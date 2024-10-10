10 Meilleures alternatives & ; concurrents de Calendly en 2024

If you’ve had to schedule a meeting with someone before, chances are you’ve heard of Calendly. It’s become one of the most popular tools for appointment scheduling in recent years, thanks to how easy it is to use.

This isn’t a feature that’s unique to Calendly though. There are plenty of Calendly alternatives and competitors that offer a similar or better experience for both you and your potential clients and customers.

If you’re looking for a Calendly alternative, you’re in safe hands. Sit back, relax, and review our shortlist of the best options to explore in 2024 and beyond. 📅

What is Calendly? Calendly is a popular online appointment scheduling tool that you can use to schedule calls, meetings, and appointments. The software makes it easy to create a booking page, sync it with your calendar, and share it with potential or existing customers so they can book directly.

via Calendly Small businesses, agencies, and freelancers use the best scheduling apps like Calendly to simplify the appointment-booking process. It saves time , energy, and unnecessary communication—so you can streamline the entire pre-meeting process for everyone involved.

Calendly also sends reminders on the appointment scheduling software, so nobody misses a meeting again. Plus, there are Calendly integrations that connect the scheduling app with other popular tools to schedule appointments and for group meetings.

What Should You Look for in a Calendly Alternative?

Tools like Calendly are designed to cut out the back-and-forth nature of trying to schedule meetings or calls. Any alternatives to Calendly should include the same basic features, plus any that you’re keen to add to your toolkit.

Here’s what to look for when considering Calendly alternatives:

Features: Does the app have the features you need? Does it add new features?

Does the app have the features you need? Does it add new features? Usability: Is the software easy to use? Can your team members learn how to use it quickly?

Is the software easy to use? Can your team members learn how to use it quickly? Integrations : Does the tool integrate with others you already use? Can you extend the functionality with built-in or third-party integrations?

Does the tool integrate with others you already use? Can you extend the functionality with built-in or third-party integrations? Sharing: Is it easy to share your booking page or link with others? Can you embed it on your website?

Is it easy to share your booking page or link with others? Can you embed it on your website? Payment options: Can you set up paid appointments? Does it work with Stripe, PayPal, Square, or another processor?

Can you set up paid appointments? Does it work with Stripe, PayPal, Square, or another processor? End-user experience: Is the app easy for your customers or clients to navigate?

Is the app easy for your customers or clients to navigate? Pricing plans : Is there a free plan available? Can you use the free version, or do you need a premium plan for the features you require?

The best calendar app for you will depend on what your goal or purpose is. Decide what matters most to you, then review our best Calendly alternatives to find your ideal match.

The 10 Best Calendly Alternatives & Competitors in 2024

There are hundreds of tools that offer calendars, online forms, or a combination of the two that claim to make the appointment booking process easier.

Here’s the best of the best—our selection of the top Calendly alternatives to consider using in your business this year.

ClickUp Calendar View

One of the best Calendly alternatives is ClickUp. Known as a productivity powerhouse, ClickUp also has a lot to offer for teams that want a more streamlined way to organize and view appointments, meetings, and calls.

Keep a close eye on your schedule with ClickUp’s Calendar view from the web version or in the mobile app. See all your tasks, appointments, and meetings in one place. You can view timelines, visualize your workload management , and share your calendar publicly with team members or the wider world.

ClickUp’s Calendar view also seamlessly connects with your Google Calendar, so you don’t miss a thing.

When it comes to taking bookings and scheduling meetings, use ClickUp Forms to do the heavy lifting. Create user-friendly forms that automatically route responses to the right team member. Customize your data capture fields and use conditional logic to improve the booking experience.

Move between the versatile ClickUp 3.0 Table view and Calendar view to best visualize all your work

Once those responses land, you can automatically convert them into ClickUp Tasks . ClickUp was built for task scheduling and time management, so you and your team can manage appointments and handle the entire client process in one place.

A huge benefit of using ClickUp is how customizable the platform is, but we also have an immense library of premade templates, including time management templates , if you want to get started quickly.

The integrations library also gives you a way to extend the benefits of using ClickUp with other apps in your toolkit, like HubSpot, Google Calendar, Outlook, Slack, and Zoom. Connect with even more apps through Zapier and unlock advanced features with over 1,000+ tools.

