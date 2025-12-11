15 Best Notion Alternatives [Tested for 2025]

Note-taking tool Best for Best feature Limitation ClickUp Managing documents Ability to convert ideas and notes into tasks for teams to take action As ClickUp offers a lot more than just note-taking, it can be overwhelming for someone who just wants to jot down a few ideas Nuclino Simple wikis and knowledge bases Collaborative documents where you can make notes, tag people, create tasks, embed files, etc Lack of custom branding, themes, and styles Obsidian Documenting connected ideas and concepts Bi-directional linking between notes, ideas, concepts, etc Can have a steep learning curve Microsoft OneNote Audio and video notes Similar to a physical notebook with pages, easy to use Very few integrations Evernote Personal productivity and note-taking Integrations with Google Calendar, Slack, Microsoft Teams, etc. to streamline workflows Project management features are limited to creating tasks and to-do's Slite Organizational knowledge bases Automation to create recurring docs and reminders Lacks advanced project management features Confluence Software teams using Jira Live collaborative editing with in-line comments, likes, GIFs, and emojis Designed for techies, it can have a steep learning curve for the rest of us Scrintal Visual note-taking and research Linked visual mind maps No database-style content structuring Slab Beautiful-looking documents Simple, easy-to-use interface for anyone to get started quickly Limited template library Google Keep Personal note-taking Easy to use, can add notes as text, images, and audio Eats into the storage of your GSuite account Anytype Teams focused on trust and security Templates for communities, families, teams, and personal users Complicated for non-technical users Microsoft Loop Copilot users Real-time sync across apps and devices Limited features compared to other popular note-taking apps Upbase Personal note-taking and productivity Simple and easy to use by design Might be too simple for enterprise needs Mem People who want AI to do the organizing Custom AI to create notes and responses in your tone and style Only note-taking, little to no task management features Zoho WorkDrive Keeping files and folders organized Stronger admin to view and manage all files and folders Limited personalization capabilities

1. ClickUp: Best for managing documents

Modern note-taking apps powered by ClickUp brain

ClickUp is an all-in-one workspace with powerful, flexible, and easy-to-use note-taking features. It is a great Notion alternative. Here’s why:

Need quick and easy note-taking? Spin up ClickUp Notepad

Need something more detailed and structured? Try ClickUp Docs

For more contextual notes, you can write in the description and comments section of each task

Are you a visual note-taker? Well, ClickUp Whiteboard is just for you

Now, what do you do with all these notes once you document them?

If you struggle with scattered documentation, ClickUp can help with that as well. With ClickUp Chat, your documents can be easily linked to relevant conversations, ensuring that you always have the context you need.

And just like that, your chats, notes, and tasks are connected in one place, enabling you to move fast and get more done.

Connect your projects, documentation, and conversations in one place with ClickUp Chat

ClickUp best features

ClickUp’s biggest strength is its dedicated project management tools. From complex resource allocation to creative brainstorming, ClickUp offers everything you need in a modern virtual workspace.

Some of its best note-taking features are:

Structured notes on a hierarchy that suits you

Rich formatting and editing options

Document version history to track and revert changes as needed

Live, collaborative editing features within ClickUp Docs

Ability to convert ideas or notes into tasks for teams to take action

Automation of standup or updates, text summary, quick replies, and spell checks with ClickUp Brain

AI transcription tool for video or audio recordings

In addition to the in-built features, ClickUp also offers several pre-designed templates for various use cases.

Streamline your meetings and make them productive for everyone with ClickUp’s Meeting Notes Template, which includes agendas, notes, and action items.

Organize meeting agenda, notes, and follow-ups on ClickUp’s Meeting Notes Template

ClickUp limitations

As ClickUp offers much more than note-taking, it can be overwhelming for someone who just wants to jot down a few ideas.

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

ClickUp is a tool which gives us ease while using. We can easily navigate through tasks, setting up projects, and assigning tasks are incredibly intuitive, even for those who are new to the project management tools. It also gives us a user-friendly interface which is a game-changer for our team because it helps us seamlessly in the project management without any additional learnings.

G2 review

Seamlessly integrate AI into your wokflows with ClickUp

Manage Your Knowledge Work Better With ClickUp

When we speak of ‘knowledge’ work, we often think of tacit knowledge, i.e., the information we are conscious of knowing. This is what is recorded in the form of notes.

