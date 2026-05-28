Playbook

Why AI Gives You Generic Answers: How Context Is The One Fix That Changes Everything

Your AI tools aren't broken. They just don't know anything about your team, your projects, or your last three decisions. Here's the one fix that turns generic drafts into outputs you'd actually use.

Your AI Isn’t Bad, It’s Context-Starved

Context-starved AI produces structurally sound but completely generic output. 

It could have been written for any company in any industry.  Worse, it may give you completely wrong and misleading results. 

This happens because AI models are trained on information available on the public internet. When you ask a question, the tool has no way of knowing whether you're a startup founder, a Fortune 500 PM, or a student writing an essay. So it gives you an answer from the middle of the bell curve: true for everyone, useful to no one.

To get a specific answer, the AI needs context. And context is the lever almost nobody pulls hard enough.

Same prompt, wildly different results

See what outputs from context-starved vs. context-aware AI actually looks like.

Prompt: "Draft a note to the team about the Q3 roadmap slip."

context-starved vs. context-aware AI

The difference is everything the AI knew before you asked.

The 4 Kinds of Context AI Needs

If you've felt AI is "almost there but not quite," it's usually because one or two of these four are missing.

Situational: What's going on right now? What changed this week? Who's involved? What are you actually trying to accomplish?

Historical: What's already happened? What's been discussed, decided, tried, and abandoned? Without this, AI re-suggests ideas you rejected six months ago.

Organizational: How does your team actually operate? Norms, constraints, people, systems. An assistant that doesn't know you run 4-day weeks, or that you cap vendor spend at $5K, will suggest things you can't actually do.

Domain: What does your industry, product, or function require? A reply to a healthcare customer is not the same as a reply to a gaming customer. A board update is not a team standup.

Prompt vs. context: what each one does

A prompt is what you ask. Context is what the AI needs to answer your question well. Here's the same request at three levels of context:

Prompt vs. context

When AI has access to the situational and historical context, it can do more than summarize. It can separate signal from noise across messy, conflicting inputs:

Greenn testimonial for ClickUp

Context decays fast

Even when you load context into a chatbot manually, it goes stale within hours.

You paste the project plan in at 9 AM. By 2 PM, three decisions have been made in Slack, two tickets have moved, and one stakeholder has changed their mind. The AI is now confidently wrong about the current state of your work.

Context-aware AI doesn't have this problem because the context isn't pasted in. The AI sees what the team sees.

You have a context problem if…

• You start most AI prompts with "Here's some background…"

• You suspect you'd have been faster doing the work from scratch

• Two people on your team use AI for the same task and get very different results

The 3 Ways AI Gets Context

Knowing what context AI needs is one thing. Getting it to the AI is another. There are three ways this happens.

You provide it manually, every time. You copy documents into a chatbot, explain your situation in a long prompt, and paste in the background. The approach works for one-off personal tasks, but it doesn't scale.

In a ClickUp survey of 30,000 knowledge workers, 62% prefer standalone chatbots over AI built into their work tools. That 62% is providing context manually every single time, and wondering why the outputs don't get better.

Your tools provide it automatically. When AI is embedded into your workspace that contains your projects, documents, and conversations, it doesn't need you to explain anything. Most embedded AI workspaces offer free tiers, so the cost of trying this approach is close to zero.

Telecrm testimonial for ClickUp

Connectors bridge the gaps. Model Context Protocols (MCPs) let AI reach across applications so it can see the full picture, even when work is spread across platforms.

The less context you have to provide manually, the more useful AI becomes, and the faster your team compounds what it learns.

The VanHomes Story: From Paper Slips to AI That Already Knows the Job

VanHomes, an Australian manufacturer of portable homes growing 50% a year, was drowning in scattered context—spreadsheets, Smartsheet, Slack, and printed pages. Supervisors relayed updates by word of mouth. Critical information lived in someone's email or on a paper slip pinned to the factory floor.

The inconsistency was unsustainable. So they consolidated the work itself, giving AI the full picture by default.

Once production scheduling, HR, tax, inventory, regulatory reporting, and warranty all lived in one workspace, ClickUp Brain could act on the full picture. Warranty emails get broken into subtasks and categorized automatically. Factory-floor issues logged into Right-First-Time reports get sorted by type—missing part, delay, defect—so trends surface without anyone stitching reports together at midnight.

ben pic

BenProduction and Continuous Improvement Supervisor, VanHomes

What used to take manual entry now happens instantly—it saves our team at least 10–15% of their time.

The results: 15% production efficiency gain, 20% reduction in quality issues, and 115 employees working from one hub instead of across disconnected tools.

When AI lives where the work lives, context isn't something you load. It's something the system already has.

Your 30-Day Context Layering Plan

Here's how to make your AI context-aware in 30 days.

Week 1: Audit what context exists and where

Goal: Take stock. Map where your team's knowledge actually lives right now.

• List every tool your team touches in a typical week (project management, docs, chat, email, spreadsheets, design tools, shared drives)

• For each tool, note what kind of context lives there: decisions, project history, SOPs, client info, meeting notes, approvals

• Identify which of the 4 context types each tool holds

• Flag the gaps: where does context get created but never recorded? (DMs, verbal approvals)

By Friday you should have: A simple map showing where your 4 context types live today, and where they're leaking.

Week 2: Consolidate into one workspace

Goal: Get the most critical context into a single place AI can actually see. Start with what your team touches every day.

• Move active project work (tasks, timelines, owners, statuses) into one workspace

• Bring living documents (SOPs, briefs, meeting notes, decision logs) into the same environment

• Route team conversations into a channel that's connected to the work, not a separate app

• Set one rule: if a decision gets made, it gets recorded where the AI can see it

By Friday you should have: Your team's day-to-day work, docs, and conversations living in one connected space. Not everything, just the active layer.

Week 3: Connect the gaps

Goal: Give AI visibility into the context that can't move. Some tools won't migrate and don't need to. They just need a bridge.

• Connect integrations for tools that hold critical context (CRM, code repos, cloud storage, email)

• Set up MCPs or native integrations so AI can pull from these sources without you copy-pasting

• Test it: ask AI a question that requires information from two different sources. Did it pull from both?

• Identify one workflow where context was previously manual and see if AI now has it automatically

By Friday you should have: AI that can answer questions using context from multiple sources without you explaining the backstory.

Week 4: Measure the output quality delta

Goal: Prove the difference to yourself and your team. Run the same requests you would have run on Day 1, and compare.

• Re-run 3-5 prompts you tried in Week 1 (before consolidation). Compare the outputs side by side

• Ask your team: "Are you still starting prompts with 'here's some background'?" If yes, find the context gap. If no, it's working

• Measure time: how long does it take to get a usable first draft now vs. 4 weeks ago?

• Pick your next layer. What context is still missing that would sharpen AI further? That's your Month 2 project

By Friday you should have: A clear before/after that shows the quality jump, and a short list of what to layer in next.

ClickUp

Want AI that already has 100% context?

ClickUp Brain sits on top of the tasks, docs, comments, and conversations your team already has. When you ask it something, it draws from organizational knowledge, not the average of the internet. No copy-pasting. No starting from scratch.

See how it maps to your team's workflows.

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