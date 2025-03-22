Notion vs. Apple Notes: Która aplikacja do robienia notatek jest lepsza?

A decade ago, note-taking was simple. You grabbed a pen, scribbled on paper, or tapped out quick memos on your phone.

Today, digital apps are transforming how we capture, organize, and retrieve information. Note-taking apps like Notion and Apple Notes are at the heart of this evolution.

But which one is right for you? Do you need a sleek, distraction-free space for everyday thoughts or a feature-packed system to organize projects, track goals, and collaborate?

In this article, we’ll compare Notion and Apple Notes, discussing their strengths and weaknesses and comparing their features, usability, and best use cases. If neither feels quite right, we’ll discuss ClickUp, an alternative beyond both!

⏰ 60-Second Summary Notion is best for Apple Notes is best for Users who want a flexible, all-in-one productivity tool combining note-taking, databases, and project management. Apple users who need a simple, fast, and integrated note-taking solution. Teams and individuals who need an advanced organization with customizable pages, nested pages, and databases. People who prefer a distraction-free, minimalistic note-taking app for everyday thoughts and todo lists. Users who want collaboration features like shared workspaces, task assignments, and real-time comments. Those prioritizing security with Face ID/Touch ID lock options for sensitive notes. Those who want to structure and interlink notes for knowledge management. Users who prefer handwriting, sketching, and Apple Pencil support for a more natural note-taking experience. Businesses and project managers who seek an alternative to traditional project management tools. Apple users who need seamless iCloud syncing across all devices without additional setup.

What Is Notion?

via Notion

Notion is a modular productivity platform that blends notes, databases, and project management into a single interface. Designed for individuals, teams, and businesses, Notion allows you to create structured workflows, connect related information, and collaborate in real-time.

Notion’s block-style system makes it unique, where every piece of content (text, images, checklists, or databases) is a movable, customizable unit.

Notion features

Notion’s biggest strength lies in its flexibility. It doesn’t force a rigid structure on users. Instead, you build pages, link information, and organize data however you like. Here’s a breakdown of its core features:

Feature #1: Customizable pages and blocks

via Notion

Unlike traditional note-taking apps, Notion’s blocks make it unique. By rearranging your content, you can bring any page to life as a customizable, personal dashboard.

You can:

Use drag-and-drop to move sections

Create nested pages within pages for better organization

Add multimedia embeds like YouTube videos, PDFs, and code snippets

For example, instead of a static list of tasks, you can turn a Notion page into a fully interactive Kanban board, calendar, or table.

💡 Pro Tip: Use the Zettelkasten method in Notion. You can link related ideas with Notion’s “@” mention system to create interconnected notes and build a personal knowledge network.

Feature #2: Databases, tables, and advanced organization

If you need more than just a basic note-taking app, Notion’s database system has you covered. Create tables, lists, and boards with advanced sorting, filtering, and tagging options right inside a Notion page.

You can:

Use databases to track projects, client information, or book lists

Link related notes together to create an internal knowledge management system

Add properties like checkboxes, dates, and multi-select tags for better categorization

This makes Notion perfect for managing complex projects, especially when working with a team.

👀 Did You Know? Notion lets you turn any note into a database. Just type /table or /database to instantly transform a note into an interactive table!

Feature #3: Collaboration and team workspaces

Invite team members to shared workspaces. Assign tasks and leave comments on pages to get their attention. You can also set different permission levels (viewer, editor, admin), track changes with version history, and ping teammates in comments and discussions.

Feature #4: Templates and third-party integrations

Notion’s pre-built templates simplify setup, offering ready-made structures for content calendars, project trackers, and CRM systems. It also integrates with tools like Slack, Google Calendar, and Zapier to automate workflows.

Notion pricing

Free

Plus: $12/month per user

Business: $18/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

🧠 Fun Fact: Students taking notes on digital tablets are much less likely to be distracted compared to those using a laptop.

What Is Apple Notes?

via Apple Notes

Apple Notes is the default note-taking app built into iPhones, iPads, and Macs. It is designed for simplicity and quick access and focuses on speed, ease of use, and deep Apple ecosystem integration.

It’s useful for users who need a fast, no-frills way to jot down ideas, create checklists, and organize notes with minimal effort. Everything syncs automatically via iCloud, making it a seamless solution for Apple users.

👀 Did You Know? You can use a custom password, device passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID to secure an Apple note using iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 or later.

Apple Notes features

While Apple Notes is simpler than Notion, it still packs powerful features for everyday note-taking.

Feature #1: Seamless iCloud syncing across devices

via Apple Notes

Apple Notes automatically syncs your notes across all Apple devices, ensuring that anything you write on your iPhone is instantly available on your iPad and Mac. Your notes are accessible offline and backed up to iCloud. It also works with Siri for voice-based note-taking.

