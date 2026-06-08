The Ops Founder Starter Kit: 5 Systems to Consolidate Tools and Get Your Time Back

Your work is scattered
Most small businesses in their growth phase scale before their operating system does. So, the founder becomes the glue holding the moving parts together. Work lives across email inboxes, meeting notes, chat threads, docs, and a growing stack of tools added one by one as new needs came up.
📌 An average company now runs 106 SaaS apps, and 9 new apps enter the stack every month ¹
So you chase updates, re-link decisions to tasks, and answer the same questions twice. That is the tax you pay for fragmentation, and it scales badly.
📌 The drag adds up fast:
61%
of knowledge workers lose time sharing, searching, and updating info between tools ²
1,200
times a day is how often workers toggle between apps, and every switch chips away at focus and output ²
20-40%
of software spend is what small businesses waste on duplicate or stale tools ³
Another point tool is not going to solve for this. You need 5 connected systems, built in the order below. For each, use the pre-made templates and 90-min setup plan to remove a specific reason the team keeps routing work back through you.