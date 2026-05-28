The AI Adoption Gap Nobody's Talking About

The Adoption Gap Worth Measuring
Most leadership conversations about AI are no longer about whether to adopt it.
The harder question is what's happening underneath the adoption: whether your team's AI usage is visible and compounding, or whether it's scattered across personal browser tabs that close at the end of the day. Both kinds of teams will tell you the same thing in a survey, but only one is building anything that lasts.
AI adoption is picking up pace, but it's much newer and messier than the headlines imply. Here is an honest peer comparison of what mid-market companies actually look like inside, and what the ones slightly ahead of you did first.
Where do you stand now?
Answer these quick "Yes or No" questions and give yourself 1 point for each yes. 0 for a no. We’ll come back to them in a bit.
Q1. Can a new hire find an SOP, a past decision, or a customer note in under 60 seconds?
Q2. Do you have a named owner for AI rollout, or does it sit under "everyone's job"?
Q3. Has a workflow your team runs weekly been redesigned with AI in the middle of it?
Q4. Could you, today, name the metric that proves AI is helping (or isn't)?
Q5. Have you written down what employees can and can't do with public AI tools?