Feature #2: Handwriting, sketching, and Apple Pencil support

For those who prefer handwriting over typing, Apple Notes offers native sketching tools and full Apple Pencil support on iPads.

This enables you to:

Create handwritten notes with different pen styles and colors

Sketch diagrams or annotate documents

Convert handwritten text into digital text using Scribble

This is a significant advantage for students, artists, and professionals who want a natural note-taking experience.

💡 Pro Tip: Color-code your notes. In Apple Notes, you can use bold, underline, and different text colors to highlight key takeaways for faster review.

Feature #3: Secure notes and privacy features

Apple Notes goes beyond basic note-taking by offering end-to-end encryption and advanced security options. You can hide locked notes from search results. You can also lock sensitive notes with Face ID, Touch ID, or a password.

This makes it a secure option for storing passwords, confidential documents, and personal thoughts.

Feature #4: Smart organization and advanced search

While Apple Notes doesn’t offer Notion’s database-style organization, it has interesting smart search capabilities:

OCR (Optical character recognition): Search terms inside images and handwritten notes

Tags and smart folders: Organize notes with hashtags (#work, #personal)

Pin essential notes: Keep frequently used notes at the top for quick access

These features make Apple Notes more potent than a basic note app while keeping things intuitive and lightweight.

Apple Notes pricing

Apple Notes is free, but it relies on iCloud storage, which may require a paid upgrade:

📮 ClickUp Insight: 37% of workers send follow-up notes or meeting minutes to track action items, but 36% still rely on other, fragmented methods. Without a unified system for capturing decisions, key insights you need may get buried in chats, emails, or spreadsheets. With ClickUp, you can instantly turn conversations into actionable tasks across all your tasks, chats, and docs—ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.

Notion vs. Apple Notes: Features Compared

Both Notion and Apple Notes may seem like platforms to jot down your thoughts.

They can do that and more, but quite differently. Here’s a quick look at their features and differences.

Feature Notion Apple Notes Customization and flexibility Highly customizable with a block-based system, allowing users to create unique workflows Simple and structured with minimal formatting options Organization and structure Supports databases, nested pages, linked notes, and Kanban boards for advanced organization Uses folders, smart tags, and pinned notes for basic organization Collaboration Real-time collaboration with shared workspaces, task assignments, and version history Limited real-time collaboration, primarily for individual use Multimedia support Allows embedding of images, videos, code snippets, and external links Supports images, sketches, scanned documents, and handwritten notes with Apple Pencil Security and privacy Basic privacy settings; permission controls for shared content End-to-end encryption, Face ID/Touch ID protection, and locked notes Cross-platform access Available on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, and web Exclusive to Apple devices with iCloud syncing Search and organization tools Advanced search filters, relational databases, and backlinks for knowledge management Smart search with OCR (text recognition in images and handwritten notes) Integrations Connects with Slack, Google Calendar, Zapier, and more for workflow automation Limited third-party integrations, mainly within the Apple ecosystem Pricing Free plan with paid upgrades Free with optional iCloud storage upgrades

Now that you have a broad idea of both platforms, let’s compare them in detail:

Feature #1: Organization and structure

Notion’s greatest strength is its customizability and structured organization. Every page in Notion functions like a digital workspace where users can nest sub-pages, link related content, and categorize information using databases, tags, and filters. It’s ideal for those who want a highly structured notes, tasks, and projects system.

On the other hand, Apple Notes uses a more straightforward folder-based system. You can create folders and subfolders and use tags to categorize notes. However, it lacks Notion’s advanced organization tools, like linked databases and interactive dashboards.

🏆 Winner: Notion. If you need detailed organization, task management, and database-style structuring, Notion is the better choice.

Feature #2: Ease of use and speed

Apple Notes comes pre-installed on Apple devices, opens instantly, and lets you start typing immediately. Features like Quick Notes, Siri integration, and Apple Pencil support make it even more effortless.

Notion has a learning curve. Its block-based system, while highly flexible, requires some setup. New users might feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of customization options, notion templates, and formatting tools.

🏆 Winner: Apple Notes. Apple Notes is unbeatable for those who value speed, minimalism, and instant access. Notion is excellent for those willing to invest time in building a system.

Feature #3: Collaboration and sharing

Notion is designed for team collaboration. It allows users to share notes and pages, assign tasks, leave comments, and set permissions. It’s widely used for team projects, content planning, and company knowledge bases.

Apple Notes allows for basic note sharing, but unlike other Notion alternatives, it’s limited. You can invite others to collaborate on a note, but there are no advanced features like comments, version history, or role-based permissions.

🏆 Winner: Notion. If you’re working with a team or need a detailed collaboration tool, Notion is the clear winner.

