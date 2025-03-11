The everything app for HR teams

AI-powered HR management
Manage hiring, onboarding, and people operations in one place—all powered by AI. ClickUp helps HR teams automate processes, maintain compliance, and create a thriving workplace that unlocks everyone's potential.
Free forever.
No credit card.
The ClickUp way
Disconnected tools and processes lead to disconnected employees and high turnover. ClickUp centralizes and automates your HR workflows, so you can focus on people—not managing tools.
ClickUp AI
Meet the first AI that works across your entire Workspace—automating HR processes, connecting discussions to execution, and providing insights that help manage your workforce.
Automate approvals, requests, and updates across every HR program, from new hires to employee engagement and retention.
ClickUp AI summarizes calls and chats, generates trackable tasks from conversations, and keeps every discussion connected to outcomes.
Connected Search surfaces employee records, company policies, and files across ClickUp and connected apps—so you always have answers on hand.
People operations and workflow automation
Automate repetitive HR tasks, speed up approvals, and keep processes running smoothly with AI-powered workflows and people management.
Automatically update HR task statuses, change assignees for handoffs, and move people workflows forward with 100+ automation actions.
Turn HR discussions into action items instantly, keeping hiring and onboarding on track.
Build interactive Dashboards to track HR programs, projects, and employee tasks with 50+ customizable widgets.
Collect applications, employee feedback, and HR requests with customizable, automated forms.
Keep HR teams aligned with centralized alerts, reminders, and task updates in one place.
Onboarding and workforce planning
ClickUp keeps hiring, onboarding, and career development structured, trackable, and automated.
Store handbooks, compliance policies, training materials, and workforce plans in one organized hub with permissions for controlled access.
Automatically capture and summarize interviews, onboarding meetings, and exit reviews—with documented takeaways and next steps that connect to your tasks.
Schedule interviews, check-ins, and feedback sessions with a shared team calendar that automatically connects to trackable HR tasks and initiatives.
Instantly locate employee records, policies, hiring history, and more with AI-powered search that finds files and insights across ClickUp and connected apps.
Track candidate progress, onboarding steps, and workforce initiatives on drag-and-drop Kanban boards to see and adjust workflows at a glance.
Compliance and vendor management
Centralize compliance tracking, vendor collaboration, and role-based access so your company works securely and with confidence.
Plan hiring timelines, workforce shifts, and compliance checks with Gantt charts that show dependencies and overlaps.
Group employees by department, track team progress, workload, and see key performance indicators in one place.
Generate policies, job descriptions, and compliance documentation in seconds.
Keep track of HR compliance audits, employee certifications, and policy updates.
Securely collaborate with recruiters, vendors, and contractors with role-based access and permissions.
Integrations
ClickUp turns your tech stack into a unfiied powerhouse with 1,000+ integrations, including HR platforms, email, video calls, invoicing, time tracking and more.
Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.
Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.
Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.
Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.
Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.
Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.
Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.
Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.
Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.
Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.
Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.
Customer Stories
Whether you're hiring, onboarding, or managing your entire workforce—ClickUp connects teams of all types and sizes into one place to help everyone do their best work, faster.
Templates
Set up HR workflows in minutes with customizable templates for recruiting, onboarding, employee engagement, and more.
From our blog
Ditch disconnected tools. Manage hiring, onboarding, and workforce planning in one place.
ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use.
Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated.
I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem.
ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use.
Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated.
I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem.
ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use.
Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated.
I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem.
Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Today, virtually all of our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.
Using only ClickUp we can manage HR, Marketing and several game projects. Best tool ever.
We are able to use ClickUp not only for our project management but we use it for HR, onboarding, asset management and much more.
Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Today, virtually all of our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.
Using only ClickUp we can manage HR, Marketing and several game projects. Best tool ever.
We are able to use ClickUp not only for our project management but we use it for HR, onboarding, asset management and much more.
Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Today, virtually all of our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.
Using only ClickUp we can manage HR, Marketing and several game projects. Best tool ever.
We are able to use ClickUp not only for our project management but we use it for HR, onboarding, asset management and much more.
ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use.
Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated.
I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem.
Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Today, virtually all of our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.
Using only ClickUp we can manage HR, Marketing and several game projects. Best tool ever.
We are able to use ClickUp not only for our project management but we use it for HR, onboarding, asset management and much more.
ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use.
Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated.
I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem.
Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Today, virtually all of our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.
Using only ClickUp we can manage HR, Marketing and several game projects. Best tool ever.
We are able to use ClickUp not only for our project management but we use it for HR, onboarding, asset management and much more.
ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use.
Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated.
I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem.
Since ClickUp was implemented at my workplace, it has been a tool that has greatly assisted in activity control and management, especially in my HR department. Today, virtually all of our processes, forms, updates, and automations are within this tool.
Using only ClickUp we can manage HR, Marketing and several game projects. Best tool ever.
We are able to use ClickUp not only for our project management but we use it for HR, onboarding, asset management and much more.