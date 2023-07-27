Simplify education management.

Manage academic and administrative resources in one place with ClickUp's time-saving work tools.
Schedule planning
Curriculum development
Student information tools
Administration management

coursework management

Create & share your curriculum.

Develop your coursework and easily share it with students. Create course syllabi and knowledge bases in docs, and store lecture details like due dates, lesson plans, and notes in tasks.
Scheduling Tools

Visualize your schedule.

Organize your daily, weekly, or monthly schedule with ClickUp's Calendar. Drag-and-drop schedule classes or exams and sync your Google Calendar to keep your events in one place.
Communication Tools

Collaborate with your peers.

Create chat channels to simplify collaboration and to notify individuals or entire teams of important updates. Connect your email to ClickUp to create tasks from emails, set up automations, attach emails to any task, and more.
Management

The all-in-one course management solution.

Replace or supplement your student information system with ClickUp's simple yet effective work management solutions. Organize coursework, track student information, streamline admin work, and more—all in one place.
Create high-level overviews to visualize classroom capacity, student performance, inventories, and more. Add charts, docs, and timesheets to bring related resources into one place.
Get valuable insights into what students and employees are working on, what's overdue, and what's coming up. Manage workloads by visualizing and adjusting schedules.
Make sure no detail slips through the cracks by storing important academic and administrative information in task Custom Fields. Easily standardize data with drop-downs, text fields, numerical fields, and more.
Create customizable forms for admissions requests, coursework submissions, supplies, and more. Organize forms as tasks and link them to your administrative systems to streamline your request intake process.
Track large datasets, from course lists to student enrollment, by creating a database directly in ClickUp. Add Custom Fields to track details, and link tasks together to connect related work.
Administration

Streamline your administrative workflows.

Improve Onboarding
Organize onboarding resources, knowledge bases, and training curricula with ClickUp’s Hierarchy. Save time by creating templates for frequently used resources.
Manage Schedules
Easily track and update work schedules for maintenance and custodial staff, student workers, and more. Visualize and adjust employee bandwidth in Workload view, and manage routines with checklists and recurring tasks.
Plan Events
Connect Your Work
Connect your work by drawing relationships between your tasks, docs, and projects. Link academic courses to specific locations, administrative info to student profiles, and more.
Automate Processes
Minimize manual work to spend more time on what matters. Automatically repeat tasks, post comments, move statuses, and more with simple yet powerful automations.
Customize Workflows
Create Custom Statuses for your tasks to build clear workflows for everything from course management to employee onboarding. Use templates to save time or create your own to reuse later.
Scale Productivity
Create Spaces for your academic and administrative departments to work and communicate. Get a high-level overview of your institution without losing sight of work on a granular level.
Templates

Get started with an education template.

Class Management
Class Planning
Syllabus Planning
Employee Handbook
Employee Onboarding
Events Planning
integrations

Bring all your tools together with ClickUp.

ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 work apps. Bring all of your team calendars, messaging tools, cloud storage, and more into one place.
Reviews

Educators and administrators love ClickUp.

The combination of spaces, folders, statuses, dashboards, notes, views, etc. allow me so much flexibility in setting up a system that works best for me.
Great layout and many customization options. Even better, the free version is very full-featured and works great for personal use. I've been using it to keep track of my various tasks as a college faculty member.
I have used Microsoft Teams, Slack, and Trello, and none of them have come close to my experience with ClickUp. I love the modern UI and I find ClickUp easier to use than any other software I have tried.
In ClickUp everything can be set up right there in one place. And I have to add that being able to save the different ways you can look at/organize your tasks is amazing.
I like the whole interface and how easy and intuitive it is to handle. And, of course, the customer service is the best I have seen in a long time.