Feature #4: Formatting and customization

Notion offers rich text formatting, allowing users to add headers, bullet points, numbered lists, and even code snippets. You can insert databases, tables, checklists, and embeds to create highly customized layouts.

Apple Notes has basic formatting—bold, italics, checklists, and bullet points.

Feature #5: Multimedia and handwritten notes

Apple Notes supports handwritten notes, Apple Pencil sketches, and document scanning. It’s perfect for doodling, annotating PDFs, or taking handwritten notes on an iPad.

Notion doesn’t support handwriting or Apple Pencil input. It allows users to embed images, videos, and files without drawing or sketching tools.

🏆 Winner: Apple Notes. Apple Notes is the clear winner if you prefer handwritten notes or sketching.

Feature #6: Cross-platform availability

Notion is available on Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and web browsers, making it accessible on multiple devices.

Apple Notes is exclusive to the Apple ecosystem. It works on Mac, iPhone, and iPad but does not have a native Windows or Android app.

🏆 Winner: Notion. If you need a cross-platform note-taking app, Notion is the better choice.

Notion vs. Apple Notes on Reddit

Reddit users have strong opinions about Apple Notes vs. Notion, which are shaped by their specific needs and workflows.

While Notion is praised for its powerful organizational tools, Apple Notes is considered a great tool for its simplicity and ease of use. It’s a big deal for users who want a no-fuss solution for note-taking.

A Reddit user sums it up pretty well in r/notion:

For my workflow, I use Apple notes to jot things down quickly so I don’t get out of my flow when using other tools. Anything that needs to be shared, archived, or given serious attention goes into Notion. If I never need the note again after a day and/or only for a quick scratchpad I just use Apple notes.

For my workflow, I use Apple notes to jot things down quickly so I don’t get out of my flow when using other tools. Anything that needs to be shared, archived, or given serious attention goes into Notion. If I never need the note again after a day and/or only for a quick scratchpad I just use Apple notes.

Notion’s flexibility is a major draw for users who need structured organization, offering databases, nested pages, and note-taking templates. Here’s what one user mentioned in r/notion:

Notion produces really good looking notes…It is similar to what I’m doing in Evernote – creating tables of events, with links to more detailed notes – but it does it automatically and so much better.

Notion produces really good looking notes…It is similar to what I’m doing in Evernote – creating tables of events, with links to more detailed notes – but it does it automatically and so much better.

However, others argue it requires too much setup and can be distracting.

In contrast, Apple Notes is loved for its minimal, folder-based structure. A user pointed out in r/AppleNotesGang,

I can have “sticky notes” easier where I take a note that I can make go into a small window and I can open that in a separate window. It is MUCH more difficult to do this in OneNote due to the infinite canvas. & The Sticky Notes app from Windows doesn’t sync to the OneNote Desktop app so I can’t even use those. I’d have to login to the web just to see those (otherwise, I’d use them).

I can have “sticky notes” easier where I take a note that I can make go into a small window and I can open that in a separate window. It is MUCH more difficult to do this in OneNote due to the infinite canvas. & The Sticky Notes app from Windows doesn’t sync to the OneNote Desktop app so I can’t even use those. I’d have to login to the web just to see those (otherwise, I’d use them).

Meet ClickUp—The Best Alternative to Notion vs. Apple Notes

Both Notion and Apple Notes serve their purposes well, but they also have limitations.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, offers the best of both worlds—the flexibility of Notion and the ease of Apple Notes—while also introducing AI-powered automation, mind mapping, and seamless task integration.

Before ClickUp, we were working in two separate tools. Having to frequently go back and forth from one tool for task management and another for documentation was inefficient for our team.

Before ClickUp, we were working in two separate tools. Having to frequently go back and forth from one tool for task management and another for documentation was inefficient for our team.

ClickUp’s One Up #1: ClickUp Docs

Organize your thoughts effortlessly with ClickUp Docs

Notion is known for its modular workspace, where you can create structured notes, wikis, and databases. However, setting up and maintaining this structure takes effort, especially when working on large projects.

ClickUp Docs removes that friction by allowing you to:

Link Docs directly to tasks, projects, and workflows—no need to manually connect databases

Collaborate in real time with assigned comments, permissions, and version control

Embed media, code snippets, tables, and more to create structured, information-rich documents

Unlike Apple Notes’ basic folder system, ClickUp Docs offers deep linking, advanced formatting, and real-time collaboration, making it a powerful Apple Notes alternative.

ClickUp’s One Up #2: ClickUp Brain

Unleash your creativity and streamline your brainstorming process with ClickUp Brain

One of the biggest time-wasters in note-taking is manually organizing and summarizing content. Notion relies heavily on manual structuring, while Apple Notes lacks advanced search and organization features.