However, a big part of knowledge work is what we are not consciously aware of. For instance, developers might not know the entire product development or management workflow. This, too, is knowledge, though tacit.

To effectively manage both conscious and tacit knowledge and serve as the best Notion alternative, you need a tool purpose-designed for modern workplaces, like ClickUp.

ClickUp’s all-in-one project management platform enables you to record information through ClickUp Docs or Notepad actively. It is one of the most powerful AI tools for note-taking.

In addition, it also captures passive data like time estimates, time tracking, individual productivity, resource utilization, etc. This creates a wealth of knowledge for individual contributors, project managers, and team leaders.

See how ClickUp manages knowledge in your organization.

2. Nuclino: Best for simple wikis and knowledge bases

via Nuclino

Nuclino is a relatively new all-purpose productivity suite with features to create documents, brainstorm ideas, and manage tasks. It is one of the many apps that work on the concept of building a digital brain or neural network.

In my experience, Nuclino is too focused on being a knowledge base or a repository of information. It aims to simplify complex processes instead of making space for them. This can be restrictive, especially when you have sprawling ideas or projects.

Nuclino best features

Collaborative with documents where you can make notes, tag people, create tasks, embed files, etc.

Simple features and minimal UI ensure speed

Suitable for developers who are used to keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys

Includes SSO, controls, audit logs, access rights, and other security features

Nuclino limitations

Optimized for simplicity, which can be unsuitable for big databases and complex use cases

Lack of custom branding, themes, and styles

For fast-growing startups, it can be difficult to scale Nuclino as the organization grows

Nuclino pricing

Free Forever

Standard: $5/month per user

Premium: $10/month per user

Nuclino ratings and reviews

G2: 4.7/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.8/5 (80+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Nuclino?

I am looking to jump start several businesses and writing projects in collaboration and individually. Nuclino has provided a way for me to share and organize my information seamlessly and skillfully.

Capterra review

Check out these Nuclino alternatives.

3. Obsidian: Best for documenting connected ideas/concepts

via Obsidian

Obsidian is a personal knowledge base that can be expanded to organizational needs. It includes a number of features for writing, note-taking, and documenting.

It is a powerful alternative to Notion because of the way it visualizes the relationships between notes, creating an engaging and interactive graph. From information about product development to George Washington, identify patterns and record them, just like your brain would.

I used Obsidian to record my general learning and write for ideas. Add journaling to it, and it makes for a good personal wiki. However, multi-device sync with Obsidian is complex, which was a big deterrent for me.

Obsidian best features

Markdown for simple and portable formatting

Bi-directional linking between notes, ideas, concepts, etc.

Numerous plugins and themes for customizability

No lock-in due to open and non-proprietary files

Obsidian limitations

Can have a steep learning curve with several decisions on structuring your information

Markdown style might not have unlimited flexibility that some brand teams might need

Not the most aesthetically simple or pleasing

Obsidian pricing

Free forever (personal use)

Commercial use: $50/year per user

Add-ons

Sync feature: $4/month per user

Publish feature: $8/month per user

Obsidian ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4.9/5 (20+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Obsidian?

I think Obsidian is ideal for text-centric tasks and it excels in note-taking and daily task tracking.

Capterra review

Check out these Obsidian alternatives.

4. Microsoft OneNote: Best for audio and video notes

via OneNote

Microsoft OneNote is among the most famous digital note-taking apps available today. It comes bundled with the M365 suite, making it a part of the Microsoft productivity stack.

The great thing about OneNote is that you can type text, add images, clip and insert webpages, handwrite, or draw on each page on the app, it's just like a notebook. As someone using various products in the Apple ecosystem, I found Microsoft contrasting in aesthetics.

Microsoft OneNote best features

Similar to a physical notebook with pages, easy to use

Ability to access revisions and track changes for long-term writing

Touch capability on devices to draw or handwrite characters

Recording audio and video notes too

Microsoft OneNote limitations

Might get unwieldy if there are too many notes or pages

Single-user tools with limited collaboration features

Very few integrations

Microsoft OneNote pricing

For home: Family: $9.99/month upto 6 users Personal: $6.99/month for single user

For business: MS365 Business Basic: $6/month per user MS365 Business Standard: $12.5/month per user MS365 Business Premium: $22/month per user MS365 Apps for Business: $8.25/month per user



Microsoft OneNote ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5 (1800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.6/5 (1500+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft OneNote?

