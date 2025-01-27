A 10 legjobb távoli együttműködési eszköz virtuális csapatok számára 2025-ben

Virtual collaboration tools are transforming how individuals and teams collaborate and share information. From chat and email to shared documents and digital whiteboards, these tools allow teams to interact and stay connected regardless of their zip code! 🌐

Remote teams provide the freedom of working independently while offering the advantage of staying connected with everyone’s work. With a distributed workplace, teams can share their ideas and solutions in real-time without clogging their calendars with back-to-back Zoom meetings.

But before we dive into the top 10 virtual tools, let’s look at the features teams will need to collaborate without sacrificing productivity!

When choosing a remote collaboration tool for work, project managers should look for a reliable and secure platform that is user-friendly. Teams are more likely to adopt and incorporate tools that are intuitive to use into their workflow.

It should be able to provide all the features (and integrations) needed to facilitate brainstorming and projects with minimal disruptions. Features include automated workflows, chatrooms, task tracking, file sharing, virtual calendars, document templates, document management systems, and more. ⚡️

Construct flowcharts and diagrams on a ClickUp Whiteboard

At the same time, project managers should also consider other factors such as cost, scalability, compatibility, usage requirements, and security measures. In order to promote better teamwork and ensure that the organization’s goals are met, it is important to tailor all aspects to the specific needs of project teams.

ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform to bring your work together across apps into one collaborative platform. Its integration power can boost your team’s efficiency, from brainstorming concepts to driving progress.

With over 15 unique view options, teams can manage project progress from multiple perspectives.

ClickUp’s native Whiteboard and Mind Map tools give remote teams a shared space to collaborate and problem-solve in real-time or asynchronously, taking team productivity to the next level. Capture detailed plans and assign actionable tasks from one easy-to-manage location!

ClickUp best features

ClickUp limitations

So many powerful collaboration tools can pose a learning curve for some users

Not all views are available in the mobile app—yet

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited : $7/month per user

Business : $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (6,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,500+ reviews)

2. Zoom

via Zoom

Zoom is a dedicated remote collaboration tool for individuals and teams to connect and communicate with one another from anywhere in the world. It offers a variety of features to make collaboration easier, such as video conferencing, file sharing, messaging, and whiteboard tools.

The tool offers several advanced features, such as breakout rooms and screen sharing, allowing people to collaborate better on projects. With its easy-to-use platform, Zoom is a popular tool for teams of all sizes to connect face-to-face!

Zoom best features

Online Whiteboard collaboration tools for virtual meetings

Team Chat to collaborate outside of video conferencing

Translated captions and workspace reservations

Optional apps to increase team productivity

Mail and Calendar functionality

Zoom limitations

Not suitable as a long-term project management tool or standalone collaboration software

The number of meeting participants is limited, even on paid plans

Zoom pricing

Zoom offers Personal and Business paid plans depending on the industry or Zoom product needed

Zoom ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (52,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (13,400+ reviews)

3. Slack

via Slack

Slack provides a secure and reliable way to keep in touch with your remote team, external partners, and customers. Its direct messaging system is perfect for when you need to be on top of a project or take care of an urgent task. With Slack, you can create different channels for different topics or tasks, making it easy to locate relevant conversations.

However, when too much is going on, multiple threads can become confusing and distract your focus from meaningful work. To get the most out of Slack, connect it with other collaboration tools or task management software. This will help make sure everyone stays informed with the most recent team update!

Slack best features

System roles to classify a team member as an administrator to manage Slack accounts or non-administrator

Channels to create central, shared spaces for instant messaging

Workflow Builder to automate routine actions for remote working

Huddles and clips with audio and video calls

Slack limitations

Support for data loss prevention is an Enterprise plan feature

Limited customization options in individual settings

Slack pricing

Free plan

Pro plan: $7. 25/month per user, billed yearly

Business+ plan : $12. 50/month per user, billed yearly

Enterprise Grid plan: Contact Slack for details

Slack ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (30,900+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/ 5 (22,000+ reviews)

4. Google Workspace

via Google Workspace

Google Workspace is a remote collaboration tool with a library of cloud-based applications, including Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides, for teams to collaborate anywhere and on any device.

While working across docs, spreadsheets, or slideshows, knowledge sharing is smooth without losing important information or context. In addition to its integration capabilities, Google Workspace offers helpful features such as smart canvas and grammar corrections to help teams produce high-quality work!

Google Workspace best features

Easy-to-manage sharing controls with different permissions (edit, view, or add comments)

Comment and edit in real-time with team members or external partners

Unlimited revision history to undo any changes

. docx,. pdf,. odt,. rtf,. txt, or. html formats

Google Workspace limitations

Load times rely heavily on internet connectivity, especially with large files

Predefined templates and layouts limit customization (check out these Google Workspace alternatives

Google Workspace pricing

Docs, Sheets, and Slides are free with a Google account

Google Workspace ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (40,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (14,000+ reviews)

5. Trello

via Trello

Trello is a project management software with a few remote collaboration tools to assist teams in organizing tasks and projects. Its interface is Kanban-based. Teams can build cards for each task or item on the board and shift them between columns to demonstrate different stages of advancement or organization.