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to Calendly completely yet, you’ll be happy to know that ClickUp has a built-in Calendly integration , so you can enjoy the best of both tools in one place. 🤩

ClickUp best features

Plan your schedule within your calendar, then share it with others easily

Plan, organize, and track progress with built-in task management software * Use ClickUp Forms to create customized booking and appointment forms

Convert form responses into tasks so your team doesn’t miss an opportunity

Enjoy seamless integrations with other tools in your appointment workflow

ClickUp limitations

Due to the number of customization options available, some users might find ClickUp overwhelming at first

While you can take bookings and manage your calendar with ClickUp, it doesn’t function in exactly the same way as Calendly. So if you prefer the Calendly booking process, you can integrate your Calendly account with ClickUp instead

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

$7/month per user Business: $12/month per user

$12/month per user Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Contact for pricing ClickUp Brain is available on all paid plans for $7 per Workspace

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

4.7/5 (9,000+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (3,800+ reviews)

2. Google Calendar

via Google Calendar Almost everyone’s familiar with Google Calendar, and it’s become one of the go-to tools for personal and business use. Within Google Workspace , Google Calendar becomes even more useful —with tools and features that can turn it into a built-in appointment schedule system to rival Calendly. 📆

The appointment scheduling software is a go-to for businesses wanting popular scheduling tools that work across teams.

Google Calendar best features

Set your appointment availability based on your Google Calendar settings

Customize time slots and appointment durations (ideal for group meetings)

Share your professional-looking booking page with a link or embed it on your website

Google Calendar limitations

Appointment booking pages aren’t currently available on Google Workspace’s most affordable tier, Business Starter

If you’re already using another ecosystem, like Microsoft’s Office 365, investing in Google Workspace too might be unnecessary

Google Calendar pricing

Google Calendar comes included as part of Google Workspace plans:

Business Starter: $6/month per user

$6/month per user Business Standard: $12/month per user

$12/month per user Business Plus: $18/month per user

$18/month per user Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Google Calendar ratings and reviews

There’s no separate rating system for Google Calendar, but here’s how Google Workspace overall is rated by users:

G2: 4.6/5 (40,000+ reviews)

4.6/5 (40,000+ reviews) Capterra: 4.7/5 (15,100+ reviews)

3. Doodle

via Doodle Doodle is an online tool that quickly rose in popularity for its group meeting scheduling feature, but it now also has a booking page tool that could replace Calendly for you. The group scheduling and appointment setting tool integrates with your calendar tool of choice to display availability and meeting types, and allow others to book time slots with you. ✏️

Doodle best features

Set the hours you’re available on your booking page

Customize the amount of bookings you can take in a day or add buffer times

Send reminders to your customers or clients so they don’t miss the appointment

Doodle limitations

Some users express frustration over trying to schedule meetings or calls with people across different time zones

There’s no built-in calendar with Doodle, so you need to link it to your Google Calendar or Microsoft Office 365 Calendar

Doodle pricing

Free

Pro: $6.95/month per user, paid annually

$6.95/month per user, paid annually Team: $8.95/month per user, paid annually

$8.95/month per user, paid annually Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Doodle ratings and reviews

G2: 4.4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

4.4/5 (2,000+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (1,700+ reviews)

4. Setmore

via Setmore Setmore is a free online appointment-scheduling software tool that works as an alternative to Calendly. The app lets you take online bookings, send reminders, and manage payments—making it a good option for businesses, agencies, and freelancers that want to host paid calls or meetings. 📞

Setmore best features

Create and customize your online booking page with logos, social media streams, and reviews

Add online meeting tools Acuity Scheduling is a popular client scheduling tool from the team at Squarespace. With Acuity Scheduling you can take bookings, manage payments securely, and use workflow automation to improve your appointments process from start to finish. 📝

Acuity Scheduling best features

Set your availability and customize when and how clients can book with you so you can prioritize your work * Let clients schedule, amend, or cancel their own appointments, and send SMS reminders

Offer recurring subscriptions for memberships or classes, take deposits, and store card details securely

Acuity Scheduling limitations

Users suggest that you need to click to accept calendar invites, rather than events automatically being added to your chosen calendar

Some users wish the booking page was easier to customize to match their scheduling needs

Acuity Scheduling pricing

Emerging: $16/month for one user, paid annually

$16/month for one user, paid annually Growing: $27/month for up to six users, paid annually

$27/month for up to six users, paid annually Powerhouse: $49/month for up to 36 users, paid annually

Acuity Scheduling ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (300+ reviews)

4.7/5 (300+ reviews) Capterra: 4.8/5 (5,500+ reviews)

6. YouCanBookMe

via YouCanBookMe YouCanBookMe is an online scheduling tool that claims to put user experience at the center of what they do. The platform makes it possible to create customized booking forms, manage available time slots, and use automation to enhance the client experience. 🙌

YouCanBookMe best features

Book appointments in a custom way, including single-use links, request-only bookings, and booking limits

Customize your booking page experience with support for different availability views, currencies, time zones, and languages

Send reminders, follow-up emails, and no-show emails that match your company branding

YouCanBookMe limitations

Some users suggest that it’s difficult to customize the look and feel of the booking page, including adding company logos

You can no longer integrate YouCanBookMe with Apple calendars

YouCanBookMe pricing

Free

Paid: $10.80/month per calendar, paid annually

YouCanBookMe ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (1,900+ reviews)

4.7/5 (1,900+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (300+ reviews)

7. HubSpot Meeting Scheduler

via HubSpot HubSpot offers a lot of free tools and features for marketing and sales teams, and their meeting scheduler is one of them.

