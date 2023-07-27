Realty & client management
under one roof.

Manage all your real estate projects with ClickUp, from commercial acquisitions to residential sales listings.

Take work on the go
Visualize projects & pipeline
Communicate with clients
Track schedules & set reminders
Planning Tools

Stay on budget & schedule.

Map out stakeholders, milestones, dependencies, and more to keep projects on track. Update timelines on the fly and save time by identifying and removing inessential tasks.

Planning Tools
Scheduling

Manage your schedule in one place.

Sync your Google and Outlook calendars with ClickUp to manage meetings, showings, and contract signings. Display task and meeting details directly on your calendar and use color coding to take in all your work at a glance.

Scheduling
On the go

Access your work from anywhere.

Manage to-dos, meetings, and projects on the go. Sync your email accounts with ClickUp to keep up with clients and easily share docs, attachments, and more.

On the Go
Location Tools

View tasks on an interactive map.

Map out listings for a client so they can see exact locations and what's nearby. Use color coding to differentiate listings by price range and easily save information for later.

Location Tools

Your home for all things project management.

Collaboration tools
Bring your team together for project planning with collaborative docs. Share resources to help with site selection, track zoning and permit requirements, draft contracts, and more.
Planning
Turn brainstorming sessions about anything, from site development to marketing, into actionable plans with ClickUp's Whiteboards.
Task management
Organize simple to-dos in task checklists, track updates through comments, and attach docs files to tasks to keep all your resources in one place.
Plan
High-level overviews
Keep track of important documents and resources, project progress, and more with customizable Dashboards.
Contractor tools
Organize contractor contact info, responsibilities, availability, and more in a flexible spreadsheet-style view. Record billable hours with native time tracking.
Guests & public sharing progress
Give investors, partners, and contractors visibility into individual projects and tasks with guest accounts, or share documents with clients.
Develop
Workload management
Keep track of who's working when and for how long with Workload view. Set and manage schedules for all employees, from contractors during construction to custodial staff.
Chat and messaging
Create chat channels for announcements, updates, and scheduling questions. Notify individuals or groups, add attachments, and more to make sure no message slips through the cracks.
 
Manage
Improve Workflows

Streamline work processes.

Manage client and account information, keep track of feedback, and automate routine work with ClickUp's highly customizable toolkit.

CRM tools
Manage budgets, inventories, client information, and more with lightning-fast spreadsheets and powerful visual databases.
Image mockups
Get client feedback on renovation schematics, floor plans, branding and more. Share attachments with others, invite Guests, and assign comments to your team for quick iterations.
Form view
Streamline your intake process, organize response data, and manage client requests with custom branded forms.
Automations
Cut down on manual work with customizable no-code automations. Automatically add assignees, trigger status updates, change priorities, and more to move tasks through your project workflow.
Templates

Get started with a template.

Real Estate Agent

Contract Management

Facility Management

Invoices

Construction Management

Architectural

Integrations

Bring your tools together with ClickUp.

Connect ClickUp to over 1,000 apps with native and third-party integrations. Access your scheduling and messaging apps, cloud storage, and more in one place.

Reviews

Why real estate teams love ClickUp.

Leader Spring 2022 ClickUp
Alex Brosch
Alex Brosch,
Director of Operations
"ClickUp helps me really narrow down my tasks in a way where I can see each bite I need to take in order to complete it... This program is a planner's dream!"
Ritwik
Ritwik A,
Managing Partner at Titan Star Real Estate
"ClickUp enabled me to delegate weeks of tasks in advance for my employees, and then plan further. Mind Map view helped to clear roadblocks in business development... while Box view showed me how proactively everyone took up tasks got them to completion."
Pawel Michalski
Pawel Michalski,
Head of Operations
"ClickUp's integral approach... combines project management, task management, lists with calculated fields, gantt charts, mind maps, timesheets, email and context focused chat all into a single application."

Sign up for FREE and start using ClickUp in seconds!

