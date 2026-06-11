What Imports Clean, and the Seven Things You'll Rebuild
The exact line between what the Monday importer carries over and what you redesign on the other side.
The Field-and-Status Map That Keeps Reporting Trustworthy
The one decision that quietly breaks dashboards a week after launch, and how to get it right before you import.
The Structure That Replaces Board Sprawl
How to give a flat pile of boards the layers it's been missing, including the cross-team work that mirrors keep breaking.
The 7-Phase Pilot Rollout
From auditing the old workspace to scaling the pattern, with a checklist for each phase so the cutover stays off your weekend.
What Imports Clean, and the Seven Things You'll Rebuild
The exact line between what the Monday importer carries over and what you redesign on the other side.
The Field-and-Status Map That Keeps Reporting Trustworthy
The one decision that quietly breaks dashboards a week after launch, and how to get it right before you import.
The Structure That Replaces Board Sprawl
How to give a flat pile of boards the layers it's been missing, including the cross-team work that mirrors keep breaking.
The 7-Phase Pilot Rollout
From auditing the old workspace to scaling the pattern, with a checklist for each phase so the cutover stays off your weekend.
ClickUp
Monday.com
Status reporting
The status report is a live dashboard that's already up to date.
The status update means exporting three boards into a spreadsheet and reconciling them.
Request intake
Intake lands as a task with its fields filled in.
A request that came in on Slack is still sitting there, untracked.
Project visibility
Updates instantly available one screen, open to anyone who asks.
Someone asks where a project stands, and you open four tabs to answer.
Workflow logic
The workflow logic lives in the system, where the whole team can see it.
The person who built the formulas is OOO, so the board isn't functioning