ClickUp goes further with ClickUp Brain, which:

Generates summaries for meeting notes, brainstorming sessions, and long-form content automatically

Extracts key action items and turns them into tasks—so you don’t have to sift through information manually

Improves and refines writing with AI-powered suggestions, grammar checks, and content optimization

ClickUp’s One Up #4: ClickUp Notepad

Take quick notes and keep them organized with ClickUp Notepad

Apple Notes is good for quick, casual note-taking but cannot integrate with tasks or organize notes beyond simple folders. ClickUp Notepad ensures that every piece of information can be connected to a broader workflow or project by:

Allowing you to create, edit, and categorize notes instantly without switching apps

Turning any note into a task with due dates, assignees, and priorities

Syncing across devices so you can access your notes anywhere with the same intuitive experience

ClickUp’s One Up #4: ClickUp AI Notetaker

Note-taking is 10X more powerful with ClickUp’s AI Notetaker —a tool built to turn the mess after meetings into clear, actionable insights.

Try ClickUp AI Notetaker for more effective, connected notes

Here’s how it helps:

Ensures that every decision made is captured and can be shared easily with anyone—whether they were in the room or not

Captures action items and assigns them to the right people

Connects every discussion to relevant tasks, and files while providing full context—so your team can move forward without needing to rehash the past

ClickUp’s One Up #5: ClickUp Mind Maps

Visualize your ideas in color with ClickUp Mind Maps

Notion supports basic flowcharts and visual organization but requires third-party integrations to create a proper mind map for note-taking. In contrast, Apple Notes offers no visual structuring tools.

ClickUp changes this with built-in ClickUp Mind Maps, which let you:

Visually organize and connect ideas in a way that makes sense for your workflow

Drag and drop elements to rearrange thoughts dynamically

Turn notes into tasks instantly, so brainstorming sessions lead to action

For anyone who thinks visually, ClickUp Mind Maps provides an edge over traditional text-based note-taking.

ClickUp’s One Up #5: ClickUp’s Connected Search

Find relevant notes, tasks, and documents faster than ever with ClickUp’s Connected Search

Search functionality is one of the most frustrating aspects of Notion and Apple Notes. Apple Notes relies on basic keyword matching, which fails when you have hundreds of notes. Notion’s search is extremely slow in large workspaces.

ClickUp fixes this with ClickUp Connected Search, which:

Searches across all your Docs, tasks, and notes instantly

Uses Connected AI to surface relevant results, not just keyword matches

Lets you filter by content type, creator, or date, so you can find exactly what you need

With ClickUp, no more wasting time digging through notes or relying on tags to organize information—everything is at your fingertips when needed.

ClickUp’s One Up #6: ClickUp Knowledge Management

Store, share, and access valuable information effortlessly with ClickUp Knowledge Management

Notion is often used as a knowledge management system, but maintaining it requires manual effort—creating databases, linking pages, and structuring workspaces. Apple Notes doesn’t even attempt to offer structured knowledge management.

ClickUp’s Knowledge Management system simplifies this by providing:

Pre-built templates for wikis, internal project documentation, and research notes

Structured organization without requiring database setup

Direct integration with tasks, projects, and collaboration tools

This means you get the benefits of Notion’s organizational depth without the overhead of constantly maintaining it.

ClickUp’s One Up #7: ClickUp Tasks turns notes into action items

Stay organized and on track by linking your notes to actionable tasks in ClickUp

One major flaw of Notion is that while it allows collaboration, it’s not inherently built for task management and tracking. Apple Notes, meanwhile, doesn’t support collaboration beyond simple sharing. ClickUp, however, treats note-taking as part of a larger productivity ecosystem.

With ClickUp Tasks and collaboration tools, you can:

Assign tasks directly from notes

Track task progress in real-time with status updates and priorities

Use templates like the ClickUp Meeting Notes Template and ClickUp Knowledge Base Template to organize information instantly

🧠 Fun Fact: Tony Buzan’s mind mapping was inspired by Da Vinci and Edison, two of history’s greatest thinkers! By studying their note-taking habits, he realized that ideas flow better when visually connected rather than written in rigid lists. Now, mind maps are a go-to tool for brainstorming, problem-solving, and even exam cramming!

Create Notes That Work for You. Upgrade with ClickUp

Notion and Apple Notes serve their purposes but also come with trade-offs.

Notion is highly customizable but requires manual setup and ongoing maintenance to stay organized. Apple Notes is simple and fast but lacks depth, collaboration, and advanced search features.

If you’re frustrated by these limitations, it’s time to look beyond a note-taking app and toward a fully connected productivity hub.

ClickUp is a more intuitive solution that bridges the gap between taking notes and converting them into action items. Why settle for just taking notes when you can do so much more with one app?

Sign up for ClickUp for free today!