Las 10 mejores apps de IA para iOS para aumentar la productividad y la creatividad

AI-powered mobile apps are making life easier—whether it’s organizing your tasks, generating content, or even helping you perfect your English pronunciation.

The right AI app can save you time and effort—without sacrificing quality.

In fact, AI could help professionals reclaim up to four hours per week. That’s extra time to focus on what truly matters, whether you’re on the go or deep in a creative flow.

With 72% of companies already integrating AI into their workflows, this technology is far from just a trend—it’s becoming essential.

From real-time transcription to intelligent task management, these top AI apps for iOS can supercharge your productivity and creativity. Let’s explore which ones deserve a spot on your home screen!

What Should You Look for In AI Apps for iOS?

The right AI app should do two things: save you time and make life easier—whether you’re a busy professional, a content creator, or just someone who loves smarter, more creative tools. Here’s what to consider:

Find purpose-driven AI features : Apps should solve real problems, like task management, workflow automation, or creative enhancements

Look for seamless Apple ecosystem integration : The best AI apps work effortlessly with iOS features and sync with AI tools for Mac. With cloud syncing, you should be able to access your tasks, notes, and other critical data on any Apple device

Prioritize ease of use : AI should simplify tasks, not complicate them, with intuitive design and smooth navigation

Compare free vs. premium versions : Many apps offer free versions, but premium plans often unlock advanced features that may be worth the price

Choose apps with proven results: The best tools consistently improve efficiency, accuracy, or creativity in real-world use

Before you reach for that credit card and lock yourself into a subscription, check your requirements off against this quick list. We hope it helps you select the right app.

The 10 Best AI Apps for iOS

With so many AI-powered mobile apps available, picking the ideal one can feel overwhelming.

That’s why we’ve handpicked these 10 standout AI apps for iPhone users like you, based on an objective analysis of their features, pricing, and user reviews.

1. ClickUp (Best for AI-powered task and project management on iOS)

Download ClickUp for iOS Simplify project management on the go with ClickUp’s iOS app

If you’re juggling multiple projects, deadlines, and daily to-dos, ClickUp is here to help.

The everything app for work is one of the best iOS project management apps you can use to stay organized and on top of everything—without the stress.

How?

Work today is broken. 60% of our time is spent sharing, searching for, and updating information across different tools. Our tasks, documentation, and communication are scattered across disconnected tools that drain productivity. ClickUp solves this problem by combining your projects, knowledge, and chat in one place—all powered by the world’s most cohesive work AI.

This AI-powered productivity tool eliminates guesswork from task management for your team, allowing everyone to focus on what matters most.

Stay ahead of deadlines with AI-powered task prioritization in ClickUp

How does that work? Say hello to ClickUp Brain, your trusty AI assistant that lives right inside your phone. With it, you can analyze your workload and get priority recommendations, so you always know what to tackle next.

Summarize articles, find a schedule that works for you, and make your day more productive with ClickUp Brain

Need to summarize a long document or comment thread? Brain can extract key takeaways, saving you time.

And what about summarizing meetings?

The ClickUp AI Notetaker takes automated meeting notes for you, complete with an audio recording, transcript, summary, and action items. This way, you can focus on the actual discussion, instead of frantically taking notes manually during your most important meetings.

Automate meeting notes and summaries with the ClickUp AI Notetaker

The best part? These notes connect to your tasks and docs in ClickUp—so every meeting becomes instantly more actionable.

Learn how to make the best use of artificial intelligence for meeting notes here:

Beyond AI, ClickUp’s Dashboards let you track goals, visualize task timelines, and monitor team performance—all in one place. Choose from 50+ custom cards such as line, bar, and pie charts, sprint cards, priority cards, assignee cards, table cards, and more to visualize your workflows.

