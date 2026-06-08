The Ops Founder Starter Kit: 5 Systems to Consolidate Tools and Get Your Time Back

Most small businesses in their growth phase scale before their operating system does. So, the founder becomes the glue holding the moving parts together. Work lives across email inboxes, meeting notes, chat threads, docs, and a growing stack of tools added one by one as new needs came up.

📌 An average company now runs 106 SaaS apps, and 9 new apps enter the stack every month ¹

So you chase updates, re-link decisions to tasks, and answer the same questions twice. That is the tax you pay for fragmentation, and it scales badly.

📌 The drag adds up fast: