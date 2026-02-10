11 modelli di contratti idraulici indispensabili per ogni impresa idraulica

Most payment disputes for contractors rarely come down to bad intentions. They usually start with bad documentation.

When the scope isn’t documented properly, or job details live in someone’s head instead of a contract, misunderstandings pile up fast. For plumbers, it’s even trickier. The moment you open a wall, the job can change. If that change isn’t clearly documented, getting paid turns into a conversation no one enjoys.

Cash flow adds another layer of stress.

💰 56% of U.S. small businesses are dealing with unpaid invoices, with an average of $17,500 stuck in overdue payments. Every vague line item or missing detail gives clients a reason to pause—or push back—on paying your bill.

Clear contracts and clean invoices set expectations upfront, make pricing easier to understand, and speed up approvals once the work is done. In this guide, you’ll find 11 plumbing contract templates you can customize in minutes—from bids and work agreements to recurring maintenance contracts. You’ll also see how to keep your contracts, invoices, and project details in one place (hello, ClickUp!), so nothing gets lost between the job site, your truck, and your inbox.

11 Plumbing Contract Templates to Simplify Jobs, Billing, and Approvals

1. Plumbers Invoice Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Create professional invoices for your plumbing business with the ClickUp Plumber Invoice Template

Creating invoices from scratch is slow and makes it easy to forget to bill for a part or miscalculate labor hours, costing you money on every job. This Plumbers Invoice Template by ClickUp™ is designed for plumbing professionals to bill clients accurately and quickly after completing work.

It connects invoicing directly to your completed work orders, eliminating the need for double-entry and reducing billing errors. With pre-built fields for adding in labor, materials, and service call fees, you can create transparent, itemized invoices that clients understand and pay faster.

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

Itemized billing sections: Keep your invoices transparent with separate line items for labor, parts, and service call fees

Payment terms section: Clearly state payment due dates and all accepted payment methods to avoid confusion

Auto-populated details: Speed up invoice creation by letting AI fill in client details and job descriptions from your project tasks

💡 Pro Tip: Turn a 15-minute task into a 30-second one with ClickUp Brain. This smart, contextual AI assistant inside ClickUp instantly populates your invoice template with client details and job descriptions from previous tasks. It can also perform invoice calculations for you. All you’ve to do is ask!

2. Contractor Agreement Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Align on the rights and obligations for clients and contractors using the Contractor Agreement Template by ClickUp

Juggling different agreements for general contractors, property managers, and homeowners is a recipe for confusion. Using the wrong contract can leave you exposed to liability or stuck in unfavorable terms. The solution? This versatile Contractor Agreement Template by ClickUp™.

It gives you a solid foundation for any kind of client-partnership, covering the scope of work, compensation, timelines, and termination conditions.

The best part? You can adapt it for both a simple residential plumber contract agreement and a complex commercial plumbing contract.

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

I nsurance certificate placeholders: Include dedicated sections for verifying your coverage before any work begins

License verification fields: Document the contractor credentials that build client trust and are often required for commercial jobs

Termination conditions: Define the exit terms and any associated penalties clearly to prevent messy disputes down the road

Real-time collaboration: Allow clients or general contractors to review and comment directly on the document before finalizing the agreement. Allow clients or general contractors to review and comment directly on the document before finalizing the agreement. ClickUp Docs ‘ live collaboration makes this really simple

3. Bid Contract Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Make your next bid contract easy to create, track, and manage with the Bid Contract Template by ClickUp

What do you do when your work is top-notch, but your bids look unprofessional?

Maybe your handwritten estimates or vague, one-line quotes are making you lose out on lucrative projects to competitors with more polished proposals.

That’s exactly what the Bid Contract Template by ClickUp™ helps you fix. Use it to submit professional bids that stand out and win more jobs.

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

Exclusions and assumptions sections: Avoid future disputes by clearly documenting what is not included in your bid

Itemized cost breakdown: Build trust by showing clients exactly where their money is going

Bid validity period: Create a sense of urgency by specifying how long your quoted price remains valid

Version history tracking: Keep a clear and accessible record of all changes and revisions requested by the client during negotiations. This will help you prevent Keep a clear and accessible record of all changes and revisions requested by the client during negotiations. This will help you prevent scope disputes later

👀 Did You Know? The average cost to process an invoice manually is about $9.84, while highly automated systems can bring that cost down to around $2. 65 for best-in-class systems.