Measure your most important performance metrics with ClickUp Dashboards

Finally, you can use ClickUp Automations to delegate routine, repetitive tasks and focus on work that moves the needle. There are three simple ways to build no-code automations in ClickUp:

Choose from readymade automation templates

Use the simple if-then automation builder. Choose the trigger/condition and final outcome from a dropdown menu (for example: trigger = task status change, outcome = change assignee)

Build custom automations using natural language prompts in ClickUp Brain (for example: if task status changes to ‘in review’, assign it to ‘me’)

Build custom natural language automations in ClickUp

ClickUp best features

Focus on high-priority tasks with AI-powered project analysis and recommendations

Break down complex projects into manageable ClickUp Tasks . Auto-generate relevant subtasks based on task descriptions, using ClickUp Brain

Let AI generate clear, concise meeting summaries from your notes

Set up workflows faster with customizable templates for any project

Track progress with visual task management via 15+ ClickUp Views , including Lists, Boards, and the ClickUp Calendar View

Communicate async or in real-time with colleagues without switching platforms, using ClickUp Chat

Write and edit content together with live collaboration in ClickUp Docs

📮 ClickUp Insight: Knowledge workers send an average of 25 messages daily, searching for information and context. This indicates a fair amount of time wasted scrolling, searching, and deciphering fragmented conversations across emails and chats. 😱 If only you had a smart platform that connects tasks, projects, chat, and emails (plus AI!) in one place. But you do!

ClickUp limitations

New users may need a learning curve to explore advanced features in ClickUp on iOS

Some AI tools are available only in paid plans

ClickUp pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7 per member per month

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ClickUp

I love the blend of personal task management, with business knowledge management, quick notes and the AI ClickUP brain is FANTASTIC. it is amazingly context aware and literally a beast of an assistant.

2. Google Gemini (Best for AI-driven research and answering questions)

via Google Gemini

Need quick answers without scanning multiple web pages or a little help brainstorming? Google Gemini has your back. This AI-powered tool makes research and content creation more manageable and less time-consuming—whether you’re a student tackling an assignment, a professional organizing ideas, or a creator looking for inspiration.

While there’s an app for iOS users, it works best with Google apps. So you can pull insights, refine concepts, or get writing suggestions without jumping between platforms.

How to use Google Gemini best? Just ask a question in plain English, and Gemini uses natural language processing to give you smart, context-aware responses—whether you’re clarifying a tricky concept or exploring creative solutions.

👉🏼 P. S. This video showcases our best tips for asking AI tools questions the right way. If you ever wanted a 3-minute course in prompt engineering, check it out!👇🏽

Google Gemini best features

Get instant, well-researched answers to any question

Generate ideas, draft outlines, and write summaries for your documents

Integrate effortlessly with Google Docs, Gmail, Google Meet, and Google Maps

Ask questions and receive responses in multiple languages

Google Gemini limitations

Limited offline functionality for iOS users

Requires a stable internet connection for accurate results

Google Gemini pricing

Free Forever

Google One AI Premium plan: $19. 99/month per user

Google Gemini ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

Capterra: 5/5 (4 reviews)

3. ChatGPT (Best for conversational AI and content creation)

via ChatGPT

ChatGPT is a top choice for iPhone users looking to brainstorm ideas, draft content, or tackle creative projects. Whether you’re crafting an email, summarizing notes, or scripting a YouTube video, its powerful generative AI models make the process smoother and almost effortless.

Need a simple, no-nonsense way to use AI tools? ChatGPT’s conversational interface keeps things simple, making it a go-to for beginners and pros alike. It’s suitable for content creators, professionals, and anyone who wants a little extra brainpower on demand.

💡ProTip: Use custom instructions in ChatGPT—and other ChatGPT alternatives —to tailor replies to your specific industry, tone, or content needs.

ChatGPT best features

Write articles, brainstorm ideas, or summarize text quickly

Generate images with text prompts

Get instant answers to queries, questions, or creative challenges

Generate outlines, write reports, or refine existing content

ChatGPT limitations

The free app has limited access to advanced models

Requires internet connectivity for optimal performance

ChatGPT pricing

Free

Plus: $20/month per user

Pro: $200/month per user

Team: $25/month per user

Enterprise: Contact sales

ChatGPT ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (680+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ChatGPT

That is practically useful for everything, there is no task too big for it. I use it every day for my work, for my daily life, to help my daughters with their homework, to learn. There are many good things about having the tool. It changed my life.

