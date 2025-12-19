Comment réaliser l'automatisation de la réutilisation du contenu grâce à l'IA pour un marketing évolutif

It takes anywhere between 8-50 touchpoints to make a sale: i. e. , convert a lead or an inactive user into an active customer.

Being a part of the content team, I know for a fact that everyone is busier than ever. Creating more content is not the solution.

Content repurposing comes to the rescue. AI makes it easier for everyone.

Sounds too good to be true? Below, I will show you how to automate content repurposing using AI, without wasting your resources or time.

What Is Content Repurposing (and Why It Matters More Than Ever)

Content repurposing is the process of strategically adapting a piece of content into different formats for various platforms. For example, you take a high-performing blog and convert it into a series of newsletters, social media posts, or an interactive video, depending on what your audience loves to consume.

Smart marketers use it to increase the overall lifespan of high-value content assets.

The best part of content repurposing with AI is that anyone can use it: from junior marketers to mid-level and senior executives.

Here’s why you and your team should be repurposing content:

Capture different audiences : Transform existing content into multiple formats to reach your target audience across their preferred consumption methods (video, social media, short reads, long reads) without duplicating research and strategy work

Reduce creation costs : Your teams can transform existing content into various formats for a fraction of what they had spent developing new material

Build consistent messaging : Repurposed content reinforces your core value propositions across touchpoints without sounding the same everywhere

Maximize content ROI : Repurposing helps you extract maximum value from your content investment by turning an evergreen piece into multiple revenue-generating assets

Improve SEO performance: Repurposed content creates multiple entry points and internal linking opportunities that can boost your overall digital presence

Common Repurposing Bottlenecks for Marketing Teams

Content repurposing sounds easy in theory. I get it. But if you are doing it for the first time, it might be overwhelming.

Here’s where I see most marketing teams struggling:

Identifying the content candidate to repurpose : The struggle begins with identifying what content to repurpose and into which formats, i. e. , prioritizing one kind of content over another

Manual format adaptation : Each platform has its own requirements and audience expectations—manually adapting content for every channel is extremely time-consuming (sometimes more than creating a fresh piece of content)

Brand voice inconsistency : It’s a challenge to adapt content across different platforms without compromising brand voice or diluting core messaging

Quality control gaps : Amidst the transformation process, repurposed content often misses the impact, context, or accuracy it’s supposed to deliver

Coordination nightmares: Publishing repurposed content across multiple platforms requires coordination when you are collaborating with several departments (design, product, etc) for input

👀 Did You Know? It takes 3 hours and 48 minutes on average to create a full-length blog post. 🤯 Well, it took me 12+ to build this one, and that’s while using AI. According to the same survey, bloggers who spend 6+ hours creating a blog post are likely to achieve better results. Meaning, even with AI, it’s never a prompt, copy-paste, and schedule. You have to make it work according to you.

How AI Solves the Repurposing Problem

When running the repurposing activity, I let AI handle the time-intensive and repetitive tasks in the process. For example,

Format adaptation

The whole point of repurposing is to suit the content to each channel. A LinkedIn carousel might help me pack more information for an interested buyer. Or short summaries get better traction on Twitter (I still can’t get myself to call it X).

However, doing this manually, as I said earlier, is often too much work.

I outsource platform-specific content adaptation to AI content creation tools.

📮 ClickUp Insight: 62% of our respondents rely on conversational AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Their familiar chatbot interface and versatile abilities—to generate content, analyze data, and more—could be why they’re so popular across diverse roles and industries. However, if a user has to switch to another tab to ask the AI a question every time, the associated toggle tax and context-switching costs add up over time. Not with ClickUp Brain, though. It lives right in your Workspace, knows what you’re working on, can understand plain text prompts, and gives you answers that are highly relevant to your tasks! Experience 2x improvement in productivity with ClickUp!

Maintaining brand voice

When multiple team members are involved in content creation and repurposing, maintaining the brand tone and voice is the biggest challenge.

