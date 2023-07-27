The 75 Hard Wellness Challenge is a popular program that helps participants find the balance and strength to achieve their goals. This challenge will help you build healthy habits, strengthen your physical and mental wellbeing, and help you reach your peak performance.

With ClickUp's 75 Hard Wellness Challenge template, you can take this challenge with confidence knowing that you have all the tools and resources you need to succeed. This template provides:

Daily action plan tracking and goal setting

Assignments for each day of the challenge

Weekly assessments to measure progress

Stay motivated while staying on track with ClickUp's 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template!

Benefits of a 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template

The 75 Hard Wellness Challenge is designed to help individuals gain a better understanding of their physical and mental health. By creating a template for the challenge, the benefits include:

Helping to develop a better sense of discipline and self-control

Improving physical health by encouraging regular exercise and proper nutrition

Gaining mental clarity and focus through regular meditation and journaling

Building self-confidence and resilience by setting and achieving goals

Main Elements of a 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template

ClickUp's 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template is designed to help you track your progress as you complete the 75 Hard Wellness Challenge. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Track your progress with custom statuses such as I Did It, In Progress, and To Do

Custom Fields: Categorize and add attributes to manage your tasks and easily visualize the progress of your challenge

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Challenge Summary, Challenge Gantt, Getting Started Guide, Table, and Challenge Status so that you can stay organized and on track

Project Management: Improve challenge tracking with tagging, nested subtasks, multiple assignees, and priority labels

How to Use a 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template

The 75 Hard Wellness Challenge has been gaining popularity recently, and for good reason. This challenge is a great way to kickstart a healthier lifestyle. Here are four steps to get started:

1. Set your goal

The first step is to set a goal for yourself. What do you want to achieve with the 75-day challenge? It could be to lose weight, develop healthier eating habits, or even just to gain more energy.

Create a Goal in ClickUp to track your progress and keep you motivated.

2. Create an action plan

Once you’ve set your goal, create an action plan to get there. Make a list of tasks that you need to complete each day to reach the end goal.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track each step of your action plan.

3. Track your progress

As you work your way through the challenge, it’s important to keep track of your progress. This will help you stay motivated and keep track of what’s working and what needs to be adjusted.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to track your progress and make adjustments as needed.

4. Celebrate your success

Once you’ve completed the challenge, it’s time to celebrate your success! Take a few moments to reflect on how far you’ve come and how much you’ve achieved.

Create Milestones in ClickUp to celebrate each milestone along the way and reward yourself for a job well done.

Get Started with ClickUp's 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template

Individuals can use this 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to tracking progress and staying motivated.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to complete the 75 Hard Wellness Challenge:

Use the Challenge Summary View to get an overview of the challenge and keep track of progress

The Challenge Gantt View will help you plan out when to complete each task and stay on track

The Getting Started Guide View will give you all the information you need to get started

The Table View will help you organize tasks into three different statuses: I Did It, In Progress, To Do

The Challenge Status View will give you an overview of how well you are doing and how close you are to completing the challenge

Update statuses as you complete tasks to keep stakeholders informed of progress

Monitor and analyze tasks to ensure maximum productivity

Get Started with Our 75 Hard Wellness Challenge Template Today