4. Work Contract Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Define the scope of work, timeline, payment terms and deliverables for your project with the Work Contract Template by ClickUp

A multi-page contract for a simple faucet replacement is overkill, don’t you think? Can’t say we disagree—it can definitely intimidate a residential client. But a verbal agreement is too risky, leaving you unprotected if a client refuses to pay or disputes the work.

This straightforward Work Contract Template by ClickUp™ is the perfect middle ground. It’s less formal than a full contractor agreement but more comprehensive than a simple quote, making it ideal for smaller residential jobs.

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

Scope and payment sections: Cover the most critical details of the job without overwhelming the client, esp. homeowners, with legal jargon

Basic liability terms: Protect both yourself and your client with standard indemnification language

Client acceptance field: Get a documented sign-off on the work and payment terms before you start

Job-specific customization: Add job-specific details like permit numbers, model numbers, or inspection dates directly to the associated task without cluttering the main document using Add job-specific details like permit numbers, model numbers, or inspection dates directly to the associated task without cluttering the main document using ClickUp Custom Fields

5. Contract Management Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Easily store, manage, and track contracts from start to finish using ClickUp’s Contract Management Template

As a small business owner, it’s possible your contracts are scattered everywhere. Some might be in your email, others on your truck’s dashboard, and a few in a filing cabinet you never open.

Hey, no one’s judging you; we get it. But the thing is, you might be losing money by missing renewals and forgetting warranty expiration dates.

This Contract Management Template by ClickUp™ ends the chaos by giving you a centralized dashboard to see all your agreements in one place. Never miss an opportunity to extend a profitable plumbing maintenance contract again!

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

Status tracking: See which contracts are active, pending signature, or expired in a single glance using See which contracts are active, pending signature, or expired in a single glance using ClickUp’s Custom Statuses

Automated reminders: Stop letting profitable recurring revenue slip through the cracks. Get automatic notifications weeks before a maintenance contract expires, using built-in Stop letting profitable recurring revenue slip through the cracks. Get automatic notifications weeks before a maintenance contract expires, using built-in ClickUp Automations

Visual reporting: See revenue by contract status or view all upcoming renewals on a timeline by pulling all your contract data into See revenue by contract status or view all upcoming renewals on a timeline by pulling all your contract data into ClickUp Dashboards

📮 ClickUp Insight: Work worries don’t stop when the workday ends. 28% of employees say work constantly follows them, while another 8% frequently struggle to switch off. That’s over a third of workers bringing stress home. 😣 ClickUp’s Reminders can help reinforce your end-of-day rituals and maintain boundaries. Automate a “wrap-up” reminder, set work-free notification zones, and schedule personal time. Switching off should be intentional, not optional!💫 Real Results: Lulu Press saves 1 hour per day, per employee using ClickUp Automations —leading to a 12% increase in work efficiency.

6. Project Management Services Contract Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Create a legally binding agreement between a project manager and a client with the Project Management Services Contract Template by ClickUp

Just landed a big commercial plumbing buildout? Congrats! that’s a big win.

Now comes the reality check.

The general contractor wants milestone updates, the project manager expects formal communication, and every unexpected pipe reroute or code-driven change needs to go through a clear change order process. That one-page agreement you use for service calls won’t hold up here—and you know it.

This Project Management Services Contract Template by ClickUp™ is built for these larger, multi-phase projects.

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

Milestone sections: Define the distinct phases and completion criteria for complex commercial plumbing contract projects

Progress reporting requirements: Specify exactly how and when you will deliver project updates to stakeholders

Change order procedures: Document the formal process for handling any modifications to the scope of work

Execution alignment: Keep your on-site execution perfectly aligned with your contractual commitments by using Keep your on-site execution perfectly aligned with your contractual commitments by using ClickUp Task Dependencies to mirror the contract milestones

📚 Also Read: Contract Addendum Templates

Wondering how to structure and organize complex projects? Let’s show you some project planning templates that can help 👇🏽

7. Cleaning Contract Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Get on the same page about expectations, duties, and scheduling around plumbing maintenance with the Cleaning Contract Template by ClickUp

Recurring services—like drain cleaning programs, annual inspections, or preventive maintenance plans—are a great way to build predictable revenue. The challenge is putting a clear agreement in place that spells out

What’s included

How often you’ll visit, and

How billing works over time

Although the Cleaning Contract Template by ClickUp™ was originally built for cleaning businesses, its structure maps perfectly to plumbing maintenance contracts.

Both rely on scheduled service, clearly defined tasks, and ongoing payment terms that keep customers coming back without renegotiating every visit.

