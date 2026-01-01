Level up your freelance game and seal the deal with ClickUp's Freelance Contract Template today!

Are you a freelancer looking to streamline your client agreements and protect your work? Say hello to ClickUp's Freelance Contract Template! This template is your secret weapon for establishing crystal-clear terms with clients, covering everything from project scope to payment arrangements. With this template, you can:

Establishing clear terms and conditions with clients is crucial for freelance success. The Freelance Contract Template for Onenote, ClickUp, & More streamlines this process by:

Craft comprehensive freelance agreements with ease using this template, ensuring clarity and professionalism in your client relationships.

To create a professional freelance contract that covers all bases, use ClickUp's Freelance Contract Template for OneNote, ClickUp, & More:

1. Access the Freelance Contract Template

Start by accessing the Freelance Contract Template in ClickUp to streamline your freelance agreements. This template is designed to help you outline project details, payment terms, timelines, and deliverables in a clear and professional manner.

Use the AI-powered search feature in ClickUp to quickly find and access the Freelance Contract Template.

2. Customize project details

Tailor the contract to your specific project needs by customizing project details such as client information, project scope, deadlines, and payment terms. Make sure to include specific milestones, key deliverables, and any additional services that may be required.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to add project-specific details and ensure all key information is captured in the contract.

3. Review and finalize

Before sending the contract to your client, thoroughly review all the terms and conditions to ensure accuracy and clarity. Make sure that both parties are in agreement on all aspects of the project before finalizing the contract.

Use the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to set project timelines and milestones to align with the contract terms.

4. Share and sign

Once the contract is finalized, share it with your client for review and signature. Consider using integrations with e-signature tools to streamline the signing process and ensure a quick turnaround on getting the contract signed.

Use the Email integration in ClickUp to easily share the contract with your client directly from the platform.