The ClickUp way
Disconnected tools and missed follow-ups sabotage sales. ClickUp unifies your entire operation—from CRM to deal workflows—empowering you to move fast and maximize revenue.
ClickUp AI
Meet the first AI that works across your entire sales cycle—automatically moving processes forward, arming your team with answers, and fast-tracking every part of your sales engine.
Automatically update deal stages, assigns tasks, and trigger follow-ups—keeping your pipeline active without manual effort.
ClickUp AI generates tasks from discussions, finds answers, and ensures follow-through from any conversation.
AI-powered search finds customer history, proposals, and all assets from ClickUp and connected apps with contextual insights.
Smarter sales collaboration
ClickUp makes it easy to collaborate and move fast together, allowing you to execute on more opportunities as a unified sales team.
Chat in real-time and generate trackable tasks from any conversation, so follow-ups are never lost.
Store proposals, battle cards, and contracts in one place—so everyone always has the latest collateral ready.
Automatically capture key insights and action items from sales calls—so every meeting moves deals forward.
Assign tasks, track deliverables, and align with CS & implementation teams—so every deal moves from close to success.
CRM and sales automation
ClickUp adapts to your pipeline with flexible workflows, automated tasks, and smooth handoffs so your team can focus on customers, not busywork.
Build a tailored CRM with pipeline tracking, deal stages, and automation—so your process works your way.
Auto-assign leads, update deal stages, and trigger follow-ups—freeing your team from admin work.
Capture leads and customer inquiries automatically—so no opportunity is missed.
Track time spent on deals, calls, and client interactions to optimize resources and maximize selling time.
Actionable insights and revenue tracking
Get real-time visibility into deals, team productivity, and revenue trends—your team always know what to focus on and whewn.
Monitor sales performance with 50+ customizable widgets for tracking key metrics.
Integrate with Salesforce, HubSpot, Gmail, and Outlook to sync customer data, emails, and follow-ups.
Find deal details, contracts, and customer history instantly across ClickUp and connected sales tools.
Add clients as guests to review proposals, approve agreements, and track deliverables—without endless email chains.
Integrations
Bring your entire sales tech stack into one place with over 1,000+ integrations. From CRMs to contract management, ClickUp connects to the apps your team relies on, without having to switch between tools.
Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.
Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.
Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.
Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.
Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.
Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.
Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.
Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.
Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.
Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.