A blog post written by your senior copywriter shouldn’t sound entirely different from a tweet written by your new social media associate.

This is where AI becomes an equalizer for skill gaps.

I’ve solved the problem by building an AI prompt library with the brand tone, vocabulary, etc. Anyone can replicate this or follow it for consistent output.

Here’s what it looks like in practice: Start with brand guideline examples : Create a short library of approved tone references—like headlines, blog intros, social captions, or ad copies that reflect your voice. These can come from your existing high-performing content

Add context, not commands : Instead of asking AI to “write a friendly caption,” prompt it with your brand tone reference—e. g. , “Write a caption in the same voice and rhythm as our product announcement posts”

Use examples inside the workspace: Whether it’s a doc, content brief, or creative board, paste 2–3 of your best tone examples so the AI understands the desired energy, structure, and phrasing before generating output

Content prioritization

When your content lives in spreadsheets, finding the best candidates for repurposing is an uphill battle.

Why so? Because they don’t surface insights.

Without AI-driven tagging, clustering, or scoring, identifying your top repurposing opportunities becomes manual detective work.

When the content library is large, there’s also a possibility of unknowingly duplicating topics. AI can cluster similar pieces, helping you merge or refresh them instead of starting from scratch.

AI in content marketing is a blessing in this regard. It can analyze your entire content library to highlight:

Which pieces are evergreen (still relevant months later)

Which ones are under-leveraged (good content that never got enough reach)

And which deserve a refresh or remix (high impressions, low conversions)

On that note, you must also know how to humanize AI-generated content. Without which, it will sound soulless and flat. Incorporate analogies and your personal experience in the copy. It could be humor, wit, or anything that adds a personal touch. Also, AI hallucinates. Fact-check everything before publishing. This includes data, reports, quotes, and biases that AI is known to bring.

How to Automate Content Repurposing With AI (and How ClickUp Helps)

Far from being a magic bullet, AI works best when it’s part of a structured repurposing system.

Use this framework if you’re just getting started with automating your content repurposing using AI.

1. Run a content audit

Focus on evergreen foundational topics. Think, how-to guides or problem-solving content that work across multiple formats and platforms. These pieces will deliver consistent value regardless of when they are discovered.

I use the table below to track how the best repurposing candidate aligns with the relevant metrics:

Content type Key metrics you should be tracking Blog Posts Page views, time on page, backlinks, social shares, conversion rates Social media posts Likes, shares, comments, saves, click-through rate Email newsletters Open rate, click rate, and forward rate Whitepapers and Ebooks Download count, lead generation, engagement time

At this stage, you must also consider the strategic fit. For example, does the piece align with the current positioning? Does it support an active campaign? Can I tie it to an upcoming launch or event?

How ClickUp helps

ClickUp Docs centralizes all your content assets, analytics notes, and audit findings in a shared space. Everyone, from designers to writers to strategists, refers to a single source of truth.

Use editable and shareable Clickup Docs to run a content audit before kickstarting your content repurposing strategy

Each piece of content can be tagged by campaign, funnel stage, or persona, letting your team see how every asset fits into the larger marketing ecosystem.

Real-time editing and inline commenting make it easy for content, design, and SEO teams to collaborate on repurposing ideas right inside the Doc. Say goodbye to version chaos.

💡 ClickUp Benefit: I am able to turn content audit from a solo, once-a-quarter exercise into a cross-functional process that continuously identifies new repurposing opportunities.

2. Define content repurposing strategy and objectives

Define your repurposing goals, i. e. , what do you want to achieve with the repurposed content?

Do you want to drive more traffic to specific landing pages?

Are you trying to generate qualified leads from new channels?

Do you need to establish authority on platforms where you’re not active?

Are you targeting a specific audience segment that consumes content differently?

Do you want to extend the lifespan of high-performing content?

Your answers to these questions shape every decision in your repurposing workflow. Mainly, these two important things:

Transformation priorities: A whitepaper can be repurposed into a blog series, video series, infographic series, or social media posts—which one should you tackle first based on your priorities?

