vs. ChatGPT, Claude & Gemini

Every AI knows the internet.
Brain2 knows your company.

General-purpose AI starts every chat from zero. Brain² starts with everything your team knows — every model, your full context, one subscription.

See the breakdown
100%preferred over standalone ChatGPT & Claude in blind, real-work evaluations
Every modelGPT, Claude, Gemini and more — one login, no per-model lock-in
$9/moper user to start, versus $20–25 for each AI tool, bought separately

Based on blind, head-to-head evaluations of real work tasks. Source: ClickUp Brain² research.

Don't take our word for it

Real people. Real tasks.
One clear winner.

We stopped strangers on the street and had them put Brain² head-to-head against ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini on their own kind of work — without telling them which was which. They picked Brain². Again and again.

100%Chose Brain²
BlindUnscripted picks

“It doesn’t seem like AI is talking to you — it feels like you’re texting a friend.”

Unscripted street interview
Unscripted
By the numbers

The scoreboard against standalone AI

  • Quality#1vs OpenAI & Claude
  • Cost85%↓ cheaper
  • Win-rate100%real-work tasks
  • Agent skills500+actions Brain² runs

Figures published on clickup.com/brain and ClickUp’s June 2026 announcement, from blind head-to-head evaluations of real work tasks.

Context is everything

Watch the same prompt, side by side

Every other AI starts at zero. Brain² starts with everything your company knows — and it shows in the answer.

Actual Response

I can see you’ve got a meeting from 2:15 to 3:30, but I’m hitting walls on Gmail/Drive, let me take a different angle. Here’s a quick exec prep kit that’ll work for most senior meetings:

Product/AI topics

  • Latest adoption metrics for any major launches (usage, engagement, drop-off)
  • Quality issues or user feedback surfacing in support/community channels
  • Competitive intelligence (what shipped this week in your space)

GTM execution

  • Marketing/web publishing progress on priority initiatives
  • Content operations (release comms, customer messaging automation)
  • Any campaign or messaging iteration in flight

Team/operations

  • Which teams are at capacity vs. have bandwidth
  • Cross-functional blockers (design, ops, product marketing)
  • Tool cost tracking if finance/budget topics come up (dev tools, AI assistants)

What’s the meeting actually about? Topic and attendees would let me sharpen this fast.

Let’s look at high-leverage ways to use 30 minutes based on universal productivity and physical optimization.

A 30-minute window is the “Goldilocks” of time: too short for deep work, but long enough to clear the mental clutter that kills focus.

Professional & Mental Maintenance

  • The “Incentive” Audit: Take 15 minutes to look at your team’s current goals. Is there one process that’s clearly “legacy” or redundant? Draft a quick proposal to axe it. Removing friction is often more valuable than adding new features.
  • The “Vision” Pulse: Spend 20 minutes drafting a high-level update for your lead or partners. Focus strictly on “What’s the one breakthrough that moves the needle this month?” and spend the last 10 minutes polishing the delivery.

Physical Optimization

  • Pre-Hypertrophy Mobility: If you’ve got a heavy lifting session on the horizon, spend 20 minutes on active recovery or mobility. Focus on the posterior chain or shoulder stability; it’s the “boring” work that makes the 1RM possible.
  • Macro Planning: If you’re tracking protein and calories, use 10 minutes to map out your next two meals. It prevents “decision fatigue” later when you’re hungry and more likely to grab whatever is closest.

Are you looking to stay in “execution mode,” or do you need a mental reset before the next big block?

Give me a lane and I’ll zero in:

  • World news
  • Tech / AI
  • Business / markets
  • Sports
  • Pop culture
  • Or just “everything important lately”

If you want a fast default, say “everything” and I’ll give you a general briefing.

Here’s a general “what people forget” checklist when starting projects:

Before you dive in:

  • Clear success metrics (how will you know it worked?)
  • Scope boundaries (what’s explicitly NOT included)
  • Decision-making process (who has final say on what)
  • Stakeholder map (who needs updates, who needs to approve, who just needs to know)

Often overlooked:

  • Celebration/closure plan (when and how you’ll mark it done)
  • Retrospective or lessons learned session
  • Documentation for future you (or whoever comes next)
  • Offboarding or sunsetting old systems if this replaces something

Anything jump out as missing from your current setup?

It is 1:55 PM, and with your 2:00 PM session nearly here, the goal is to manage this delay and pivot into the meeting with total composure.