4. Replika (Best for mental health support and AI companionship)

via Replika

Sometimes, you just need someone to talk to, and Replika excels at that. The app offers AI chatbot characters designed for companionship and emotional support, offering a safe space to vent, reflect, or just chat.

The character AI learns from your conversations, adapting to your personality over time to feel more like a real friend. Whether you’re managing stress or just need a judgment-free space to share, Replika makes it easier to express your thoughts and emotions.

⚠️ Friendly Reminder: AI companionship can be fun and engaging, but remember, it’s not a substitute for real human connection. To stay safe online, be mindful of the personal data you share with AI chatbot tools.

Replika best features

Chat in a way that feels personal and tailored to you

Express thoughts and emotions in a safe, judgment-free space

Watch the AI chatbot learn and adapt to match your communication style

Use prompts and mood check-ins to track emotional well-being

Replika limitations

The free version has limited customization and interaction features

Not a substitute for professional mental health therapy

Replika pricing

Free Forever

Monthly Plan: $7. 99/month per user

Replika ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews not available

Capterra: Reviews not available

5. Youper (Your pocket-sized AI assistant for mental health)

via Youper

Managing mental health is just as crucial as managing the tasks on your to-do list. Youper acts as a personal assistant for regulating, tracking, and managing your emotions, helping you stay balanced while tackling daily challenges.

Built on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques, Youper offers smart mood tracking and guided reflections to keep stress in check. Whether you’re juggling tight deadlines or caught in a spiral of overthinking, Youper helps you pause, reflect, and regain perspective—all from your iPhone.

Youper best features

Track daily moods to spot patterns and understand what influences stress or positivity

Challenge negative thoughts with AI-powered CBT exercises for better emotional control

Receive personalized advice based on your mood trends and behavior

Spend just a few minutes each day to feel lighter, calmer, and more balanced

Youper limitations

Advanced tools like deep analysis require the premium version

It’s a support tool but not a substitute for professional therapy

Youper pricing

Free Forever

Premium: $9. 99/month onwards

Youper ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews not available

Capterra: Reviews not available

🧠 Fun Fact: Siri wasn’t the first AI assistant. Apple’s famous AI assistant debuted in 2011, but AI-powered virtual assistants date back to 1966 with ELIZA, a chatbot that mimicked a psychotherapist.

6. Otter. ai (Best for real-time transcription and meeting notes)

Tired of spending all your time on note-taking during meetings or lectures? After all, there’s no substitute for participating in the discussion live. Otter.ai makes it possible for you to do that—without worrying about capturing meeting notes.

It transcribes spoken words in real time while identifying speakers—so you can stay focused on the conversation. Plus, with its searchable transcripts and AI-powered summaries, you can easily revisit key points without sifting through hours of audio.

💡 Pro Tip: For those needing extra features, Otter.ai alternatives like ClickUp, Sonix, and Descript combine transcription with powerful editing and collaboration tools, offering more ways to refine and share your notes.

Otter. ai best features

Convert spoken words into editable text instantly

Identify and tag speakers automatically in meeting transcripts and notes

Sync with Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams for effortless note-taking

Search transcripts to find key details in seconds

Otter. ai limitations

The free version offers limited transcription minutes per month

Accuracy can drop slightly with background noise or overlapping speech

Otter. ai pricing

Basic: Free

Pro: $16. 99 per user/month

Business: $30 per user/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Otter. ai Google ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (290+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (90+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about Otter. ai

A fantastic app that has saved me so much time. I am a self-confessed tragic when it comes to losing paper. I can’t stand taking long notes, so Otter has been great for me.

7. Lensa (Best for AI-driven photo editing and image enhancement)

via Lensa AI

Designed for creatives, Lensa makes photo editing effortless with AI-powered tools. Retouch selfies, remove unwanted objects from the frame, and fine-tune backgrounds—all in just a few taps.

