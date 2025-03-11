AI-powered HR management

The everything app for HR teams

Manage hiring, onboarding, and people operations in one place—all powered by AI. ClickUp helps HR teams automate processes, maintain compliance, and create a thriving workplace that unlocks everyone's potential.

The ClickUp way

HR management is broken—let’s fix it

Disconnected tools and processes lead to disconnected employees and high turnover. ClickUp centralizes and automates your HR workflows, so you can focus on people—not managing tools.

The old way

  • Scattered programs, documents, and communication
  • Manual processes for hiring, requests, and performance tracking
  • Disconnected communication and knowledge across work tools
  • Fragmented visibility into hiring and workforce planning

The ClickUp way

  • HR programs, Docs, and Chat in one place
  • Automated workflows for hiring, onboarding, approvals, and feedback
  • Centralized knowledge and collaboration for policies, handbooks, and compliance
  • AI-powered insights and Dashboards for pipeline, performance, and engagement

ClickUp AI

The world's most complete AI for managing human resources

Meet the first AI that works across your entire Workspace—automating HR processes, connecting discussions to execution, and providing insights that help manage your workforce.

AI Work Platform

AI automates HR workflows

Automate approvals, requests, and updates across every HR program, from new hires to employee engagement and retention.

Chat Agents

Moves conversation to action

ClickUp AI summarizes calls and chats, generates trackable tasks from conversations, and keeps every discussion connected to outcomes.

Connected Brain

Finds anything, instantly

Connected Search surfaces employee records, company policies, and files across ClickUp and connected apps—so you always have answers on hand.

People operations and workflow automation

Manage everything, from paperwork to people, in one place

Automate repetitive HR tasks, speed up approvals, and keep processes running smoothly with AI-powered workflows and people management.

Get Started

Automate HR workflows, updates, and approvals

Automatically update HR task statuses, change assignees for handoffs, and move people workflows forward with 100+ automation actions.

Board view 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Chat for real-time HR collaboration

Turn HR discussions into action items instantly, keeping hiring and onboarding on track.

Chat 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Dashboards for tracking programs and initiatives

Build interactive Dashboards to track HR programs, projects, and employee tasks with 50+ customizable widgets.

Dashboards 530x365 Bordered

Forms for feedback and requests

Collect applications, employee feedback, and HR requests with customizable, automated forms.

Forms 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Real-time notifications and alerts

Keep HR teams aligned with centralized alerts, reminders, and task updates in one place.

Notifications 567x355 HR Teams

Onboarding and workforce planning

Hire, onboard, and build your dream team

ClickUp keeps hiring, onboarding, and career development structured, trackable, and automated.

Get Started

Docs for onboarding, policies, and handbooks

Store handbooks, compliance policies, training materials, and workforce plans in one organized hub with permissions for controlled access.

Docs 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

AI Notetaker for calls and check-ins

Automatically capture and summarize interviews, onboarding meetings, and exit reviews—with documented takeaways and next steps that connect to your tasks.

AI Notetaker 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Calendar for HR meetings and performance reviews

Schedule interviews, check-ins, and feedback sessions with a shared team calendar that automatically connects to trackable HR tasks and initiatives.

Calendar 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Connected Search to find policies, records, and files

Instantly locate employee records, policies, hiring history, and more with AI-powered search that finds files and insights across ClickUp and connected apps.

Connected search 530x365 Bordered

Board view for hiring pipelines and HR workflows

Track candidate progress, onboarding steps, and workforce initiatives on drag-and-drop Kanban boards to see and adjust workflows at a glance.

Board view 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Compliance and vendor management

Maintain compliance and control for the best employee experience

Centralize compliance tracking, vendor collaboration, and role-based access so your company works securely and with confidence.

Get Started

Gantt view for workforce planning and compliance audits

Plan hiring timelines, workforce shifts, and compliance checks with Gantt charts that show dependencies and overlaps.

Gantt view 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Team views for workforce reporting

Group employees by department, track team progress, workload, and see key performance indicators in one place.

Workload 530x365 Bordered

AI-powered document drafting and policy writing

Generate policies, job descriptions, and compliance documentation in seconds.

AI Writing 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

List view for tracking compliance tasks

Keep track of HR compliance audits, employee certifications, and policy updates.

List view 530x365 Bordered HR Teams

Guest permissions for recruiters and contractors

Securely collaborate with recruiters, vendors, and contractors with role-based access and permissions.

Guests and Permissions 567x365

Integrations

ClickUp makes your favorite tools better

ClickUp turns your tech stack into a unfiied powerhouse with 1,000+ integrations, including HR platforms, email, video calls, invoicing, time tracking and more.

Slack

Create and manage ClickUp tasks from within your Slack conversations.

Google Drive

Manage and attach Google Drive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Chrome

Create ClickUp tasks, take screenshots, and bookmark websites from Chrome.

GitHub

Create GitHub branches and pull requests directly within ClickUp.

MS Teams

Manage ClickUp tasks seamlessly through your MS Teams account.

Zapier

Connect and automate your ClickUp with thousands of apps via Zapier.

Outlook

Convert Outlook emails into actionable ClickUp tasks effortlessly.

Hubspot

Streamline workflows and enhance collaboration in ClickUp with Hubspot.

Dropbox

Manage and attach Dropbox files to your ClickUp tasks.

Figma

Embed Figma prototypes into ClickUp for interactive task visuals.

OneDrive

Manage and attach OneDrive files to your ClickUp tasks.

Gmail

Convert Gmail emails into ClickUp tasks with a few clicks.

Customer Stories

Real teams, unreal results

Whether you're hiring, onboarding, or managing your entire workforce—ClickUp connects teams of all types and sizes into one place to help everyone do their best work, faster.

See Customer Stories

Templates

There's a template for that

Set up HR workflows in minutes with customizable templates for recruiting, onboarding, employee engagement, and more.

Browse Templates

From our blog

Related articles

ClickUp

Join 3 million teams building the future with ClickUp

Ditch disconnected tools. Manage hiring, onboarding, and workforce planning in one place.

4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from

Why HR teams love ClickUp

Headshot

Matt J.

ClickUp has been a game-changer for our agency. We have a complete HR recruitment process in place in ClickUp, which has totally replaced an HR tool we used to use.

Headshot

Zeno P.

Project management, time management, HR recruiting pipeline, company knowledge base—with ClickUp you have all these integrated.

Headshot

Daniel

I'm basically running an entire HR task workflow and recruiting tracking off of ClickUp, and I've never had a problem.