Since time is tight, here is how I can act as a force multiplier for you:

  • High-Agency Messaging: I can draft a sharp, concise note to your stakeholders. Framing the delay as being “wrapped in a critical session” maintains an executive tone while buying you the necessary buffer.
  • Rapid Context Loading: If you’re stepping into this 2:00 PM cold, give me the meeting’s core objective. I’ll provide a “thirty-second brief” and two high-impact questions so you can instantly drive the narrative.
  • Schedule Triage: If this delay ripples into your evening—potentially pushing back your cardio or deep work—I can help prune low-leverage tasks to ensure you still hit your primary goals for the day.
  • Cognitive Offloading: If you’re rushing, your mental load is high. Tell me one “looping” thought from your last task, and I’ll log it as an action item so you can enter this next block with a clean slate.

Do you want me to draft a quick “running five late” message, or should we focus on a lightning-fast brief for the agenda?

If it’s literally ~50 meters, walking is the move—no real upside to driving. Here’s the quick logic: time difference is basically zero; driving means start car, move it, reposition, maybe wait; and you’re going there to clean it, not transport it far.

When driving makes sense: you’re using an automatic drive-through wash, you need the car there to run it through the system, or you’ve got heavy supplies inside.

Context and personality wins

Here you go, Holly! I pulled from your competitor research docs and latest feature matrix to build this:

ClickUp-Acme.html

One-page battle card, ready for share. Highlights your wins in AI, customization, and consolidation, with a tailored "why teams switch" section.

Three quick wins that’ll clear your plate:

  • Approve @Priya’s copy in the launch task, she’s been waiting since yesterday (2 min)
  • Reply to the Acme team’s email in Gmail, they just need a yes/no on the demo date (1 min)
  • Review the 4 slides @Marcus tagged you on, he’s blocked until you do (10 min)

That leaves buffer. Not bad for half an hour.

Done! Here’s a Brain 2.0 Launch Status deck built from your team’s actual tasks and timeline:

Brain-2.0-Status-Update.html

5 slides, super scannable: launch date, workstream progress, etc. I pulled everything from your most recent projects so it’s current.

Two things before your weekend: you told @Dana you’d send her the budget numbers, and there’s a signed contract sitting in DocuSign that needs your counter today or the deal expires.

Messaged the group. Let @Alex, @Jordan, and @Kim know you’ll be 10 minutes late to the 2pm sync. Pushed your talking point to the top of the agenda so you can jump right in.

Holly, you’re washing the car. You gotta drive it there. 😁

Head to head

Four reasons context wins

ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini are brilliant — until the work gets specific. Here's where Brain² pulls ahead.

Work context

AI that already knows
your company

Brain² has full awareness of your tasks, docs, decisions and conversations — no setup, no syncing, no starting cold.

  • Full access to your workspace: tasks, docs, chat, goals and how they connect
  • Context compounds across your whole team, not just one person's history
  • Connected Search indexes Drive, GitHub, Slack and more
ChatGPT · Claude · Gemini
  • Starts every session blank unless you paste your work in
  • Memory limited to one user's conversation history
  • Needs separate MCP setup or copy-paste to see work data

Model access

Every frontier model,
no lock-in

Brain² routes across GPT, Claude, Gemini and more, so you get the best model for each task without juggling subscriptions.

  • GPT, Claude, Gemini and more under one subscription
  • Automatic routing picks the right model per task
  • New models the day they launch — no migration
ChatGPT · Claude · Gemini
  • Each app locks you to one provider's models
  • All three means three bills ($60–75+/user/mo)
  • No cross-model routing or task-based selection

Execution

Does the work,
not just the thinking

Brain² doesn't just answer — it builds slides, dashboards and docs, updates tasks and runs entire workflows.

  • Generates slide decks, dashboards, sites and working code from one prompt
  • Updates tasks, assigns work and writes docs in your workspace
  • Super Agents execute multi-step workflows on their own
ChatGPT · Claude · Gemini
  • Mostly a chat box that hands you text to move elsewhere
  • Can't act in your tools without extra integrations
  • No persistent agents that work as teammates

Team collaboration

Multiplayer
by default

Brain² is a shared team resource. Your whole org benefits from every interaction — not just the person who asked.

