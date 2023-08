Software management for project repos in GitHub

We make GitHub project management software simple and beautiful. We'll do the work of recording your GitHub activity into our structure so that issue tracking will never again be a concern.

ClickUp's flexible features, hierarchy, and statuses let users developing with GitHub easily do the work of enterprise-level teams. Keep your code clear with logs of work in development, issues being tracked, bug sets, and requests pending deployment. ClickUp teams collaborate on work more clearly.