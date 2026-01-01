The #1 Microsoft Teams Alternative

Teams buries work in channels. ClickUp brings it together.

ClickUp unites tasks, docs, goals, and chat so teams stop hunting across channels and start shipping faster.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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ClickUp vs Microsoft Teams

Teams scatters work across channels and apps. ClickUp connects everything in one workspace.

Microsoft Teams

  • Chat-first design buries tasks in conversations
  • Limited project views; requires third-party apps
  • Time tracking needs external integrations
  • Basic automation through Power Automate add-on
  • Free tier restricts meeting duration and storage

ClickUp

  • Tasks, Docs, Whiteboards, and Chat in one workspace
  • 15+ views including Timeline, Workload, and Mind Map
  • Native time tracking with reporting built in
  • 100+ automations to eliminate repetitive work
  • Unlimited tasks and members on Free Forever plan
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Frequently Asked Questions

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Why teams choose ClickUp over Microsoft Teams

ClickUp delivers project management, docs, goals, and collaboration in one platform. Teams stay aligned without hunting across channels or switching tools.
ClickUp 3.0

ClickUp

Microsoft Teams

Tasks & Project Management
Native task management with dependencies
Multiple project views (List, Board, Calendar, Timeline, Workload)
Tasks in Multiple Lists for matrix organization
Custom task statuses and workflows
Native time tracking with reporting
Docs & Knowledge Management
Collaborative Docs with task linking
Connected Search across workspace and apps
Proofing for images, videos, and PDFs
Chat & Communication
Real-time Chat with task context
SyncUps for video meetings
Assign Chat messages as tasks
AI & Automation
AI writing assistance and task summarization
100+ workflow automations
AI Notetaker for meeting transcription
Reporting & Visibility
Custom Dashboards with extensive card types
Workload view for capacity planning
Goals with task linking and auto-rollup
Workspace & Account Management
Offline Mode for tasks and notes
Flexible guest access for client collaboration
4-level hierarchy for scalable organization
Integrations
Native integrations (Zoom, Slack, GitHub, Google Calendar)
Zapier for custom workflows
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