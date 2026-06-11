The status update means exporting three boards into a spreadsheet and reconciling them.

The status update means exporting three boards into a spreadsheet and reconciling them.

The status report is a live dashboard that's already up to date.

The status report is a live dashboard that's already up to date.

A request that came in on Slack is still sitting there, untracked.

A request that came in on Slack is still sitting there, untracked.

Intake lands as a task with its fields filled in.

Intake lands as a task with its fields filled in.

Someone asks where a project stands, and you open four tabs to answer.

Someone asks where a project stands, and you open four tabs to answer.

Updates instantly available one screen, open to anyone who asks.

Updates instantly available one screen, open to anyone who asks.

Workflow logic

The workflow logic lives in the system, where the whole team can see it.