OneNote is accessible across every one of the expert apparatuses in Office 365 like Microsoft Viewpoint and group utilized across in all gatherings. One note is exceptionally valuable with its capacity to adjust online at more prominent speed. It additionally has cool and nitty gritty UI and offers more choices like adding segments and pages.

G2 review

Check out these OneNote alternatives.

5. Evernote: Best for personal productivity and note-taking

via Evernote

Evernote is one of the earliest independent note-taking apps. Before using Notion or looking for alternatives, Evernote was right on top of my list. It is a simple, clean productivity tool that allows you to add notes in the form of text, images, web pages, PDFs, and audio.

Evernote best features

Easy to use with just the right kind of formatting features

Ability to capture notes in a number of formats

Integrations with Google Calendar, Slack, Microsoft Teams, etc. to streamline workflows

Secure storage for important documents like ID cards, invoices, insurance files, etc.

AI-powered search to find what you need instantly

Evernote limitations

Project management features are limited to creating tasks and to-do’s

Limited live collaboration features

Evernote pricing

Free

Personal: $10.83/month

Professional: $14.17/month

Teams: $20.83/month per user

Evernote ratings and reviews

G2: 4.4/5 (2000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.4/5 (8000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Evernote?

Evernote is my favorite productivity app. To be fair, I can't live without it. I use it 10 to 20 times a day. If you know how to use Evernote well, It can be your second brain. Evernote is not just a place to share your notes, you can save images, files, and web pages to your Evernote. You can use Evernote as a cloud storage to save digital notes.

G2 review

Check out these Evernote alternatives.

6. Slite: Best for organizational knowledge bases

via Slite

Slite is a new AI-powered collaborative knowledge base platform that enables organizations to create a single source of truth for all their information. Just as I was trying various tools, I especially took to Slite because of its collections feature, which keeps related documents organized to be filtered and sorted as needed.

With pre-existing note-taking templates for various use cases and the ability to create your own, Slite is great for streamlining knowledge management. However, Slite is a knowledge base, and that’s that. To go from information to action, you need a different tool.

Slite best features

Designed to adapt to all note-taking, including company wiki, meeting notes, process documentation, etc.

Each note can include text, images, tables, and embeds of files like Google Docs or Miro boards

Automation to create recurring docs and reminders

AI features for spell checks, summarizing, simplifying language, change of tone, and more

Slite limitations

Lacks advanced project management features

No in-built visual collaboration features, such as Whiteboard or Mind Maps

Slite pricing

Free

Standard: $8/month per user

Premium: $12.5/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Slite ratings and reviews

G2: 4.6 (200+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.7/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Slite?

It does what most note-taking or knowledge management tools do. It can handle real-time collaboration as well as asynchronous discussion. I really make good use of the sharing feature, particularly for sharing a document publicly via a secret link for editing.

Capterra review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jXdN2ceAX7o

7. Confluence: Best for software teams using Jira

via Atlassian

Atlassian’s Confluence is documentation and collaboration software designed for development teams. It allows users to take notes, organize them, add keyword labels, and archive them for organizational use.

Like many of Atlassian’s products, Confluence is designed for large enterprise teams that create comprehensive knowledge bases. While you can certainly take meeting notes on Confluence, that is not the best use of the app.

Confluence best features

Page tree organization to quickly find documents

Live collaborative editing with in-line comments, likes, GIFs, and emojis

Features to tag people, comment, and assign to tasks

Great for company-wide announcements

Thorough permission settings for secure sharing

Confluence limitations

Designed for techies, it can have a steep learning curve for the rest of us

Complex access control dashboards

Limited compatibility with other apps

Import from Microsoft Word or Google Docs and export to PDF are sub-optimal

Confluence pricing

Free forever

Standard: $600/year

Premium: $1,150/year

Enterprise: Contact sales

Confluence ratings and reviews

G2: 4.1/5 (3700+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.5/5 (3300+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Confluence?

