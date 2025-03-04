AI-powered software management

The ClickUp way

Managing software is chaotic, let's fix it

Disconnected tools and processes sabotage software teams. ClickUp unifies your backlog, issue tracking, and collaboration—so your team can focus on building, not managing tools.

The old way

  • Scattered backlogs, issue trackers, and comms
  • Manual workflows delaying releases
  • No system for tracking dependencies and blockers
  • Slow processes, missed requirements, and delays

The ClickUp way

  • Backlogs, docs, and chat unified in one platform
  • Automated updates, follow-ups, and Git integrations
  • Real-time collaboration, dashboards, and dependencies
  • AI-powered workflows for shipping on time, every time

ClickUp AI

The world’s most complete AI for software team management

Meet the first AI that drives your entire development cycle—empowering you to automate backlog grooming, surface project insights, and ship faster.

AI Work Platform

Automates sprints and backlog management

Automatically assign tickets, update sprints, and refine your backlog—so you focus on building rather than busywork.

Chat Agents

Moves conversation to action

ClickUp AI converts PRD reviews, retros, and chats into clear next steps— every discussion drives projects forward.

Connected Brain

Finds anything, instantly

Connected Search surfaces docs, files, and insights from ClickUp and connected apps—you always have critical information at hand.

Engineering collaboration

Break down silos and build faster—together

Keep communication fluid so your team collaborates effectively—from roadmaps and planning to sprints and production.

Chat for real-time collaboration

Convert chats, standups, and threads into actionable tasks instantly, so everyone knows next steps.

Whiteboards for product planning

Visually map out roadmaps, dependencies, and sprints—then turn ideas into tasks in a single click.

Docs for PRDs, specs, and engineering wikis

Centralize technical documentation and SOPs with Docs that centralize your knowledge base, making sure everyone is on the same page.

Forms for bug and feature requests

Capture issues and feature ideas automatically, with key details converted into trackable tasks that route to the right workflows.

Tracking and reporting

Unblock teams, optimize sprints, and ship on time

Gain full visibility into sprint progress, dependencies, and team capacity to maximize performance and move as one team.

Dashboards for velocity and roadmap tracking

Visualize sprint velocity, burndown and burnup charts, dependencies, and releases with Dashboards customizable with 50+ widgets.

AI Notetaker for stand-ups and retros

Automatically capture key takeaways from calls within ClickUp, Zoom and Teams—with clear next steps documented and organized.

15+ views for backlog and timeline management

Organize your backlog, allocate sprints, and visualize dependencies with priority scoring on a Gantt, Timeline, and 15+ customizable views.

Automations that power sprint workflows

Assign tasks, update statuses, and track sprint progress automatically—so teams always know what to focus on and when.

Git and DevOps integrations

Integrate your entire DevOps pipeline

Keep development centralized and moving forward with integrations that sync your sprints, issues, and deployments across Git and DevOps tools.

GitHub, GitLab, & Bitbucket integrations

Sync commits, branches, and pull requests with tasks directly in ClickUp so engineering tracking is centralized in one place.

Jira imports and backlog sync

Migrate and manage Jira issues effortlessly, with an organized and actionable backlog in ClickUp.

Connected Search for instant insights

Find issues, pull requests, and backlog tasks instantly with AI-powered search across ClickUp and your integrated DevOps tools.

CI/CD tracking & DevOps alerts in one place

Get real-time deployment visibility and automated incident tracking. Integrate CI/CD tools like Jenkins and CircleCI, sync with Sentry and Slack, and turn alerts into assigned tasks—so your team stays ahead of issues.

Customer stories

Real teams, unreal results

From startups to global engineering orgs, software teams use ClickUp to plan smarter, build faster, and ship better.

Integrations

ClickUp makes your DevOps stack better

Turn your disconnected tools into a unified powerhouse with over 1,000+ integrations—enabling your team to automate workflows, track pull requests, and manage releases in one place.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

Templates

Get started fast with templates built for software teams

Set up your development workflows in minutes with customizable templates for backlog management, sprint planning, release tracking, and more.

Ultimate Software Development

Product Roadmap

Product Brief

Release Notes

Agile Scrum Management

Bug and Issue Tracking

ClickUp

Join 3 million teams building the future with ClickUp

Unify your development process, automate repetitive work, and ship faster together—all in one place.

