Make me look smart for my 3pm

I have 30 minutes, what can I knock out?

Catch me up

Am I forgetting anything?

I'm running late

I want to wash my car. The car wash is nearby (50m). Should I walk or drive?

Make me look smart for my 3pm

I have 30 minutes, what can I knock out?

Catch me up

Am I forgetting anything?

I'm running late

I want to wash my car. The car wash is nearby (50m). Should I walk or drive?