What I love the most about Confluence is the fact that it is so easy to use, considering that it has a vast amount of templates for different documents and projects. This makes it easier to begin any project or work on any document because a lot of people struggle with starting.

G2 review

8. Scrintal: Best for visual note-taking

via Scrintal

Scrintal offers a fresh approach to workspace organization by combining visual note-taking with mind mapping. That’s what drew me to the app, it’s like having a digital whiteboard where you can connect thoughts, research, and ideas in a flexible, visual layout.

While setting up a knowledge base, I found Scrintal incredibly intuitive for brainstorming and organizing thoughts visually. However, it wasn’t ideal for more structured documentation or database-style use cases.

Scrintal best features

Combines note-taking and mind mapping in a single interface

Visual linking between notes helps with research and idea development

Minimalist, distraction-free writing space that’s easy to navigate

Ideal for nonlinear thinkers and knowledge workers

Quick search and tagging make content easily retrievable

Scrintal limitations

Not built for task management or structured databases

Lacks advanced integrations and automation

Best suited for solo work, not complex team collaboration

Scrintal pricing

$30/month

Scrintal ratings and reviews

G2: Reviews unavailable

Capterra: Reviews unavailable

What are real-life users saying about Scrintal?

Working in Scrintal has changed my workflow, bringing clarity to it that I didn't have before.

Capterra review

ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods.

Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights may get buried in chats, emails, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp, you can instantly turn conversations into actionable tasks across all your tasks, chats, and docs, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

9. Slab: Best for beautiful-looking documents

via Slab

In the modern Internet, content should look as good as it reads. Slab promises to help users “create content that looks good by default.” Focused on experience, Slab includes advanced editing features.

Slab best features

Unified search tool for easy access

Simple and easy-to-use interface for anyone to get started quickly

Comprehensive integration with Google Drive, including search

Auto-generated table of contents

Slab limitations

As a new app, it is still under development. So, limited in advanced features like API integrations, embedding various file types, etc.

Limited template library

Slab pricing

Free

Startup: $6.67/month per user

Business: $12.50/month per user

Enterprise: Contact sales

Slab ratings and reviews

G2: 4.6/5 (250+ reviews)

Capterra: 4.9/5 (40+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Slab?

I love that all the docs are automatically formatted the same so that you do not have to go in and select from a million different fonts. They made the platform very simple and easy to use.

G2 review

10. Google Keep: Best for personal note-taking

via Google Keep

Google Keep is an integrated note-taking app within the Google productivity suite. It is simple and easy to use and is bundled into the stack if you use GMail or the GSuite. Google Keep's biggest advantage is its simplicity, but that is also its biggest limitation.

As my work expanded and I took more notes, I found that documenting and organizing them took more effort with Google Keep. Key features for notifications and collaboration, which are par for the course in any other tool, are still lacking in Google Keep.

Google Keep best features

Easy to use, can add notes as text, images, and audio

Syncs across devices using the same Google account

Labeling and color-coding various kinds of documents

Includes checkboxes, cards, lists, etc., within each note

Google Keep limitations

Highly focused on simplicity, so limited features for large enterprise teams

Organized as labels rather than folders

Eats into the storage of your GSuite account

Google Keep pricing

Free forever

Google Keep ratings and reviews

Capterra: 4.7/5 (150+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Google Keep?

I like the speed and convenience of making a keep note. I also use it for reminders because they can push messages on my phone and are visible in Google Calendar at the specific time of the reminder.

Reddit review

11. Anytype: Best for teams focused on trust and security

via Anytype

Anytype is positioned as a collaborative workspace for creating products together. Its biggest advantage is that it allows you to create documents locally and execute decentralized sync across devices. It also enables local, on-device encryption.

It also means that you need some level of technical expertise to make Anytype work.

Anytype best features

Block-based editor with the ability to create databases

Table, Kanban, and gallery views

Offline-first with peer-to-peer sync

Templates for communities, families, teams, and personal users

Anytype limitations

Complicated for non-technical users

Still in early stages, so little evidence of its ability to handle complex needs or scale

Anytype pricing

Explorer: Free

Builder: $99 per year

Co Creator: $299 for 3 years

Anytype ratings and reviews

Product Hunt: 4.8/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Anytype?

