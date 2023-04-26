Resource Management
Scale team efficiency.
Optimize your team’s resources, stay ahead of bottlenecks, and plan for future workloads. With ClickUp, you can see everyone's capacity and assign resources where needed.
Build a creative powerhouse that empowers your team to deliver their best work with ClickUp. Plan, create, and present your work all in one place.
Visualize projects, progress, and teamwork
Optimize resources and productivity
Streamline creative production and workflows
Speed up collaboration and feedback cycles
Customize Workflows
Tap into team, task, and project insights to make better business decisions. With ClickUp, everyone can visualize work their way with 15+ customizable views that connect to your workflows.
Collaborate
Discuss requested changes and approvals in real-time. With Comments & Chat, you can fast-track work conversations by linking tasks and documents, tagging team members, sharing attachments, and more.
Protect Your Budget
Build a lean, repeatable workflow and track the financial performance of any project. You’ll always have a pulse on the time spent against your budget with real-time reporting, time tracking, and recurring tasks.
Track time and work against your budget for clear visibility into your profitability.
Save time with repeatable tasks that automate tedious busywork.
Plan, view, track, and assess performance goals from a customizable control center.
Agency Resources
Reviews
“Everything is set up in such a streamlined way, so if we’re working on 40 websites at once, we’ve eliminated having people having to shout over to another person on the other side of the office ‘It’s time for you to choose out images, or pick out the icons, or does the form work?’—Everything is super seamless now.”
"We use ClickUp wall-to-wall, from our Services Team to Client Success to Executives. As a large marketing agency, ClickUp gives us the work visibility we need and is instrumental in how we more efficiently deliver on client projects."
"We transitioned our team seamlessly to ClickUp in a little over a month. This is a testament to how user-friendly and intuitive ClickUp is, and how many resources they make available to beginners. So if you’re nervous about making the switch, don’t be."