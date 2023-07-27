As a healthcare provider, keeping track of every patient's medical history, lab results, conditions, and more is crucial for running a successful practice. The perfect patient tracking template helps save time on organizing your database so you can focus on what truly matters: giving the best care possible!

ClickUp's clear, easy-to-use patient management template includes every tool and visualization necessary to help healthcare providers:

Customize care plans and track progress towards health goals

care plans and track progress towards health goals Collaborate and communicate with every member of your practice

ClickUp Patient Management Template

This template helps all members of a healthcare facility—from doctors to receptionists—streamline their patient management system with pre-built views, Custom Statuses, Custom Fields, and more.

ClickUp's patient management template includes four highly visual views that can be customized to fit your practice size and patient-specific needs.

List view: Prioritize patients and display pertinent details on a flexible List

Prioritize patients and display pertinent details on a flexible List Board view: Visualize and track progress Kanban board

Visualize and track progress Kanban board Calendar view: Schedule appointments and track the delivery of lab results on a custom calendar

Schedule appointments and track the delivery of lab results on a custom calendar Form view: Digitize all intake forms for hands-free, and instant organization

This patient tracking template comes with a pre-filled List that provides further patient organization. ClickUp's List is perfect for granular things like medical record management and external file storage, such as X-rays or EKGs.