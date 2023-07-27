Hi there! We're really excited that you want to share ClickUp with the world, so we created these ClickUp’s Trademark Guidelines to help our customers, partners, licensees, outside vendors, and anyone else understand how to share ClickUp's trademarked digital properties within legal guidelines.



You are permitted to use the ClickUp name, logos, artwork, and other brand features only in accordance with these Guidelines and ClickUp’s Style Guide. Any use of ClickUp brand features contrary to our guidelines is prohibited. ClickUp reserves the right to revise or update the Guidelines at its sole discretion. By using or making reference to any ClickUp brand asset, you agree to comply with the Guidelines.

ClickUp Logos & Trademarks

ClickUp brand features include both registered and unregistered trademarks and service marks of ClickUp, including the ClickUp wordmark, the ClickUp vertical logo and horizontal logo, the ClickUp logo comprised of an upward arrow and semi-circle in our colored gradient, and ClickUp slogans and taglines.



You can download our logos here. 😄



When referencing ClickUp, always capitalize the "U" in ClickUp!

Trademark Guidelines

The ClickUp name, logos, artwork, and other brand features are valuable ClickUp intellectual property. You acknowledge that ClickUp is the sole owner of the ClickUp trademarks and service marks, and all goodwill derived from their use accrues only to ClickUp. We may review the use of our brand assets at any time and reserve the right to terminate or modify any use.



If you have a separate written agreement with ClickUp, that agreement may include different or additional terms concerning the use of ClickUp brand assets. If so, please follow the specific guidelines in your agreement.

How to Use (& Not to Use) ClickUp Brand Features

You may use ClickUp trademarks only in the most current form provided by ClickUp.

Do not: (a) modify the ClickUp brand assets in any way, including by changing any colors or dimensions or obstructing or printing over any part of any logo or adding your own design elements; or (b) use an out of date version of any ClickUp logo or trademark.



You can download our logos here. 😄

When you reference ClickUp, your reference must be truthful and clearly and accurately indicate your relationship to ClickUp.

For example, if you offer training to ClickUp subscribers, you may accurately indicate that you offer training services (e.g. “for the ClickUp productivity management platform”).



However, you are not permitted to use the ClickUp name, logos, or trademarks in a way that suggests or implies sponsorship or endorsement by ClickUp, in a way that could confuse ClickUp with any other brand (including your own), or any affiliation with ClickUp (other than, where applicable, your participation as a ClickUp Community Member or Ambassador). If you are creating or sharing videos, we recommend that you use the following disclaimer (or something substantially similar) prominently at the beginning of the video or in its description:

"This [CONTENT TYPE] is not endorsed by, sponsored by, or directly affiliated with ClickUp. All content on this [CONTENT TYPE] is created by [YOUR NAME HERE]. For official ClickUp information, check out their website at www.clickup.com."



Do not imply that you work for ClickUp.



Do not use any ClickUp brand features in a damaging or derogatory way, or on any site that violates any law, as determined by ClickUp in its sole discretion.

Do not use trademarks, logos, company names, icons, product or feature names, domain names, social media handles, or avatars that include “ClickUp,” variations that look or sound similar to “ClickUp,” or any ClickUp trademark or logo.

Do not register, purchase, or use any domain names that include the word “ClickUp” (including any misspelling or transliteration of “ClickUp”).



Do not apply for any trademark that includes the word “ClickUp”. The word “ClickUp” may not be part of your company name, product name, logo, second level domain name, or any social media handle.



Do not use the ClickUp trademark in connection with advertising (search engine or otherwise).



Do not use any taglines, slogans or phrases that are similar to any slogans used by ClickUp.

Design your website and your collateral with your own branding and logos.

Do not copy or imitate the distinctive look and feel of any ClickUp website or apps, logos, trade dress, slogans, taglines, color scheme, icons, or marketing materials as this could create user confusion.



Do not use or display ClickUp brand features more prominently in placement or size than your own brands.for you.

Design your merchandise with your own branding and logos.

You are not authorized to use any ClickUp logos or trademarks or any confusingly similar marks on any merchandise, including any apparel, toys, or other swag.

Attribute our trademarks properly. Please reflect our ownership of the ClickUp trademarks and service marks as follows:

For anything used only within the U.S., use the ™ symbol on the most prominent use of the word ClickUp (ClickUp™)*, and say “ClickUp is a registered trademark and service mark of Mango Technologies, Inc. DBA ClickUp” at the bottom of the page on which the ClickUp word mark first appears.



For anything distributed internationally, do not use the ™ symbol. Instead say “ClickUp is a trademark and service mark of Mango Technologies, Inc. DBA ClickUp, registered in the U.S. and in other countries.” at the bottom of the page on which the ClickUp word mark first appears.



Trademarks are adjectives, not nouns or verbs and should not be used as a plural or possessive. Use the ClickUp trademark only as an adjective followed by the appropriate noun describing the relevant product or service (e.g., “the ClickUp™ productivity management platform.”)



Do not use ClickUp in plural or possessive form or as a verb or as a noun (except where you are referencing Mango Technologies, Inc. DBA ClickUp).