With HubSpot’s free meeting scheduling solution, you can display availability, book meetings without the back-and-forth, manage round-robin meeting bookings, and simplify the scheduling process. 🐦

HubSpot Meeting Scheduler best features

Embed your calendar or appointment scheduler on your website

Automatically sync any bookings and data to your HubSpot CRM

Integrate with Google Calendar and Microsoft Office 365 Calendar

HubSpot Meeting Scheduler limitations

Users report that the scheduler only differentiates between “free” and “busy” and doesn’t take into account other statuses like “out of office”

Some users suggest that the option to hide the HubSpot logo on your booking page is limited to the more expensive pro plans

HubSpot Meeting Scheduler pricing

You can access the meeting scheduler as part of the following HubSpot Sales Hub plans:

Free

Starter: $18/month for two users, paid annually ($9/month per additional user)

$18/month for two users, paid annually ($9/month per additional user) CRM Suite Starter: $240/year for two users, paid annually

$240/year for two users, paid annually Professional: Starts at $450/month for five users, paid annually ($90/month per additional user)

Starts at $450/month for five users, paid annually ($90/month per additional user) Enterprise: Starts at $1,500/month for 10 users, paid annually

HubSpot Meeting Scheduler ratings and reviews

HubSpot’s meeting scheduler is included within their Sales Hub. Here’s HubSpot Sales Hub’s current scores:

G2: 4.4/5 (10,800+ reviews)

4.4/5 (10,800+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (400+ reviews)

8. TimeTap

via TimeTap TimeTap is an online meeting scheduling tool that you can use to manage bookings between staff members, with customers, and across multiple locations. The platform aims to cut down on administrative tasks like arranging meetings and includes helpful features like automatic appointment reminders. ⚒️

TimeTap best features

Enjoy two-way calendar sync so you don’t need to manually update your TimeTap or work calendar

Create an automated waitlist to help you fill last-minute cancellations

Benefit from estimated travel times thanks to the Google Maps integration

TimeTap limitations

Some users expressed frustration that real-time notifications weren’t delivered as efficiently as they’d hoped

Customization options are limited, especially when compared to other tools in this space

TimeTap pricing

Professional: Starts at $22.45/month

Starts at $22.45/month Business: Starts at $40.45/month

Starts at $40.45/month Enterprise: Contact for pricing

TimeTap ratings and reviews

G2: 4.4/5 (90+ reviews)

4.4/5 (90+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (200+ reviews)

9. Jotform

via Jotform Jotform is known for its simple yet effective form builder capabilities, but it can also be used as an alternative to Calendly with the appointment scheduling feature. Use the template to take online bookings, customize appointment slots, and send reminders to clients. 👀

Jotform best features

Customize your appointment time slot durations and intervals

Send automated reminder emails to customers

Extend the capability of Jotform with the built-in Google Calendar integration

Jotform limitations

Some users express a desire for Jotform to have a more robust built-in calendar system

With so many templates and the option to customize your experience with Jotform Apps, some users might find the experience overwhelming

Jotform pricing

Free

Bronze: $34/month for one user, billed annually

$34/month for one user, billed annually Silver: $39/month for one user, billed annually

$39/month for one user, billed annually Gold: $99/month for one user, billed annually

$99/month for one user, billed annually Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Jotform ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (2,400+ reviews)

4.7/5 (2,400+ reviews) Capterra: 4.6/5 (1,600+ reviews)

10. Picktime

via Picktime Picktime is an online appointment scheduling platform that also includes invoicing, sales reporting, customer management , and team management . Teams can use Picktime to take appointments, class bookings, and equipment requests with an online booking page. 🌻

Picktime best features

Create a calendar, then customize the rules to make it match your availability

Automatically notify clients of upcoming bookings to avoid no-shows

Integrate with popular video conferencing providers like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom

Picktime limitations

There are limited notification options for when dates or times change, according to some users’ customers

Some users wish there were more customization options for the booking system

Picktime pricing

Free

Starter: $3/month per user, billed annually

$3/month per user, billed annually Pro: Starts at $2.25/month per user, billed annually

Picktime ratings and reviews

G2: 4.8/5 (10+ reviews)

4.8/5 (10+ reviews) Capterra: 4.8/5 (50+ reviews)

Simplify the Scheduling Process With These Calendly Alternatives

Calendly might be one of the most well-known online scheduling platforms, but there are plenty of alternatives out there with the same features or an even more engaging way to book and handle appointments.

Use this guide to help you find your perfect match, so you can simplify the appointment-setting process and create a better user experience for your customers.

If you’re looking for a tool that handles more than appointment scheduling software, try ClickUp for free . The all-in-one platform is filled with powerful tools that save you time and increase productivity—like task management, goal tracking, and project management. ✨