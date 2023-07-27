Patient Management

As a healthcare provider, keeping track of every patient's medical history, lab results, conditions, and more is crucial for running a successful practice. The perfect patient tracking template helps save time on organizing your database so you can focus on what truly matters: giving the best care possible!
 
ClickUp's clear, easy-to-use patient management template includes every tool and visualization necessary to help healthcare providers:
 
  • Customize care plans and track progress towards health goals
  • Collaborate and communicate with every member of your practice
  • Organize appointments, intake forms, medical records—all in one place
 

ClickUp Patient Management Template

 

This template helps all members of a healthcare facility—from doctors to receptionists—streamline their patient management system with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more.
 
Patient Management template List view
 
ClickUp's patient management template includes four highly visual views that can be customized to fit your practice size and patient-specific needs.
 
  • List view: Prioritize patients and display pertinent details on a flexible List
  • Board view: Visualize and track patient progress with a drag-and-drop Kanban board
  • Calendar view: Schedule appointments and track the delivery of lab results on a custom calendar
  • Form view: Digitize all intake forms for hands-free, sterile completion, and instant organization
 
This patient tracking template comes with a pre-filled List that provides further patient organization. ClickUp's List is perfect for granular things like medical record management and external file storage, such as X-rays or EKGs.
 
Patient Management template Board view
 
ClickUp's patient management template has pre-built Custom Fields in each view that allow you to add important patient details such as:
  • Primary physician
  • Health insurance
  • Existing conditions
  • Medication types and dosages
 
You'll also get Custom Statuses that help everyone on the care team stay on the same page when it comes to tracking the health journey of each patient.
 
Patient Management template Custom Fields
 
Additionally, this patient tracking template comes with pre-built, customizable Patient Intake Forms that can be shared with patients, downloaded by care providers, and turned into new ClickUp tasks! Tailor each Form to ask for the specific information needed for your practice with simple drag-and-drop fields.
 
Patient Management template Form view
 
Note: Keeping client data secure is an absolute top priority at ClickUp. This platform is SOC 2 and HIPAA-compliant, assuring you that all patient and practice information within this template (and within the ClickUp infrastructure in general) remains secure and private.

Template Includes

    • +4
    • OPEN, SCHEDULED, WAITING ROOM, WITH DOCTOR, LAB TESTS, FOLLOW-UP REQUIRED, HEALTHY

  • Patient Intake
  • Patient Distribution
  • Schedule
  • Needs Follow-up
  • Board
  • List
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
