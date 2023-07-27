Simplified accounting, all in one place.

01. Track Time

Keep track of billable hours by recording time for your team and contractors from any device with global Time Tracking. Add time estimates to tasks and break them out by assignee to manage resources and set expectations.

02. Create Custom Workflows

Build clear, client-specific workflows with custom statuses to track everything from invoicing to financial forecast reports. Use templates to save time or create your own to reuse later.

03. Save Details

Add Custom Fields to keep all of your accounting task details in one place. Create cost calculations, add web links, include dropdown menus, and more.

04. Manage Email

Send and receive emails directly within ClickUp. Create & automate the delivery of invoices and reports, provide visibility on replies, and never lose track of important conversations in your inbox again.

05. Apply Templates

Save your most-used tasks as templates so they're ready to go whenever you need them. Create task templates for invoices, income statements, balance sheets, and more.

06. Collaborate on Docs

Draft process books and take meeting notes with your team using real-time editing. Format your documents with rich formatting, nested pages, task links, and more.

07. Search Anything

Instantly find your tasks, files, or conversations with lightning-fast search. Filter your searches by tasks, files, people, and more to always locate exactly what you need.

08. Collect Forms

Build custom-branded forms to collect financial information from customers, prospects, or internal stakeholders and organize it as tasks in ClickUp.

09. Embed Anything