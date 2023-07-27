Manage and track leads and accounts using an easy-to-use Sales CRM Template. Visualize sales opportunities in the sales funnel. Keep all contacts in a organized list to run your business smoothly.
Sales CRMAdd template to your ClickUp account
Template Includes
-
-
-
COMPLETE, TO DO
-
-
-
- +10
-
ONGOING, INACTIVE, ONBOARDING, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE, COMPLETE, ON HOLD, OPEN, RETENTION, READY FOR ONBOARDING, COLD, NOT A FIT, DISENGAGED
-
-
-
- +2
-
ACTIVE, IN TALKS, PROSPECT, DISENGAGED, INACTIVE
-
Time tracking
-
Priorities
-
-
Custom fields
-
Dependency warning
-
Multiple assignees
- Summary
- Board
- Getting Started Guide
- List
- Board
When custom field changes, copy task, and change status.