  • Shared AI context improves as your team works in ClickUp
  • @mention Brain anywhere: comments, chat channels, docs
  • AI Channels and AI Chats for real-time, multi-party AI
ChatGPT · Claude · Gemini
  • Single-user assistants with isolated histories
  • Team plans share a workspace, but context stays per-user
  • No native presence in collaborative work surfaces
The full breakdown

Everything, side by side

CapabilityBrain²ChatGPTClaudeGemini
Knows your company's tasks, docs & chat
Every frontier model under one subscription
Automatic model routing per task
Takes action inside your workspace
Autonomous agents that work as teammates
Context shared across your whole team
Connected search across your apps
Builds dashboards, docs & decks in your workspace
No juggling separate AI subscriptions
Your data is never used for training
Starting price$9/user/mo$25/user/mo$20/user/mo$20/user/mo
IncludedPartial / add-onNot available
Pricing

One subscription replaces three

Brain² includes every major model. The others charge separately — and still don't know your work.

Best valueBrain²ClickUp Brain AI plan$9per user / month, billed annually

GPT, Claude, Gemini and more. Full workspace context. Super Agents. Connected Search. No per-model limits.

ChatGPTBusiness plan$25per user / month, billed annually

OpenAI models only. No workspace context. Project management lives somewhere else.

ClaudeTeam Standard plan$20per user / month, billed annually

Anthropic models only. No workspace context. Project management lives somewhere else.

GeminiBusiness plan$20per user / month, billed annually

Google models only. Tied to Google Workspace, limited beyond it.

Why Brain²

What standalone AI can't offer

Company-wide intelligence

Brain² indexes your full workspace — tasks, docs, decisions and the relationships between them. It learns how your company works, not just what you typed into a chat box.

Super Agents

Autonomous AI teammates you can @mention, assign tasks to and message directly. They run multi-step workflows, hold context, and get better with every interaction.

Multi-model, one price

GPT, Claude, Gemini and every new frontier model as it ships. Brain² routes to the best model for each task — no lock-in, no stack of subscriptions.

End-to-end execution

Not just answers: polished slides, interactive dashboards, working pages, real code, task updates and full project workflows from a single prompt.

Multiplayer AI

Real-time AI chats, topic-scoped AI channels and shared context that compounds across your team. Every interaction makes Brain² smarter for everyone.

Connected Search

Ask Brain² about your Google Drive, GitHub, Slack and more. One place for answers across every tool, grounded in permissions and real-time data.

Learn more about Brain²
FAQs

Switching questions, answered

  • For work-related tasks, yes. In ClickUp's blind head-to-head tests, people compared ClickUp Brain2 against standalone ChatGPT and Claude on their own real work and chose Brain2. The difference is context. ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini start every conversation from zero, while Brain2 already knows your projects, documents and team, so its answers fit the work in front of you.

  • ClickUp Brain2 starts at $9 per user per month billed annually, and that single price includes every major model. Buying the tools separately runs roughly $65 per user per month combined (ChatGPT Business at $25, Claude Team at $20 and Gemini Business at $20), so Brain2 costs about 85% less while adding your work context on top.

  • Both. ClickUp Brain2 runs the same frontier models as ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, so it carries their general knowledge. What the standalone tools lack is your company's context, which Brain2 adds on top by maintaining a live understanding of your tasks, documents, people and goals.

  • ClickUp Super Agents are autonomous AI teammates that live inside your workspace. You can @mention them, assign them tasks and message them directly, like a human colleague. Unlike a chatbot that only answers questions, Super Agents take action across 500+ skills, including sending emails, scheduling events, managing tasks and writing code, with persistent memory and your existing permissions. They are what turns Brain2 from an assistant into a coworker.

  • ClickUp Brain2 is ClickUp's built-in AI and runs on paid ClickUp plans, starting at $9 per user per month billed annually. It works across your existing ClickUp workspace, so your tasks, documents and projects become its context from day one.

  • Nothing changes for your existing chats. Your ChatGPT and Claude history stays in those accounts, and Brain2 does not need to import it, because Brain2 builds its context from your ClickUp workspace (your projects, documents and team) rather than from past chat logs. You also keep using the ChatGPT and Claude models directly inside Brain2, so you are adding workspace context, not leaving those models behind.

  • MCP lets a model search your tools at query time, but without deep indexing or an understanding of how your work connects. Brain2 maintains a persistent, structured model of your entire workspace — tasks, docs, people, goals and timelines — so answers are sharper and it can take action, not just retrieve.

  • No. Your workspace data is never used to train any AI model. Brain2 uses your data to give contextual answers and act inside your workspace, under enterprise-grade security and your existing permissions.

Stop paying for AI that doesn't know your work

Brain² starts at $9/user/month. Every model, your full context, real execution.

See pricing

*Comparison reflects publicly listed plans and capabilities of ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini at time of publishing and is subject to change. Brain² pricing reflects the ClickUp Brain AI plan billed annually.

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