As one of the most intuitive photo editing apps for iPhone users, Lensa offers features like skin smoothing, background adjustments, and AI-driven image generation and enhancements. It’s a powerful yet simple way to make your photos stand out without the steep learning curve (and high price tag) of pro editing software.

Lensa best features

Smoothen skin, enhance facial features, and adjust lighting for flawless selfies

Remove unwanted distractions from photos with a single tap

Blur, replace, or customize backgrounds for eye-catching images

Boost sharpness, color, and detail with AI-powered enhancements

Lensa limitations

Some premium features require in-app purchases

Heavily edited photos may look overly processed if not fine-tuned correctly

Lensa pricing

Free Forever

Unlimited access: $4. 99/month onwards

Lensa ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Reviews not available

8. ELSA Speak (Best for improving English pronunciation with AI)

via ELSA Speak

Are you struggling with English pronunciation? ELSA Speak listens to your speech, spots mistakes, and gives instant feedback to help you sound more precise and closer to a native speaker.

Powered by AI, ELSA tailors lessons to your strengths and weaknesses, making practice effective and easy. Whether you’re prepping for an interview, a presentation, or just daily conversations, it helps you improve with quick, targeted exercises.

💡 Pro Tip: Use ELSA’s “mock interview” feature to practice answering job interview questions with real-time AI feedback. This feature is great for professionals looking to sharpen their speaking skills!

ELSA Speak best features

Get AI-driven corrections and personalized feedback tailored to your speech

Build a custom learning path based on your fluency level

Practice natural conversation with real-world sentences and scenarios

Track progress with detailed analytics and insights

ELSA Speak limitations

Some advanced lessons and features are locked behind the premium version

Requires consistent use for noticeable improvement

ELSA Speak pricing

Team Plan: $18. 20/month per user

ELSA School Plan: Custom pricing

ELSA Speak ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (170+ reviews)

What real-life users are saying about ELSA Speak

This is the best English learning app I’ve had experience with at the moment. It’s perfect for speaking practice and that is what I like most because this is the weakest part of my English – excellent written English and stuck when it comes to speaking. I just repeat dialogues and become quite more confident while speaking exprompt day after day I practice.

🧠 Fun Fact: AI-generated music is on the rise. Apps like AIVA and Soundraw can compose entirely original songs, and some AI-generated tracks have even gone viral on streaming platforms!

9. Socratic by Google (Best for learning and homework help)

via Socratic by Google

Socratic by Google makes learning easier by turning questions into clear, step-by-step answers. Simply snap a photo of a problem or type in your query, and Google Gemini’s AI technology delivers accurate explanations in seconds.

Designed for iPhone users, Socratic simplifies studying by breaking down complex topics into easy-to-understand insights. Whether you’re tackling math, science, or history, it’s like having a personal tutor in your pocket—one that’s ready to help anytime.

Socratic by Google best features

Snap a photo of the problem statement and have AI-powered features provide answers with clear explanations

Access videos, step-by-step guides, and articles for learning Math, Science, and more subjects

Input questions easily by typing or speaking them out loud

Understand concepts better with interactive tools and visual aids

Socratic by Google limitations

Limited to academic topics like Math, Science, and Literature

It is not as effective for open-ended or complex questions

Socratic by Google pricing

Free Forever

Socratic ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews not available

Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. Seeing AI (Best for accessibility and object identification)

via Seeing AI

Seeing AI narrates the world in real time, helping people with visual impairments recognize objects, people, and text. From reading menus to identifying products, it turns visual information into spoken words, making everyday tasks more accessible.

For iPhone users, it’s like having a personal assistant that scans barcodes, detects currency, and even describes scenes. Seeing AI makes navigating the world more straightforward and more independent, both inside the home and on the go.

Seeing AI best features

Identify objects, people, and text instantly with your iPhone’s camera

Read documents, menus, or handwritten notes aloud for easy access

Understand surroundings with AI-powered scene descriptions

Scan products or bills for quick identification

Seeing AI limitations

Some features require an internet connection for optimal performance

Limited accuracy in complex or cluttered environments

Seeing AI pricing

Free forever

Seeing AI ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews not available

Capterra: Reviews not available