The first step would be to create separate boards for each brainstorming session or project. Then, within each board, create columns to categorize cards. These columns could be the names of the remote team members, organization goals, or statuses. Next, add cards under the columns to kick off the collaboration process!

Trello best features

Kanban boards, calendars, timelines, and dashboards for projects

Automation is built into every Trello board with no code

Repeatable workflow templates for multiple projects

Power-Ups (plugins) to link to other apps and tools

Time tracking functionality directly on Trello boards

Trello limitations

Most of the features are unavailable in the free version (check out Trello alternatives

Lacks powerful remote collaboration tools compared to other collaboration software

Trello pricing

Free version

Standard : $5/month per user

Premium : $10/month per user

Enterprise: Starts at $17. 50/month per user

Trello ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (13,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (22,300+ reviews)

6. Zapier

via Zapier

Zapier is software to help teams and remote workers get things done faster with workflow automation. The tool lets you quickly connect various web services and automate tasks, such as sending automated emails, creating customer support tickets, or even creating new records in your CRM.

With Zapier, you can easily move data between different apps and platforms. Zapier also provides detailed reporting so teams can track progress and take action when needed. Its easy-to-use interface and powerful automation features make it a good solution for teams of all sizes.

Zapier best features

Formatter to transform dates, currency, text, and more into preferred format

Webhooks to receive data from any service or send requests to URLs

Multi-step Zaps to automate multiple tasks at once

Error rules to course correct workflows right away

If/then logic for Zaps to perform different actions

Zapier limitations

Steep learning curve to set up and maintain daily workflows

Limited to 100 tasks per month on the free plan

Zapier pricing

Free version

Starter : Starts at $19. 99/month for 750 tasks/month

Professional : Starts at $49. 99/month for 2K tasks/month

Team : Starts at $399. 99/month for 50K tasks/month

Company: Starts at $799. 99/month for 100K tasks/month

Zapier ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (1,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (2,000+ reviews)

7. Confluence

via Atlassian

Confluence is a remote collaboration tool helping distributed teams streamline document and task management. It also provides a platform for people to share knowledge and ideas, making it easier to stay connected. In addition to its collaboration features, Confluence offers reporting, analytics, and automation capabilities for project management.

With these tools, remote workers can quickly identify bottlenecks and inefficiencies and visualize data. This helps teams make better decisions and work more collaboratively. Confluence also integrates with other popular applications, such as Slack, allowing users to stay connected regardless of where they are working from.

Confluence best features

Personalized feed to display the spaces a person has recently visited, draft pages in progress, and page activity

A hierarchical structure of spaces and pages to easily find content

Jira Roadmap integration with Confluence to add Jira issues

Notifications to tag teammates or entire teams about tasks

Real-time editing with a remote team or remote employees

Page labels to speed up searching for content

Confluence limitations

Non-software development teams will find the tool difficult to learn

Text-based search results for documents could be more accurate (check out these Confluence alternatives

Confluence pricing

Free

Standard : $5. 75 per user (estimated)

Premium : $11 per user (estimated)

Enterprise: Contact Confluence for details

Confluence ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 1/5 (3,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,000+ reviews)

8. Todoist

via Todoist

Todoist is a task management platform for remote teams to collaborate and manage tasks from anywhere globally. It provides powerful tools to help users organize their projects and tasks. With Todoist’s intuitive interface, users can easily create and assign tasks, assign due dates and labels to tasks, and set reminders for themselves or teammates.

Todoist also provides dashboard views to visualize progress on multiple projects simultaneously. Its integrations with Slack and other popular apps allow users to keep their workflow organized and streamlined.

Todoist best features

Cross-platform support to access data from web browsers, macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android

Customizable labels and filters to organize different projects or categories of tasks

Visual task lists to create and organize tasks for a smooth user experience

Due dates and reminders to stay on track with goals

Team collaboration tools to share project progress

Todoist limitations

Some of the essential features are only offered by the premium subscription plan

Lack of certain time management tools like time tracking and scheduling features (check out these Todoist alternatives

Todoist pricing

Free version

Pro : $4/month per user

Business: $6/month per user

Todoist ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,000+ reviews)

9. Monday. com

via Monday

Monday. com is a project and team management platform designed to help remote teams collaborate more efficiently. It’s a flexible tool with an intuitive interface to visualize projects, track progress, assign tasks, manage resources, analyze performance data, share files, and communicate in real time.

Monday. com also provides users with powerful automation tools to automate everyday processes such as task follow-ups, reminders, notifications, and more. This feature increases teams’ productivity and allows them to focus on their core tasks without worrying about mundane administrative tasks.