Resource allocation: Converting a whitepaper into a newsletter might take less work than creating an interactive infographic—how much time should you invest, depending on your goals with particular content?

How ClickUp helps

ClickUp Whiteboards bring strategy out of static docs and into a collaborative, visual space. Your team can brainstorm, plan, and connect ideas over a real-time digital canvas.

Sketch, draw, and build your vision effortlessly with ClickUp Whiteboards

Link strategy to execution over Whiteboards. Convert sticky notes or ideas into actionable ClickUp tasks with a single click, keeping your repurposing plan connected to your content calendar.

💡 ClickUp Benefit: My content repurposing strategy becomes interactive and transparent. At a glance, everyone can see how content connects to business goals, reducing overlap, missed ideas, and back-and-forth approvals.

3. Select and set up the automation tool

Now you need AI tools that will match your content repurposing needs and technical comfort level.

Ideally, you should be looking for a tool that can:

Integrate with your existing content management systems and social platforms

Has a minimal learning curve for quick team adoption

Requires minimal setup and training to get started

Generate different content adaptations while maintaining your brand voice

How ClickUp helps

Instead of juggling multiple tools at this stage, you can choose ClickUp’s Marketing Project Management Software, which serves as a centralized hub for managing content throughout its entire lifecycle.

Manage all of your marketing endeavors in one place with ClickUp’s Marketing Project Management Software

Once your workspace is set up, ClickUp Tasks takes over the heavy lifting. They translate your repurposing strategy into actionable steps that are easy to assign, track, and automate.

Create tasks directly from ideas or Whiteboard notes and assign them to the right team members with deadlines, subtasks, and dependencies.

Use Custom Fields to categorize each repurposing task by content format, target channel, or campaign goal. Get instant visibility into what’s in progress and what’s next.

Operating alongside this comprehensive workspace is ClickUp Brain, ClickUp’s native AI. Use Brain to transform your content into various formats while maintaining consistency with your brand guidelines and voice.

Convert your high-value content into multiple reusable assets with ClickUp Brain

ClickUp Brain holds a complete contextual understanding of all your projects and previous campaigns. Meaning you don’t have to feed in context (every time) to make it work.

If you’re automating content creation using AI, this video will help you get the most out of it.

Along with repurposing, Brain can:

Identify the most valuable sections for repurposing from long-form content

Create content calendars that map out when and where each repurposed piece should be published

Track repurposing progress across multiple content pieces and formats simultaneously

4. Create repurposing workflows

Repurposing gives the best results when it is a repeatable system.

Repurposing workflows act as your playbook. They ensure that every blog, video, or campaign follows the same structured path. For example, selection → adaptation → review → publication.

Here’s how to structure one:

Set clear stages: For example, Ideation → asset selection → copy and design adaptation → review → approval → publishing → performance measurement

Assign ownership : The junior writer is responsible for adapting the copy. The designer works on visuals. Senior editor gives the final go-ahead

Automate repetitive steps: Use AI and automation to handle the predictable parts. This frees your team to focus on creative editing and storytelling

How ClickUp helps

ClickUp Automations keep your repurposing workflow running in the background by following a simple but powerful flow: Trigger → Condition → Action.

Run time-intensive and repeatable tasks in your repurposing workflows on autopilot with ClickUp Automations

Trigger: Automations kick in the moment something changes—like when a task status updates to Ready for Review or a due date arrives

Condition: Rules ensure automations only apply where relevant—for example, run this rule only if the content type is “Blog” or if the campaign tag is “Q4 Launch. ” This keeps workflows precise and context-aware

Action: Once triggered, Automations handle the next step—assigning the right team member, updating status, or sending notifications instantly

ClickUp’s Content Plan Template helps you map content projects into actionable tasks with clear ownership and deadlines. This template offers pre-defined project structures that connect content strategy to execution.

