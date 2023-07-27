Simplify education management.

Organize onboarding resources, knowledge bases, and training curricula with ClickUp’s
Hierarchy. Save time by creating templates for frequently used resources.
Easily track and update work schedules for maintenance and custodial staff, student workers,
and more. Visualize and adjust employee bandwidth in Workload view, and manage routines with
checklists and recurring tasks.
Track everything from product releases to your sales pipeline with custom statuses. Save
status templates for pre-made, error-proof processes.
Connect your work by drawing relationships between your tasks, docs, and projects. Link
academic courses to specific locations, administrative info to student profiles, and more.
Minimize manual work to spend more time on what matters. Automatically repeat tasks, post
comments, move statuses, and more with simple yet powerful automations.
Create Custom Statuses for your tasks to build clear workflows for everything from course
management to employee onboarding. Use templates to save time or create your own to reuse
later.
Create Spaces for your academic and administrative departments to work and communicate. Get
a high-level overview of your institution without losing sight of work on a granular level.