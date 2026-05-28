AI Security Fundamentals: What Every Leader Needs to Know Before Their Team Starts

The AI Governance Gap
45% of your employees are already using AI tools you haven't approved. That's not a future risk. That's a regular Tuesday.
AI adoption has moved faster than most companies' ability to govern it. 88% of employees use AI at work to some degree, with usage at 94% of knowledge workers.
That gap between usage and oversight is where risk lives.
Nearly 80% of teams have no meaningful AI governance. ClickUp's survey of 30,000+ professionals found that:
49.8%
describe their AI policy as "The Wild West"
29.8%
operate under "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" approach
The risks worth understanding
• Data leakage: An employee pastes a customer list, a contract, or source code into a public chatbot to "summarize it" and loses control of where that information goes
• Quiet inaccuracy: A team ships a report, a forecast, or a policy memo containing AI-generated facts that nobody verified
• Shadow tooling: Different teams adopt different AI tools, each with its own access scope, its own data retention policy, and its own security posture
• Prompt injection: An AI assistant reads a malicious email or webpage and follows hidden instructions inside it, exfiltrating data or taking unintended actions
• Compliance drift: Regulated data ends up processed by a tool that wasn't cleared for it. The audit trail doesn't existSources: The risks of shadow AI in the workplace (Rochester Business Journal, March 2026), EY Work Reimagined Survey (2025), ClickUp AI Usage Gap Report, ClickUp AI Governance Risk Survey (July 2025)