Scale productivity with better healthcare management.

Security
Keep patient and work data secure.
With ClickUp, healthcare teams can work confidently with world-class security. ClickUp is SOC 2 compliant and its Enterprise Plan is HIPAA complaint and features Custom Roles, giving you advanced controls over user permissions and access.
Patient Management
Improve patient experiences with efficient processes.
Easily automate appointment scheduling and track PHI with Custom Fields. Connect patients to caregivers across multiple departments by creating relationships between Docs and tasks.
Organization
Fast-track record requests and contract reviews.
Create intake forms to bring update requests for EHRs and other clinical data directly into ClickUp. Automate contract and SLA processes for smooth and efficient hand-offs.
Schedule Management
Easily manage schedules and appointments.
Organize caregiver schedules and balance workloads with a drag-and-drop Calendar and Workload view. Automate routine events with custom checklists and recurring tasks.
Documentation
Collaborate on research and publications.
Organize documents and experimental data.
Create meeting notes, outlines, and publications with ClickUp Docs. Link tasks, attachments, and embed to easily track online resources from PubMed, Google Scholar, Scopus, and more.
Simplify email exchanges in ClickUp.
Send and receive emails anywhere in ClickUp. Create tasks from emails, set up automations, attach emails to any task, and more.
Streamline communication and clinician onboarding.
Stay up to date on urgent tasks and track work on the go with ClickUp’s mobile app. Manage to-do lists, post updates, check notifications, and more, all from your smartphone.
Connect IT and healthcare teams.
Create real-time cross-departmental communication channels directly in ClickUp. Connect IT to caregivers; loop in legal for contract reviews, streamline intake requests, and more.
Improve caregiver onboarding.
Organize onboarding resources, knowledge bases, and training curricula with ClickUp’s Hierarchy. Add recurring tasks to follow up on credential and licensing requirements.
Work from anywhere.
Stay up to date on urgent tasks and track work on the go with ClickUp’s mobile app. Manage to-do lists, post updates, check notifications, and more, all from your smartphone.
Inventory Management
Manage inventory and equipment in one place.
Organize all of your resources with visual databases and workflows. Save time by effectively distributing supplies, manage timelines, track vaccine expirations, and more.
Databases
Keep detailed inventories of all your medical supplies by creating a database using Table view. Create Custom Fields to record virtually anything—item numbers, units of measurement, location names, best practices, and more.
Develop clear and effective inventory scheduling systems with Board view. Visualize inventories to ensure timely replenishment of crucial supplies such as vaccinations and PPE and to avoid over or under-ordering.
ClickUp integrates with over 1,000 of your most-used tools. Bring all of your team calendars, messaging apps, cloud storage, and more into one place.
Reviews
Healthcare teams love ClickUp.
A big plus to us is the responsiveness of the team behind ClickUp. Having come into ClickUp with little to no prior formalized PM tool experience, the team has been helpful and willing to mature aspects of their product based on our feedback. The product is flexible enough to support a variety of work flows and customizable.
SR
Scott R,
Director Research Information Systems
ClickUp has designed a robust feel-good solution that fits the expected needs for daily operations.... Quickly you will discover ClickUp holds the solutions you expected from other platforms. Common sense at my fingertips when working within ClickUp.
AU
Anonymous User,
Hospital & Healthcare
ClickUp was the only solution that brought the kind of speed and functionality to our team and every day the integrations and improvements they are making based on community feedback have been even more in line with our goals - all without compromising the integrity of their incredible product.
BS
Brandon S,
Creative Director
Unite your healthcare workflows and save one day every week.
