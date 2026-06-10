View 01: Company Health
Your top-level operating picture. KPIs, overdue work, blockers, and slipping goals, readable in under a minute.
View 02: Delivery Risk
What's blocked, overdue, or waiting on your decision, surfaced before the meeting starts. Pharmacy Mentor cut daily recaps entirely.
View 03: Capacity & Workload
Load across owners, teams, and stages. Overload shows up on time, before it turns into an actual blocker.
View 04: Goals & Initiatives
Targets and trajectory for the quarter. "At risk" reaches you with weeks left to act, not during the project post-mortem.
View 01: Company Health
Your top-level operating picture. KPIs, overdue work, blockers, and slipping goals, readable in under a minute.
View 02: Delivery Risk
What's blocked, overdue, or waiting on your decision, surfaced before the meeting starts. Pharmacy Mentor cut daily recaps entirely.
View 03: Capacity & Workload
Load across owners, teams, and stages. Overload shows up on time, before it turns into an actual blocker.
View 04: Goals & Initiatives
Targets and trajectory for the quarter. "At risk" reaches you with weeks left to act, not during the project post-mortem.