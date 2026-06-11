Free Guide · Moving Off Monday.com

One Wrong Click Migrating Off Monday Breaks Every Dashboard You Have.

A single setup choice decides whether your reports work on day one or quietly fall apart a week later. This free guide walks you past it, and every other trap, one step at a time.
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Teams that made this move saved:

4-6 hrs

a week saved after one team consolidated its tools into ClickUp

Monday Migration - Stat 2: +30%

## +30% project efficiency at a PMO that unified its tools and teams

+10%

more work taken on after establishing a single source of truth
Inside the Guide

What's in the Guide

A working migration plan you can run phase by phase.
what imports clean

What Imports Clean, and the Seven Things You'll Rebuild

The exact line between what the Monday importer carries over and what you redesign on the other side.

field and status map

The Field-and-Status Map That Keeps Reporting Trustworthy

The one decision that quietly breaks dashboards a week after launch, and how to get it right before you import.

board sprawl

The Structure That Replaces Board Sprawl

How to give a flat pile of boards the layers it's been missing, including the cross-team work that mirrors keep breaking.

7 phase rollout

The 7-Phase Pilot Rollout

From auditing the old workspace to scaling the pattern, with a checklist for each phase so the cutover stays off your weekend.

what imports clean

What Imports Clean, and the Seven Things You'll Rebuild

The exact line between what the Monday importer carries over and what you redesign on the other side.

field and status map

The Field-and-Status Map That Keeps Reporting Trustworthy

The one decision that quietly breaks dashboards a week after launch, and how to get it right before you import.

board sprawl

The Structure That Replaces Board Sprawl

How to give a flat pile of boards the layers it's been missing, including the cross-team work that mirrors keep breaking.

7 phase rollout

The 7-Phase Pilot Rollout

From auditing the old workspace to scaling the pattern, with a checklist for each phase so the cutover stays off your weekend.

Your Week on Monday vs. Your Week After You Rebuild

Teams that made this move got real capacity back, measured in hours and throughput.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Monday.com

Status reporting
The status report is a live dashboard that's already up to date.
The status update means exporting three boards into a spreadsheet and reconciling them.
Request intake
Intake lands as a task with its fields filled in.
A request that came in on Slack is still sitting there, untracked.
Project visibility
Updates instantly available one screen, open to anyone who asks.
Someone asks where a project stands, and you open four tabs to answer.
Workflow logic
The workflow logic lives in the system, where the whole team can see it.
The person who built the formulas is OOO, so the board isn't functioning
ClickUp

Start With One Workflow

The lowest-risk first move is a pilot: one real workflow, rebuilt the right way, defining the rest of your rollout. The guide walks you through it.
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