Monday best features

Dependency tracking for managing projects

Customizable dashboards and automation

Online collaboration tools

Workload management

Secure file storage

Monday limitations

Steep learning curve to familiarize with functions and interface (check out Monday alternatives

The Time Tracking Column feature is only available in the Pro and Enterprise plans

Monday pricing

Individual : Free forever

Basic : $8/month per user

Standard : $10/month per user

Pro : $16/month per user

Enterprise: Contact Monday for details

Monday ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5 (7,550+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (3,700+ reviews)

10. Chanty

via Chanty

Chanty is a remote collaboration tool with features like chat, video calls, file sharing, and task management to help teams stay connected and productive. You can share ideas, assign tasks, and get feedback from other team members quickly. Plus, all communication is securely stored in one place to be easily accessed at any time.

Chanty also makes staying up-to-date with recent changes simple. Its notifications system lets users know when there are new messages or updates soup to date on the most current project status!

Chanty best features

4k video and audio with support for up to 1,000 video participants

Conversation actions to rename or leave conversations

Voice messages for replies on the go

@mentions to notify team members

High contrast Dark theme

Chanty limitations

Task views are limited to Kanban, list, and calendar

Roles and permission controls are paid features

Chanty pricing

Free plan

Business plan: $3/month per user

Chanty ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5 (30+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (30+ reviews)

11. Asana

via Asana

Asana is a powerful project management tool that fosters team collaboration by allowing you to create, assign, and track tasks in real-time. Its easy-to-use interface, along with robust features like timeline creation, project trails, and dashboards, makes Asana an ideal remote collaboration tool for teams of all sizes.

Asana best features

Timeline views to visualize project progress

Custom fields in tasks for thorough information tracking

Automations to streamline repetitive tasks

Ability to attach files to tasks and comments

Asana limitations

The mobile app lacks some features found in the desktop version

The interface can be overwhelming for first-time users

Asana pricing

Basic: Free

Premium: $10. 99 per user/month

Business: $24. 99 per user/month

Enterprise: Contact Asana for pricing

Asana ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (7,027 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (9,711 reviews)

12. Airtable

via Airtable

Airtable is a hybrid of spreadsheet and database, allowing teams to organize work, projects, and ideas in a flexible, easy-to-use platform. It’s a fantastic tool for managing workflows, tracking inventories, and arranging project tasks.

Airtable best features

Grid view for spreadsheet-like information arrangement

Customizable fields to suit your workflow needs

Integration with popular apps like Slack and Google Drive

Collaboration features for real-time team work

Airtable limitations

Paid plans can be expensive for small teams

Lack of traditional project management features like Gantt charts

Airtable pricing

Free: Limited features

Plus: $10 per user/month

Pro: $20 per user/month

Enterprise: Contact Airtable for pricing

Airtable ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (898 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (1,035 reviews)

13. Microsoft Teams

via Microsoft

Microsoft Teams is a chat-centered workspace in Office 365. It brings people, conversations, files, and tools into one place, so everyone has instant access to everything they need. It’s a great tool for real-time collaboration and communication for remote and distributed teams.

Microsoft Teams best features

Integration with other Microsoft Office applications

Advanced search capabilities for messages, people, files, and more

Video meetings and screen sharing functionalities

Collaboration features for working on files simultaneously

Microsoft Teams limitations

File organization can be confusing

Performance can sometimes be slow

Microsoft Teams pricing

Microsoft Teams is included with Office 365 plans, starting from $5 per user/month

Microsoft Teams ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (3,397 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (3,790 reviews)

14. Basecamp

via Basecamp

Basecamp is a real-time communication tool that helps teams stay on the same page. It centralizes all your project assets, documents and tasks in one place, making it easy for teams to collaborate and keep work organized. Basecamp is ideal for remote teams who juggle multiple projects at once.

Basecamp best features

Message boards for announcements and updates

To-do lists for task management

Schedule features for timelines and due dates

Automatic check-in questions to keep teams connected

Basecamp limitations

Lacks advanced task management features like time tracking

Interface may feel outdated as compared to newer tools

Basecamp pricing

Basecamp Personal: Free

Basecamp Business: $99 per month

Basecamp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 1/5 (4,124 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (12,044 reviews)

15. Miro

via Miro

Miro is a visual collaboration platform helping teams to work effectively together, from brainstorming with digital sticky notes to planning and managing agile workflows. With Miro, you can create, collaborate, and centralize communication for your cross-functional team projects.

Miro best features

Infinite canvas for unlimited space for brainstorming

Collaborative whiteboards for real-time teamwork

Built-in video and chat for seamless communication

Integration with tools like Slack and Google Drive

Miro limitations

Free version has limited features

Can be a bit overwhelming for first-time users

Miro pricing

Free: Limited features

Team: $8 per user/month

Business: $16 per user/month

Enterprise: Contact Miro for pricing

Miro ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (762 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (233 reviews)