Been using it since December and I gotta say I love what Anytype is doing! There are minor bugs here and there but it's been an awesome experience and very refreshing UI.

Reddit review

12. Microsoft Loop: Best if you love CoPilot

via Microsoft Loop

Microsoft Loop is a co-creation platform, essentially an app for teams, families, or communities to come together and write. Its primary boost comes from Co-pilot integration, which brings AI to your note-taking.

I found that unless you are on the Microsoft stack, Loop as a standalone tool is barely competitive against other similar tools like Notion or ClickUp.

Microsoft Loop best features

Co-pilot integration for ideation and automation

Real-time sync across apps and devices

Page templates for various use cases

Potential replacement for OneNote with its more modern UI

Microsoft Loop limitations

Limited features compared to frontrunners in note-taking apps

Bundled into the M365 suite, with no option to buy as a standalone product

Microsoft Loop pricing

Free

MS365 Business Standard: $12.5/month per user

MS365 Business Premium: $22/month per user

Microsoft Loop ratings and reviews

As a relatively new and lackluster app, there are few ratings and reviews on third-party platforms like G2 or Capterra.

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft Loop?

I love using loop. It has replaced OneNote for me because of collaboration.

Reddit review

13. Upbase: Best for personal note-taking and productivity

via Upbase

At its core, Upbase is a project management tool with note-taking capabilities. It includes planners, time-blocking, pomodoro, and other productivity features to keep you focused. However, it is highly focused on individual productivity rather than team collaboration.

Upbase best features

Personal productivity tools included in the app

Simple and easy to use by design

List and board views for project tracking

Collaborative features on documents, like comments, @mentions, custom meeting notes templates, and sharing

Upbase limitations

Limited integrations with popular productivity tools

No offline mode available

Might be too simple for enterprise needs

Upbase pricing

Free forever

Premium: $5/month per user

Upbase ratings and reviews

G2: 4.9/5 (4 reviews)

Capterra: 4.4/5 (6 reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Upbase?

I have tried many project management tools before (and who hasn't), but this one is the one that has REALLY helped me keep all my projects organized and stay on top of everything.

G2 review

14. Mem: Best for those who like AI to do the ‘organizing’

via Mem

Mem is positioned as an AI-organized note-taking app. While you need to take your notes, Mem’s AI helps make connections and build relevance automatically, without you having to organize notes into folders or add tags.

I loved Mem for the fact that the AI gets trained on my own notes, understanding my tags and nomenclature. This means I can ask it questions like, “who proposed this idea?” and get answers instantly.

Mem best features

AI-based organization, building a network of notes to be recalled easily later

Custom AI to create to do lists, notes, and responses in your tone and style

Intelligent summary

Contextual suggestions and recommendations while taking notes

Mem limitations

AI features work best when there is enough information, so a commitment to use the app extensively is necessary

Only note-taking, little to no task management features

Mem pricing

Mem: $8.33/month

Mem Teams: Contact sales

Mem ratings and reviews

G2: 1.5/5 (1 review)

What are real-life users saying about Mem?

I have used Mem from the beginning and it's still my choice for quick notes and to find information quickly.

Reddit review

Check out these Mem AI alternatives.

15. Zoho WorkDrive: Best to keep files and folders organized

via Zoho

Zoho WorkDrive is a file management system for teams. It helps consolidate documents and knowledge, including those currently living in third-party apps like Google Docs or Microsoft Word.

The best part of Zoho WorkDrive is its multimedia note-taking capabilities, you can add screen recordings and video and audio files to your notes. Yet, it sorely lacks the simplicity and accessibility of many of the apps discussed above.

Zoho WorkDrive best features

Audio, video, and screen recording with WorkDrive Snap

External sharing and collaboration

Stronger admin to view and manage all files and folders

Tree-based view and navigation

Zoho Drive limitations

Performance and speed can be sub-optimal with large files

Limited personalization capabilities

Collaboration features are sluggish when too many people join a file

Zoho WorkDrive pricing

Starter: $2.5/month per user

Team: $4.5/month per user

Business: $9/month per user

Zoho WorkDrive ratings and reviews

G2: 4.3/5 (200+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho WorkDrive?