClickUp's Enterprise plan is HIPAA-compliant and SOC 2 certified. Advanced permissions, audit logs, and custom roles keep your data protected without adding friction to your team's work.

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FIND YOUR INDUSTRY

Every industry, one platform

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Construction

Plan projects from pre-sales to delivery. Track submittals, RFIs, schedules, and subcontractors in one place.
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Education

Organize lesson plans, track student progress, and keep every department running on schedule.
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Finance & Accounting

Automate recurring reports, track invoices, manage audits, and keep every client's work on time.
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Government & Public Sector

Coordinate across departments, manage citizen-facing programs, and stay audit-ready at every step.
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Healthcare

Manage patient workflows, coordinate care teams, and track PHI — all in a HIPAA-compliant workspace.
legal

Legal

Manage cases, deadlines, and client communications in a workspace built for precision and confidentiality.
manufacturing

Manufacturing

Manage production schedules, track inventory, and keep supplier communications centralized.
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Media & Creative

From brief to publish — manage content production, creative reviews, and campaign timelines end to end.
non profit

Nonprofit

Manage programs, track grants, coordinate volunteers, and report to stakeholders — without the overhead.
realestate

Real Estate

Track your pipeline, manage listings, coordinate vendors, and close deals faster.
retail

Retail & eCommerce

Track campaigns, manage vendor relationships, and run product launches from a single connected workspace.
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Technology & Software

Ship products faster with sprint tracking, bug management, and roadmaps that connect to real engineering work.

Find your perfect template

Get started fast with 1,000+ templates across every industry and use case, fully customizable to fit your exact needs.

Browse 1,000+ Templates

Project Management

Project Management

Visualize agile workflows and sprints

Engineering

Sales

Sales

Marketing

Marketing

Design

Design

Finance

Finance

HR

HR

Product

Product

Healthcare

Healthcare

Legal

Legal

Education

Education

Media

Media

Budget

Budget

Events

Events

CRM

CRM

Join 3 million teams building the future with ClickUp

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