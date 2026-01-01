ClickUp
Microsoft Teams
Native task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom task statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Collaborative Docs with task linking
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Real-time Chat with task context
SyncUps for video meetings
Assign Chat messages as tasks
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
4-level hierarchy for scalable organization
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Zapier for custom workflows