Get free template Map your content tasks with the ClickUp Content Plan Template

With this template, you can:

Add Custom Fields for content type, assets, keywords, and purpose to easily visualize content data

Link related repurposed pieces together so teams can see how one blog post became multiple social posts

Track repurposing progress across multiple content pieces simultaneously in one centralized dashboard

👀 Did You Know? 41.9% of content marketers are struggling to find good writers for their projects. Smart content repurposing can help you address this talent gap. While your writers focus on creating high-quality source material, let AI handle the adaptation across multiple channels and formats.

5. Set up review systems

Even with AI handling most of the adaptation work, human review is non-negotiable.

AI can accelerate content creation—but it still needs brand context, emotional nuance, and editorial judgment to get from good enough to great.

Here’s how to structure your review loop:

Set up approval stages : Define checkpoints for editing, design, and brand alignment before content goes live

Standardize criteria : Use checklists for tone, format accuracy, and fact-checking to ensure consistent quality across repurposed formats

Integrate feedback loops: Comments and revisions should live within the same system

How ClickUp helps

ClickUp’s Content Management Template helps you manage all your repurposed content from a single dashboard. Use this free template to plan, organize, and track content and give your organization shared visibility.

Get free template Organize and manage all your content with the ClickUp Content Management Template

With this template, you can:

Use pre-built forms with drag-and-drop customization to streamline content repurposing requests from stakeholders

See all content marketing tasks and projects that need completion or are already finished in one centralized dashboard

Visualize content workflows in 8 effective ClickUp Views, including Board, List, Timeline, and Gantt

Here’s a more thorough insight into how you can use ClickUp’s Content Management Template.

⭐ Bonus: Capture your content repurposing ideas instantly using ClickUp BrainGPT’s Talk-to-Text feature. Dictate repurposing briefs, content instructions, or campaign notes directly into Tasks and Docs and get polished, structured notes without losing your train of thought.

6. Schedule and publish across channels

Ideally, you would want to share the same kind of posts even if they are repurposed, across channels.

Your schedule might look like:

Same day: X thread

Next day: 20-second video

Two days later: Blog post

Five days later: Newsletter

Seven days later: Infographic or a longer video

7. Track and analyze the performance of the AI repurposed content

You need to understand which pieces of content performed best. And then create more of it.

Initially, it is a game of trial and error to find the type of content your audience responds to best. So you may not want to be rigid.

Say you decide to convert a report into a blog post series, but you find that it doesn’t resonate with your audience since the website traffic is dismal.

You might instead want to create a video series that can be sliced and diced across social media.

Tracking your efforts will help you plan the type of content that resonates best with your audience. It will help you refine your content repurposing strategy to maximize its value.

How ClickUp helps

Use ClickUp Dashboards to compare performance metrics across all repurposed pieces.

Track engagement, conversions, or asset performance across every channel. You can add custom widgets that pull data from tasks, goals, or integrations (like Google Analytics or HubSpot).

Visualize the impact of your repurposed pieces with ClickUp Dashboards

Unlike static reports, Dashboards are interactive. You can drill into a widget to trace metrics back to the actual content or task, keeping every number connected to its real-world source.

Whether you’re a content strategist, designer, or CMO, you can customize Dashboards with widgets relevant to your role—from high-level performance overviews to granular campaign insights.

⭐ Bonus: Interpret dashboard performance using AI Cards. With ClickUp AI Cards, you can automatically summarize campaign results, highlight trends, and surface next-step recommendations right inside your Dashboard. It can generate summaries that can then be converted into executive reports. Get quick, summarized insights on your ClickUp Dashboards with AI Cards that display key data, trends, or suggestions at a glance

👀 Did You Know? In case you are still wondering if AI content repurposing is effective, know that nearly 38% of the marketers at top companies are already relying on AI to repurpose their high-performing pieces.

