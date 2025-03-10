AI-powered customer management
Bring your CRM, pipeline, and customer collaboration into one platform—all powered by AI that helps your customer teams accelerate deals, improve retention, and grow revenue.
The ClickUp way
Disconnected tools and silos create friction in the customer journey. ClickUp unifies your pipeline, knowledge, and collaboration—so teams can focus on customers, not managing tools.
ClickUp AI
From automating follow-ups to surfacing insights, ClickUp AI eliminates busywork and arms your team with answers to grow customers faster.
Automatically assign leads, update deal stages, and trigger follow-ups—keeping your pipeline fresh.
Summarize chats and calls, extracts insights, and generate trackable tasks from any conversation for next steps.
Retrieve deal history, account notes, and files in seconds—across ClickUp and connected apps.
CRM and sales automation
ClickUp adapts to your pipeline with flexible workflows, automated tasks, and smooth handoffs so your team can focus on customers, not busywork.
Build a tailored CRM with 15+ customizable views for pipeline tracking, deal stages, and automation—so your process works your way.
Auto-assign leads, update deal stages, and trigger follow-ups—freeing your team from admin work.
Integrate with Salesforce, HubSpot, Gmail, and Outlook to sync customer data, emails, and follow-ups.
Capture leads and customer inquiries automatically— then route them to the right workflow so no opportunity is missed.
Enrich contact records with order tracking, lead scoring and files—then add AI-generated fields for insights, next steps, and recommendations.
Customer collaboration
Unite sales, customer success, and support with perfectly synced processes that ensure every deal advances and every renewal is tracked.
Chat in real-time and generate trackable tasks from any conversation, so follow-ups are never lost.
Store and share playbooks, onboarding guides, and documents—giving everyone access to the latest information in one place.
Automatically capture key insights and action items from sales calls—so every meeting moves deals forward.
Assign tasks, track deliverables, and align with CS & implementation teams—so every deal moves from close to success.
Add clients as guests to review proposals, approve agreements, and track deliverables—without endless email chains.
Revenue tracking and insights
Track pipeline health, retention trends, and revenue growth—so everyone knows where to focus and when.
Monitor deal velocity, conversion rates, and churn risk on shareable Dashboards with 50+ customizable widgets.
Find deal details, contracts, and customer history instantly across ClickUp and connected sales tools.
ClickUp AI generates insights, summarizes account activity, and pulls updates—keeping everyone aligned on what's next.
Track time spent on deals, calls, and client interactions to optimize resources and maximize selling time.
Automatically calculate commissions, pipeline totals, and revenue forecasts with custom formula calculations.
Integrations
Integrate ClickUp with your entire sales and success stack—from CRMs and email to automation tools and analytics—so you collaborate lightning-fast in one place.
Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.
Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.
Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.
Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.
Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.
Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.
Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.
Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.
Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.
Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.
Templates
Set up CRM workflows in minutes with customizable templates for pipeline tracking, account management, and revenue forecasting.
Customer stories
From building pipeline and closing deals to expanding accounts—ClickUp helps teams of all types stay organized, collaborate, and reach goals faster.
From our blog
Unify CRM workflows, automate account management, and close more deals—all in one platform.
ClickUp offers ease to users, its UI is perfect and gives you plenty of tools to review your work and follow your pipeline so you don't miss out on deals!
The ease to migrate from other platforms it's a plus. It is the most complete and customizable platform that exists for the price paid. I use it every day to keep organized with my sales clients
The ability to leave comments that are visible between all members of a workspace and attach items, move status, etc. was a game changer for my sales team.
ClickUp is an incredible platform that can fit basically any business need, even as a full blown CRM.
We rely on it for almost every operation in our company from managing HR to sales pipelines to accounting close schedules to project management.
I use it for everything in my business, from managing my sales pipeline to CRM sales cycle as well as team communications and my production schedule.
