AI Security Fundamentals: What Every Leader Needs to Know Before Their Team Starts

45% of your employees are already using AI tools you haven't approved. That's not a future risk. That's a regular Tuesday.

AI adoption has moved faster than most companies' ability to govern it. 88% of employees use AI at work to some degree, with usage at 94% of knowledge workers.

That gap between usage and oversight is where risk lives.

Nearly 80% of teams have no meaningful AI governance. ClickUp's survey of 30,000+ professionals found that: