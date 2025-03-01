AI-powered sales management

The ClickUp way

The sales process is scattered, let's fix it

Disconnected tools and missed follow-ups sabotage sales. ClickUp unifies your entire operation—from CRM to deal workflows—empowering you to move fast and maximize revenue.

The old way

  • Customer data scattered across CRMs, spreadsheets, and emails
  • Manual data entry that delays follow-ups
  • Siloed communication among sales, support, and customer success
  • Limited visibility into pipeline performance

The ClickUp way

  • Your pipeline, data, and chat in one platform
  • Automates follow-ups and deal stages to eliminate busywork
  • Brings teams together to align on every opportunity
  • Flexible, AI-powered CRM capabilities that scale with your business

ClickUp AI

The world’s most complete
AI for sales teams

Meet the first AI that works across your entire sales cycle—automatically moving processes forward, arming your team with answers, and fast-tracking every part of your sales engine.

AI Work Platform

Automates sales workflows

Automatically update deal stages, assigns tasks, and trigger follow-ups—keeping your pipeline active without manual effort.

Chat Agents

Moves conversation into action

ClickUp AI generates tasks from discussions, finds answers, and ensures follow-through from any conversation.

Connected Brain

Surfaces files and insights instantly

AI-powered search finds customer history, proposals, and all assets from ClickUp and connected apps with contextual insights.

Smarter sales collaboration

Keep your team aligned, from call to close

ClickUp makes it easy to collaborate and move fast together, allowing you to execute on more opportunities as a unified sales team.

Chat that drives action and outcomes

Chat in real-time and generate trackable tasks from any conversation, so follow-ups are never lost.

Chat Sales 530x365 Bordered

Docs for playbooks and proposals

Store proposals, battle cards, and contracts in one place—so everyone always has the latest collateral ready.

Docs Sales 530x365 Bordered

AI Notetaker for calls and meetings

Automatically capture key insights and action items from sales calls—so every meeting moves deals forward.

AI Notetaker Sales 530x365 Bordered

Tasks for post-sales teamwork and handoffs

Assign tasks, track deliverables, and align with CS & implementation teams—so every deal moves from close to success.

Task view 530x365 Bordered

CRM and sales automation

Adapt your CRM to your workflow—not the other way around

ClickUp adapts to your pipeline with flexible workflows, automated tasks, and smooth handoffs so your team can focus on customers, not busywork.

Customizable CRM & sales workflows

Build a tailored CRM with pipeline tracking, deal stages, and automation—so your process works your way.

Table view Sales 530x365 Bordered

Automations for lead & deal updates

Auto-assign leads, update deal stages, and trigger follow-ups—freeing your team from admin work.

Automations 530x365 Bordered

Forms that feed your pipeline

Capture leads and customer inquiries automatically—so no opportunity is missed.

Forms Sales 530x365 Bordered

Time tracking for sales productivity

Track time spent on deals, calls, and client interactions to optimize resources and maximize selling time.

Timesheets Sales 530x365 Bordered

Actionable insights and revenue tracking

Monitor pipeline, track quotas, and optimize for impact

Get real-time visibility into deals, team productivity, and revenue trends—your team always know what to focus on and whewn.

Dashboards that track revenue and quotas

Monitor sales performance with 50+ customizable widgets for tracking key metrics.

Dashboards 530x365 Bordered

CRM and email Sync for seamless data flow

Integrate with Salesforce, HubSpot, Gmail, and Outlook to sync customer data, emails, and follow-ups.

Salesforce and Hubspot Integrations 530x365 Bordered

Connected Search for instant files and insights

Find deal details, contracts, and customer history instantly across ClickUp and connected sales tools.

Connected search 530x365 Bordered

Guest access and client collaboration

Add clients as guests to review proposals, approve agreements, and track deliverables—without endless email chains.

Guests 530x365

Customer stories

Real teams, unreal results

Whether you're building pipeline, closing deals, or expanding accounts—ClickUp helps teams of all types and sizes stay organized, collaborate faster, and reach goals big and small.

See Customer Stories

Integrations

ClickUp makes your favorite sales tools better

Bring your entire sales tech stack into one place with over 1,000+ integrations. From CRMs to contract management, ClickUp connects to the apps your team relies on, without having to switch between tools.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

Templates

Get started fast with templates built for sales teams

Set up your sales workflows in minutes with customizable templates for pipeline management, funnel tracking, and customer success, and more.

Browse Template Center

Sales

Sales

CRM

CRM

Account Management

Resources

From our blog

Erica Chappell.png

The 10 Sales KPIs You Need To Track In 2021

Erica Chappell

Evan Gerdisch - Content Strategist

How to Combine CRM and Project Management

Evan Gerdisch

William Oleksiienko

How to Automate Your Sales Processes and Drive More Revenue

William Oleksiienko

