Free Guide · For CEOs & Founders

The Most Expensive Person in the Room Spends 5 Hours a Week Catching Up.

5.3 hours a week gone to a ritual that exists only because nobody built a better way to see the business. Five dashboards replace it: what to put on each, how to wire it live, and how Pharmacy Mentor and Plus972 ran them to kill the meeting entirely.
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Inside the Pack

Five Views, Built to Answer Five Questions

Each comes with what to put on it, how to build it, and the company that ran it. The fifth view (your decision queue) is inside the guide.
Company health

View 01: Company Health

Your top-level operating picture. KPIs, overdue work, blockers, and slipping goals, readable in under a minute.

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View 02: Delivery Risk

What's blocked, overdue, or waiting on your decision, surfaced before the meeting starts. Pharmacy Mentor cut daily recaps entirely.

clickup-brain-1

View 03: Capacity & Workload

Load across owners, teams, and stages. Overload shows up on time, before it turns into an actual blocker.

Goals

View 04: Goals & Initiatives

Targets and trajectory for the quarter. "At risk" reaches you with weeks left to act, not during the project post-mortem.

Company health

View 01: Company Health

Your top-level operating picture. KPIs, overdue work, blockers, and slipping goals, readable in under a minute.

clickup-brain-1

View 02: Delivery Risk

What's blocked, overdue, or waiting on your decision, surfaced before the meeting starts. Pharmacy Mentor cut daily recaps entirely.

clickup-brain-1

View 03: Capacity & Workload

Load across owners, teams, and stages. Overload shows up on time, before it turns into an actual blocker.

Goals

View 04: Goals & Initiatives

Targets and trajectory for the quarter. "At risk" reaches you with weeks left to act, not during the project post-mortem.

"I built a dashboard to track clients per account executive, upcoming projects, and journey stage at a glance. We eliminated daily account meetings entirely and became 2x more productive."

— Lewis Norwood, Head of Client Relations, Pharmacy Mentor
ClickUp

See Your Business in Real Time

Build the five views, and watch recap time shrink on its own. Fifteen minutes, and you will know exactly where to start.
Get the playbook
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