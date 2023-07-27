Scale productivity with better healthcare management.

A big plus to us is the responsiveness of the team behind ClickUp. Having come into ClickUp with little to no prior formalized PM tool experience, the team has been helpful and willing to mature aspects of their product based on our feedback. The product is flexible enough to support a variety of work flows and customizable. SR Scott R, Director Research Information Systems

ClickUp has designed a robust feel-good solution that fits the expected needs for daily operations.... Quickly you will discover ClickUp holds the solutions you expected from other platforms. Common sense at my fingertips when working within ClickUp. AU Anonymous User, Hospital & Healthcare