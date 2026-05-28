Why AI Gives You Generic Answers: How Context Is The One Fix That Changes Everything

Week 1: Audit what context exists and where
Goal: Take stock. Map where your team's knowledge actually lives right now.
• List every tool your team touches in a typical week (project management, docs, chat, email, spreadsheets, design tools, shared drives)
• For each tool, note what kind of context lives there: decisions, project history, SOPs, client info, meeting notes, approvals
• Identify which of the 4 context types each tool holds
• Flag the gaps: where does context get created but never recorded? (DMs, verbal approvals)
By Friday you should have: A simple map showing where your 4 context types live today, and where they're leaking.
Week 2: Consolidate into one workspace
Goal: Get the most critical context into a single place AI can actually see. Start with what your team touches every day.
• Move active project work (tasks, timelines, owners, statuses) into one workspace
• Bring living documents (SOPs, briefs, meeting notes, decision logs) into the same environment
• Route team conversations into a channel that's connected to the work, not a separate app
• Set one rule: if a decision gets made, it gets recorded where the AI can see it
By Friday you should have: Your team's day-to-day work, docs, and conversations living in one connected space. Not everything, just the active layer.
Week 3: Connect the gaps
Goal: Give AI visibility into the context that can't move. Some tools won't migrate and don't need to. They just need a bridge.
• Connect integrations for tools that hold critical context (CRM, code repos, cloud storage, email)
• Set up MCPs or native integrations so AI can pull from these sources without you copy-pasting
• Test it: ask AI a question that requires information from two different sources. Did it pull from both?
• Identify one workflow where context was previously manual and see if AI now has it automatically
By Friday you should have: AI that can answer questions using context from multiple sources without you explaining the backstory.
Week 4: Measure the output quality delta
Goal: Prove the difference to yourself and your team. Run the same requests you would have run on Day 1, and compare.
• Re-run 3-5 prompts you tried in Week 1 (before consolidation). Compare the outputs side by side
• Ask your team: "Are you still starting prompts with 'here's some background'?" If yes, find the context gap. If no, it's working
• Measure time: how long does it take to get a usable first draft now vs. 4 weeks ago?
• Pick your next layer. What context is still missing that would sharpen AI further? That's your Month 2 project
By Friday you should have: A clear before/after that shows the quality jump, and a short list of what to layer in next.