AI-powered customer management

The everything app for managing customer relationships

Bring your CRM, pipeline, and customer collaboration into one platform—all powered by AI that helps your customer teams accelerate deals, improve retention, and grow revenue.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews
Trusted by the world’s leading businesses

The ClickUp way

Managing customers is messy—let's fix it

Disconnected tools and silos create friction in the customer journey. ClickUp unifies your pipeline, knowledge, and collaboration—so teams can focus on customers, not managing tools.

The old way

  • Scattered customer data across emails, CRMs, and spreadsheets
  • Missed follow-ups delaying deals
  • Sales, success, and support working in silos
  • No visibility into renewals and expansion

The ClickUp way

  • Your CRM data, docs, and chat in one place
  • Automated follow-ups and deal updates reduce manual work
  • Seamless collaboration between teams ensures smooth handoffs
  • Proactive tracking for renewals and growth

ClickUp AI

The world’s most complete AI for growing customer relationships

From automating follow-ups to surfacing insights, ClickUp AI eliminates busywork and arms your team with answers to grow customers faster.

AI Work Platform

AI automates CRM workflows

Automatically assign leads, update deal stages, and trigger follow-ups—keeping your pipeline fresh.

Chat Agents

Turns conversations into action

Summarize chats and calls, extracts insights, and generate trackable tasks from any conversation for next steps.

Connected Brain

Finds customer data instantly

Retrieve deal history, account notes, and files in seconds—across ClickUp and connected apps.

CRM and sales automation

A CRM that adapts to your workflow—not the other way around

ClickUp adapts to your pipeline with flexible workflows, automated tasks, and smooth handoffs so your team can focus on customers, not busywork.

Customizable CRM & sales workflows

Build a tailored CRM with 15+ customizable views for pipeline tracking, deal stages, and automation—so your process works your way.

Table view 530x365 Bordered - CRM Teams

Automations for lead & deal updates

Auto-assign leads, update deal stages, and trigger follow-ups—freeing your team from admin work.

Automations 530x365 Bordered

CRM and email Sync for seamless data flow

Integrate with Salesforce, HubSpot, Gmail, and Outlook to sync customer data, emails, and follow-ups.

Salesforce and Hubspot Integrations 530x365 Bordered

Forms that feed your pipeline

Capture leads and customer inquiries automatically— then route them to the right workflow so no opportunity is missed.

Forms 530x365 Bordered - CRM Teams

AI-powered Custom Fields to track account data

Enrich contact records with order tracking, lead scoring and files—then add AI-generated fields for insights, next steps, and recommendations.

Custom Fields 530x365 Bordered CRM Teams

Customer collaboration

Collaborate on accounts, from call to close

Unite sales, customer success, and support with perfectly synced processes that ensure every deal advances and every renewal is tracked.

Chat that drives action and outcomes

Chat in real-time and generate trackable tasks from any conversation, so follow-ups are never lost.

Chat Sales 530x365 Bordered

Docs & wikis that keep teams on the same page

Store and share playbooks, onboarding guides, and documents—giving everyone access to the latest information in one place.

Docs 530x365 Bordered - CRM Teams

AI Notetaker for calls and meetings

Automatically capture key insights and action items from sales calls—so every meeting moves deals forward.

AI Notetaker 530x365 Bordered - CRM Teams

Tasks for post-sales teamwork and handoffs

Assign tasks, track deliverables, and align with CS & implementation teams—so every deal moves from close to success.

Task view 530x365 Bordered - CRM Teams

Guest access and client collaboration

Add clients as guests to review proposals, approve agreements, and track deliverables—without endless email chains.

Guests 530x365

Revenue tracking and insights

Track pipeline and turn customer insights into more deals

Track pipeline health, retention trends, and revenue growth—so everyone knows where to focus and when.

Dashboards that track revenue and quotas

Monitor deal velocity, conversion rates, and churn risk on shareable Dashboards with 50+ customizable widgets.

Dashboards 530x365 Bordered

Connected Search for instant files and insights

Find deal details, contracts, and customer history instantly across ClickUp and connected sales tools.

Connected search 530x365 Bordered

AI-powered insights and summaries

ClickUp AI generates insights, summarizes account activity, and pulls updates—keeping everyone aligned on what's next.

AI Project Update 530x365 Bordered - CRM Teams

Time tracking for account productivity

Track time spent on deals, calls, and client interactions to optimize resources and maximize selling time.

Timesheets 530x365 Bordered - CRM Teams

Formula calculations for pipeline and deal value

Automatically calculate commissions, pipeline totals, and revenue forecasts with custom formula calculations.

Formula Calculations - Bordered CRM Teams

Integrations

ClickUp makes your favorite tools better

Integrate ClickUp with your entire sales and success stack—from CRMs and email to automation tools and analytics—so you collaborate lightning-fast in one place.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

Templates

There’s a template for that

Set up CRM workflows in minutes with customizable templates for pipeline tracking, account management, and revenue forecasting.

Customer stories

Real teams, unreal results

From building pipeline and closing deals to expanding accounts—ClickUp helps teams of all types stay organized, collaborate, and reach goals faster.

ClickUp

Join 3 million teams building the future with ClickUp

Unify CRM workflows, automate account management, and close more deals—all in one platform.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews

Why customer teams love ClickUp

Headshot

Mills R.

ClickUp offers ease to users, its UI is perfect and gives you plenty of tools to review your work and follow your pipeline so you don't miss out on deals!

Headshot

Freddie V.

The ease to migrate from other platforms it's a plus. It is the most complete and customizable platform that exists for the price paid. I use it every day to keep organized with my sales clients

Headshot

Everet S.

The ability to leave comments that are visible between all members of a workspace and attach items, move status, etc. was a game changer for my sales team.

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

24/7 support

Weekly updates

Secure and compliant

99.9% uptime