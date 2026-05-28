The 15-Minute AI Briefing for Leaders Who Haven't Started Yet

LLM (Large Language Model)

The technology behind ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. You can think of it as a very fast reader that has absorbed most of the internet and can produce human-sounding text. It's powerful but generic, meaning it knows a lot about the world but nothing about your specific company unless you tell it.

AI Agent

AI that doesn't just talk to you but actually does things on your behalf. It might schedule meetings, update records, draft documents, route emails, or triage incoming requests. The simplest way to think about an Agent is as automation you can talk to in plain English.

AI Assistant

AI built directly into a tool you already use. It works alongside you in real time, suggesting, drafting, and summarizing as you go. There's nothing new to install or learn separately. It's just your existing software, doing more than it did last month.

MCP (Model Context Protocol)

A standard that lets AI connect to and understand data across multiple apps. If your work is spread across several different tools, MCPs let AI see the full picture instead of just one corner of it. You can think of it as plumbing that connects separate rooms into one house.

Context

The background information AI needs to give you specific, useful answers instead of generic ones. This includes your projects, your documents, your conversations, and your company's decisions. The more context AI has, the more its output sounds like it came from someone who actually works with you.

No-code

Tools that don't require any programming knowledge to use. You build things by typing what you want in plain language, clicking buttons, or dragging elements around. If you can write an email, you can use a no-code tool.

AI-native

A tool that was designed with AI built in from the start, rather than having AI added as an afterthought later on. When AI is native to a tool, it has access to everything inside it. When it's bolted on later, it usually only sees a fraction of your work.