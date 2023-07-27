Simplify education management.

01. Improve Onboarding

Organize onboarding resources, knowledge bases, and training curricula with ClickUp’s Hierarchy. Save time by creating templates for frequently used resources.

02. Manage Schedules

Easily track and update work schedules for maintenance and custodial staff, student workers, and more. Visualize and adjust employee bandwidth in Workload view, and manage routines with checklists and recurring tasks.

03. Plan Events

Coordinate student and faculty events in tasks with start and due dates. Use the ClickUp mobile app to manage to-do lists, chat with your team, check notifications, and more, all from your smartphone.

04. Connect Your Work

Connect your work by drawing relationships between your tasks, docs, and projects. Link academic courses to specific locations, administrative info to student profiles, and more.

05. Automate Processes

Minimize manual work to spend more time on what matters. Automatically repeat tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more with simple yet powerful automations.

06. Customize Workflows

Create Custom Statuses for your tasks to build clear workflows for everything from course management to employee onboarding. Use templates to save time or create your own to reuse later.

07. Scale Productivity