8. Bonus: (Re)assess your tech stack

You may also want to consider the tech stack you use for repurposing and if all the tools speak to each other for data transfer. Your content repurposing toolkit might look like:

Category Tools Use case AI advantage AI content intelligence ClickUp, BuzzSumo, Google Analytics Identify high-performing or evergreen content Surfaces insights and recommends repurposing candidates automatically AI Writing and adaptation Jasper ClickUp Brain, ChatGPT Rewrite, summarize, or adapt content across formats Generates tailored variations while maintaining tone and clarity Multimedia repurposing Canva, Figma Convert written or long-form content into visuals or videos Auto-generates visuals or short clips to expand reach Workflow and project management Asana ClickUp, Notion Assign tasks, track progress, and collaborate Streamlines hand-offs and automates repetitive steps Scheduling and distribution Buffer, Later Schedule and publish across platforms Suggests optimal times and formats for each channel Tracking performance Sprout Social ClickUp Dashboards, Ahrefs Track engagement and ROI of repurposed content Turns raw metrics into actionable insights for future planning

Smart Prompt Examples to Speed Up Repurposing

Whether you’re using AI for copywriting or content adaptation, you need context-rich prompts to repurpose content that actually serves your marketing goals.

When you are running short on time, these prompts will help you get the most out of your content asset. Keep them in your prompt library for everyone in your marketing team to refer to.

Prompt to repurpose blog as social media posts

A blog post can educate your existing audience, but potential customers in the awareness stage might be looking for digestible insights when browsing social media.

The best part of AI-powered content repurposing is that you can summarize long-form content using AI tools and use it across different channels.

🤖 Prompt: Convert this blog post into 5 LinkedIn posts where each post should focus on one main takeaway from the blog. Start with a hook question or surprising statistic, include actionable advice in 2-3 bullet points, end with an engagement question, stay within 150 words, and maintain a professional, conversational tone.

Prompt to transform whitepaper into newsletter content

Your whitepaper can be a mine of proprietary information, but not everyone will download a 20-page PDF to read through your data.

You can repurpose the key insights into a newsletter. Even better, you can segment the audience and send contextual takeaways from the newsletter.

Of course, they can always click on the report to know more in detail if interested.

🤖 Prompt: Transform this whitepaper into a 3-part email newsletter series where Email 1 introduces the problem and key statistics, Email 2 presents the main solutions with actionable steps, and Email 3 covers case studies and next steps in 300 words each. The takeaways will be bullet points to make the data easily digestible. Also include a relevant CTA for each email. OR 🤖 Prompt: Convert this PDF into persona-based newsletter takeaways. Identify each buyer persona mentioned or implied in the report (for example, Product Managers, CIOs, and Procurement Leads). For each persona: Extract the 3 most relevant insights, pain points, or data highlights

Rephrase them in the persona’s own language and priorities

Write a 2-sentence summary explaining why this matters for their role

Suggest a newsletter headline or section title tailored to that persona’s focus

End with a clear, persona-specific CTA (e. g. , “Download the full tech analysis for CIOs” or “See the procurement cost-saving model”)

Prompt to transform features into video content

Product features are more engaging when demonstrated rather than described. Repurpose product pages or release notes into bite-sized videos that show what’s in there for the user.

🤖 Prompt: Turn this list of product features into 3 short-form video scripts (under 45 seconds each). Each video should: Begin with a problem statement or use case

Introduce one feature as the solution

End with a clear call to action or benefit statement

Keep the tone simple, visual, and benefit-oriented

Prompt to turn case studies into infographics

Detailed case studies prove your capabilities to serious prospects, but social media audiences need quick credibility signals. AI repurposed content, in the form of bite-sized success stories and client results, works as a powerful trust builder for people discovering your brand on social media platforms.

You can slice and dice this data as per the platform and audience preferences and get the most out of your content repurposing efforts.

🤖 Prompt: Extract 3 key results with specific numbers from this case study and turn each into a separate social post or infographic highlight. Focus on one measurable outcome per visual (e. g. , “45% faster onboarding”), and mention the client’s industry for context and credibility.

