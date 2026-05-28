Why AI Gives You Generic Answers: How Context Is The One Fix That Changes Everything

• Situational: What's going on right now? What changed this week? Who's involved? What are you actually trying to accomplish?

• Historical: What's already happened? What's been discussed, decided, tried, and abandoned? Without this, AI re-suggests ideas you rejected six months ago.

• Organizational: How does your team actually operate? Norms, constraints, people, systems. An assistant that doesn't know you run 4-day weeks, or that you cap vendor spend at $5K, will suggest things you can't actually do.

• Domain: What does your industry, product, or function require? A reply to a healthcare customer is not the same as a reply to a gaming customer. A board update is not a team standup.

Prompt vs. context: what each one does

A prompt is what you ask. Context is what the AI needs to answer your question well. Here's the same request at three levels of context:

When AI has access to the situational and historical context, it can do more than summarize. It can separate signal from noise across messy, conflicting inputs:

Context decays fast

Even when you load context into a chatbot manually, it goes stale within hours.

You paste the project plan in at 9 AM. By 2 PM, three decisions have been made in Slack, two tickets have moved, and one stakeholder has changed their mind. The AI is now confidently wrong about the current state of your work.

Context-aware AI doesn't have this problem because the context isn't pasted in. The AI sees what the team sees.

You have a context problem if…

• You start most AI prompts with "Here's some background…"

• You suspect you'd have been faster doing the work from scratch

• Two people on your team use AI for the same task and get very different results