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

Recurring service framework: Clearly define the frequency and scope of work for your regular maintenance visits

Automatic renewal terms: Define how and when contracts renew to keep recurring revenue consistent

Service level definitions: Remove guesswork by outlining exactly what’s covered during every maintenance call

Renewal automation: Trigger renewal reminders or generate invoices automatically using ClickUp Automations based on the contract schedule

8. Business Contract Sample Template by ClickUp™

Get free template Create and manage professional contracts for your business in one place with ClickUp’s Business Contract Sample Template

Sometimes you need a contract for something other than a client job. Maybe you’re partnering with another contractor, hiring a subcontractor for a big project, or signing an agreement with a key supplier.

Your standard client-facing template won’t work for these situations, and you need something with more robust legal protections.

You can customize this general-purpose Business Contract Sample Template by ClickUp™ for all these situations. It includes comprehensive legal boilerplate that smaller templates often miss, such as governing law, severability, and entire agreement clauses. While it requires more customization than a plumbing-specific template, it provides a solid legal foundation for almost any business relationship.

🚰 Why you’ll love this template

Governing law section: Specify which state or jurisdiction’s laws will apply in the event of a dispute

Severability clause: Ensure the rest of the contract remains valid even if one section is found to be unenforceable

Amendment procedures: Document the formal process for how any changes to the agreement must be made and signed

Confidentiality clause: Protect sensitive business information when working with partners or subcontractors

📚 Also Read: Contract Management Software

9. Plumbing Contract Template by PandaDoc

via PandaDoc

When you need a clear, all-around service agreement for residential or commercial jobs, the PandaDoc Plumbing Contract Template is a great starting point. It covers the essentials of a plumbing job while protecting both you and your client.

This template walks you through the full contract lifecycle, from describing the exact work you’ll do to how changes, payments, and legal terms are handled. It’s especially useful when you want a professional, fully structured agreement that clients can sign electronically or in person.

What’s inside:

Scope of work: Detail the specific plumbing services you’ll perform so there’s no ambiguity about expectations

Schedule & completion: Set start dates and timelines for finishing, with room to adjust for unforeseen circumstances

Payment terms: Lay out deposits, progress payments, and final balances clearly, including any advance fees

Change orders: Require written approval for changes to scope, and document any impacts to cost or schedule

Warranty & indemnity: Include workmanship guarantees and protections in case of liability claims

Legal clauses: Governing law, cancellation rights, and full-agreement language help make this a robust contract

10. Plumbing Contractor Agreement Templat by AroFlo

via AroFlo

The AroFlo Plumbing Contract Template is designed around the real workflow of a plumbing business and not just the legal boilerplate.

This template is especially handy when you’re signing up new customers fast or handling multiple projects at once, because it keeps all the key terms in one place. Its ease of use helps clients understand what you’re doing, how much it costs, and when it’s finished.

What’s inside:

Client & contractor info: Full contact details for both parties right up front

Detailed scope of work: A precise description of services, materials, and client requests so everyone’s on the same page

Cost breakdown: Labor, materials, and any extra expenses are documented clearly

Payment schedule: Deposit amounts, due dates, and payment expectations keep cash flow predictable

Timelines: Start and estimated completion dates help manage client expectations

Terms & conditions: Change order policies, dispute resolution, and insurance requirements round out the contract

11. Basic Plumbing Service Contract Template by Contentful

via Contentful

For straightforward, one-off jobs where you still need a formal agreement, the Basic Plumbing Service Contract PDF is a solid choice. It’s lean but meaningful. This makes it perfect for service calls, repairs, or smaller installs where a simple signed agreement is all you need.

What’s inside:

Clear service agreement: States that you’ll perform plumbing services in a professional, industry-standard manner

Start & finish dates: Sets the work period and requires updates if there are delays or changes

Progress payments: Provides space to include a payment schedule tied to the scope of work

Insurance requirements: Notes that you carry liability and workers’ compensation insurance

Legal framework: Governing law and modification clauses keep the contract enforceable

Stop Drowning in Paperwork and Start Scaling Your Business

A solid plumbing contract template does more than just protect your business from payment disputes and liability. It builds trust with your clients and establishes your professional credibility. Whether you’re handling small residential service calls or large commercial plumbing contracts, having a documented agreement is non-negotiable. The right template saves you hours of administrative work and reduces the financial risks that come with informal, handshake deals.

As your plumbing business grows, systematized documentation becomes the foundation for scaling your operations without scaling your headaches. By using a single platform to manage everything from bids and contracts to project tasks and final invoices, you can eliminate Work Sprawl that forces you to waste time switching between apps.

Spend less time chasing paperwork, and more time doing the work that actually grows your business.

Get started with ClickUp for free!