💡 Pro Tip: If you’re already using ClickUp’s workspace, you can generate images inside Brain. Below, I used Brain to convert a ClickUp case study into an infographic that I can further edit or use as it is. With the visual content creation feature, I don’t need to depend on the design team for every small change. Or use Brain for inspiration that the designer can then refine.

Prompt to turn podcast into newsletter content

Podcast episodes build audience connection through conversation, but not everyone has time to listen to 45-minute episodes. Newsletter versions let you reach subscribers who need quick insights or maybe a nudge to dive into a full podcast.

If you have partial notes or timestamps, you can paste them into a content repurposing tool, and it will extract the key points. After identifying the key moments, condense them into a short video clip or create a new blog post that also helps with SEO.

🤖 Prompt: Transform this podcast episode into a newsletter format with an engaging subject line, 3 main discussion points as separate sections, and actionable insights subscribers can implement immediately.

Prompt to convert a technical report into video snippets

Busy readers may never get to the full report. AI content repurposing, in the form of short, high-value video snippets, can reach them faster compared to written content. Alternatively, you could use long-form video content in blogs or as YouTube videos.

🤖 Prompt: Condense this technical report into a series of 3–4 short video snippets (under 60 seconds each). Each snippet should: Focus on one major insight or data point

Use plain language to explain the takeaway

Include a stat, chart, or quote for credibility

End each snippet with a subtle CTA leading to the full report

⭐ Bonus: Prebuilt or Custom Agents for repurposing. If your marketing team frequently repurposes existing content, ClickUp’s Prebuilt and Custom AI Agents can automate this workflow. Prebuilt Agents come with ready-to-use actions like summarizing blog posts, rephrasing content for specific social media platforms, or extracting stats from PDFs. They’re perfect for standard repurposing tasks like “turn blog into social posts” or “summarize report for newsletter”

Custom Agents , on the other hand, let you train an AI assistant on your brand’s tone, templates, and persona frameworks. For example, you can build a “Social Media Repurposing Agent” that knows your preferred word count, formatting, tone, and call-to-action style—for a consistent output

How to Get the Most Out of AI-Powered Repurposing

Now, some value-packed tips before you go ahead and set up your AI content repurposing workflow:

Train your AI or LLM : Feed your best-performing content and brand/ format-specific guidelines to give AI a concrete understanding of what works for your audience and brand voice. Otherwise, the challenge with AI-generated content is garbage in, garbage out

Create platform-specific prompt templates : Build standardized prompts for each platform to save yourself from giving instructional guidelines every time

Set up content approval checkpoints : Create review stages and loop a team member in so every repurposed piece gets edited as per your exact brand standards

Track the performance : Track your repurposed pieces and use successful examples from those to improve your prompts and training data for future content

Batch similar repurposing tasks : Process multiple pieces of the same content type together, i. e. , convert top-performing blog posts into social media snippets at once. It is more efficient than individual repurposing

Choose the right AI platform: When you are creating the : When you are creating the content marketing management plan , select an AI platform that can easily integrate with your existing marketing systems and workflows

⚠️ The “Lost in the Middle” Effect: Large language models (LLMs) tend to overlook information placed in the middle of long text sequences—a phenomenon MIT researchers call the “lost in the middle” effect. When repurposing long-form content, key insights buried midway may get ignored unless you break it into smaller chunks.

Make Content Repurposing Easier With ClickUp

Repurposing existing content gives you the maximum bang for your investment. To do this at scale, you need the support of an AI tech stack.

AI-powered content repurposing boils down to picking the right tool and automating the process.

With ClickUp, you get an inbuilt AI that works alongside all your marketing activities without needing constant hand-holding or repeated instructions. With your content pieces, brand guidelines, tasks, team discussions, and data in ClickUp’s converged AI workspace, the entire process becomes seamless.

Automate your content repurposing process at scale using ClickUp. Level up your content game by signing up on ClickUp for free.