The 15-Minute AI Briefing for Leaders Who Haven't Started Yet

The Conversation You Haven’t Been Part Of (Yet)
There's a conversation happening right now among leaders at your level.
Yes, it's about AI, but not in the way you might expect. That debate on “Does AI matter?” ended two years ago. Leaders are now discussing what worked, what turned out to be a waste of time, and what they wished someone had told them 6 months ago.
This briefing is the distilled version of that conversation. It pulls from our internal conversations as an AI-native company and the conversations we have every day with customers that represent 85% of the Fortune 500 companies.
These are leaders who started where you are right now: skeptical, busy, and unsure where to begin.
Here's where things stand
91%
of middle-market organizations now say they're using generative AI
52%
of private company leaders call AI a top-3 priority, up from 22% just a year ago
But when you look at the same population more closely, the picture changes: A ClickUp Survey of 30,000 knowledge workers found that:
23%
still aren't sure where to start
27%
say they need more training
Only 12%
use AI that's genuinely integrated into their day-to-day work tools
So while nearly everyone is “using AI,” very few people are seeing real business value.
That gap is widening every week, because the small number of companies on the other side of it are compounding advantages that everyone else doesn't even know to look for yet. What separates them is one specific insight.Sources: RSM Middle Market AI Survey 2025 (966 respondents, U.S. & Canada). Deloitte Private Company Outlook: Digital Investment, April 2026. ClickUp Insights AI Usage Survey (30,000 respondents).