Playbook

The AI Adoption Gap Nobody's Talking About

An honest peer comparison of where mid-market companies actually stand, and what the ones pulling ahead did first.

The Adoption Gap Worth Measuring

Most leadership conversations about AI are no longer about whether to adopt it.

The harder question is what's happening underneath the adoption: whether your team's AI usage is visible and compounding, or whether it's scattered across personal browser tabs that close at the end of the day. Both kinds of teams will tell you the same thing in a survey, but only one is building anything that lasts.

AI adoption is picking up pace, but it's much newer and messier than the headlines imply. Here is an honest peer comparison of what mid-market companies actually look like inside, and what the ones slightly ahead of you did first.

Where do you stand now?

Answer these quick "Yes or No" questions and give yourself 1 point for each yes. 0 for a no. We’ll come back to them in a bit.

Q1. Can a new hire find an SOP, a past decision, or a customer note in under 60 seconds?

Q2. Do you have a named owner for AI rollout, or does it sit under "everyone's job"?

Q3. Has a workflow your team runs weekly been redesigned with AI in the middle of it?

Q4. Could you, today, name the metric that proves AI is helping (or isn't)?

Q5. Have you written down what employees can and can't do with public AI tools?

Where Are Your Peers on Their AI Adoption Path?

ClickUp's survey of more than 30,000 professionals found that:

9.8% of workers describe their team's AI policy as "The Wild West"

Another 29.8% operate under a "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" approach

88% of knowledge workers use AI daily

But over 50% don’t feel confident about using AI.

What this shows is 80% of teams have no real AI governance at all, AI confidence is middling, but AI use continues towards near ubiquity.

That gap between usage and confidence is where most mid-market companies actually live right now. Your team is almost certainly inside that gap. But so is everyone else's.

And teams will continue to use AI with or without leadership: 60% of workers admit to using unauthorized AI to get a head start on work tasks.

Based on the survey data and adoption patterns observed across thousands of organizations, most companies cluster into 1 of 4 tiers. Use your answers to locate where you stand.

AI adoption patterns

Sources: ClickUp AI Usage Gap Report, ClickUp AI Governance Risk Survey (July 2025)

What Being “Slightly Ahead” Actually Looks Like

The companies pulling ahead didn't necessarily hire a Head of AI, build a Center of Excellence, or launch a company-wide transformation program. They did something smaller and less impressive-sounding.

They picked one workflow and made it embarrassingly specific

Not "let's use AI for marketing," or "let's use AI for content." The workflow would sound more like: "Every Monday, Rachel spends 90 minutes pulling data from 3 dashboards to write the weekly client digest. Let's see if AI can do the pull and write a first draft that she then edits."

That's the unit of change: One person, one task, one week. If you try to transform 5 workflows in parallel, it's likely you will end up with 5 half-finished pilots and a team that learned to associate AI with "Yeah, we tried it and it didn't really work."

What the slightly-ahead companies actually did first

what slightly ahead companies did

The signal that stands out: visible experimentation

The single biggest differentiator is whether the team can see each other using AI.

When AI lives in personal ChatGPT tabs, every person starts from scratch. Nobody knows that a colleague already figured out a strong prompt for summarizing customer calls, or that the ops lead discovered AI hallucinates on inventory data and built a verification step around it.

When AI lives inside a shared workspace, those lessons compound automatically.

At ClickUp, we encourage public AI use. When someone asks ClickUp Brain a question in a project channel, the output is visible to the rest of the team. Someone reads it and realizes the same prompt would work for their vendor review. A norm forms without a training session, because the example is right there to copy.

Moving AI off individual browser tabs is one of the more under-appreciated moves in adoption, because shared usage builds organizational muscle and confidence that individual usage cannot.

The Compounding Flywheel

The gap between companies at Tier 2 and Tier 4 isn't linear but exponential. And it compounds in three layers simultaneously.

Layer 1: Context compounds

Every task completed, every document written, every decision recorded inside an AI-connected workspace makes the AI smarter about your work. An AI that's seen 6 months of your sprint retros knows what "velocity drop" means in your unique context. It knows the last 3 times velocity dropped, it was a resourcing problem, not a technical one, and it'll say that.

This is the context flywheel: usage → richer context → better outputs → more usage.

A team that started 6 months ago is, in fact, 6 months into a compounding curve. The AI they talk to today is fundamentally more useful than the AI they talked to on day 1, because it's absorbed six months of their decisions, preferences, and patterns.

Layer 2: Skill compounds

Prompting is a skill. Your team learns what to ask, when to ask it, and how to verify the output.

• A team that's been using AI daily for 6 months has collectively learned:

• Which tasks AI accelerates vs. which ones it makes worse

• How to write requests that get usable outputs on the first try

• When to trust the output and when to verify

• How to chain AI into multi-step workflows (summarize → draft → review → send)

That skill is built through daily repetition and eventually, over time, becomes muscle memory.

Layer 3: Culture compounds

This is the hardest one to replicate but the most important.

In a team where AI usage is normal, visible, and rewarded, new hires adopt it in their first week because that's just how things are done here. Nobody has to convince them, because they work in an environment that's built around it.

In a team where AI is unofficial, invisible, and ungoverned, every new hire has to independently discover it, figure out what's allowed, and build their own workflow from scratch.

The compounding math

Every month you wait is actively widening the gap between you and the companies that already started.

British Land: A Tier Jump Story

Where they were: Tier 1 (Watching)

British Land, a FTSE 100 property company had a 40-person marketing team working in siloed legacy tools. A single spreadsheet, stretching to 300+ rows, was the only way to track incoming requests. Workload visibility didn’t exist.

AI wasn't rejected but it simply had nowhere to go. There was no shared system for it to plug into, no unified context for it to read, no visible workflow for it to improve.

The one decision that moved them: consolidate before you automate

British Land started with visibility. They moved the team's work, campaigns, projects, requests, into a single shared workspace. That decision, which looks like a "project management" move, not an "AI" move, is what made everything else possible.

Once work was visible and structured in one place, AI had context to work with. And the compounding started immediately.

Where they are now: Tier 4 (Operating)

Today, AI is embedded in the workflow: inquiries are auto-tagged and routed, patterns surface before they become problems, and content moves from draft to review without manual handoffs.

Emma Collings

Emma CollingsGroup Head of Marketing, British Land

High-performing teams need both physical and digital workspace. ClickUp has become ours, helping us move fast, work better together, and use AI not just for speed, but to inspire, clarify, critique, build, the list goes on...That's how we refine work insight across the team and create sharper customer and partner material. There is nothing else like it.

The move that unlocked everything wasn't an AI initiative. It was a visibility initiative. Once the team could see each other's work, AI had something to compound on.

ClickUp

Make AI compound from day one

ClickUp Brain operates inside the workspace your team already uses, which means every AI experiment is visible by default—prompts, outputs, time saved, what worked, what didn't. The compounding effect starts the day the team can see what its colleagues are figuring out.

See what shared AI experimentation looks like in practice.

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