Disconnected tools and processes sabotage software teams. ClickUp unifies your backlog, issue tracking, and collaboration—so your team can focus on building, not managing tools.
ClickUp AI
Meet the first AI that drives your entire development cycle—empowering you to automate backlog grooming, surface project insights, and ship faster.
Automatically assign tickets, update sprints, and refine your backlog—so you focus on building rather than busywork.
ClickUp AI converts PRD reviews, retros, and chats into clear next steps— every discussion drives projects forward.
Connected Search surfaces docs, files, and insights from ClickUp and connected apps—you always have critical information at hand.
Engineering collaboration
Keep communication fluid so your team collaborates effectively—from roadmaps and planning to sprints and production.
Convert chats, standups, and threads into actionable tasks instantly, so everyone knows next steps.
Visually map out roadmaps, dependencies, and sprints—then turn ideas into tasks in a single click.
Centralize technical documentation and SOPs with Docs that centralize your knowledge base, making sure everyone is on the same page.
Capture issues and feature ideas automatically, with key details converted into trackable tasks that route to the right workflows.
Tracking and reporting
Gain full visibility into sprint progress, dependencies, and team capacity to maximize performance and move as one team.
Visualize sprint velocity, burndown and burnup charts, dependencies, and releases with Dashboards customizable with 50+ widgets.
Automatically capture key takeaways from calls within ClickUp, Zoom and Teams—with clear next steps documented and organized.
Organize your backlog, allocate sprints, and visualize dependencies with priority scoring on a Gantt, Timeline, and 15+ customizable views.
Assign tasks, update statuses, and track sprint progress automatically—so teams always know what to focus on and when.
Git and DevOps integrations
Keep development centralized and moving forward with integrations that sync your sprints, issues, and deployments across Git and DevOps tools.
Sync commits, branches, and pull requests with tasks directly in ClickUp so engineering tracking is centralized in one place.
Migrate and manage Jira issues effortlessly, with an organized and actionable backlog in ClickUp.
Find issues, pull requests, and backlog tasks instantly with AI-powered search across ClickUp and your integrated DevOps tools.
Get real-time deployment visibility and automated incident tracking. Integrate CI/CD tools like Jenkins and CircleCI, sync with Sentry and Slack, and turn alerts into assigned tasks—so your team stays ahead of issues.
Integrations
Turn your disconnected tools into a unified powerhouse with over 1,000+ integrations—enabling your team to automate workflows, track pull requests, and manage releases in one place.
Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.
Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.
Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.
Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.
Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.
Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.
Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.
Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.
Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.
Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.
